People: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt ‘have begun child custody evaluations’

Angelina Jolie switched divorce lawyers in August. Samantha DeJean is a well-respected California lawyer, but she is not part of LA-lawyer pool at all. She does not have relationships with the tabloids, nor does she have Harvey Levin on speed-dial. Interestingly enough, for all the whining from Brad’s team about Angelina’s lawyer change, the change actually did work – TMZ hasn’t written a nasty article about Angelina in almost two months exactly. Page Six and Us Weekly still do Brad’s dirty work, but the wave of toxicity coming from Team Pitt really did settle down all of a sudden as soon as DeJean came onboard. Angelina’s narrative changed too – there were suddenly quotes like this: Jolie has “tried to bridge the gap between the kids and their dad. She’s worked to achieve reinstatement for them. But it’s now between Brad, his kids, and the court. The court will determine things.” Well, now the main show really gets going: the evaluations of the kids have started, and those evaluations will have a big impact on child custody.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have taken a further step into their divorce proceedings. The two have begun child custody evaluations as their court-appointed evaluator, Dr. Stan Katz, listed his qualifications in court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Katz filed the documents on Oct. 12 to let the court know he was qualified in proceeding with his evaluations of the pair’s six children: Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, 10-year-olds Vivienne and Knox, Maddox, 16, and Pax, 14. Jolie, 43, announced she and divorce attorney Laura Wasser had gone their separate ways last month as the Oscar winner — who a source told PEOPLE “remains focused on healing her family” — transitioned to new counsel in her ongoing divorce with the actor. In August, Pitt, 54, and Jolie agreed to continue their interim child custody agreement, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

[From People]

This was, arguably, one of the big reasons Angelina switched lawyers mid-divorce, I feel. There was talk of “trust issues” and Laura Wasser’s closeness to the LA media scene (especially Harvey Levin), and all of that could have been a major factor. But Angelina wanted a wartime consigliere. She wanted someone who would fight the good fight for custody of the kids. It will get very interesting from here.