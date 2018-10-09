Donald Trump says Dr. Ford’s testimony was ‘a hoax set up by Democrats’

If you ask me what I really and truly think of the upcoming midterms, I’ll admit that I’m worried. A blue wave does not seem like the sure-thing it once was a month ago. I’m not going to say that the Kavanaugh situation “backfired” on Democrats, because I think putting it in those terms is gross and unhelpful. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford did what she could do, and she rightly agonized over her decision, and truly saw her actions as her civic duty. In any other administration, Republican or Democratic, I believe that the White House would have pulled Kavanaugh’s nomination. But since Trump is the king of doubling-down on misogyny, bigotry, racism and fascism, we are where are. And I am worried.

The thing is, I can see that Trump is worried too. He wouldn’t still be spinning conspiracy theories and attacking Dr. Ford so blatantly if he wasn’t worried. He’s worried about the women who came out and protested and demonstrated. Mitch McConnell is worried too, that’s why he keeps minimizing them too. On Monday, Trump said this:

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination was “caught up in a hoax set up by the Democrats…The things they said about him, I don’t even think he ever heard of the words. It was all made up. It was fabricated and it’s a disgrace and I think it’s gonna really show you something come November 6th,” Trump said as he left the White House for an event in Orlando. Trump said the Democrats “tortured” Kavanaugh and his family over the accusations.

“I thought that the way they conducted themselves, the way they dealt with a high-level, brilliant — going to be a great justice of the Supreme Court — the way they really tortured him and his family I thought it was disgrace. I thought it was one of the most disgraceful performances I’ve ever seen,” Trump said Monday morning.

When Trump hosted Kavanaugh and his family at a ceremonial swearing-in at the White House on Monday night, he apologized to the newly minted justice for the difficult confirmation process.

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” the President said. “Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation. Not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency and due process. Our country, a man or a woman, must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. And with that I must state that you, sir, under historic scrutiny were proven innocent. Thank you.”

It’s never NOT going to feel like the world is upside down, right? There were NO charges, no criminal investigation, merely a completely bulls–t FBI background check where the FBI didn’t speak to the victim (Ford) or the accused (Kavanaugh). This was all a job application, not a criminal proceeding. As for a “hoax set up by Democrats” – whenever he says anything is a “hoax,” that’s when you know he’s scared sh-tless. He’s also still worried about the women who protested, because he’s still trying to minimize them and erase them, even today:

58 Responses to “Donald Trump says Dr. Ford’s testimony was ‘a hoax set up by Democrats’”

  1. OriginalLala says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:44 am

    I shouldn’t be surprised anymore but…this is a new low. This is also how he gets his based fired up for voting in the midterms. Democratic hoaxes, paid protesters…. It’s always the same shit with these pieces of crap. When will people wake up and see them for what they really are?

    Reply
  2. adastraperaspera says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:47 am

    He’s desperate to distract us from the elections. Ignore his vitriol about this for now. Vote against his minions so we can start fixing what he’s broken!

    Reply
    • Bella DuPont says:
      October 9, 2018 at 1:43 pm

      I have an alternative theory……I don’t think Trump/McConnell are worried at all. I think they’re relieved. And Excited – excited and relieved that they finally have a reason for the coming red wave. The red wave that would have been fucking impossible for them to justify just a few weeks ago.

      The red wave that Russia will supply them once again. Don’t ask me how, but if Russia could steal the election for this entity named trump under the democrats……imagine how much easier it’ll be now.

      We need the Strategists on the left to somehow get the word out (or not, I can’t pretend to know the answer to this) but get people to VOTE, VOTE, VOTE, VOTE like their lives depend on it.

      https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiHBX4bWkAEiQ_l.jpg

      PS: I remember another commenter expressed reservations the last time I raised this issue of vote theft from the republicans……but I just don’t see how you can solve a problem if you can’t openly name it and discuss it. That is what I think will happen, what is going to be done to combat it?

      Reply
      • Dara says:
        October 9, 2018 at 2:59 pm

        @Bella, I think that was me. My one and only reservation about it being talked about was how the discussion would be framed. As a potential vulnerability that we should be mindful of and take measures against – yes. As something that is considered a foregone conclusion to the point where people just surrender and don’t bother voting at all because they think the election is meaningless – absolutely not. If that happens, the Russians won’t have to actually do anything, our apathy and hopelessness will have done their job for them. So yes, VOTE IN NUMBERS TOO BIG TO MANIPULATE.

  3. SK says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:48 am

    F–k him, f–k him, f–k him!!! Ugh. Every time I think I could not hate this repulsive turd more than I already do, he does something even more heinous. As someone who was raped as a teenager by a new boyfriend who I’d known most of my life, this one strikes really close to home. Please, America VOTE and VOTE DEMOCRAT!!!!!!! If you don’t vote then you are just as responsible for this kind of cr-p as those who vote Republican.

    Reply
    • Carol says:
      October 9, 2018 at 10:04 am

      Take a deep breath. Hate hurts us all. You are too good for this. Step back and breathe. We can get our revenge in 2018 and 2020. Stay calm and register new voters.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        October 9, 2018 at 10:36 am

        NO.

        Stay angry, SK, you have every f*cking right to be. There are going to be people who tell you to calm down because being calm is more effective. Don’t listen to that sh*t. As women, we have been told to stay calm and control our anger for centuries. All the while, we have fetishized white male anger.

        No more.

        If Trump’s narcissistic tantrums weren’t enough to keep him from being POTUS and Kavanaugh’s angry, defensive implosion in the Senate wasn’t enough to keep him from a seat on the Supreme, then why the f*ck should women be expected to be calm and composed?

        USE that anger and passion, Carol. VOTE!
        (and stay being pissed AF)

      • Falula says:
        October 9, 2018 at 12:36 pm

        Knock it off, Carol. We are mad, we get to be mad, we should ALL be FURIOUS. It won’t keep us from voting or thinking rationally or doing the right thing.

  4. Beth says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:52 am

    He is a sick prick. I never thought I’d see the president of my country try so hard to divide us, not unite us. The things he says are so bizarre and ignorant, he’s becoming more and more like the cruel dictators he’s fallen in love with and admires.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      October 9, 2018 at 10:32 am

      We all know he is nothing but a piece of shit. What infuriates me is any woman who is alive and breathing that supports him. As a woman, I would hate him for sexual innuendos he makes/made to his daughter solely on its own. He obviously hates women, wants to be adored by all, will not listen to criticism, makes nice with the enemy, is a card carrying sociopath, has divided our country into shreds, first president (watched a documentary on this) to have a cult following. I can’t look at him and his little hand gestures (I’ve heard this from other women). I have never hated someone to the point, where I mute their voice and won’t look at their face. Three women married this prick. I guess money is the end all decision for some women, sickening. How anyone can support him is a mystery that can’t be solved. Can only take solace I’m not alone. If nothing else he is in his seventies. God forbid if he were just starting out. OMG

      Reply
  5. Maria says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:56 am

    The best way to protest this confirmation would be for the democrats to cream the GOP next month. Dems need to get out and vote.

    Reply
  6. Esmom says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:57 am

    “Not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception.”

    How he can say this with a straight face is beyond me. He’s…deplorable. I am tired of the constant rage that’s boiling in me.

    Reply
  7. ByTheSea says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:59 am

    I need him to show the receipts on the paid protesters. If people were hired to protest, then they should have proof.

    Reply
    • Inara says:
      October 9, 2018 at 11:12 am

      The proof is that he puts out ads to hire actors for his Neo-Nazi rallies. Therefor, the Democrats must do the exact same thing. Everything he does, he assumes everyone else does too.

      I’m just so sick of him. Sick of the putrescence he and his sycophants emit into the universe. Sick of how every day seems like it is opposite day, or like we are in the darkest timeline. And while I try to find the silver lining in every situation (for example, I got to see the true colours of the people I am surrounded by, and by god for some it aint a rainbow I see), I don’t think I can anymore. While I don’t live in the US, my bf’s family and a lot of his friends do. He wants to go back and see them, I can’t bring myself to think about going with him.

      Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I am not worried about the midterms. Well…I guess I should say that I have always been worried about them, and I don’t think the “blue wave” is a sure thing by any means. but I think any momentum from the Kavanaugh confirmation will have died out in a month. Don’t forget, this is the Trump era, where the news cycle literally cannot keep up with the messes and scandals etc. I think if the elections were next week, Democrats would be in more trouble, but I think over the next few weeks something else will pop up and we will be back where we were a month ago.

    I think Heidi Heitkamp will lose her seat but I am hoping we hold steady otherwise in the senate and maybe pick up another seat to make up for that (Nevada?)

    Reply
  9. Carol says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I don’t need a check to vote the Blue Wave in 2018 and 2020. Look out.

    Reply
  10. Nicegirl says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Two women have come by my home campaigning! One for the house came by a few weeks ago and yesterday a candidate for senate stopped by- it was very motivating and exciting. My 11 year old son was here and got to talk to her and asked questions (about Trump and the wall).

    Reply
  11. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Now Texas is throwing 1,000s off of voter registration rolls because they registered online with an electronic signature. Most of thosevthrown off are young people. Texas is trying to undercut Beto.

    I am pretty much crushed after two weeks of the cruel monstrous SC hearings.

    Reply
  12. Lala11_7 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:07 am

    A Blue Wave doesn’t seem like the sure thing it was last month…because THAT’S WHAT THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA IS SPINNING CAUSE PUSHING THAT FEAR BASED NARRATIVE GIVES THEM VIEWS/CLICKS!!!!

    Sorry for the Kanye caps…but my peri-menopause issues have GOT ME ON EDGE…From the age 12-50…I was like clockwork…but this year? Three months…nothing…THEN WHAM…then 50 days…nothing…THEN WHAM…which means I can’t load up on meds BEFOREHAND to get ahead of the pain…I feel as though my uterus is auditioning to be a host for an upcoming “Alien” movie….but I digress….

    New voter registration is ON FIRE…all over the country…new voters have ALWAYS equal Dem voters…and in races ALL OVER THE COUNTRY…Dems are beating Republicans in donations…2 to 1…and almost HALF that money is coming from donors from out of state…

    I have been WAITING…for SOMETHING LIKE THIS TO HAPPEN ALL OF MY LIFE!!!! All of my LIFE IT TELL YOU!!!!

    I need my Sisters and Brothers to spend the NEXT TEN YEARS VOTING IN EVERY SINGLE ELECTION AND VOTE FOR DEMS! In TEN YEARS…we can build the infrastructure where America can TRULY…AND FINALLY BE GREAT!!!!

    Reply
  13. boredblond says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Evidently he assumes people must be paid to speak up because he routinely pays people to shut up. I’m still so upset about the mistreatment and public belittling of these women by repubs I can’t see straight, but I’m wondering if I’m the only one–just saw a reporter asking a group of Ca college students if they are going to vote and there was apathetic silence..scary.

    Reply
    • philo says:
      October 9, 2018 at 10:35 am

      Yup – my best friend has young nieces and nephews- voting ages and he was talking to them – trying to convince them to vote. None of them even bothered to pretend that they might. Same with his parents – they don’t either. I feel very defeated this week. It sort of culminated yesterday. I don’t think we can win when you’re dealing with people this corrupt and with supporters who are so ready to believe and get whipped up by any lie he tells. I was reading that old Atlantic piece that has been recirculating about Trump and his supporters bonding over cruelty – I think they wrote in back in 2016, and it’s even more true now. They truly have come out of these Kavanaugh hearings feeling like the victims and are so motivated again.
      And one other thing – I never truly thought it a possibility in 2016 because it seemed so ludicrous and ‘Scandal-like’ but I do wonder about the legitimacy of the actual voting process these days. Is it really plausible that SO many exit polls were SO off about the election? If Russia already interferes in elections through mass/social media, is it so absurd to think they’d help Trump to actually fix votes? It’s not like they don’t know how to do it as they do it all the time in Russia. Russia is sending agents into the UK to kill people. If America really thinks all they are doing in the US is bot bombing and ad manufacturing, I think we’re being very naive.

      Reply
      • Veronica S. says:
        October 9, 2018 at 1:48 pm

        The issue is power. Being cruel and oppressive makes one feel powerful. Being able to alter other people’s fates is a measure of control only the powerful have. They can’t change the misery of their own lives, but they can certainly drag others down with and below them.

        My sister and I discussed yesterday what’s going to happen if people sit out of the midterms to the extent of letting a red wave overtake them again. We both more or less agreed that would be the sign to seriously think about leaving the country. America is past saving at that point if those who have everything to lose still don’t care enough to fight.

  14. Q T Hush says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I say Donald Trump is a hoax set up by the Republicans, Koch’s, Mercer’s and last but not least Putin. VOTE!!

    Reply
  15. Escondista says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Sure, Jan.

    Reply
  16. Beth says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Looks like someone is packing up and leaving the Trump administration. Bye bye UN ambassador, Nikki Haley! I wonder how Suckabee will explain this if she has a press briefing today

    Reply
  17. Franny says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:18 am

    The only reason he’s able to say things like this is because about half of voters think this way. It’s pretty much status quo that sexual assault isn’t really treated like a crime and that a lot of people would rather blame the victim because it’s the easiest way to make it go away.

    RealClearPolitics shows all of the toss up races. Maybe sending money directly to these campaigns in the next few weeks will help: https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2018/house/2018_elections_house_map.html

    Reply
  18. Suzy from Ontario says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:21 am

    This is the stupidest thing he’s said so far. There are sworn statements from people that she told about what happened years ago, so how could it be a “hoax”? His supporters clearly have zero critical thinking skills and will believe anything. If he told them the Democrats were alien lizard people in skin suits, his supporters would believe it. They are that gullible.

    Reply
  19. Lightpurple says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Nikki Haley just resigned

    Reply
  20. Giddy says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:32 am

    The week of the mid-terms, Rachel Maddow needs to have a group of celebrities on her show, not news people but maybe the gang from SNL in character. Kate McKinnon as Lindsay Graham or Sessions, etc. and of course Alec Baldwin as the Liar in Chief. Then Rachel should read some of the Trumpster’s statements like this latest hoax claim. And they should howl with laughter. Maybe make up outrageous hoaxes of their own. Have an uproariously great time at the Orange Leader’s expense. Get people talking about the hilarious hoaxes, not Trump’s claims. Bingo! Neutralize him and his hatred. Go flip the house!

    Reply
  21. Jerusha says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Just croak. Like, NOW. He looks like an aneurysm waiting to happen.

    Reply
  22. Lila says:
    October 9, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Let’s add this to the other hoaxes Trump has claimed.

    1 -3,000 people didn’t die in Puerto Rico after the Hurricane
    2- Obama had FBI wiretap his phone.
    3- No climate change a hoax perpetrated by Chinese Government
    4- President Obama was not born in the US
    5- Ted Cruz father had ties to JFK assassination
    6-0n the access Hollywood tapes is not his voice
    The list goes on and on.

    Reply
  23. notasugarhere says:
    October 9, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Dystopia is right Kaiser. Maybe that will be the permanent tab name of the Politics section from now on?

    Reply
  24. Nikki says:
    October 9, 2018 at 11:50 am

    And he is a hoax set up by Satan.

    Reply
  25. Jerusha says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Here’s Richard Linklater’s anti-Ted ad. Excellent!
    https://twitter.com/evanasmith/status/1049481346962386945?s=21

    Reply
  26. Trillian says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    His entire presidency is a hoax set up by the GOP.

    Reply
  27. Shazza says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Check your voter registration! Make sure you’re registered! Here is a link to all the deadlines for registering.
    https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/06/us/politics/state-voter-registration-deadlines.html

    And here’s a link to check- https://www.vote.org/am-i-registered-to-vote/

    Reply
  28. Veronica S. says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Dr. Ford, my suggestion is that if you have the means and opportunity, get out of this country as soon as you can. You deserve better. You won’t find it here.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      October 9, 2018 at 3:21 pm

      I want her to file criminal sexual assault charges against Kavanaugh and his buddy. Didn’t they say there is no statute of limitations for sexual assault in Maryland? I’d like the Maryland police force to do the job the FBI refused/was forbidden to do. A thorough investigation of the whole thing, interviewing all the witnesses that state Kavanaugh was a sloppy violent drunk in high school and college, ending in criminal charges against K.

      Reply
  29. Chef Grace says:
    October 9, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    I will say it again, this next election is rigged like 45′ s Russian shit dance 💩was.
    Sure I will vote straight Blue
    I hope it will count. But I have my doubts.
    And I am terrified. 😧

    Reply
  30. khaveman says:
    October 9, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Remember his base is the “woe is me the young foreigner took the job I deserve and am owed” older disenfranchised voter and older voters TURN OUT AND VOTE. Sooooo, please vote to stop this terrible circus in Washington!!! Cast your ballot if you disagree w Trump train!

    Reply
  31. jay says:
    October 9, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    I totally protest harder for women’s equality when I don’t get my SAG cheque.

    Reply
  32. Sara says:
    October 9, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    The victim always loses historically. When Paula Jones sued Bill Clinton for sexual harassment, Hillary called it a “right wing conspiracy.” When Anita Hill testified that Clarence Thomas repeatedly sexually harassed her, her credibility was questioned because she didn’t step down from her job and her job aspirations because of HIS misconduct. I believe all three women. They wanted to stand up to show the world what kind of men these are and in the end were just used by one side and demonized by the other. Ladies, what time does the revolution start? I’m in.

    Reply
  33. Valerie says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Oh, just shut the fuck up you deflating parade float. Is there no one among even his most ardent supporters who is able to look at what he’s saying and know that it’s wrong? How uneducated and sheltered do you have to be to condone him at this point?

    Reply
  34. Wood Dragon says:
    October 9, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    And the Supreme Court just screwed the Native Americans out of their voting rights in Heidi Heitcamp’s area.

    Reply

