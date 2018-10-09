Donald Trump says Dr. Ford’s testimony was ‘a hoax set up by Democrats’

If you ask me what I really and truly think of the upcoming midterms, I’ll admit that I’m worried. A blue wave does not seem like the sure-thing it once was a month ago. I’m not going to say that the Kavanaugh situation “backfired” on Democrats, because I think putting it in those terms is gross and unhelpful. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford did what she could do, and she rightly agonized over her decision, and truly saw her actions as her civic duty. In any other administration, Republican or Democratic, I believe that the White House would have pulled Kavanaugh’s nomination. But since Trump is the king of doubling-down on misogyny, bigotry, racism and fascism, we are where are. And I am worried.
The thing is, I can see that Trump is worried too. He wouldn’t still be spinning conspiracy theories and attacking Dr. Ford so blatantly if he wasn’t worried. He’s worried about the women who came out and protested and demonstrated. Mitch McConnell is worried too, that’s why he keeps minimizing them too. On Monday, Trump said this:
President Donald Trump on Monday claimed Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination was “caught up in a hoax set up by the Democrats…The things they said about him, I don’t even think he ever heard of the words. It was all made up. It was fabricated and it’s a disgrace and I think it’s gonna really show you something come November 6th,” Trump said as he left the White House for an event in Orlando. Trump said the Democrats “tortured” Kavanaugh and his family over the accusations.
“I thought that the way they conducted themselves, the way they dealt with a high-level, brilliant — going to be a great justice of the Supreme Court — the way they really tortured him and his family I thought it was disgrace. I thought it was one of the most disgraceful performances I’ve ever seen,” Trump said Monday morning.
When Trump hosted Kavanaugh and his family at a ceremonial swearing-in at the White House on Monday night, he apologized to the newly minted justice for the difficult confirmation process.
“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” the President said. “Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation. Not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency and due process. Our country, a man or a woman, must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. And with that I must state that you, sir, under historic scrutiny were proven innocent. Thank you.”
It’s never NOT going to feel like the world is upside down, right? There were NO charges, no criminal investigation, merely a completely bulls–t FBI background check where the FBI didn’t speak to the victim (Ford) or the accused (Kavanaugh). This was all a job application, not a criminal proceeding. As for a “hoax set up by Democrats” – whenever he says anything is a “hoax,” that’s when you know he’s scared sh-tless. He’s also still worried about the women who protested, because he’s still trying to minimize them and erase them, even today:
The paid D.C. protesters are now ready to REALLY protest because they haven’t gotten their checks – in other words, they weren’t paid! Screamers in Congress, and outside, were far too obvious – less professional than anticipated by those paying (or not paying) the bills!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2018
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I shouldn’t be surprised anymore but…this is a new low. This is also how he gets his based fired up for voting in the midterms. Democratic hoaxes, paid protesters…. It’s always the same shit with these pieces of crap. When will people wake up and see them for what they really are?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately he knows how to fire up his base.
Republicans are now getting ready to vote next month.
We need every single Democrat & Independent to vote straight Democrats to save the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Repugnant base has been energized, and they’ll be out in full force for the midterms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s desperate to distract us from the elections. Ignore his vitriol about this for now. Vote against his minions so we can start fixing what he’s broken!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have an alternative theory……I don’t think Trump/McConnell are worried at all. I think they’re relieved. And Excited – excited and relieved that they finally have a reason for the coming red wave. The red wave that would have been fucking impossible for them to justify just a few weeks ago.
The red wave that Russia will supply them once again. Don’t ask me how, but if Russia could steal the election for this entity named trump under the democrats……imagine how much easier it’ll be now.
We need the Strategists on the left to somehow get the word out (or not, I can’t pretend to know the answer to this) but get people to VOTE, VOTE, VOTE, VOTE like their lives depend on it.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiHBX4bWkAEiQ_l.jpg
PS: I remember another commenter expressed reservations the last time I raised this issue of vote theft from the republicans……but I just don’t see how you can solve a problem if you can’t openly name it and discuss it. That is what I think will happen, what is going to be done to combat it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bella, I think that was me. My one and only reservation about it being talked about was how the discussion would be framed. As a potential vulnerability that we should be mindful of and take measures against – yes. As something that is considered a foregone conclusion to the point where people just surrender and don’t bother voting at all because they think the election is meaningless – absolutely not. If that happens, the Russians won’t have to actually do anything, our apathy and hopelessness will have done their job for them. So yes, VOTE IN NUMBERS TOO BIG TO MANIPULATE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F–k him, f–k him, f–k him!!! Ugh. Every time I think I could not hate this repulsive turd more than I already do, he does something even more heinous. As someone who was raped as a teenager by a new boyfriend who I’d known most of my life, this one strikes really close to home. Please, America VOTE and VOTE DEMOCRAT!!!!!!! If you don’t vote then you are just as responsible for this kind of cr-p as those who vote Republican.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Take a deep breath. Hate hurts us all. You are too good for this. Step back and breathe. We can get our revenge in 2018 and 2020. Stay calm and register new voters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NO.
Stay angry, SK, you have every f*cking right to be. There are going to be people who tell you to calm down because being calm is more effective. Don’t listen to that sh*t. As women, we have been told to stay calm and control our anger for centuries. All the while, we have fetishized white male anger.
No more.
If Trump’s narcissistic tantrums weren’t enough to keep him from being POTUS and Kavanaugh’s angry, defensive implosion in the Senate wasn’t enough to keep him from a seat on the Supreme, then why the f*ck should women be expected to be calm and composed?
USE that anger and passion, Carol. VOTE!
(and stay being pissed AF)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Knock it off, Carol. We are mad, we get to be mad, we should ALL be FURIOUS. It won’t keep us from voting or thinking rationally or doing the right thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a sick prick. I never thought I’d see the president of my country try so hard to divide us, not unite us. The things he says are so bizarre and ignorant, he’s becoming more and more like the cruel dictators he’s fallen in love with and admires.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We all know he is nothing but a piece of shit. What infuriates me is any woman who is alive and breathing that supports him. As a woman, I would hate him for sexual innuendos he makes/made to his daughter solely on its own. He obviously hates women, wants to be adored by all, will not listen to criticism, makes nice with the enemy, is a card carrying sociopath, has divided our country into shreds, first president (watched a documentary on this) to have a cult following. I can’t look at him and his little hand gestures (I’ve heard this from other women). I have never hated someone to the point, where I mute their voice and won’t look at their face. Three women married this prick. I guess money is the end all decision for some women, sickening. How anyone can support him is a mystery that can’t be solved. Can only take solace I’m not alone. If nothing else he is in his seventies. God forbid if he were just starting out. OMG
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The best way to protest this confirmation would be for the democrats to cream the GOP next month. Dems need to get out and vote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception.”
How he can say this with a straight face is beyond me. He’s…deplorable. I am tired of the constant rage that’s boiling in me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I need him to show the receipts on the paid protesters. If people were hired to protest, then they should have proof.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The proof is that he puts out ads to hire actors for his Neo-Nazi rallies. Therefor, the Democrats must do the exact same thing. Everything he does, he assumes everyone else does too.
I’m just so sick of him. Sick of the putrescence he and his sycophants emit into the universe. Sick of how every day seems like it is opposite day, or like we are in the darkest timeline. And while I try to find the silver lining in every situation (for example, I got to see the true colours of the people I am surrounded by, and by god for some it aint a rainbow I see), I don’t think I can anymore. While I don’t live in the US, my bf’s family and a lot of his friends do. He wants to go back and see them, I can’t bring myself to think about going with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not worried about the midterms. Well…I guess I should say that I have always been worried about them, and I don’t think the “blue wave” is a sure thing by any means. but I think any momentum from the Kavanaugh confirmation will have died out in a month. Don’t forget, this is the Trump era, where the news cycle literally cannot keep up with the messes and scandals etc. I think if the elections were next week, Democrats would be in more trouble, but I think over the next few weeks something else will pop up and we will be back where we were a month ago.
I think Heidi Heitkamp will lose her seat but I am hoping we hold steady otherwise in the senate and maybe pick up another seat to make up for that (Nevada?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The rightwing base is fully energized by these “victories”. They’ll be out in force against any possible pink or blue wave. Get out and vote, that’s the only hope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t need a check to vote the Blue Wave in 2018 and 2020. Look out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two women have come by my home campaigning! One for the house came by a few weeks ago and yesterday a candidate for senate stopped by- it was very motivating and exciting. My 11 year old son was here and got to talk to her and asked questions (about Trump and the wall).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now Texas is throwing 1,000s off of voter registration rolls because they registered online with an electronic signature. Most of thosevthrown off are young people. Texas is trying to undercut Beto.
I am pretty much crushed after two weeks of the cruel monstrous SC hearings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A Blue Wave doesn’t seem like the sure thing it was last month…because THAT’S WHAT THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA IS SPINNING CAUSE PUSHING THAT FEAR BASED NARRATIVE GIVES THEM VIEWS/CLICKS!!!!
Sorry for the Kanye caps…but my peri-menopause issues have GOT ME ON EDGE…From the age 12-50…I was like clockwork…but this year? Three months…nothing…THEN WHAM…then 50 days…nothing…THEN WHAM…which means I can’t load up on meds BEFOREHAND to get ahead of the pain…I feel as though my uterus is auditioning to be a host for an upcoming “Alien” movie….but I digress….
New voter registration is ON FIRE…all over the country…new voters have ALWAYS equal Dem voters…and in races ALL OVER THE COUNTRY…Dems are beating Republicans in donations…2 to 1…and almost HALF that money is coming from donors from out of state…
I have been WAITING…for SOMETHING LIKE THIS TO HAPPEN ALL OF MY LIFE!!!! All of my LIFE IT TELL YOU!!!!
I need my Sisters and Brothers to spend the NEXT TEN YEARS VOTING IN EVERY SINGLE ELECTION AND VOTE FOR DEMS! In TEN YEARS…we can build the infrastructure where America can TRULY…AND FINALLY BE GREAT!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for your positive post, love your energy! I agree that the right is trying to spin this fear based narrative and I’m trying to remember that. We can do this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES!!!!!!!!
Needed to hear this. Thank you, Lala.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES!!!!! the blue wave and real and powerful. The same media outlets who wouldn’t let go of her emails are now toting how the Kavanope confirmation will help the Reps. And if I hear one more story about Dump’s winning week…I will scream. No, he is not winning, he is a criminal thug along with his ilk. Stop sugar coating this despot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Evidently he assumes people must be paid to speak up because he routinely pays people to shut up. I’m still so upset about the mistreatment and public belittling of these women by repubs I can’t see straight, but I’m wondering if I’m the only one–just saw a reporter asking a group of Ca college students if they are going to vote and there was apathetic silence..scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup – my best friend has young nieces and nephews- voting ages and he was talking to them – trying to convince them to vote. None of them even bothered to pretend that they might. Same with his parents – they don’t either. I feel very defeated this week. It sort of culminated yesterday. I don’t think we can win when you’re dealing with people this corrupt and with supporters who are so ready to believe and get whipped up by any lie he tells. I was reading that old Atlantic piece that has been recirculating about Trump and his supporters bonding over cruelty – I think they wrote in back in 2016, and it’s even more true now. They truly have come out of these Kavanaugh hearings feeling like the victims and are so motivated again.
And one other thing – I never truly thought it a possibility in 2016 because it seemed so ludicrous and ‘Scandal-like’ but I do wonder about the legitimacy of the actual voting process these days. Is it really plausible that SO many exit polls were SO off about the election? If Russia already interferes in elections through mass/social media, is it so absurd to think they’d help Trump to actually fix votes? It’s not like they don’t know how to do it as they do it all the time in Russia. Russia is sending agents into the UK to kill people. If America really thinks all they are doing in the US is bot bombing and ad manufacturing, I think we’re being very naive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The issue is power. Being cruel and oppressive makes one feel powerful. Being able to alter other people’s fates is a measure of control only the powerful have. They can’t change the misery of their own lives, but they can certainly drag others down with and below them.
My sister and I discussed yesterday what’s going to happen if people sit out of the midterms to the extent of letting a red wave overtake them again. We both more or less agreed that would be the sign to seriously think about leaving the country. America is past saving at that point if those who have everything to lose still don’t care enough to fight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I say Donald Trump is a hoax set up by the Republicans, Koch’s, Mercer’s and last but not least Putin. VOTE!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, Jan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like someone is packing up and leaving the Trump administration. Bye bye UN ambassador, Nikki Haley! I wonder how Suckabee will explain this if she has a press briefing today
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’ll say she’s done a tremendous job and she’s a tremendous woman and they’ll put in another tremendous person because the Trump administration is tremendous, doncha know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone mentioned Ivanka getting the post, and I literally LOL’ed. This world is f’ed…vote BLUE like your life depends on it, ’cause it does!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only reason he’s able to say things like this is because about half of voters think this way. It’s pretty much status quo that sexual assault isn’t really treated like a crime and that a lot of people would rather blame the victim because it’s the easiest way to make it go away.
RealClearPolitics shows all of the toss up races. Maybe sending money directly to these campaigns in the next few weeks will help: https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2018/house/2018_elections_house_map.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the stupidest thing he’s said so far. There are sworn statements from people that she told about what happened years ago, so how could it be a “hoax”? His supporters clearly have zero critical thinking skills and will believe anything. If he told them the Democrats were alien lizard people in skin suits, his supporters would believe it. They are that gullible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nikki Haley just resigned
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Getting ready to run? Hoping to cleanse Lardasses’ stench from herself? Won’t happen. Once you roll around in trump sh1t you stink for life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No doubt walking in to a new job with massive pay from one of the many republicans or war mongering companies her actions have benefited.
And prepping herself for a 2020 run for president. If the Repugs dump Trump (after getting everything they want from him) and run a woman in 2020? Good chance of getting back the women who left the party and the independents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think the Repugs will dump Trump. They aren’t finished using him, yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he is toxic enough and ends up going down for tax fraud, collusion, any number of things? They’ll dump him after getting control of the Supreme Court for two generations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The week of the mid-terms, Rachel Maddow needs to have a group of celebrities on her show, not news people but maybe the gang from SNL in character. Kate McKinnon as Lindsay Graham or Sessions, etc. and of course Alec Baldwin as the Liar in Chief. Then Rachel should read some of the Trumpster’s statements like this latest hoax claim. And they should howl with laughter. Maybe make up outrageous hoaxes of their own. Have an uproariously great time at the Orange Leader’s expense. Get people talking about the hilarious hoaxes, not Trump’s claims. Bingo! Neutralize him and his hatred. Go flip the house!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just croak. Like, NOW. He looks like an aneurysm waiting to happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s also going full jack o’lantern with that skin tone. Tis the season I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s add this to the other hoaxes Trump has claimed.
1 -3,000 people didn’t die in Puerto Rico after the Hurricane
2- Obama had FBI wiretap his phone.
3- No climate change a hoax perpetrated by Chinese Government
4- President Obama was not born in the US
5- Ted Cruz father had ties to JFK assassination
6-0n the access Hollywood tapes is not his voice
The list goes on and on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dystopia is right Kaiser. Maybe that will be the permanent tab name of the Politics section from now on?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he is a hoax set up by Satan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s Richard Linklater’s anti-Ted ad. Excellent!
https://twitter.com/evanasmith/status/1049481346962386945?s=21
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His entire presidency is a hoax set up by the GOP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Check your voter registration! Make sure you’re registered! Here is a link to all the deadlines for registering.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/06/us/politics/state-voter-registration-deadlines.html
And here’s a link to check- https://www.vote.org/am-i-registered-to-vote/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dr. Ford, my suggestion is that if you have the means and opportunity, get out of this country as soon as you can. You deserve better. You won’t find it here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want her to file criminal sexual assault charges against Kavanaugh and his buddy. Didn’t they say there is no statute of limitations for sexual assault in Maryland? I’d like the Maryland police force to do the job the FBI refused/was forbidden to do. A thorough investigation of the whole thing, interviewing all the witnesses that state Kavanaugh was a sloppy violent drunk in high school and college, ending in criminal charges against K.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will say it again, this next election is rigged like 45′ s Russian shit dance 💩was.
Sure I will vote straight Blue
I hope it will count. But I have my doubts.
And I am terrified. 😧
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember his base is the “woe is me the young foreigner took the job I deserve and am owed” older disenfranchised voter and older voters TURN OUT AND VOTE. Sooooo, please vote to stop this terrible circus in Washington!!! Cast your ballot if you disagree w Trump train!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally protest harder for women’s equality when I don’t get my SAG cheque.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The victim always loses historically. When Paula Jones sued Bill Clinton for sexual harassment, Hillary called it a “right wing conspiracy.” When Anita Hill testified that Clarence Thomas repeatedly sexually harassed her, her credibility was questioned because she didn’t step down from her job and her job aspirations because of HIS misconduct. I believe all three women. They wanted to stand up to show the world what kind of men these are and in the end were just used by one side and demonized by the other. Ladies, what time does the revolution start? I’m in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, just shut the fuck up you deflating parade float. Is there no one among even his most ardent supporters who is able to look at what he’s saying and know that it’s wrong? How uneducated and sheltered do you have to be to condone him at this point?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the Supreme Court just screwed the Native Americans out of their voting rights in Heidi Heitcamp’s area.
Report this comment as spam or abuse