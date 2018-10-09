Hope Hicks, 29, is the new head of communications for Fox News

President Donald J. Trump departs for Easter weekend

Hope Hicks probably never thought she’d be where she is now. She was a well-connected college graduate when she went to work for Donald Trump’s business in her early 20s. She worked her way up the Trump Org in record time, and she was basically Trump’s right-hand gal in business matters. When he ran for president, he brought Hope along and pretty much every reporter knew that if you wanted to talk to Trump, you had to go through Hope. While she was profiled several times over the past three years, Hope Hicks remains an enigma – I truly believe that she was never looking to get famous, and she quickly got in over her head in the White House. She kept getting promoted too – by the time she stepped down, she was the WH Communications Director, and she was sitting for day-long questioning sessions for Bob Mueller’s investigation. She is, right now, only 29 years old. She left the WH in March. Now she has a new job:

Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director who served during the chaotic first year of the Trump administration, has been named head of corporate communications for New Fox, the company to emerge after 21st Century Fox completes the sale of assets to Disney early next year. Hicks has been named exec VP and chief communications officer for Fox. She will report to Viet Dinh, Fox’s chief legal and policy officer. Also appointed at New Fox on Monday was Danny O’Brien as exec VP and head of government relations. He comes to Fox after working in the same capacity for GE Transportation.

“Hope and Danny are proven leaders and world-class public affairs professionals. Together they will define and project Fox’s voice to our relevant communities,” Dinh said.

Hicks will succeed Julie Henderson as communications chief for Rupert Murdoch’s media empire. Henderson, exec VP and chief communications officer for 21st Century Fox, and communications senior VP Nathaniel Brown, have opted not to make the transition to the New Fox entity. Hicks will be based in Los Angeles.

“Hope Hicks’ presence at Fox will further align the Trump communications apparatus with the Fox News propaganda machine,” said Angelo Carusone, president of the watchdog group Media Matters for America.

[From Variety]

If the American Nazis don’t ban books, many books will be written about Fox News and its relationship with Trump and the Trump administration. The relationship isn’t the same as when George W. Bush was in office – back then, Fox News was Bush’s mouthpiece and propaganda apparatus, for sure. But Bush, Karl Rove and Dick Cheney were at the helm, and they were always in charge of the propaganda and messaging. In this administration, I often feel like Fox News is dictating Trump’s opinions TO him. They’re telling him what to do, how to play it, what to say. He mainlines a steady diet of Fox News, and everyone around him knows that the best way to reach him is to go on TV and tell him something. So is Hope Hicks basically still working for Trump because she’s working for Fox News?

Also, the last time anyone checked, Hope was back with Rob Porter, who is a physically abusive psycho.

President Trump Attends The White House Senior Staff Swearing In

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Hope Hicks, 29, is the new head of communications for Fox News”

  1. KNy says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:48 am

    The relationship between Fox News and the White House is…not even a relationship. They are the same entity.

    Reply
  2. Miss M says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:58 am

    exec VP and chief communications officer for Fox at 29?! Wow…

    Reply
  3. BlueSky says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Anyone else find her a little creepy??

    Reply
  4. cannibell says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:59 am

    The writer Charles Pierce refers to Wisconsin as a Koch Brothers subsidiary managed by “goggle-eyed homonculus Scott Walker;” Fox is a Trump subsidiary. A pox on all their houses.

    Reply
    • philo says:
      October 9, 2018 at 10:13 am

      I’m still wonder what went on behind the scenes when the Koch brothers raised their heads above the parapet a few months ago and attacked Trump’s tariff stuff. That has got to still be hurting them globally. But they seemed to have gone quiet awfully quick.

      Reply
  5. jwoolman says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Well, there probably aren’t too many places to go in that business once you have been tightly associated with Trump. And possibly narrowly escaping indictment….

    Reply
  6. grabbyhands says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Three guesses as to how she secured this job and the first two don’t count.

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I will never not get Evil Duchess Kate vibes from her…

    Reply
  8. Anniefannie says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I was OK with giving her a pass and marking her associatio w/Trump to youthful indiscretion
    But now, seemingly like all of his circle she’s trading on that alliance for another job?
    I hope she’s inevitably burned like the rest of them

    Reply
  9. RBC says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:20 am

    If Hope ever wrote a no holds barred book about her life, including her working with 45 and the current administration, it would be very interesting.

    Reply
  10. lassie says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Her brows are distressing. She looks so vanilla, but her brows are too strong for her coloring.

    Her brows freak me out.

    Reply
  11. PlayItAgain says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:43 am

    I don’t know why we should be surprised by this. Do they really think people are going to believe that she beat out other applicants for this post? They probably created this job just for her. I wonder if it’s her payoff for not flipping on the Orange Emperor?

    Reply
  12. Lala11_7 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I don’t think about Hope Hicks…truly I don’t…

    I think about Hope Hicks’ Father and Mother…

    How they raised their daughter….

    The types of values that they instilled in her…

    Hope Hicks and her ilk…always reminds me…of how the Manson Children came to be…

    Reply
    • AMAyson1977 says:
      October 9, 2018 at 12:36 pm

      FOR REAL. I would be stricken with anguish and guilt, wondering where I went wrong, if either of my two were to work for someone like Drumpf or Faux News. Literally any other job I am fine with, but please don’t spread evil, racist, misogynist lies for a living kids. That’s all mom asks.

      Reply
  13. Molly says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Fox is full of the worst people doing the worst things, but it’s still a multi-billion dollar business that has to function as one. How long does this woefully unqualified woman last as EVP? How much protection does she have in this snake pit when people care more about their own skin than they do about trump? I hope she get crushed when people expect her to do her job and make her life miserable when she can’t.

    Reply
  14. Who ARE These People? says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Rupert Murdoch’s kids are all in on reactionary politics around the world. There was some home when dad passed the reins that they would lighten up…but clearly not.

    Also, who else would hire her? The only wonder is it took so long.

    Reply
  15. Pandy says:
    October 9, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Are we still pretending she’s 29???? Ok! Of course she ended up in fox news. Lets hope she starts dating Sean Hannity.

    Reply
  16. Green Is Good says:
    October 9, 2018 at 11:24 am

    As if Fox News needed another Stepford Hag.

    Reply
  17. VegasSchmegas says:
    October 9, 2018 at 11:37 am

    The knee boots and short skirts are back in the workplace! Long live slutty business attire! Ugh…

    Reply
  18. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 9, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Hmm, someone’s closeness to Emperor Toadstool has paid off. I still think she was banging him or at the very least changed his nappies (rumour is he has bad incontinence issues and wears adult diapers).

    Reply
  19. Veronica S. says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Ah, the smug and self-important look of a white woman who thinks the roof won’t hit her when the house collapses.

    Reply
  20. Jaded says:
    October 9, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Well well well…chica still knows what side her bread is buttered on. She sure played Trump like a sucker didn’t she. That woman is as cold as hell is hot. Her parents must be beyond mortified that they raised a monster like that. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve cut ties with her and her wife-beater boyfriend. We can only pray that she goes down in flames along with the vomit-spewing network.

    Reply
  21. Avotoast says:
    October 9, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    They’ll have someone babysitting her nonstop at Fox, I guess. Ridiculous.

    Reply
  22. Tw says:
    October 9, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    She and Porter were made for each other. She truly deserves him.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment