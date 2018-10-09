Donald Trump says Dr. Ford’s testimony was ‘a hoax set up by Democrats’

If you ask me what I really and truly think of the upcoming midterms, I’ll admit that I’m worried. A blue wave does not seem like the sure-thing it once was a month ago. I’m not going to say that the Kavanaugh situation “backfired” on Democrats, because I think putting it in those terms is gross and unhelpful. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford did what she could do, and she rightly agonized over her decision, and truly saw her actions as her civic duty. In any other administration, Republican or Democratic, I believe that the White House would have pulled Kavanaugh’s nomination. But since Trump is the king of doubling-down on misogyny, bigotry, racism and fascism, we are where are. And I am worried.

The thing is, I can see that Trump is worried too. He wouldn’t still be spinning conspiracy theories and attacking Dr. Ford so blatantly if he wasn’t worried. He’s worried about the women who came out and protested and demonstrated. Mitch McConnell is worried too, that’s why he keeps minimizing them too. On Monday, Trump said this:

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination was “caught up in a hoax set up by the Democrats…The things they said about him, I don’t even think he ever heard of the words. It was all made up. It was fabricated and it’s a disgrace and I think it’s gonna really show you something come November 6th,” Trump said as he left the White House for an event in Orlando. Trump said the Democrats “tortured” Kavanaugh and his family over the accusations. “I thought that the way they conducted themselves, the way they dealt with a high-level, brilliant — going to be a great justice of the Supreme Court — the way they really tortured him and his family I thought it was disgrace. I thought it was one of the most disgraceful performances I’ve ever seen,” Trump said Monday morning. When Trump hosted Kavanaugh and his family at a ceremonial swearing-in at the White House on Monday night, he apologized to the newly minted justice for the difficult confirmation process. “On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” the President said. “Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation. Not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency and due process. Our country, a man or a woman, must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. And with that I must state that you, sir, under historic scrutiny were proven innocent. Thank you.”

[From CNN]

It’s never NOT going to feel like the world is upside down, right? There were NO charges, no criminal investigation, merely a completely bulls–t FBI background check where the FBI didn’t speak to the victim (Ford) or the accused (Kavanaugh). This was all a job application, not a criminal proceeding. As for a “hoax set up by Democrats” – whenever he says anything is a “hoax,” that’s when you know he’s scared sh-tless. He’s also still worried about the women who protested, because he’s still trying to minimize them and erase them, even today:

The paid D.C. protesters are now ready to REALLY protest because they haven’t gotten their checks – in other words, they weren’t paid! Screamers in Congress, and outside, were far too obvious – less professional than anticipated by those paying (or not paying) the bills! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2018