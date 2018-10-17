People: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt ‘have begun child custody evaluations’

Angelina Jolie switched divorce lawyers in August. Samantha DeJean is a well-respected California lawyer, but she is not part of LA-lawyer pool at all. She does not have relationships with the tabloids, nor does she have Harvey Levin on speed-dial. Interestingly enough, for all the whining from Brad’s team about Angelina’s lawyer change, the change actually did work – TMZ hasn’t written a nasty article about Angelina in almost two months exactly. Page Six and Us Weekly still do Brad’s dirty work, but the wave of toxicity coming from Team Pitt really did settle down all of a sudden as soon as DeJean came onboard. Angelina’s narrative changed too – there were suddenly quotes like this: Jolie has “tried to bridge the gap between the kids and their dad. She’s worked to achieve reinstatement for them. But it’s now between Brad, his kids, and the court. The court will determine things.” Well, now the main show really gets going: the evaluations of the kids have started, and those evaluations will have a big impact on child custody.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have taken a further step into their divorce proceedings. The two have begun child custody evaluations as their court-appointed evaluator, Dr. Stan Katz, listed his qualifications in court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Katz filed the documents on Oct. 12 to let the court know he was qualified in proceeding with his evaluations of the pair’s six children: Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, 10-year-olds Vivienne and Knox, Maddox, 16, and Pax, 14.
Jolie, 43, announced she and divorce attorney Laura Wasser had gone their separate ways last month as the Oscar winner — who a source told PEOPLE “remains focused on healing her family” — transitioned to new counsel in her ongoing divorce with the actor.
In August, Pitt, 54, and Jolie agreed to continue their interim child custody agreement, a source told PEOPLE at the time.
This was, arguably, one of the big reasons Angelina switched lawyers mid-divorce, I feel. There was talk of “trust issues” and Laura Wasser’s closeness to the LA media scene (especially Harvey Levin), and all of that could have been a major factor. But Angelina wanted a wartime consigliere. She wanted someone who would fight the good fight for custody of the kids. It will get very interesting from here.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The kids aren’t little anymore. Idk why they just can’t visit who they want when they want. If they don’t want to see Pitt that is on him. Don’t both Pitt and AJ live in the same neighborhood? And I’m sure the nannies go with the younger ones so there would always be other adults around. Are nannies mandated reporters in CA?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My kids were 11 and 13 when they were interviewed for visitation. When all was said and done, the two had to see their father for a few hours every Sunday. And that didn’t last long either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was 10 years old when I was bought into Judge’s chambers during my parents custody fight…and that was in the 1970s…..The Judge asked me who I wanted to live with…and I said…”My Mama”…and that was that…
Sigh…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To those who have a better understanding of this process, I have a question. Do courts routinely insist that minor children have visitation with a parent regardless of whether the child wants to see that parent? If a child just outright says no, I want nothing to do with mom/dad, do the courts still insist on the child visiting the parent?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These evaluations are going into the third year for pitt, the question that the tabloid media and public refuses to ask Why is it taking so long for him to get 50/50 custody?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why indeed? I don’t think Brad stans can answer that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course they cant answer that it is glaring for all to see that something huge and terrifying went down between Pitt and his kids.. It is going to get interesting from here on…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is mindblowing isnt it? Everyone else even a guy like Tom Cruise who was at least as powerful as Pitt was getting called out regularly but Brad just sails through this. Plus with Cruise there was the crazy cult but never any allegation of absuing his child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse