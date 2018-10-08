“Did Olivia Wilde have the worst ensemble at the Veuve Clicquot polo party?” links

Lots of celebrities wore some terrible clothes to the Veuve Clicquot polo party this weekend. I think my favorite bad outfit is Olivia Wilde’s. [Go Fug Yourself]
Olivia de Havilland is taking her case to the Supreme Court, by God. [Dlisted]
New footage from Aquaman: it looks even stupider now? [LaineyGossip]
Venom was a big hit, but so was A Star Is Born. [Pajiba]
Barbara Broccoli says James Bond will always be a dude. [Jezebel]
Tyra Banks is really doing this. [OMG Blog]
Kanye West said some dumb crap about Elon Musk too. [The Blemish]
When no-name reality stars go to Paris Fashion Week, what does that mean? [Reality Tea]
Katy Perry “liked” a shady-dumb post on Twitter and now Lady Gaga’s fans are declaring war on Katy. This is so stupid but it made me laugh. [Buzzfeed]
Um, Olivia, your bra….
It’s so sad to see beautiful women being fashion sheep.
I think she’s pregnant again. She’s been wearing weird clothes that cover her stomach a lot. The outfit is bad, but the color is lovely!
The jacket would have been *maybe ok* w/ slim black crop pants (like MM’s “tux”) and a black bra or bustier. She’s trying to be like Amber Heard with that hat, and failing.
This is all so bad, from the top of her head, to the billowing pants pouring along the ground. And that granny handbag, ay yi yi. None of it belongs together. Who is dressing her????
I will say that I like her hair and make up very much.
I’m most offended by the granny handbag. It’s truly awful.
It has to be the worst, it’s awful from head to toe! There couldn’t be an outfit worse than this one unless my colorblind dad was there in the brown, green and fuchsia outfit he likes to pair together and wear until my mother makes him change.
But what about her husband’s look? Is that preppy sea captain or …? Together they look like the kind of couple who hustle single men and women on booze cruises – and until I typed that, I did not know that that was a look, but there you have it.
If the pants were properly hemmed and the suit better fitted, I could deal with it. It could work as that loose menswear look, though I’m not fond of the color.
Aquman looks stupid, but at least it looks FUN, which is something the DC universe desperately needs.
At least she wore a bra… Couldn’t say the same for a Kartrashian
I think she looks great and her beau is cute too! He’s also hilarious.
I don’t dislike a bra showing but it’s nude so it looks as if she forgot her shirt. I’m wishing she had worn a slip under that jacket . It just feels a little bit half-hearted. I don’t like the flared pants. I used to wear custom-made trousers up to five years ago but the time comes when you have to say no to the past and look forward to the future.
