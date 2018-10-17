Robert Mueller will issue findings ‘soon after the midterm elections’

Embed from Getty Images

For many, including me, the Brett Kavanaugh situation was like the final nail in the coffin. We did everything we could do, but it was just a reminder that, in the great Ani DiFranco’s words, “we don’t run this place.” I’ve been trying not to get too negative about the midterms, just as I’ve been trying not to get negative about the Trump-Russia probe. What happens in the next four weeks will determine the future of America, the future of the republic entirely. We will either take the first steps towards cleaning up the colossal clusterf–kery of the Trump administration, or the administration will be given a blank check to go full-throttle fascism. There is no in-between. It really is that black-and-white.

I’ve been slightly suspicious of the fact that Robert Mueller hasn’t made too many big moves ahead of the midterms. I know he’s an “old school” investigator – the anti-James Comey, if you will – in that he likely does not want to drop anything huge ahead of an election. But Mueller is letting us know that he’ll have something for us immediately after the midterms:

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is expected to issue findings on core aspects of his Russia probe soon after the November midterm elections as he faces intensifying pressure to produce more indictments or shut down his investigation, according to two U.S. officials. Specifically, Mueller is close to rendering judgment on two of the most explosive aspects of his inquiry: whether there were clear incidents of collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, and whether the president took any actions that constitute obstruction of justice, according to one of the officials, who asked not to be identified speaking about the investigation. That doesn’t necessarily mean Mueller’s findings would be made public if he doesn’t secure unsealed indictments. The regulations governing Mueller’s probe stipulate that he can present his findings only to his boss, who is currently Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The regulations give a special counsel’s supervisor some discretion in deciding what is relayed to Congress and what is publicly released. The question of timing is critical. Mueller’s work won’t be concluded ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections, when Democrats hope to take control of the House and end Trump’s one-party hold on Washington.

This whole thing is making me so jumpy and nervous, although that’s my constant state these days, so it’s not Mueller-specific. What is the worst case scenario here? That Mueller will turn in his findings on November 7th and the report will be just “lol, Putin spread enough money around so all of this gets buried!” What’s the best case scenario? That Mueller wants to indict some big names but only after he’s sure that the Democrats have some power and that they’ll have his back?

