Billboard claims that Avril Lavigne has ‘Resting Bitch Voice’ and that’s not a thing

Avril Lavigne is not my favorite person, but I feel like the past five or six years have been really difficult for her, and I genuinely feel sorry for what she’s been through. The tough skater girl with the IDGAF attitude grew into a woman who still doesn’t give a f–k about most things, but she has matured and dealt with some hard times, through divorce and a years-long battle with Lyme Disease. Avril is releasing her first new album in five years, and for that, she got the cover of Billboard. The Billboard cover story is an okay read – you can read the full piece here. Avril comes across as down-to-earth and sympathetic about some things – her health struggles, career struggles, divorcing Chad Kroeger – and yet she’s still the same old Avril who loves to gossip about Shania Twain and dudes and how much she drinks. But I wanted to talk about this one small part:

Lavigne says that at one point, she thought, Oh, I guess I’m done with making music. And indeed, the calm 34-year-old woman sitting before me on her suede couch does not exactly seem ready to rock. When Lavigne tells me how excited she is to be doing this story, the words are delivered in her apathetic mall drawl, dragged out of her babydoll mouth like a child frog-marched through a museum tour. Does the motherf–king princess even want the motherf–king crown anymore? Who, exactly, would be her acolytes if she decided to seize it? And why did she disappear four years ago? The esprit de brat still lives in Lavigne. She soon swaps her Emergen-C for the rosé, mounts a pink skateboard in her pink Vans and zooms down her vaulted hallway. Lavigne’s mom and stepfather, visiting from Canada, lounge in the backyard next to a menagerie of inflatable pool animals. But Lavigne wants it to be known that at her castle, outdoor activities are allowed — encouraged, even! — indoors. She informs me that later in the evening I will be sabering a celebratory bottle of champagne in the house, using a large sword she pulls out of a box and brandishes at me. When Avril Lavigne is excited, her tone retains its say-something-nice-to-your-sister reluctance but adds exclamation points of shrieks and giggles. It appears that she (like me) simply has resting bitch voice.

[From Billboard]

Oh, Billboard. “Resting Bitch Voice”? Are you joking? While Resting Bitch Face is a real thing, I don’t think RBV is a thing unless you’re one of those people who is obsessed with policing the WAY women speak. It’s a thing with a lot of men, especially, to criticize and critique women’s speaking voices as “shrill” or “vocal fry” or “she has a bitchy voice”? Besides, it’s Avril, what do you expect? Why not go to Resting Apathy Voice, or even “she still has the vocal inflections of a bored teenager”?

Avril picked up on the “Bitch Voice” criticism too, posting an Instagram Story where she said, “If I have resting bitch voice, does that mean I have resting bitch face?… Eh. At least I have a face and a voice. Look at the bright side, look at the positives.”

