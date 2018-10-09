Dakota Johnson denies being pregnant with Chris Martin, but something is weird

Here are some photos of Dakota Johnson onstage at the Global Citizen Festival two weekends ago. This is my first time looking at these photos, and yes, I definitely think it’s weird that she wore such a bulky, figure-obscuring coat. Was she trying to cover up a small baby bump? That’s what TMZ originally thought – it seems that Dakota and Chris Martin were throwing a “birthday party” at his home in LA, and there were a lot of pink and blue balloons, almost like it was really a “gender reveal party.” TMZ thought Dakota and Chris Martin were announcing their pregnancy. They weren’t though??
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are having a baby, and the timing of their gender reveal party is pretty interesting … considering what Chris’ ex just celebrated. Chris and Dakota, who’ve been dating for about a year, had a party at his place on Sunday, and photos and video from the event make it clear what they were celebrating.
Blue and pink balloons were tied down in arches … as their celeb friends arrived. Dakota’s folks — Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson — walked in, along with Sean Penn and Julia Roberts. Looks like Don was last to arrive … because about 10 minutes after he got there, the string of blue balloons were released into the sky. So, all signs point to them having a boy, unless someone screwed up the release.
Update: Dakota’s rep tells us she is NOT pregnant, and they were just throwing a birthday party. The rep did not say what the deal was with the pink and blue balloons.
Dakota’s rep went around to every outlet to deny the theory about Dakota’s pregnancy. In some sense, the pregnancy story didn’t even make sense to begin with – people don’t do gender reveal parties in the first trimester, and IF Dakota was pregnant, she was barely showing, meaning she was only a few months along. Then again, I don’t know why the birthday party involved pink and blue balloons, some of which were released right after Don Johnson got there. It’s all very strange.
Can I just say? I keep forgetting that Dakota and Chris are together. I think it’s because they are pretty low-key about it – this is Balloon Saga is the most interesting thing they’ve ever done – and because they’re just really boring people in general. If and when they have a baby, they’ll just name the child Vanilla Oatmeal Martin and call it a day.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
She has pregnancy lips; but these days that could just be gross fillers instead of mother nature working her magic.
Her face looks fuller in general.
Come on.
1)Her face is huge 2)she’s wearing a flippin’ baggy azz bathrobe people 3)Why would both her parents be at a star studded birthday for whomever? They don’t hang out or go high profile places/parties together. If they’re attending an *event* together it’s obviously because of THEIR DAUGHTER and what’s going on with her.
So it’s either a baby reveal, wedding or an engagement (maybe 2 of 3, or all 3)
4)There’s a pic of Don where he even appears to have a toy of some sort in his arms.
She’s pregnant and it’s so obvious.
Happy for them, even happier since they stole Goop’s small bit of shine. Read a tweet yesterday where someone said: ‘I guess this makes Gwyneth an auntie.’ (i.e.,because of her silly passive aggressive Chris Martin is like my brother nonsense)
Laughed so hard.
“Why would both her parents be at a star studded birthday for whomever”
Her birthday was on October 4, what was implied was that it was a party for her. That’s why both parents.
Not saying gender reveal is not a possibility, but there is evidence to the contrary.
And can we….just in case… not keep talking about how “full” she looks? Maybe she’s pregnant or maybe she’s 29 with a slowing metabolism and not currently filming a movie series that requires her to be nude or semi-nude. 😬
She made sure she was slim during the 50 shades of grey movies cause there were a lot of nude/half nude scenes in there.
Pasta baby?
I mean my mom was very small with my sister all the way to the 9th month. So I think they’re right and it was a gender reveal . She’s probably 5 months.
THIS
the whole thing is weird
TMZ is usually not that wrong about stuff
You can find out gender now at 12 weeks with blood test, it’s also more accurate than the scan. So you can do an announcement and reveal at the same time ~12 weeks.
You can tell early ..esp at twelve weeks and on by ultrasound……….I did ultrasound for years.
Yeah, there’s a blood test they do around 11-12 weeks for “geriatric pregnancies” and it can tell the sex.
You can also pick the sex before you’re even pregnant. Chrissy Teigen and (probably/allegedly) Kim Kardashian did it too.
I had the blood test earlier this year at 9 weeks and knew it was a boy by 10 weeks. It gets earlier and earlier. You can definitely have a first trimester gender reveal.
Who has pink and blue balloons at their 29th birthday? lol.
I don’t know, as weird as it is I kind of believe her rep. If you are trying to keep a pregnancy secret there are other ways to do a gender reveal than tons of balloons CLEARLY visible to the paparazzi. I mean…neither of them strikes me as particularly bright, but they’d have to be dumber than a box of rocks not to realize that.
You can find out what you’re having starting around week 10 with a blood test so it’s possible that she is pregnant, early in her second trimester and they already know baby is a boy or girl and healthy from genetic stuff.
Or she’s farther along than we all think lol I didn’t truly pop with my first until around 30 weeks. I’m 15 Weeks now and barely showing. She could be into her second trimester and just now starting to show a bit and trying to hide it.
I’m not sure what else would explain the pink and blue balloon situation lol
Could be twins? Her face also looks filled out. Also, have never seen her as being one to go In for the whole filler thing — her face has always seemed strikingly natural to me. Disclaimer: I do think she is totally gorg.
Haha,,,,So, so bland. He must just like girls that are just bleh…
He like girls who are descendants of a celebrity dynasty so having a relationship with them could feed his fragile ego.
Lol, bingo. +1
It doesn’t even have to be a ‘dynasty,’ thing, just a big name that he can rub Goop’s face in as a bonus. (See his JLaw stint) But I agree the dynasty thing makes it a bit sweeter for him. Haha
I remember when he first got together with goop he was weirdly name-dropping Brad Pitt a lot, almost as if, for him, being with Brad Pitt’s ex fiance was what attracted him in the first place.
He’s a grade A star effer.
It seems as though it was absolutely a gender reveal party. I’d probably deny it as well.
I have no shade for Dakota and find her low key and unpretentious. Must be quite a change for Martin from Gwen. I predict that TMZ is correct about this.
I agree. I also kind of admire that, given her parents – she could’ve gone SO FAR the other way.
Why wear the bulky midi cardigan unless you have something to hide…
I think she is pregnant and it was a gender reveal party but truly, they don’t owe us a confirmation on the pregnancy. TMZ took it from them so I don’t blame them for denying it. Let them announce it on their own terms.
Agree 100%
I completely agree. It is a gross invasion of privacy to blast someone’s pregnancy status this way.
Agree. I lied to the faces of EVERYONE in my life who asked if I was pregnant before we were ready to tell. They don’t owe anyone the truth, much less the nosy public.
I think it was a gender reveal party and they’re just keeping it quiet for now. Good for them, they seem like a nice couple.
Or Dakota has a movie to promote and needed this attention. Because as you said, she is Vanilla Oatmeal and there’s just nothing to trigger any interest in her otherwise. She comes from Hollywood dynasty and Chris was married to Hollywood dynasty. They know what they’re doing.
I dunno about a pregnancy but maybe an engagement or something – either way Goop won’t be happy as its encroaching on her post wedding press bliss.
Yea that’s the good news.
I wish them a quiet subdued life and an Oscar for her eclipsing Paltrow’s Weinstein tainted one.
I went back and looked at pics of Dakota from the past month or two, and she has definitely worn increasingly baggy clothes in the past few weeks. Blazers, oversized shirts, etc. Won’t be surprised. Can’t wait to hear the bonkers name!
I was there. The stampede was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever experienced. I’m still getting a few aftershock ptsd moments.
Back to the topic: even though I had no idea they were dating, I thought she was pregnant and I had just missed the gossip memo. Like, it wasn’t a question for me. It wasn’t just her outfit, it was her face. It was puffy. She didn’t look like she had gained weight otherwise so that’s what I thought. She looked good though.
Probably just not ready to announce it yet.
I don’t care if she’s pregnant or not – if so, mazel tov! But please people, can we just give it a rest with releasing balloons?! Sure it’s festive and all. And symbolic. Great!
But the pollution, the pollution of ALL those freaking balloons let loose. Google it. It’s a real issue.
I got some balloons after a wedding ceremony and I didn’t let go of them, took them home instead. One woman resistance, lol. But seriously, let’s give it a rest as long as they don’t make any that are completely bio-degradable.
The balloons were not really released into the air. It was made into an arch, and they released one end of it, so the other end was still tied. You could see it on Melanie Griffith’s post on IG.
Came here to say this, glad I’m not the only one
I too hope that balloon-releasing is a thing of the past. I’ve seen one too many horrifying videos about what those damn things do in the stomachs of sea creatures that swallow them, bc they so often end up carried by high-altitude wind currents and end up being mistaken for succulent jellyfish or something.
Truly, can we just stop with the extra-unnecessary, ie selfish n gross, rubber & plastic pollution please ???
I really hope she’s not pregnant. I really like her and think she can do sooo much better than whiny Chris. He is so vanilla. She seems edgier. At least those are the movies she picks. Goop was more for him. She’s my girl crush after KStew went all butch and boring.
Edgier? French vanilla, maybe. But even that’s pushing it. She’s just so bland.
Pregnant.
It could’ve been her birthday party/ gender reveal thing for her godchild. Her rep says her best friend is pregnant and Dakota is the godmother.
To me, the weirdest thing is that Sean Penn was at a gender reveal party…
There are tab pics of her walking around with friends less than 2 weeks ago, she’s in jeans and a blazer and looks pretty slim. The pics of her the “Bad Times at the El Royale” premiere on Sept 24th in a pink Gucci gown show her slender as a reed, no hint of a bump.
The weirdest thing about this chic is that she’s famous….It surely is because of her gene pool and NOT her acting ability!
Not saying she’s pregnant but first pregnancies on particularly slim figured women, some don’t show until later on. She could be much further along if she is pregnant, and having a gender reveal party, without showing at all.
UGH! Chris Martin loves boring chicks….if Dakota was a color it would be beige! LOL! She’s so one note…i hope she is pregnant and decides to be a mom and fade into obscurity.
Don’t get the hype around DJ. She’s so basic.
I’d pay good money for an announcement stating that they’d decided to “consciously conceive.”
