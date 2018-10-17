Robert Mueller will issue findings ‘soon after the midterm elections’

Embed from Getty Images

For many, including me, the Brett Kavanaugh situation was like the final nail in the coffin. We did everything we could do, but it was just a reminder that, in the great Ani DiFranco’s words, “we don’t run this place.” I’ve been trying not to get too negative about the midterms, just as I’ve been trying not to get negative about the Trump-Russia probe. What happens in the next four weeks will determine the future of America, the future of the republic entirely. We will either take the first steps towards cleaning up the colossal clusterf–kery of the Trump administration, or the administration will be given a blank check to go full-throttle fascism. There is no in-between. It really is that black-and-white.

I’ve been slightly suspicious of the fact that Robert Mueller hasn’t made too many big moves ahead of the midterms. I know he’s an “old school” investigator – the anti-James Comey, if you will – in that he likely does not want to drop anything huge ahead of an election. But Mueller is letting us know that he’ll have something for us immediately after the midterms:

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is expected to issue findings on core aspects of his Russia probe soon after the November midterm elections as he faces intensifying pressure to produce more indictments or shut down his investigation, according to two U.S. officials. Specifically, Mueller is close to rendering judgment on two of the most explosive aspects of his inquiry: whether there were clear incidents of collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, and whether the president took any actions that constitute obstruction of justice, according to one of the officials, who asked not to be identified speaking about the investigation.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Mueller’s findings would be made public if he doesn’t secure unsealed indictments. The regulations governing Mueller’s probe stipulate that he can present his findings only to his boss, who is currently Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The regulations give a special counsel’s supervisor some discretion in deciding what is relayed to Congress and what is publicly released. The question of timing is critical. Mueller’s work won’t be concluded ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections, when Democrats hope to take control of the House and end Trump’s one-party hold on Washington.

[From Bloomberg]

This whole thing is making me so jumpy and nervous, although that’s my constant state these days, so it’s not Mueller-specific. What is the worst case scenario here? That Mueller will turn in his findings on November 7th and the report will be just “lol, Putin spread enough money around so all of this gets buried!” What’s the best case scenario? That Mueller wants to indict some big names but only after he’s sure that the Democrats have some power and that they’ll have his back?

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

46 Responses to “Robert Mueller will issue findings ‘soon after the midterm elections’”

  1. Astrid says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Kushner?

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      October 17, 2018 at 9:36 am

      Dump Jr. is my guess, as well as Kushner. God, I’d LOVE IT if daughter-wife is included!

      Kaiser, I know exactly how you feel with that “jumpy” feeling. I’ve been in a constant state of anxiousness, to the point where even using Ativan (as needed) and Ambien (prescribed, of course), I sleep only 3-4 hrs. a night, max. I’ve been up since 3 a.m. today. I’ve been volunteering (writing postcards, phone-banking, etc.), hoping it would make me not feel so hopeless/helpless about this all. But I don’t feel any better. Every day, something new/horrendous comes out, and it just gets ignored because something new/horrendous comes out! WHY isn’t Dump’s 1/2 BILLION tax fraud still on the front pages? Because the MURDER/DISMEMBERMENT OF A US JOURNALIST is being denied BY DUMP who is COMPARING THIS TO KAVANOPE!! JFC WHAT IS IT GOING TO TAKE TO STOP THIS?

      Sorry for yelling, but I’m just SO tired, physically and mentally. I just want this to stop! PLEASE, VOTE BLUE!!

      Reply
  2. xflare says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:26 am

    I have a feeling nothing is going to come of this.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:28 am

    I was thinking about this yesterday, that Mueller and his team have been relatively quiet lately, and I figured we wouldn’t have anything new until after the midterms. I can understand that – Mueller knows how politically….divisive….this investigation is, and he is not going to give ammunition to EITHER side for the election.

    I also think he is hoping that the Dems retake the House, just because then even if he gets fired the investigation will likely continue in some form or another.

    Reply
  4. Christin says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:30 am

    There are white-collar C-suite people who served prison time for accepting gifts (game tickets) and “conspiracy” (being part of covering up acceptance and non-reporting of said gifts). Small potatoes to what we’re likely talking about with these grifters.

    If no one ends up indicted, I don’t see how others can ever be held accountable for crimes such as tax evasion and money laundering. I’m hoping at least one son and a son-in-law are prosecuted soon.

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I have a feeling that they will try and do what they did with the Kav FBI report – let some people see it, claim it exonerates Trump and then bury it – esp if the Dems take control of both houses. The FBI report didn’t exonerate Kav but the public is never going to see it – Justice BeerBaby will make sure of it.

    I was reading yesterday that Trumps 2020 campaign fund has raised $100million so far – I wonder if that was before or after Trump funnelled money into her personal bank accounts.

    Reply
  6. Philo says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:35 am

    This isn’t about giving any side any ammunition for the midterms. Come on. Surely we know at this point that ANY result in the investigation is going to spur the Trumptards to turn out.

    Reply
  7. Jessica says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:37 am

    PLEASE DEAR LORD, LET THE DEMS TAKE THE SENATE OR HOUSE (IDEALLY BOTH) AND PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE LET SOMETHING COME OF THE FINDINGS! My heart cannot possibly handle another defeat to Trump and his idiotic Dumpsters.

    Reply
  8. OriginalLala says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:39 am

    All the polls pundits and news stories I keep seeing up here (canada) is that the blue wave wont happen – please tell me this is wrong!! I’m so discouraged for my neighbors to the South and I really hope something comes of this Mueller probe. not just for the US, but for the world as well. In Canada we are dealing with steadily increasing alt-righters and it’s frightening

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 17, 2018 at 9:42 am

      We have a decent shot of taking the House. Not a sure thing by any means (to all US citizens here – VOTE!!!!) but a decent shot. There is a slim chance we can take the Senate too, but very slim, and not as likely. Having both would be incredible, but even “just” the House would be significant.

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      October 17, 2018 at 10:35 am

      In Canada here too – Ontario – and have seen some folks get just that little bit less smug about our neighbours to the South since the majority win of Premier Doug “Druggie” Ford, who pals around with Canadian white nationalists and overturned the cap-and-trade program.

      In Canada we have a chance to fight back early, not to dismiss the far-right as “loons and buffoons,” and to call them out for what they are.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      October 17, 2018 at 10:44 am

      It’s too difficult to predict, honestly, because as we all know, the GOP won’t play fair. Just look at how we have to fight against Kemp (GA), who is overseeing his own effin re-election and is determined to block 53,000 black voters from voting for his opponent. Battling all the GOP’s dirty tricks to supress the vote as well as Russian interference and low turnout in midterm elections among people under thirty is a very difficult obstacle to overcome.

      If we do take the House (as Becks said, better chance than the senate) I think it will be because mostly angry women like ourselves turned out to vote. The House would be significant for sure, but still not enough to stop the Trump Train from careening off the tracks.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      October 17, 2018 at 10:48 am

      A major problem is interference with the election. Disinformation campaigns continue, but my worry is that votes will not be counted correctly. We still have machines with no paper backup and recounts are not mandatory unless the margin is tiny. It makes much more sense for every election to be double-checked today by hand recounts of paper ballots. This also prevents the Republicans from going to court to stop recounts (as they did again in 2016). And we have seen signs of selective vote shifting from Democrats to Republicans since those machines became so universal at least in 2004. Stakes are really high in 2018 and Russian expert hackers are involved now. Plus our government has been blocking attempts by Congress to step up cyber security. I think we might be toasted extra crispy unless votes for Democrats are so high that they can outrun the hackers.

      Plus Republican efforts to block voters have accelerated. Here in Indiana, they used to promise us that our names would never be purged from the voter rolls for anything short of death…. But now they’ve purged huge gobs of people, and as usual they purge those more likely to vote Democratic. We are already gerrymandered to the hilt by the Republicans to create weirdly shaped districts to maximize chances of a Republican to win.

      Plus recent rules for mandatory photo ID to vote are so arcane and convoluted that I have trouble figuring them out with a Ph.D. in physics. So far I’m safe because I vote absentee by mail.

      Getting a certified copy of a birth certificate (just one of the requirements,mthere’s a whole list but I can’t even relocate it online because the links form an endless loop) can easily cost close to $100 now from some states, and many people don’t have one and were born in another state far away from where they live now. My brother scurried off with mine and lost it in the depths of his storage facility after our mother died, for instance. I have an old expired driver’s license and an ancient passport from when I was a child, but expired is not accepted even though they should be able to check databases easily. But they have no trouble accepting my check for taxes for some reason…

      It’s pretty obvious that the Republicans don’t want people to vote unless they are registered as Republican. This has been a problem for many years – they want to discourage lower-income and younger and non-white voters from registering to vote because the common assumption is that such people are more likely to vote Democratic. For a long time they made it difficult to become a deputy registrar (someone who can collect applications for voter registration and pass them on to the registrar). I remember back last century when a woman who was a deputy registrar ended up being strip-searched…

      Usually if you see problems at the polls like voter intimidation, you report it to the Justice Department. Fat chance that will help today with Sessions in charge.

      And the Russians were definitely messing around in voter registration databases on 2016. They must have had a reason to target those. Things are really dangerous these days. Other countries are likewise targeted by Putin, who wants more Trumps.

      Reply
    • Dara says:
      October 17, 2018 at 12:19 pm

      Honestly, because of which senate seats are contested this year (the majority are in deeply red states with firmly entrenched incumbents) it was always a long-shot that Democrats would pick up seats. Worst case, they may actually lose a couple. The House is where Democrats should do well, and (fingers crossed) will win the majority. Something to keep in mind as the results come in – some of these red states are so deeply red the Republicans could run a corpse or a convict against the Democratic candidate and still win the election. In some of these states, even having a strong Democrat run a competitive race can be considered a type of victory, even if they ultimately lose on election day.

      I’m prepared for bad news, but hoping for the best. Polls – and especially pundits – can get it wrong. Don’t forget, most had Hillary winning the election right up until election night.

      Reply
  9. Cindy says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:48 am

    It’s hard to keep calm when you see the whole country (and the world) setting itself on flames around you, but I always try to keep an empirical approach about everything. I just try to remind myself that we can get through this, that countries less developed than ours have gotten over dictatorships just as bad if not worse than Trump’s. That this disgusting bipartisan system let the GOP have the power, but it will also take it away eventually. Power is cyclical and works in the form of backlashes – if the backlash doesn’t come now, it will later.

    I mostly comfort myself knowing history will look down very harshly on this administration and all the people who supported it. 10-20 years from now, I’m confident the whole world will talk about them like they do the nazis or fascists. An opinion won’t stand the test of time unless it’s a very well-ellaborated theory, but facts are remembered as such. And the facts all point to this administration being a huge mistake.

    Reply
    • sassafras says:
      October 17, 2018 at 10:29 am

      I’m not going to let despair bring me down. I keep going back to the day after Clinton lost. I had a choice to stay home and cry but I put on my stomping boots and my army jacket and went to work. I wanted to be a role model for my shocked and confused daughters. We’re not giving up. We’re not going to stop fighting. Listen to Rebecca Traister’s interview on the CYG podcast. Listen to Marianne Williamson’s interview on the Goop podcast. Get motivated. Feel your rage. Shout, “NOT ON MY WATCH.”

      Cynicism and despair are privileges that we don’t have. It’s time for all the women in this country to fight as hard as Black women have been fighting for centuries. Even in the face of a wishy washy Mueller report. Even in the face of low voter turnout.

      The patriarchy LOVES when women give up.

      Don’t do it.

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        October 17, 2018 at 10:43 am

        I’ve been -politely- incensed and people don’t respond. They don’t say “I’m sorry” or “I’m angry too.” Men and “nice” women. Can’t wait to read Rebecca Traister’s book. The issue of women and anger has been there all along and it is still not “allowed.” But we can still use our feelings to activate.

      • Kitten says:
        October 17, 2018 at 10:52 am

        Traister was also on Ezra Klein’s podcast and she was EXCELLENT. Can’t wait to read her book!

      • Malificent says:
        October 17, 2018 at 11:00 am

        I was briefly heartened last night to see the latest on the attempted voter suppression in North Dakota. The state will not recognize IDs that have a Post Office Box instead of a street address — even though PO Boxes were valid during the primary. The overwhelmingly Republican state house and senate in North Dakota know that many rural residents use PO Boxes — especially Native American residents who live on reservations and vote majority Democrat.

        Several attempts to derail this suppression in court failed, so now various reservations are issuing new tribal IDs with street names. One of the tribal reps said that their ID machine over-heated because so many voters were coming in to get their IDs changed. It may not save Heidi Heitkamp’s Senate seat, but props to The Little Laminator That Could and all of the citizens who have had to jump through ridiculous hoops to exercise their constitutional rights.

      • Harryg says:
        October 17, 2018 at 11:19 am

        Traister is amazing!

      • Tiffany :) says:
        October 17, 2018 at 2:12 pm

        Thank you for your post, sassafras! It’s very motivating and inspiring!

    • Jessie says:
      October 17, 2018 at 12:41 pm

      That they did, but not without a lot of innocent deaths first

      Reply
  10. gingersnaps says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:58 am

    I’ve started to lose a bit of hope for the U.S., it’s so unfortunate to see what is currently going on in there. Orange dump can do no wrong for a lot of people it seems.

    Reply
  11. Vava says:
    October 17, 2018 at 10:08 am

    For self preservation only, I am taking a cynical approach. I think the mid-terms will be a huge disappointment and also the investigation will be as well. We are ruled by a demagogue. Now hopefully I am wrong about all this and if so it will be a pleasant surprise, the first since the election in 2016.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      October 17, 2018 at 10:25 am

      It’s going to take cuts to M-care, SocSec and disability to finally get the average voter’s attention. The tax reform will also hit home when taxes are actually filed, after the midterms.

      I doubt even the Roe-Wade diehards will enjoy having their incomes slashed.

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        October 17, 2018 at 12:36 pm

        Perhaps. Older voters turn out, and are also the primary beneficiaries of Social Security and Medicare. Social Security has always been like the ‘third rail’ of American politics but the Republicans already raided the trust fund and didn’t pay any real price. The middle class needs to also remember that Medicaid is the largest payer of nursing home bills. If Medicaid continues to be cut, more and more people will have to pay out of pocket for housing/nursing for their aging parents with Alzheimer’s etc.

      • Jessie says:
        October 17, 2018 at 12:42 pm

        The Trump demographic IS the SS and Medicare generation. They will chop off their own noses to spite everyone else.

  12. Nicegirl says:
    October 17, 2018 at 10:10 am

    I’m nervous but am spending the day going over each measure and candidate in my Voters’ Pamphlet. We vote via mail in my state, which takes away from the comraderie and pride I’ve felt in the past voting in person in other states. We expect ballots to be mailed out starting today. Absentee voting also leaves it to the voter to return the ballot; I always drive mine in to the official ballot box and this year I’m gonna do it early. Not on the last day.

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      October 17, 2018 at 10:35 am

      I *just* finished marking my mail-in ballot, and will drop it off in person at our public library this morning. I don’t want to take ANY chances with the mail (God knows what these deplorables are capable of!). I researched all the judges up for seats, and I voted Blue (and Blue Female especially, if I could).

      DO THE WAVE 🌊🌊🌊 PEOPLE! VOTE EARLY IF YOU CAN! THE NUMBERS HAVE TO BE UNMISTAKABLY HIGH TO COUNTERACT GERRYMANDERING AND (RUSSIAN) TAMPERING!

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      October 17, 2018 at 10:50 am

      Oh that sucks. I LOVE going to my polling place and filling out my ballot. That’s part of the whole experience!

      It’s great that you aren’t taking any chances this year, though. I hope everyone in your state follows your lead!

      Reply
    • Dara says:
      October 17, 2018 at 11:52 am

      I’m in a mail-in state too, and while I do miss the ceremonial aspect of entering a polling place and voting surrounded by fellow citizens doing the same, I’m consoled by the fact that my state’s turnout rates (especially for big elections) are through the roof. Nationwide, only about 58% of eligible votes actually cast ballots in the 2016 election. In my state, damn near 80% did. It improves turnout, and there is research proving it is more cost effective than in-person voting. The only reason Republicans in red states are so vehemently opposed to it is because it removes a lot of the barriers they’ve put up trying to rig the system in their favor.

      Reply
  13. Nicegirl says:
    October 17, 2018 at 10:14 am

    But I’m still hoping on Bob M. Not as hopeful as earlier this year but I’m pretty sure that’s the way the Repugs want it so we’ve got to try to keep our spirits up and VOTE!! It’s like when Luna tells Harry that Voldemort wants to alienate him from friends and family bc it’s easier to take down a solo foe than an army. duh, but still. Let’s get our army of CB voters out there and kick some fascist asses out of office yo!!!

    Reply
  14. Sue Denim says:
    October 17, 2018 at 10:36 am

    I feel like since Kavanaugh, this awful reality show has jumped the shark. I’ve been hoping for two years now that decent adults — in the electoral college, the house, senate, supreme court, etc. — would save the day. I’m trying to still be hopeful that Meuller and/or the upcoming elections will work now, but I am worried… Crazy how fast it’s all happening…

    Reply
  15. Electric Tuba says:
    October 17, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I’m convinced we are already dead and just don’t know it. I think the bomb has already dropped and I’m in purgatory

    Reply
  16. Nic919 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Mueller’s camp hasn’t leaked anything this entire time so I take any story like this with a grain of salt. Kushner and jr have committed crimes before our eyes so they have to be indicted before any of this is over. And this Saudi Arabia murder coverup is another aspect of this. It actually opens things up more because orange buffoon is so obvious about covering up for a murderous state. This reporter has been critical of Dump as well as MBS and Saudi Arabia. It’s a trial balloon as to what he can get away with.

    All I can say watching this from the outside is that Americans you need to vote the Dems in large numbers. Your freedom depends on it and you may not vote again. What’s has happened in 2 years has declined very quickly and he will only get worse if he wins. To date it still looks good for the Dems to get the house, but people must vote.

    Reply
  17. Tw says:
    October 17, 2018 at 11:03 am

    Trump will never pay for what he’s done. He’s the type to either start a civil war or commit suicide before he pays for any of it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment