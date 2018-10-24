Billboard claims that Avril Lavigne has ‘Resting Bitch Voice’ and that’s not a thing

Avril Lavigne is not my favorite person, but I feel like the past five or six years have been really difficult for her, and I genuinely feel sorry for what she’s been through. The tough skater girl with the IDGAF attitude grew into a woman who still doesn’t give a f–k about most things, but she has matured and dealt with some hard times, through divorce and a years-long battle with Lyme Disease. Avril is releasing her first new album in five years, and for that, she got the cover of Billboard. The Billboard cover story is an okay read – you can read the full piece here. Avril comes across as down-to-earth and sympathetic about some things – her health struggles, career struggles, divorcing Chad Kroeger – and yet she’s still the same old Avril who loves to gossip about Shania Twain and dudes and how much she drinks. But I wanted to talk about this one small part:
Lavigne says that at one point, she thought, Oh, I guess I’m done with making music.
And indeed, the calm 34-year-old woman sitting before me on her suede couch does not exactly seem ready to rock. When Lavigne tells me how excited she is to be doing this story, the words are delivered in her apathetic mall drawl, dragged out of her babydoll mouth like a child frog-marched through a museum tour. Does the motherf–king princess even want the motherf–king crown anymore? Who, exactly, would be her acolytes if she decided to seize it? And why did she disappear four years ago?
The esprit de brat still lives in Lavigne. She soon swaps her Emergen-C for the rosé, mounts a pink skateboard in her pink Vans and zooms down her vaulted hallway. Lavigne’s mom and stepfather, visiting from Canada, lounge in the backyard next to a menagerie of inflatable pool animals. But Lavigne wants it to be known that at her castle, outdoor activities are allowed — encouraged, even! — indoors. She informs me that later in the evening I will be sabering a celebratory bottle of champagne in the house, using a large sword she pulls out of a box and brandishes at me. When Avril Lavigne is excited, her tone retains its say-something-nice-to-your-sister reluctance but adds exclamation points of shrieks and giggles. It appears that she (like me) simply has resting bitch voice.
Oh, Billboard. “Resting Bitch Voice”? Are you joking? While Resting Bitch Face is a real thing, I don’t think RBV is a thing unless you’re one of those people who is obsessed with policing the WAY women speak. It’s a thing with a lot of men, especially, to criticize and critique women’s speaking voices as “shrill” or “vocal fry” or “she has a bitchy voice”? Besides, it’s Avril, what do you expect? Why not go to Resting Apathy Voice, or even “she still has the vocal inflections of a bored teenager”?
Avril picked up on the “Bitch Voice” criticism too, posting an Instagram Story where she said, “If I have resting bitch voice, does that mean I have resting bitch face?… Eh. At least I have a face and a voice. Look at the bright side, look at the positives.”
"And so head above water sounds like the prayer it is.” @Billboard pic.twitter.com/tFSwJkiqkH
— Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) October 21, 2018
Photos courtesy of Billboard.
Ugh. I’m a journalist (not for celeb magazines), and I have to write profiles sometimes, but I would never describe someone that way. It seems like the journalist doesn’t really like Avril. That’s a cringeworthy paragraph. And no one would ever say a man had a “resting bitch voice.”
I agree that the “mall” voice or teenager voice would be a better way to say it.
Also, I’m still rooting for Avril. She was a defining voice for my teenage years and I feel for what she’s been through.
agreed. She’s the reason I learned how to play guitar. I’m always going to root for her a little bit. That paragraph was pretty awful to read, it just seems kind of rude.
Even though I don’t listen to her music as much as I used to (used to be a HUGE fan), I’m glad she’s alive and well, doing what she loves. I can definitely sense a change in her. Years ago, she would have told the reporter to f*ck right off. Instead, she gave her a genius response.
Wow that was such a rude excerpt from the interview.
I don’t see the problem, not if you don’t take issue with resting bitch face. Some people do just default to a tone that makes them sound bored (in an actively rude way, not an apathetic way). From what I’ve seen of her interviews, Lavigne is definitely one of those people.
Resting bitch voice is actually the best description of Avril’s voice I’ve ever heard. I’m SORRY. Should the journalist have written and published that? Probably not. It’s unkind. But to me, it’s not wrong.
I hope this isn’t going to become a thing like “basic bitch”. My significant other showed me a video last night that he thought was hilarious and I didn’t about a woman being diagnosed by a Dr. as being a basic bitch. I think it means you like popular things like pumpkin spice and have inspirational sayings on your wall, stuff like that? So it’s making fun of women who aren’t cool enough? Why does that exist and not being a basic dude bro? If you or your buddies do anything Kavanaugh did during his confirmation hearings, you might be basic dude bros. If you get teary eyed talking about lifting weights with your buddy in high school, you might be a a basic dude bros. Etc. Etc.
Well, sister, we’re going to fix that. We’re going to put “basic bro” into existence. We shall use it from now on whenever we see fit.
All the way!
That’s a dumb phrase and it seems sexist to call women shrill, but I don’t see a problem with criticizing vocal fry. It is completely manufactured and SO rampant in this Kardashian era. I work in a PR agency full of early twentysomethings who put it on because they think it seems cool/intelligent/professional and it’s the f-cking absolute worst.
My default setting is bitch and I admit it. My voice and tone sound bitchy, even when I don’t mean it to. People tend to ask me (even on the phone) why I’m angry or if they’re annoying me. For me at least, it’s a real thing.
I’m glad she’s not a thing anymore. I was a die hard fan when I was 15, but now (and even then) I could see she was the epitome of the white brat who’s all about looks and bragging. From her stupid and unfortunatly iconic video where she and other white dudes would just be assholes in a mall (imagine kids with other aesthetic) to her “I’m not like the other girls” cool girl persona (Britney was often a target). White mediocrity never been so well represented.
