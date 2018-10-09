Hope Hicks, 29, is the new head of communications for Fox News

Hope Hicks probably never thought she’d be where she is now. She was a well-connected college graduate when she went to work for Donald Trump’s business in her early 20s. She worked her way up the Trump Org in record time, and she was basically Trump’s right-hand gal in business matters. When he ran for president, he brought Hope along and pretty much every reporter knew that if you wanted to talk to Trump, you had to go through Hope. While she was profiled several times over the past three years, Hope Hicks remains an enigma – I truly believe that she was never looking to get famous, and she quickly got in over her head in the White House. She kept getting promoted too – by the time she stepped down, she was the WH Communications Director, and she was sitting for day-long questioning sessions for Bob Mueller’s investigation. She is, right now, only 29 years old. She left the WH in March. Now she has a new job:
Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director who served during the chaotic first year of the Trump administration, has been named head of corporate communications for New Fox, the company to emerge after 21st Century Fox completes the sale of assets to Disney early next year. Hicks has been named exec VP and chief communications officer for Fox. She will report to Viet Dinh, Fox’s chief legal and policy officer. Also appointed at New Fox on Monday was Danny O’Brien as exec VP and head of government relations. He comes to Fox after working in the same capacity for GE Transportation.
“Hope and Danny are proven leaders and world-class public affairs professionals. Together they will define and project Fox’s voice to our relevant communities,” Dinh said.
Hicks will succeed Julie Henderson as communications chief for Rupert Murdoch’s media empire. Henderson, exec VP and chief communications officer for 21st Century Fox, and communications senior VP Nathaniel Brown, have opted not to make the transition to the New Fox entity. Hicks will be based in Los Angeles.
“Hope Hicks’ presence at Fox will further align the Trump communications apparatus with the Fox News propaganda machine,” said Angelo Carusone, president of the watchdog group Media Matters for America.
If the American Nazis don’t ban books, many books will be written about Fox News and its relationship with Trump and the Trump administration. The relationship isn’t the same as when George W. Bush was in office – back then, Fox News was Bush’s mouthpiece and propaganda apparatus, for sure. But Bush, Karl Rove and Dick Cheney were at the helm, and they were always in charge of the propaganda and messaging. In this administration, I often feel like Fox News is dictating Trump’s opinions TO him. They’re telling him what to do, how to play it, what to say. He mainlines a steady diet of Fox News, and everyone around him knows that the best way to reach him is to go on TV and tell him something. So is Hope Hicks basically still working for Trump because she’s working for Fox News?
Also, the last time anyone checked, Hope was back with Rob Porter, who is a physically abusive psycho.
The relationship between Fox News and the White House is…not even a relationship. They are the same entity.
Yes.
Fox News is the State Media for the new U.S of Fascism.
Arguably they’re active internationally, so they’re an international fascist conglomerate. [REDACTED what I would like to do to Rupert Murdock in graphic details]
For anyone who’s ever wondered how cancer works and spreads: Voila! Hope Hicks. 🤗
Yes, it’s State Television, like in Russia or North Korea. Fox also coordinates messaging with Sputnik and RT. Rumors are they are included in the Mueller investigations. I hope so.
Add the NYT to that coordinating list, unfortunely.
exec VP and chief communications officer for Fox at 29?! Wow…
Shows you how serious that network is. But if it was a man at 29, no one would mention it (I think)
Come on, she’s HUGELY qualified.
Imagine if she hadn’t been so adept at PR – the whole world would be laughing at Trump at the UNGA for being an unstable, pathologically-mendacious, ignorant, ragey, sundowning moron with no knowledge of domestic, foreign or economic policy and a cabinet of grifters and incompetents!
LOL I see what you did there
Brilliant!
Ooh, sundowning. I I hadn’t thought of that. Makes sense with his late night Twitter rants.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻😂😂😂😂
Anyone else find her a little creepy??
You are not alone.
She’s pretty. In a soulless, Morticia Addams kinda way. (No offense to Morticia)
She wears waaaay too much makeup–perfect for Faux News.
She looks like a budget Keri Russel to me. With no warmth.
The writer Charles Pierce refers to Wisconsin as a Koch Brothers subsidiary managed by “goggle-eyed homonculus Scott Walker;” Fox is a Trump subsidiary. A pox on all their houses.
I’m still wonder what went on behind the scenes when the Koch brothers raised their heads above the parapet a few months ago and attacked Trump’s tariff stuff. That has got to still be hurting them globally. But they seemed to have gone quiet awfully quick.
Well, there probably aren’t too many places to go in that business once you have been tightly associated with Trump. And possibly narrowly escaping indictment….
Three guesses as to how she secured this job and the first two don’t count.
I will never not get Evil Duchess Kate vibes from her…
OMG, that’s it! I’ve never been able to put my finger on it!
Vanessa from The Little Mermaid
I was OK with giving her a pass and marking her associatio w/Trump to youthful indiscretion
But now, seemingly like all of his circle she’s trading on that alliance for another job?
I hope she’s inevitably burned like the rest of them
If Hope ever wrote a no holds barred book about her life, including her working with 45 and the current administration, it would be very interesting.
Her brows are distressing. She looks so vanilla, but her brows are too strong for her coloring.
Her brows freak me out.
They are intense. I’m also amazed at her overall styling…living proof that hair, wardrobe and makeup can age you. She gives me such Dynasty babe in the 80s vibes with everything.
I’d love to scrub her down, update the hair to a youthful lob, and force her to shop at Madewell, lol. She’d look great, she is a pretty girl underneath all that.
Lol that’s all I can focus on, too. They’re like the equivalent of taking your lipstick too far over your lip line. There’s filling in the actual shape of your brows and then there’s this mess.
Her brows are fine. It’s her ideologies and actions that need a scrub down.
I don’t know why we should be surprised by this. Do they really think people are going to believe that she beat out other applicants for this post? They probably created this job just for her. I wonder if it’s her payoff for not flipping on the Orange Emperor?
I don’t think about Hope Hicks…truly I don’t…
I think about Hope Hicks’ Father and Mother…
How they raised their daughter….
The types of values that they instilled in her…
Hope Hicks and her ilk…always reminds me…of how the Manson Children came to be…
FOR REAL. I would be stricken with anguish and guilt, wondering where I went wrong, if either of my two were to work for someone like Drumpf or Faux News. Literally any other job I am fine with, but please don’t spread evil, racist, misogynist lies for a living kids. That’s all mom asks.
Fox is full of the worst people doing the worst things, but it’s still a multi-billion dollar business that has to function as one. How long does this woefully unqualified woman last as EVP? How much protection does she have in this snake pit when people care more about their own skin than they do about trump? I hope she get crushed when people expect her to do her job and make her life miserable when she can’t.
Rupert Murdoch’s kids are all in on reactionary politics around the world. There was some home when dad passed the reins that they would lighten up…but clearly not.
Also, who else would hire her? The only wonder is it took so long.
Are we still pretending she’s 29???? Ok! Of course she ended up in fox news. Lets hope she starts dating Sean Hannity.
As if Fox News needed another Stepford Hag.
The knee boots and short skirts are back in the workplace! Long live slutty business attire! Ugh…
Hmm, someone’s closeness to Emperor Toadstool has paid off. I still think she was banging him or at the very least changed his nappies (rumour is he has bad incontinence issues and wears adult diapers).
Ah, the smug and self-important look of a white woman who thinks the roof won’t hit her when the house collapses.
Well well well…chica still knows what side her bread is buttered on. She sure played Trump like a sucker didn’t she. That woman is as cold as hell is hot. Her parents must be beyond mortified that they raised a monster like that. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve cut ties with her and her wife-beater boyfriend. We can only pray that she goes down in flames along with the vomit-spewing network.
They’ll have someone babysitting her nonstop at Fox, I guess. Ridiculous.
She and Porter were made for each other. She truly deserves him.
