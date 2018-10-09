Rose McGowan supports violent misogyny & rape culture to own the libs

I believe that Harvey Weinstein assaulted Rose McGowan, and I believe that many people were involved in covering up that assault, gaslighting Rose and destroying her career. I can believe all that and still believe that Rose McGowan is an a–hole. It’s not that she wants to tell her story and be believed, it’s that she wants every single person to acknowledge her pain as the most significant, and recognize her as, like, the only person who isn’t complicit, or something? I don’t know. She has delusions of grandeur and she believes that she’s responsible for the entire Me Too and Time’s Up movements (regardless of the fact that she was not even one of the first DOZEN women to come forward publicly). Rose chatted with the Sunday Times Magazine about how she’s the most aggrieved person in the world, or something.
On the #MeToo movement: “I just think they’re douchebags. They’re not champions. I just think they’re losers. I don’t like them. How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women’s magazines and no women’s organizations have supported me?”
She’s been excluded: The Times says she’s been excluded from “#MeToo campaign lunches” and “survivors’ brunches.” “And I don’t want to go, because it’s all bullsh-t,. It’s a lie. It’s a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better. I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough.”
She thinks Meryl Streep knew about Weinstein: McGowan also claims that it is “literally impossible” that Meryl Streep didn’t know about Weinstein’s alleged behavior before the claims became public.
She believes Hillary Clinton knew too: “I would take my years of support back [if I could],” McGowan said of Clinton. “Vociferous support. Even against Obama, I backed her.”
Whether she would ever run for office, McGowan replied seriously: “Yes. And I would run as a Republican. Just to f–k it up. Just to blow people’s minds.” While she is no fan of President Donald Trump, McGowan said she does agree with him and his supporters on one thing: “They hate Hollywood for being faux liberals — and they’re 100 percent right about that. It’s a bunch of faux liberals. It’s crap, and they know it is deep down, but they’re living an empty life, and to me that’s their punishment. They get to live the lives they live.”
Yes, that’s Rose McGowan: supporting violent misogynists to own the libs. There’s your rape victim Rose McGowan: supporting Republican rape culture to own the libs. It would truly “blow people’s minds” for Rose to run as a Republican, because I guess she’s never heard of Kanye West? She’ll probably claim next week that she was the first celebrity to ever say nonsensical sh-t about politics and threaten to run as a Republican. “I INVENTED KANYE,” Rose will say.
As for the rest of it… my thought on Meryl and Hillary is the same as it was last year: if we believe women when they say they were assaulted and harassed, we should also believe women when they say they didn’t know about a harasser or an assailant. Hillary Clinton and Meryl Streep never doubted the victims’ claims, they simply didn’t know Weinstein behaved that way. And why are we, as a society, stuck on blaming women around Weinstein for his own perverse and predatory actions?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Does this woman have no one close to her? No one who loves her?
I was thinking the same.
She seems out of her mind. At this point she is causing more damage with her words than anything else.
She seems the type to cut people out of her life if they don’t agree with everything she says and does. She is not someone who can look at herself or her behavior with any amount of objectivity. Everything she feels and thinks is the truth and the only truth. Everything that doesn’t perfectly conform to her is “a lie.”
She needs some help IMO
I agree. That’s a WHOLE LOT of misdirected bile.
I agree too. I’ve felt she has significant mental health issues for years.
I agree. I have a lot of feelings about what she has said and done, but at the end of the day, she’s a person in a lot of pain, and I hope she finds some help.
My thoughts exactly. I think she has a combo of mental heath issues and PTSD going on.
Seems she’s only gotten worse since that bookstore meltdown last winter.
I think she is a total, textbook narcissist. I know that she has been through a lot of trials in her life but she continuously makes this whole thing all about her. To her, no one else has suffered as much as she has and I feel that that’s the wrong way to be. She sees so darn jealous over the assaults and atrocities that other women have endured. I wish someone would step in to help her receive counselling or help her have a better understand about how these movements are not only about her. Unfortunately, I don’t even think that would help. She is so caught up in “me, me me!!!” that I feel like she may beyond repair and I find that so sad.
And narcissists aren’t curable. I supported Rose, but she is cancelled. She doesn’t make sense, and she isn’t respecting people who need to survive their own situations. Staying employable Is how they can continue to help other women. It’s how the Kerry Washington’s and America Fererra’s got power to be effectual inthe first place. Rose is powered by toxic anger. It’s sad. She is like Antifa. She is like a crazier Susan Sarandon.
She’s utterly exhausting. I don’t doubt that her inner life is often hellish for her, as so often is the case with narcissists, borderlines, and anyone who lashes out as much as she does. I wish it could be different for her, but it doesn’t look promising. It would be wonderful to be wrong about that.
Oh Rose. It’s unfortunate that she is getting so much coverage but it also makes sense because of course it brings views and ratings.
At this point it should be obvious to everyone that she just needs a lot of help and everything she says is just lashing out. It makes me uncomfortable reading her interviews and I’m going to stop paying attention to her.
I said the other day in the Alyssa Milano post that allowing and often times championing these Hollywood actresses to sparehead the metoo movement was a mistake. I was told we need every ally and fighter and that they bring attention to the cause. But at what cost?
McGowan and Argento has damaged the movement. And quite frankly Feinstein getting Milano a seat visibly behind Kavanaugh was an unecessary distraction.
Who thinks that two white actresses are the face of the movement? I certainly don’t.
Tarana Burke is #MeToo
Terry Crews is #MeToo
Christine Blasey-Ford is #MeToo
Ana Maria Archila and Maria-Gallagher are #MeToo
It’s a huge, sweeping movement. It’s not about a couple of white actresses and it never has been. Burke created the movement 10 years ago and just because some WW chose to co-opt doesn’t change the fact that there are literally millions of people who have shared their stories of sexual assault after being inspired by the bravery of others who came forward. #MeToo has created a domino effect.
I am not talking about what you personally think. Also I don’t know why you are lecturing me on Burke and Wocs, I follow her work, am a Woc and I wasn’t talking about Burke who is obviously doing incredible work. I was arguing that she and women like her should be the face of the movement. Not people like rose. And you can’t tell me rose wasn’t pushed front and centre. Progressive orgs like women’s march and others had her as key speaker and championed her as this great woman’s activist. The point is maybe not place so much importance on who has the biggest twitter following when we choose our spokespersons..
Except the Women’s March has denounced Rose several times, most recently after her shouting match with a trams woman. Just because Rose claims that she started this movement doesn’t mean that she did. She invoked #MeToo at the women’s convention because it was convenient and now decides to denounce it. That’s not the fault of #MeToo.
“The point is maybe not place so much importance on who has the biggest twitter following when we choose our spokespersons.. ”
Um, I don’t do that and I don’t know anybody who does. I think it’s quite the reach to try to discredit the movement because some problematic women choose to associate with it. It also dismisses all the real, everyday survivors who are out there sharing their stories and inspiring others to come forward.
“I am not talking about what you personally think.”
Right, You’re talking about what YOU personally think, which is that certain women shouldn’t be associated with #MeToo because they hurt the credibility of the movement. My point is that the movement will always include some women who may be problematic for a multitude of reasons–they might be mentally ill, they might be sexually assaulters themselves, they might struggle with addiction or depression, etc. And yes, they might be assholes.
That doesn’t negate their victimhood.
Imperfect victims are still victims.
I don’t think they nessessarily pushed Rose and Asia to the forefront as much as they pushed themselves, especially Rose, who has been loud from the get. The movement is much bigger than those two, and is now bigger than Hollywood itself. No one person can bring it down. On the flip side of Rose and Asia we had Rosanna Arquette and Mira Sorvino who have been lobbying in California for laws to be changed and have succeeded.
Alyssa does a lot of work for Democrats but not everyone knows that. Although, the majority bitching about her appearance seem to be just republicans who will find anything to hate dems about disregarding their own celebrity supporters…
Exactly.
ITA – Rose and Asia PUSHED themselves into the center of it and made it all about them and like it was all their idea and pain that started it.
Well said Steff.
I also think Rose and Asia ended up with a lot of attention because their #metoo involved Weinstein himself, which was the central story of this all breaking open.
You can be a survivor of sexual assault and STILL be douche. She is awful.
JFC GET HELP, ROSE.
And I do think she’s an ahole–but I also think she has a LOT of problems. She’s white feminism on steroids where she just cannot stop centering herself. This movement isn’t yours to claim, Rose. If you don’t want to be a part of it because people within the movement don’t give you all the awards and invite you to all the parties then you can start your own damn movement. But she won’t. Because she prefers her perpetual martyrdom. Ugh. I seriously cannot deal with her.
She’s playing a stupid game. “If it can’t be about me, I’m going to ruin it for everyone else!” isn’t the kind of attitude anyone should have about a movement as important as this one. I’m not sure that she’s not an asshole. She at the very least has asshole tendencies, but I can’t decide what to think beyond that.
This woman is just such a mess. There’s so much damage that’s happened to her from childhood on-wards, that I don’t even know where to begin with her. I think there’s a lot of things that were far beyond her control that have molded her into who she is today – but there’s also a certain amount of reflection that needs to be done, and she needs to take responsibility for her current crappy behavior. I think she’s deeply damaged, but she continually behaves like such a raging asshole to so many people who have done absolutely nothing to her. And that’s my biggest problem with her. I can excuse bad behavior and poor coping mechanisms given all that she’s been through – but the continual lashing out at the LGBTQ2 community and those who have done nothing to her IS pretty assholey.
Times up is just run by CAA to cover themselves against their fact they helped harvey weinstein. It’s worst than the womans march being ran by a bunch of anti semites and Farrakhan followers.
Yup, Times Up is damage control. You think that it’s a coincidence that Alyssa Milano has been so outspoken about it and Reese Witherspoon orchestrated the Golden Globes black out and both women just happen to be married to prominent CAA agents?
In addition, as much as I would like to support the Womens March, I cant support Linda Sarsour who openly calls for the FGM of any woman who disagrees with her.
At this point I’m going to give her the benefit of the doubt and just assume that being raped and stalked and screwed out of her career was so traumatic that she has crossed into that category in which I’m just going to pity her for her asholic behavior. In the same way I don’t fault actively mentally ill family members when they say really stupid and hurtful things (though stuff still stings, doesn’t it?), I don’t want to say I’m going to give her a pass, but I’m definitely mentally awarding a pat on the hand. She’s so off base in her misdirected anger it’s silly, and she should probably not have a platform. I do wish her well.
Have to agree with you! She needs MH help. Pat on the hand
Her cruelty knows no bounds…..
NONE!
Imagine being pissed at the #metoo movement because being assaulted is ‘your thing’ and you felt you weren’t getting enough attention from them? Jesus Christ…
I wouldn’t mind she could have potentially relaunched her career as an advocate for survivors, instead she tried to relaunch her career as an advocate for how only bad things happen to Rose McGowan.
This is precisely why she’s an uninvitee. Why she’s disregarded. Why nobody takes her seriously. Why nobody listens. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but she’s been gagging on it for decades. Either grow up and realize you’re another grain of sand on the beach of life or don’t and continue being flushed ending in sewage. Your choice Ms. #lookatmetoo.
she’s clearly lashing out bc she feels left behind or not-acknowledged-enough-anymore by the MeToo crowds – she does seem to think that she was the first or only or most-important victim, or something…. it seems clear that those crowds have distanced themselves from her bc of her continued, downward-spiralling batshit-craziness and jerky statements and attempts to co-opt everything under the sun. it’s just absurd to fantasize about aligning with the GOP, *the* party of entrenched white-male-suprematist patriarchy-entitlement-impunity (the words keep coming, after the Kavanaugh confirmation i can hardly help myself–), as someone who has suffered deeply because of that very sort of ideology. i both feel sorry for her & think she’s a jerk, it’s sort of confusing.
… on the other hand, maybe her clear descent into the deep end is a sort of living testimony of the utter toxicity of rape culture? she was gaslighted, she did lose her career, she really has suffered a lot. if she’s totally lost it, which i think she has, it’s perhaps indeed because of having been a victim of all that.
She’s just a mess.
I lost the respect from this Women since “demand” from Obama an apologise.
Her and Rosanna Arquette are a raw apple.
This Metoo women are not respecful.
For me its more WHITE ROUND TABLE ONLY WHITE (ROSE,ASIA,RONAN,ALYSSA,RONAN).
Here’s the thing, someone can be a victim of assault or rape or any crime, for which they absolutely deserve empathy, sympathy, belief and support and ALSO still be a difficult, self-centered jerk. All those things can be true at the exact same time. McGown seems like a great example of how victims don’t have to be perfect to be “real” victims…And it’s OK to have empathy for what someone has had to endure, while still not actually, you know, liking them very much. In fact, predators very often prey on those at a margins of their profession or popularity in hopes that if they’re not well liked, or very successful, that they also won’t be believed.
So, who is going to tell Ms. McGowan to have a seat because clearly she needs to.
I truly believe sexual predators can identify the potential victims who are most likely to have mental health issues, and they will zero in on them precisely because they know that this victim will be perceived by others as less credible.
This is so so true. It’s like predators can sniff out the vulnerable. And not just the mentally ill but girls from unstable family backgrounds, women who may be associated with drugs or sex work, etc. Whenever I read someone denigrate an accuser’s credibility due to her personal life I wonder if that was the reason she was targeted in the first place.
This times 1000
I mean, that was Trump’s strategy right?
Is it just me or is there something INCREDIBLY egotistical about calling ONESELF “brave”?? Maybe I’m wrong, but I just think that brave should be a title we give OTHER people, not ourselves. It’s like someone calling HIM/HERSELF a hero. Which I’m sure Rose thinks she is as well. She probably was deciding between “hero” and “brave” when naming her book.
What I am tired of hearing especially when it comes to rape cases it for some reason is always has to get political. So what her political stance is the last time I looked both Democrats and Republicans rapes. She is typical of Hollywood it’s all about her come on that’s all of Hollywood they are always for some reason treated as above all the rest of us when in truth they aren’t they are surrounded by people who glorify and act like they are the best thing around when in truth its not so. instead of talking politics look at each and every woman and man who has been affected either through rape or sexual harrassment from the poorest of people to the richest it crosses through any political stance so what if she chooses to be a Republican thankfully we are blessed in this country to choose what we believe even though there are a ton of bullies of both sides always putting down others. For me all politicians are liars and they end up hurting this country instead of truly making a difference. As for Rose she has the Hollywood attitude that her hurts are worse then anyone on the planet has gone through which is a shame. I doubt Hollywood will truly change bo matter what
Well, McGowan has been assaulted severely twice. And yes, the Metoo-groups don’t offer support to her.
Yep, I believe that there are many faux liberals in Hollywood and that a lot of Hollywood people tread most carefully to not harm their own careers even when it means to look the other way while a woman is being abused.
I don’t believe in calling McGowan an a..h… .
I gotta say…she’s not wrong about left wing posturing and performative do-gooding. I did front line work in the world’s biggest non-profit agencies for 10 years and they are the biggest con job out there. They exist purely to employ privileged, educated middle class people who can’t cut it in the corporate world and we all know it. Look at their directorships and above, look at their boards, and look at their major donors to figure out in whose image they’re shaping the world.
They’re the most corrupt, cut throat, colonizing places around; if you hear “meet them where they’re at”, “experts of their own lives”, “client centred”, “pro social”, or any other socially jingoist catchphrase…run like hell. It’s classic reaction formation. Google it. How they treat their staff and clients behind closed doors is NEVER transparent. Whether you’re a client or a worker…run fast and far from these places. Get a job in a different sector. Save yourself the pain of remaking your professional identity when you come to this same conclusion.
On a superficial note, that pink blazer is AMAZING!
She’s right about Hollywood being full of faux liberals. And Hillary Clinton didn’t believe or didn’t care about the women who said Bill sexually assaulted them.
Maybe after years of people denying that she went through what she went through or being told that ‘others went through worse’ caused her to think she needs to be superior to others to feel validated at all?
