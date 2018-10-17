Amy Schumer ‘feels bad’ for really hot women ‘because guys can’t handle it’

Remember when I really didn’t care for Amy Schumer? She entered the scene and became a big star and “personality” very quickly, and the growing pains were rough – she made some mistakes, she was racist, her comic routines possibly had some borrowed/stolen material and more. But she was smart about things long-term – she took some time off, she stopped with the Lena Dunham thing, the “Everything I Say Has To Be So Controversial!” thing. And Amy started making better points and raising the level of dialogue about feminism. I’m not sure where this fits in: Amy Schumer feels sorry for hot women, because everything they do is sexualized by dudes.
Amy Schumer revealed she wouldn’t want to be an “ounce more attractive” and feels bad for women who are “hot.”
“That’s the truth. Not an ounce,” she said on Monday’s episode of Dax Shepard‘s podcast, “Armchair Expert.” The “I Feel Pretty” star continued, “Being a woman sucks. It’s very difficult, and something else that we’ve all realized is like, we are sexualized like, all the time – even when it seems crazy – so I feel really bad for these girls who are so hot because guys can’t handle it. You can’t have a conversation. Everything’s gonna skew sexual and you’re gonna be treated differently. And honestly, I actually feel really bad for them. But then there’s also women that feel so unattractive that they’re just invisible…it just sucks anyway,” she said.
And while Schumer and Shepard both agreed that it’s a lose-lose situation for women, in regards to her own appearance she said, “I would not change a f–king thing.”
Schumer also took a moment to discuss how women are constantly afraid they are in danger of getting sexually assaulted. “Women are mostly scared of violence because, you know, one in six women reports being sexually assaulted but really it’s one in three women, so we’re not even like, ‘is this going to happen?’ We’re like, ‘when?’” she said, referring to being sexually assaulted. “Women, we run home at night….we live in constant fear of violence.”
I understand the argument she’s making, but also… I don’t understand it. So much of our lives – men and women – is devoted to making ourselves attractive, for ourselves and other people. So much time is devoted to mating and beautifying and all of that. And who amongst us has never thought “damn, if I looked like [insert name of amazingly beautiful person] then I could rule the world?” It’s okay to think that. But to just shut it down like “I would never want to experience what it’s like to be crazy-hot”??? I don’t know. I would love to know what it’s like. Maybe being crazy-hot isn’t all fun and games, and maybe it sucks sometimes for the reasons Amy says. But I still feel like “being crazy-hot” is mostly a positive experience.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
well, beauty and hotness is subjective, so what is “crazy hot” for one guy isn’t for another guy…The sad truth is, we are sexualised and devalued as women no matter what we look like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has a point. We’re screwed either way though when it comes to physical appearance, and it’s interesting to see how each side of this problem affects two different forms of ageism. On the one hand, there’s the pressure to meet narrow standards of beauty at all times, people feeling entitled to disrespect, bully, and discriminate against girls/women who don’t meet those standards, and the erasure of older women. Women are also expected to ‘put it away’ sometimes, or know when their ‘time’ is over when they don’t line up with certain ideals, in a “Who do you think you are?” sort of way.
On the other hand, girls and attractive women get viewed through this ‘Garden of Eden’ lense, (“look what you made me/him/them do”) and all are made to pay for the fact that men sexualize everything they do from early ages. Men take their resentment and fear out on women over this issue all the time, and unfortunately some women copy them. It plays out in the victim-blaming and different forms of misogynistic abuse directed at girls and women- whether the misogynistic abuse is verbal, psychological, financial, social, physical. Even though women of all ages experience different forms of slut-shaming and victim-blaming, younger women get targeted the most. At times, people use the beauty ideals that women are closer to as an excuse to carry out those types of abuse, or gaslight and silence girls for speaking out against them.
On top of all that, it’s likely for us to experience all of those things throughout our lifetimes- either because it’s actually directed us personally, or because those things effect other women we care about and we’re trying to do something about it. It’s crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, I’m going to be completely honest here and I understand if I get negative comments but here is what I have dealt with as a “hot woman”: I have had several female friendships ended because their husbands have made passes at me. Their husbands have even claimed to have had an affair with me to get “bro-points” from their male friends and family. I have had wives that were my friends accuse me of horrible things (affairs etc.) that *never* happened. These men who were supposed to be my friends and completely risked their marriages to be “The Man” and had no regard or care for what damage that could be done to my marriage. Luckily, my husband saw through all of these lies and had my back through all of it without question. I would also like to add that these men were friends with my husband as well. One of these men even had their daughter as the flower girl at our wedding. I was called all kinds of horrible names through social media, text and phone calls. Rumors about me were rampant through our community. It was awful and due to no fault of my own. It does happen and it is very real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These things happen to unconventional looking women as well. All of us women have had other women causing fresh hell for us and it doesn’t matter what we look like. Rude men are gonna be rude no matter your face. Rude women are going to be rude women regardless of your face too. Trifling fools will remain trifling fools to whoever they encounter
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve seen it happen to every kind of woman. It’s horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow I really hope you found some better friends. Well done to your husband for standing by you !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely eliminated all of them from my life! I have very valuable and loyal friends now. I do keep my circle very small now. Lesson learned. My husband is amazing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yikes, sounds like you had some pretty shitty people around you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I did! They acted like great friends until they weren’t. I used it all as a lesson and learned from it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That sucks. I feel like it’s hard to have female friends, esp if you’re single. So many times, i feel like women are competing with each other. And i dont want to do that. Good female friends can be hard to find. I’ve even been a tad jealous of my female friend who had an amazing body that all the men went nuts over. Even though i was married! We’ve been trained to compete with each other for men’s attention and it’s hard to shake that. Getting older has been a blessing in some ways because i feel like i dont get as much shit from women. Sometimes I feel like they try to put me down to make themselves look better. And I really hurt cuz I wasn’t even trying to compete with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything you said is so true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for admitting that, I think it’s common. I have been in a stable, loving relationship for 16 years, yet I still find myself being jealous of women who are very beautiful or have very slim, fit bodies. I realize it and try so hard not to let my own insecurities interfere with relationships with women. I also think there is a level of attractiveness that makes career success more likely and that just stinks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true. But honestly there are amazing women out there. My girls ALL make really good money, are smart, take incredibly good care of themselves, and are kind and supportive to each other. I have had trouble in the past being friends with women but I kind of changed how I deal with it. I am super supportive of women I meet now and their interests. I vocally support them in the community. I refuse to say negative things unless I am under a personal attack, where I usually just ignore the bad behaviour and person tbh. I think women love having women friends but often feel threatened. When I start being friends I usually point out things that I find really positive about them (honestly) like; you are a gorgeous woman, I am so impressed with your career and professionalism, you are an incredible mother/friend, you have great taste, whatever. And you know, just be there when they need a hand. We all do at some point. And some women just can’t get past themselves, so don’t worry about them. They will likely never grow up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a single woman in her early 40s and have been on the receiving end of jealous (and married etc..) women who feel threatened by the fact that I am reasonably attractive (I like to wear fashionable clothes and look after my appearance) and stil single. I don’t know if they think I am going to steal their man but that’s not the case, I just think its them projecting their insecurities onto me.
I think Amy’s comments were a tad stupid as most women have had men who were in relationships hit on them as beauty is in the eye of the beholder – given her own insecurities about her body/looks I think she is projecting somewhat with that statement, particularly now that she is married. Its a bit like the smug married from Bridget Jones’s Diary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second this experience. All women do go thru similar things, but when I talk to friends and we share our stories, quite frankly the sheer quantity of experiences I have had of either violence, disrespect, assumptions or intimidation is shocking. Not just to myself but the other women I speak to. I have wondered over the years what all of the contributing factors are, and I would have to say that being “hot” is at least one factor. No necessarily the only one, but it plays a part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.. and if you are a good looking girl when younger, the amount of unwanted sexual attention can damage you for life. when dating, you tend to attract the men that are in it only for sex/looks. Looks is just one more attribute. like IQ or personality or athleticism, but somehow it draws the worst in men and other women. Why do women assume all women are interested in their men?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t tell you how many times I have been hit on by mutual friend’s husbands/boyfriends. Like, even close friends too. It’s to the point that it has turned me off to dating and marriage. Even the “good guys” make passes and would seem to want to risk it all for their lust. yes even ones who have children. And anyone can tell you I keep these guys at arms-length, to the point that one of my besties once was upset because I didn’t seem as friendly and welcoming with her man, and I explained to her it’s more me respecting their relationship and not trying to be too buddy buddy with her significant other, because that can get messy real quick. Don’t get me started with all the social media inbox messages I get on a regular basis from men in relationships. It’s disgusting. I’ve lost faith that men in this generation can be faithful.
Also, I had a close friend accuse me of seducing her trash boyfriend. Turns out, he was actually sleeping around with a neighbor, and other random chicks he would meet. We still don’t talk because I guess she felt too dumb over accusing me, while defending her man and finding out that he was going around the block ding everybody else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can relate to everything you stated! I am also uncomfortable being around my friends husbands now. Not because of anything their husbands have done but because of how I was treated in the past. I have so much fear of it happening again. One of the wives that accused me of having an affair with her husband (because he said that we did! Not true!) texted me about three years later on New Years Eve apologizing for her behavior and hoping we could become friends again. I never replied back to her and have never spoken to her since. She actually burned all of his clothing with gasoline in their front yard b/c he claimed to have an affair with me and they got divorced over it. Was it really worth it to him?!?! I will never understand it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to thank you all for being understanding about my comment and not bashing me for my honesty. Also, thank you for being so open with your own stories. Let’s all continue to lift each other up and be good, supportive women. Much love to all of you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cool Amy, cool. So are you going to stop calling women you feel threatened by “skinny anorexic bishes” or “skinny little sluts” in your act when you’re comparing them to your own self image? Because I prefer to take my feminist cues from women who haven’t taken part in tearing us down and feeding the hate and divide between us women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Agreed. And I feel like she is more obsessed with the whole “pretty girl” conversations than the horniest guys I know. Seriously, she needs to chill out, she is obsessed with her looks. Life is NOT like a 1980s teen comedy Amy,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I feel bad for rich,white,straight men too.#sarcasm
IMO the advantages of being a “hot woman” outweighs the disadvantages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, being a “hot” person comes with its own set of privilages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s saying pretty is great, but stunning beauty is not what we think it is, and I believe she’s RIGHT. It’s very hard to be seen as a person: you are always an object. Other women are usually jealous and feel threatened; how would you like to go through life without super-tight girlfriends? Most men ONLY objectify you, and use you as their own ego boost. I’m not beautiful, but my childhood friend was, and believe me, it was not all wonderful by any means. After seeing everything that happened to her, I said: “Being pretty is the absolute best!” None of the downsides of ugliness or stunning beauty!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not really. You are better off being averagely pretty or cute. if you are beautiful or hot, you are at much higher risk for being assaulted, being hit on, having fewer genuine friendships and mentoring from men and fewer female friendships. It’s the reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“…if you are beautiful or hot, you are at much higher risk for being assaulted…”
Bullsh*t. This is appalling and also completely, wildly and ridiculously incorrect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me, this is more of an obnoxious humble brag from Amy. Like, “I’m just the right level of hot, not too hot and not too ugly. I’m the cool girl you can hang with without causing drama with your boys. I’m so cool”. Oh, and there is no ‘allegedly’ with the joke stealing. It’s super blatant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yesssss! bobafelty, I had the same reaction.. ”but there’s also women that feel so unattractive that they’re invisible….. ”. So Amy feels she’s the perfect level of hot. Amy does seem self-absorbed and it’s always about her, really. She makes some decent points but it’s usually projections or self aggrandizing so it dilutes her message.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She also called herself reasonably attractive which she is just not. She is definitely unattractive My fellow commentators I think like me will take more issue with her comments on women of color whom she thinks are less attractive because they aren’t white looking
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same way she got enraged when that mag – Cosmo?- had the temerity to describe her as not a ‘Size Six’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so true. I used to try to be feminine, dress nicely (not slutty, just work appropriate nice) I got raped 3x in my life (each time I was drugged) All of the time it was by “friends” (Obviously I was a big idiot with my trust). I lost jobs because management would hit on me and I would not respond. The last rape put me over the edge. I was clinically depressed for almost two years. I cut off my hair into a boy cut, changed all my clothing to androgynous clothing. I rarely socialize. I only go for drinks with other women and my husband and in general I live in fear of men. And I’m not that hot. The women that I am friends with who are more attractive are massive messes because most have been raped or abused in their lifetime. I married into a family of bigger women and they say mean things constantly about my weight and how they wish they got attention. And I don’t discuss my personal past with most people (because Im not a lunatic) but it hurts. Because they have no idea what it’s like to be stalked. To never have male friendships without worrying. To never have professional relationships with men without worrying. IT SUCKS. I mean there are benefits for sure. But I think in a lot of ways the negatives outweigh them. I have literally had zero friendships with men that didnt at some point turn into them trying to sleep with me regardless of their age, relationship status etc. I would like to meet one women who is as predatory as the average male. I dont get why they feel so entitled to destroying peoples lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good luck with your recovery, potato. I’m sorry you were so badly treated, and have been through so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks Nikki. Yes I am well on the way to being mended. I am actually growing my hair out and buying slightly more feminine clothes. I just stay away from men now. There is no point. Despite being well off, intelligent, successful, professional and hardworking, I always get treated like a piece of ass. So why bother playing with pigs if you dont want to get covered in mud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so sorry these things have happened to you.
It is kind of one of those taboo things to talk about, you feel like an asshole bringing it up. I was definitely an ugly ducking scenario, and have seen how people treat you when they don’t find you attractive vs when you are the hot one. The major switch was to suddenly becoming a prey animal. I have been used and abused sexually, I have been a goal, I have been in object to a degree that is just completely incomparable to before and it has been life shattering and changing.
I think it also depends on your personality – I’m very shy and anxious and self conscious, whereas the more confident and loud attractive women I’ve seen seem to be able to navigate the terrain better and turn it to their advantage. For me, sexual predators read my personality as an easy target, and other people read me as intimidating and mistake my shyness for aloofness. It has made it more difficult to get folded into certain social situations.
There are great parts – it’s wonderful not feeling like anyone is out of your league , and it definitely gives you a boost of confidence when you are feeling nervous. When I wasn’t ‘hot’ yet, I was invisible. It really, really really sucks to feel invisible.
It’s kind of an addiction, kind of like fame – you can’t get yourself to give it up, but its also the thing that hurts you.
Ugh if this comes off assholey or patronizing I apologize. It’s a hard thing to say correctly. But I think the main take home of it all is that our focus on women’s appearance, good or bad, is the problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hah, the worst part is I am super confident and take no garbage from anyone. I imagine this is why I was always drugged. So that’s awesome. I have never seen myself as hot so I have always felt like everyone is out of my league hahaha. I also value people based on their intelligence and kindness so looks have rarely entered into my equation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Hmmm yes, beauty and shyness do not mix well. Women rarely engage or want to be friends, instead you get iced out at work or social gatherings because you’re perceived as “stuck up”. Playboy men pursue the beautiful ones and treat them terribly, and the good decent men usually won’t try because they are intimidated. And a beautiful woman can never complain, because she’s so beautiful the jealous women feel she has no right to and the men don’t believe she could ever have any problems other than having too many boyfriends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s harder to be an unattractive woman like myself because I pretty much don’t exist to most people . I get called ugly so often and laughed at so much for my looks . It sucks but I cant change it. I do pinup modelling to help my self esteem and to be a someone other ladies with my disorder can look up to so something positive has come out of it I suppose:)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Rose, that ugliness is the hardest of all. I was the butt of a lot of cruelty when I was fat. I can only say, some really strong, powerful women dressed super chic, carried themselves proudly, and beat the odds in life despite unattractive features. The French have a term for it which I can’t remember, but it’s like “stunning ugly” ! Also, age is the great equalizer; sometimes homely women who try hard to look their best overtake the conventionally pretty gals who have coasted their whole lives. This can work in one’s goals and achievements, also, which are much more important than mere looks, especially as time goes on! Anyone who laughs at you is terribly ugly inside, and I’m sure your inner beauty shines when people take the time to get to know you. Don’t let their ignorance define you; we’re rooting for you!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rose I seriously doubt that you’re unattractive at all…it’s way more likely that people who actually hate themselves have you convinced that’s the case. Always remember that what’s “conventionally attractive” in American culture doesn’t translate around the world and it’s just an arbitrary standard cooked up lord knows how. It certainly doesn’t reflect the reality of our diverse society, that’s for sure! Anyone who picks on you is just an insecure, rude turd and try not to listen to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me, “hotness” is an aura, a vibe. I see sex appeal from various people, not all necessarily what society may deem “hot”. Also, humor and intelligence is sexy af. Take Melania Trump, for example; a woman many people would label “hot” and, yet, for me and many men I know, she couldn’t be less attractive. Just an off putting energy and not just because I find her mind numbingly clueless. Clearly, she attracts men who are equally as clueless and orange.
I always find it curious that if a woman says she is hot, so many people want to tear it down, but if a woman says she’s unattractive, so many run to try and say otherwise.
Looks are relative, but confidence (not cockiness) is attractive as my eye beholds it.
I remember reading, I think it was Bruce Willis, saying “For every pretty face, there’s at least one person who’s sick of it”…or something along those lines.
Amy Schumer seems to act obsessively not obsessed with looks. She’s trying so hard to say she’s perfectly pretty enough and attracts guys left and right and don’t you forget it, but she levels it out just enough to say she’d hate to be portrayed as too beautiful. It’s a not so clever tactic that shouts insecurity to me.
Aside from that, I think she married a man who makes her feel good about herself and she probably had a lot of crappy relationships that didn’t help her esteem. She tends to rely on others opinions of her whilst protesting that she cares. I know this type well.
But, hey, she’s done some good shyt lately and I can’t argue with some of her points.
Women need to support each other. Absolutely. Unless…said woman is an azzhole and then she can “support” right off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“To me, “hotness” is an aura, a vibe.”
I agree with this. I think people also turn it on and off at will, depending on how “on” they feel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like she’s trying too hard (not sure for what) with those statements.
And personally I don’t live in a state of constant fear of violence (I feel that so many people say these days that all women are always afraid of every single male they encounter at every single moment and that’s not my experience).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s different types of “hurt.” Which one is worse, I don’t know, but both are real.
I think “unattractive” women get the hurt of being invisible or irrelevant. “Hot” women get the hurt of negative attention from both men and women. As someone perceived as “hot” I have had constant and awful untrue rumors spread about me most of my life. It was very hard making female friends, especially when I was younger. I dread working with men, and almost everyone in my field is male, because they will almost always make an inappropriate pass at me. But it would be stupid to deny that being hot is without its advantages. I think I have been given a lot of access in my life because of my looks.
I think Amy is right in that most women are judged through a lens of “sexuality.” If you aren’t attractive, then you’re not worth as much. If you are attractive, you are first and foremost a “sexual” being to men, and unfortunately to a lot of women (who view you as a sexual threat).
This is a lose-lose scenario and it sucks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It kind of seems like all women are sexualized (depending on how weird the man is). I don’t know if looks has much to do with it. You just basically have to be a woman and you’ll face it, I think.
I’ve also seen beautiful women who are seen as the whole package (admired for intelligence and beauty — i.e see Natalie Portman, that scientist from MIT who wasn’t dating Brad Pitt). I don’t really get it when people say hot people are seen in only one way.
I also think it’s easier for a conventionally hot person to make themselves unattractive if they don’t want to look good that day (for whatever reason) than a truly unattractive person to make themselves beautiful. I’m not sure there are actually that many truly ugly women in the same way that there are ugly men who look like Harvey Weinstein though. I can’t think of a female equivalent I’ve seen in Hollywood OR real life who actually looks that bad. Nonetheless, if you’re an attractive woman who wants to look ugly with clothes and make-up, it’s fairly easy to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have not once been hit on by a guy, married or not, since I’ve been married and that’s going on 12 years now and I hang out with lots of married couples most all with kids my kids ages. My self esteem is really taking a hit right now….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of get what she’s saying.
I had a friend a few years back who is really pretty, tall, thin, looks like a model. The amount of male attention she’d receive was borderline scary, and after a night out with her and some other friends where men were constantly approaching her, hitting on her, and following her, I kind of lost whatever envy I had.
Report this comment as spam or abuse