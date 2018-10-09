Us Weekly: Tom Cruise could see Suri Cruise 10 days a month, but never does

This is a really random Us Weekly cover, right? Tom Cruise is largely in the wind these days and he’s not trying to go to war with anyone, much less two of his ex-wives. Nor do I believe that Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes waste too much energy worrying about Tom or even thinking about him. Nicole especially has made a full and complete break from Cruise, so much so that she hasn’t seen Isabella and Connor in years. Katie retained custody of Suri, and the opposite happened: Tom hasn’t seen Suri in years. Well, now Us Weekly has a cover story about how… Nicole and Katie don’t give a sh-t and that’s the “war.” It’s very strange, although Us Weekly is confirming something I’ve known/suspected for a while: Tom Cruise hasn’t seen Suri Cruise in years.
Tom Cruise and the Church of Scientology are distant memories for Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.
“Katie and Nicole have moved on from their time with Tom and are leading their own lives outside of the church,” Tony Ortega, former editor in chief of The Village Voice and a staunch critic of Scientology, says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. When Kidman, 51, divorced Cruise, 56, in 2001 after nearly 11 years of marriage, their adopted children, Isabella, now 25, and Connor, 23, lived full-time with the Top Gun star and cut off practically all contact with their mom. But in recent years, Kidman — who wed Keith Urban in 2006 and later welcomed daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, 7 — has worked to reconnect with her eldest kids.
Still, Isabella and Connor are “full-fledged Scientologists and very much under the influence and guidance of their father,” Ortega, 55, claims to Us.
“Tom chose as wives women who are incredible mothers,” Ortega tells Us. “Katie and Nicole have spoken about raising their daughters to be independent and giving them a solid education, which is the opposite of Scientology teachings. Just living their lives is their way of moving on from the Church of Scientology.”
Tom Cruise can see his daughter Suri up to 10 days a month, but chooses not to, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Every person is allowed to see their child if they wanted to,” the source tells Us, revealing custody of the 12-year-old is outlined in his divorce agreement with Katie Holmes. “He chooses not to because she is not a Scientologist.”
Tony Ortega, former editor in chief of The Village Voice and a critic of Scientology, adds that Holmes probably signed “some nondisclosure agreement saying she wouldn’t say anything bad about Scientology” to ensure she had primary custody of their daughter. “She wanted to get away and she wanted to get Suri,” Ortega explains. The author also notes that Holmes was likely advised not to keep in touch with former friend and former Scientologist Leah Remini after her divorce from Cruise.
“I’m sure her father, who’s a smart attorney, has probably told her that hanging out with Leah would be considered disparaging the church in the eyes of Tom and the church,” Ortega tells Us. “We were all hoping that eventually Katie would say more and that we’d see them together, but Leah has gone on to become this real lightning rod for exposing Scientology’s abuses, and I think Katie just wants to keep the life she has right now with Suri and not get in a big fight with the church.”
I have some thoughts. One, I think Nicole was able to “get out” so cleanly because she didn’t fight Tom for custody of Connor and Isabella. I think that was her Sophie’s Choice: get out without being destroyed versus fighting for her kids and ending up in a nasty and public fight. And while I bet Nicole still wishes it had been different, she doesn’t really regret the new life she built for herself, and no, she doesn’t have restrictions placed on her by Cruise after all these years. That was the deal. As for Katie… yes, she got out and she got out with Suri. I think Katie might have even thought or hoped that eventually Tom would want to see Suri, but over time, Katie is happy with the arrangement. And yes, it’s sad that Tom won’t even see Suri. It’s pathetic, actually.
He probably thought Suri would be the future (co)leader of Scio and now that she’s been taken out of Scio he simply has no use for her.
“no use for her”.
aptly put, and very sad. I mean, it’s good that she won’t be involved in the cult, but he DOTED on that girl and now….NUTTIN’.
It’s awful. I feel that he doted on her then b/c she was next in line for the Scio throne and treated her as such. That was taken away from him and now he’s over Suri. I just hope that Suri is absolutely loved and adored by all of those around her now.
He “doted” on her for photo ops and probably thought being seen with her made him look younger. She was a prop until she became obsolete. I still can’t wait until she is 18 and asks for a DNA test once and for all. Suri looks like Josh Hartnett to me.
There were rumors that scifi’s thought suri was reincarnated LRh
Suri is 12 already??? Wow, time flies!!
I read that article sometime last week. I want to say I was stunned but I actually read the original lawsuit deposition transcript from a few years ago. He had sued a tabloid for saying that he neglected his child for 200 days or something. It’s shocking that the tabloid had to pay him when they printed something that was 100% true. Also, not seeing your child because of a made up story about aliens in mountains is total bee-hack. It’s also hypocritical. He does press interviews and red carpet geetings with people who are not Scientologist. He can spend time with his child. At least Suri has one functioning parent. And her mother’s side of the family has brains and were sensible enough to get child-support out of the man before hightailing it out of the asylum.
That’s what I wonder…are celebrities the only ones who can interact with non scientologists because they obviously have to make movies,do press junkets and generally come in contact with people of all walks of life. What about the rest of the scientologists that live like peasants? Maybe it’s the thought of anyone Walking Away that enraged them.
I thought he dropped that lawsuit because he didn’t want other damaging information about scientology coming out?
It’s still crazy to me that Katie (a smart woman, by all accounts) entered a relationship with Cruise, despite knowing ho he had alienated their children from his first wife. I guess fame is a potent drug.
Either way, happy for Katie/Suri/Nicole that they escaped the cult.
Maybe the kids weren’t alienated from their mother when Katie started dating Tom. My impression was that Tom and Nicole actually did share custody of their kids for several years after they divorced. As the kids got older, they became more entrenched in Scientology, they gradually cut off ties with their mother.
Seeing the kids cut off ties with their mother may have been what drove Katie to finally leave him.
Did Katie not think is was ever so slightly “off” for Tom and Nicole’s children to be calling Katie mom and to give an interview about that. I think Katie did very well to get herself and Suri away from CO$ but I also think a lot of her behaviour is forgotten about when it comes to how she helped those kids be isolated from Nicole Kidman.
@zoe Tom maintained for a long time that him and Nicole had joint custody and that he could see her anytime. It’s likely that Katie thought as many did at the time that Nicole abandoned those children. Hence why would Katie care about sparing Nicole’s feelings regarding them calling Katie “mom” by all accounts Conner and Isabella got on great with Katie. She looked after them even when she was working away she took them with her (they didn’t go with Tom). Bella even worked at her fashion line. Connor was devasted when she left, really really heartbroken. It’s likely Katie found out some time later that the kids were turned against Nicole and that’s why she was so stealth about getting out with Suri. Katie by all accounts was very very very naive. And Scientologists are known for their love bombing. Look at all the way toms costars talk about him being the nicest guy ever? He manlipulates people.
I don’t believe for a second that he can see his daughter 10 days a month. That wouId be nearly 1 third of the year. I believe that Katie got sole custody with only limited visitation for Tom. That said, I do think he could see her. It’s sad that he chose his cult over his child, but she may be better off.
It’s amazing how little this is mentioned. He promoted a huge movie this summer, didn’t he? And no one asks him why he abandoned his daughter.
Can you imagine if an actress, or a non-white actor, did that? Hell, Nicole still gets questioned on her older kids, and no one dares breath a word of Suri to Tom
Exactly! Nicole is STILL being asked about it but never Tom. Does anyone believe anyone else would get away with this behavior if they weren’t a white male movie star? Uhm…no.
I think it might have more to do with not wanting to invoke the wrath of the cult, although yes, white male movie star gets his way.
Tom Cruise puts enormous pressure from Hollyweird to keep his abandonment of his daughter OUT of the news. He is a hypocrite.
As a parent, I can never imagine having a chance to see my child and not doing so.
For all of her privilege, I feel incredibly bad for Suri.
Having a parent shut themselves out of your life at such a young age is heartbreaking.
Tom will live to regret his choices.
I agree that being shut out from a parent is heartbreaking, but hopefully Suri will come to see he is a member of a dangerous cult and will be relived that her father did not try to indoctrinate her.
I don’t think Tom will regret his choices regarding Suri. He is considered a “god” in Scientology. According to his followers and himself, he is perfect. He can do no wrong. I doubt he even thinks about Suri and if he does, he probably has thoughts of her removed from his mind during his “auditing sessions”. This whole situation makes me sick.
I will say I know for a fact that he has seen her. My mom was staying at the mirror lake inn in Lake Placid and she saw them there together. This was several years ago but was also when magazines reported he wasnt seeing her. The staff told my mom they were frequent guests because there was no paparazzi and guests never bothered them. I have a feeling he doesnt see her often but when he does it may be super undercover. Btw not a Tom Cruise lover by any means just a stickler for facts.
Katie’s people have told Gossip Cop that suri and Tom are estranged and he hasn’t even spoke to her in years. Why would Katie’s people do that? And why would his PR team let them away with that? If he saw her you betcha it would be reported on paparazzi or not because he is all about his image and him not seeing his daughter doesn’t look great.
No idea honestly. I’ve always thought this was weird. But i believe my mom. She called me up all excited to have seen Tom Cruise and told me what the staff told her. She saw them pretty frequently when they were staying there and said they seemed really happy. Mind you like I said this was several years ago. Only thing I could even think is he keeps the visits quiet because Suri and Katie are consider suppressive persons or whatever the cult calls them.
The last time he supposedly saw her was late 2013 early 2014 do you think it could have been then? Or was it after that? If it’s after that it’s weird because by all accounts numerous ex cult members have said the rules get bent for celebrities especially someone like Tom Cruise.
Just asked my mom and she said the last time she saw them there was 2014/2015.
That’s very odd that he’d rather have tabloids write false stuff about their relationship than anger some Scientologists
Unless he doesn’t want David Miscavige /Scientology to know? Maybe they both have an agreement to state he hasn’t seen her since 2013, but continues to see her under cover? Just a thought.
@ripley that would be very interesting but isn’t Tom followed by Scientology handlers 24/7?
“Unless he doesn’t want David Miscavige /Scientology to know?” He’s no 2 in the church and can’t be seen with an SP, which Suri is for leaving the church. And @Caitlin Bruce is probably right since he’s considered a top church asset and is monitored. If he does see her, it’s probably only a few times a year that he can manage it.
I will never be able to understand the choice Nicole made. Maybe she thought she would be able to still maintain a relationship with her children, maybe she didn’t realize the extent of the alienation that would occur, I don’t know. But at some point, I think you are right. She was faced with a Sophie’s Choice. And she chose to sacrifice her relationship with those kids. It will always cloud my opinion of her.
I tend to think the choice wasn’t so stark – get out and lose the kids or stay and keep them. I think she was probably surprised at the extent of the alienation. I think it was probably gradual. But I didn’t follow their divorce at the time so I could be way off.
Maybe she was never given a choice?
Kidman didn’t stand a chance. Conor and Isabella were significantly older than Suri and already deeply into Scientology. Kidman was away filming a movie when Tom Cruise filed for divorce, and during that time he turned the kids against her. (Scientology practices disconnection, and Kidman never became a full-fledged Scientologist).
I agree. I don’t think it was instant, and I don’t think she had much of a choice.
Tom and COS are to blame for the state of their relationships, not Nicole.
If I remember correctly she didn’t want a divorce. He sprung that break up on her and she had a miscarriage shortly after they separated, or like 2 seconds before.
And yeah, Nicole didn’t have much of a choice because of the ages the kids were. Even if they shared custody initially, they were primarily with Tom because they could chose to. It was a wedge that they developed against their mother fairly quickly but not instantly.
Yep, Nicole didn’t want to split. Tom Cruise blindsided her, which means she had zero chance of getting those two kids out even if she’d later tried. You have to plan in advance like Katie and her lawyer dad did when you’re working with something as nefarious as COS.
He doesn’t see suri as Katie is a suppressive person (not matter what the church says to TMZshe is an SP) and since she spends most of her time with Suri that means suri is a PTS (potential trouble source) they believe that hanging around with those people are dangerous to your “enlightenment”. Tom is a devout Scientologist. He really believes this crap, they are not keeping him there with blackmail of his audit sessions he’s there because they treat him like the GOD he thinks he is. Katie is doing a great job of raising Suri, she really did a 180• and stopped giving her everything she wanted and started treating her like the child she is (Scientologists treat their children like adults). Now no matter how well Katie has raised suri she’s still going to have issues trusting men having to see her biological father abandon her then having to see him on jimmy fallon coming across as the coolest guy ever but in reality hasn’t seen bothered to see her in 5 years. Funny it’s ever since Katie started up with Jamie. Maybe that’s when Tom realised he really had no control of “Kate” anymore.
Or maybe…she’s not his biological child. Doesn’t make it the least bit okay to dump her, but I feel like there is more to this story.
Look at pics of her recently, she’s the spitting image of Tom. She has his teeth (before they were fixed) and his facial expressions. I used to subscribe to the Chris Klein/Joshua Jackson/Josh Hartnett theories but Suri looks to much like Tom and when you go back theirs no way Katie could have been pregnant during her Batman prom. Even her mannerisms are similar to toms. I wish I could attach photos but honestly google it.
The rumor was that Suri was Cruise’s cousin’s child, who is also an actor and a scientologist and looks very similar to Tom. His last name is Mapother. Which is Tom’s maternal side.
I’m with you on that. The pregnancy was super weird, crazy timeline, so much strange behavior. A lot of things just didn’t make any sense.
She is so not his biological child.
Tom Cruise is a total enigma to me. I gave questioned his mental health, his sexuality and his charcter over the years and any definitive conclusions escape me utterly. He’s so secretive and demands secrecy from those close to him that it’s pure speculation as to whether he sees Suri or not. The only thing we know for certain is that he hasn’t been papped with her. Which is odd because it would be a good pr move but I just don’t know.
It’s pretty clear he doesn’t see her. Katie Holmes’s team often clarifies through Gossip Cop when he has a movie out and his team releases bs stories like the recent one for the MI film talking about how he’s taking steps to reestablish contact. She confirms he doesn’t even try to see her. As much as she doesn’t want Suri exposed to scientology, I think she’d like them to have some contact, especially since her divorce agreement had a clause forbidding Cruise exposing Suri to scientology.
Also he sued Bauer Media years back for printing he doesn’t see her. That was when he still had a bit of phone contact. Now Mr Litigious doesn’t bother suing because you have to prove what’s been printed is untrue.
It’s sad that people think Nicole walked away from her children. She and Tom had joint custody, but the children were then turned against her and stopped seeing her of their own volition. It broke her heart, but I’m sure she always thought if she respected them, loved them, and waited long enough they would come around.
Us weekly jumped the shark when bought by American Media Inc. Just like all trash tabloids.
Isabella did say this year she has contacts with Nicole, tho. Dunno about Connor. Then again she didn’t invite her mom to her wedding, so who knows what goes on there.
Who’s on that first photo with Tom, Katie?
That’s Katie a few weeks after giving birth to suri at the mission impossible 3 premiere.
It’s so sick that he sees Suri as a suppressive person and won’t see his own daughter. F-ing bonkers.
Normally I don’t support parental alienation, but if you were Katie Holmes and the father of your child was a whackadoodle cultist, would you want him exercising his right to ten days of visitation of month? Washing his hands of his previously beloved daughter/chosen one is more than pathetic on Tom’s part but it is also probably what allows Katie to raise her Suri as an independent, thoughtful young woman. Honestly, it’s the best possible outcome for that child.
Does Tom still see his daughter Bella though? I was always mystified by her choice to move to London far away from her father. She could be involved with the London Scientology crowd but we’ve heard very little from her since she got married awhile back. Nicole wasn’t at the wedding but neither was Tom. And it was never confirmed that Bella’s husband was a Scientologist (which would make him a suppressive person). I like to think she wanted to get away from the stifling environment imposed by her father, found freedom for the first time and realized Scientology was bunk.
As for Suri, this is no surprise. I know Tom was spotted with her a few months following the divorce but I’m guessing he was given an ultimatum–pick your daughter or the “Church.” And we all know what choice he made. It will be interesting to see when Suri grows up if she ever addresses her father’s absence from her life. Katie might be under an agreement not to disparage Scientology publicly but I doubt Suri signed that contract and it probably doesn’t apply to her.
You don’t automatically become a SP from not being a Scientologist, you have to do something against the church do get that status. He may be a PTS potential trouble source if he is heavily into another religion. Isabella moved to London while Tom was spending most of his time there filming back to back movies. He paid for bellas wedding.
And the COS is big in England…building their power structure in Europe, which has been their focus for a few years….
Her husband is a scientologist & Tom pretty much lives in London because he films so many movies at pinewood or whatever. I think he’s now I’m California for top gun but was in England for the last few years for movies
I think they have a very distant relationship. He didn’t even go to her wedding, though he paid for it.
I’m sure Katie would rather nobody make a big deal about Tom not seeing Suri. I know it would make me nervous that Tom would want to exercise more of his parental rights when his ego and reputation is called into question. On the other hand, I’m sure Suri being an SP overrides that concern. Thank goodness Katie got away with Suri.
I honestly thought that Isabella and NK had reconnected. Especially after she launched her own clothing line, called BKC — which stands for Bella Kidman Cruise.
Maybe tommy has become soooo private like Brad Pitt’s fans claim about him. Maybe he sees the kid in private like that other deadbeat, #YeahRight
I think Nicole left it up to her kids to decide if they wanted her in their life. Unfortunately, they seemed to have chosen their cult over her. I hope they come to their senses some day. As for Tom…he’s a deadbeat dad to Suri, but maybe it’s better that way? I couldn’t imagine choosing a “religion” over a child (or a sibling), but unfortunately it happens often and not just with Scientology.
100% certain Nicole Kidman was dumped by Cruise; she didn’t try to get out or try to get her kids out. She was all over the place in interviews for years afterwards basically saying she was dumped and heartbroken. The Church actually raged a long-time campaign to split her and Cruise – because she wasn’t into Scientology, her father was a psychologist or psychiatrist, and she’d successfully driven a wedge between Cruise and the church for some time – and it worked. She was not like Katie Holmes at all, since Katie had a plan to get herself and her child out.
you are either in or out with scientology, suri was wiped out the minute katie took her away.
the evidence being that connor, took to instagram with a photo of …………..tom bella and him, with the caption My Family, suri was not his family anymore and he wanted everyone to know it!
What in the hell is Kidman doing to her FACE? Almost unrecognizable in that last pic.
Yea kinda scary looking. I think she had a brow lift, she used to have that frowney face or bat face pinched look (due to botox) now she’s got more of a wide eyed look but it seems odd or off. She needs to just let nature take it’s course and quit effing with her face. She’s turning into baby Jane.
God katie and tom look so young in that picture!
Yes, it’s pathetic. Tom is pathetic.
