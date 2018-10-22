Duchess Meghan wore a gauzy Reformation dress in Fraser Island, Australia

The time difference between here and Australia is really confusing me, but I think all of the looks we’re discussing in this post are from Day 7 of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour. Day 7 meaning… Monday in Australia (and Monday for us as well!). For Day 7, Meghan and Harry traveled to Fraser Island together, but Meghan begged off the first event of the day, which would have involved a very bumpy car ride to Pile Valley and a few hours out in sun. Harry did that event alone, and then he met up with Meghan several hours later so they could do a meet-and-greet and photo op at Kingfisher Bay Jetty. These photos are from that meet and greet.
It’s been said that Harry is the one encouraging Meghan to rest more and he must be concerned that she’ll push herself too hard in the early stages of her pregnancy. The moments of rest seem restorative for Meghan – she looked very happy during the meet-and-greet. She wore a very beachy frock by Reformation and leather sandals for today’s event. The dress is super-cute and it looks completely at home for these beachy, sunny scenes. The quibble I’m sure many people will have is that… the photo op was set up so that Meghan and Harry were backlit. Meaning you could see straight through Meghan’s light, gauzy dress. This happened to Diana too in an infamous moment when she was first dating Charles.
Meghan was seen arriving at Fraser Island in a low-key maroon polka-dotted dress from & Other Stories – it’s an off-the-rack piece which retails for $129, and there aren’t that many clear photos of it. Polka dots and buttons on this trip, oh my. Meghan only wore this for the quickie arrival, then she went to the hotel to rest and met up with Harry hours later, when she switched into the Reformation dress.
Meghan arrives at the marina for the whale boat to Fraser Island. Love her & Other Stories frock! pic.twitter.com/AWrbtELsFr
— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) October 22, 2018
Last thing: some well-wisher told Harry that she hoped that Meghan is expecting a girl. Harry replied “So do I!” William was also pretty vocal about wanting girls too, for what it’s worth. I think a lot of men think girls are “easier.”
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
Kate wore similar polka dot dress. It’s a cute one, or two, i like polka dots, girly but in a classic way
The stripy dress sadly isn’t appropriate, with the slit as well. The burgundy dress is lovely.
Now into more important things, their demeanour with the public has been brilliant and they’ve been welcomed with open arms as a result.
Have to agree. I think she looks beautiful as always and this look would be perfect if she was on a private vacation, but when she knelt down to speak to someone, it really was too dramatic of a slit especially with the little keyhole at the top. Kate would’ve been shredded for wearing it.
I do love how they’ve knelt to speak to children and people in wheelchairs though-there’s something so personable and warm about them as a couple.
I don’t like the striped dress and slit for this event, either. Apart from anything else, it looks really cheap, especially with those sandals, but if she was comfortable, good on her.
Yes, it was Monday, Kaiser. It’s Tuesday now, at least on the East coast. Also, most of Australia is on daylight saving time, which I mostly love, except it does mean we have to wait longer for the Celebitchy stories to appear!
Yeah, I like Meghan but that dress is too flimsy and the slit is too high. That’s a vacation dress not a work dress.
According to the Daily Beast article, the crowd numbers in some areas are unprecedented? I know Charles and Diana attracted huge crowds in Australia and I was trying to figure out if the crowds for this tour were bigger.
+1000
Very inappropriate for a Royal! Even at a private spa.
There is no ‘off’ day for an HRH status member of the HM RF.
TOTALLY agree. I’ve been a fan of Meghan’s since season 1 of Suits, but this dress is not at all appropriate for a royal tour. If she was adamant about wearing it, she should have worn this on their beach day and worn the maxi today.
Nah, I don’t agree. It looks like a walk on the beach dress and thus, seems appropriate to me. Look at what Harry is wearing. He has the same sort of crumpled look. I think it’s fine.
I don’t think it’s appropriate for either of them to wear a crumpled look.. Even at the beach, it’s a work engagement, isn’t it? What’s the point of having so many helpers with you if you cannot bother to be dressed properly..
Reluctantly, I have to agree about the appropriateness of the striped dress, because although I quite like it and would wear something like that myself, it just shows too much skin for a Royal on duty.
But I must add that I think Meghan has KILLED it with her good fashion, make-up, and hair-style choices on this trip—and with FIT, which has been much better than in the past. And I LOVE that she has worn flat sandals and trainers on this tour whenever it was most appropriate to do so. The flat gladiator sandals looked great!
So, despite the fact that her stylist should have taken note of the revealing height of those slits in the striped dress and maybe quick-stitched the sides of it closed another three inches down or so, I’m still knocked out by Meghan’s appearance and the warmth and charm of her personality and openness with the public on this tour.
Ugh, this gauze dress is not only inappropriate with the high slit, it looks incredibly cheap, like something you could by from RoseGal for $13.99. I enjoy following royal fashion. I was such a fan of Meghan’s style pre-wedding, but since the wedding, she’s largely disappointed me. Most of her clothes don’t fit, are wrinkled, are drab colours, are vastly overpriced, and are poorly accessorized. Or they’re inappropriate: those stiletto heels with the bows on the back, with jeans/jeggings? Ridiculous! I keep telling myself she’s so beautiful that her clothes don’t matter, but they do! She needs to take a page out of Letizia’s book: reasonably priced, well-fitting clothes, and never, ever any HAIR FONDLING!
It seems like everyone (in England) is so judgey about the dress. As an American you wouldn’t think anything of wearing that (especially an actress that is always being photographed) and at a very hot marina! People need to relax!! I’m so glad when George Washington became the first president, he refused to become a King as many of the early Americans wanted him to do. He simply refused to go back to that kind of hierarchy that they had just bravely fought to get away from!! Don’t get me wrong – I LOVE England and I’m so fascinated by the Royals, but I still think it’s old, outdated, and completely and unnecessary expense on the taxpayers. But I don’t think it’s fair to pick them apart for the way they dress.
Kensington Palace tweeted a picture of her in this dress crouched down to greet a woman and it showed part of her leg. If KP was that upset with the slit in her dress they wouldn’t have posted a picture where it is the most obvious.
The picture on KP official Twitter account is cringe. You can see her whole thigh exposed whilst bending down. Hmmm, not classy. It’s not Meghan’s fault but they didn’t have to use that pic in particular. Kate’s had similar moments and those pics weren’t on their official social media accounts. But I know people on here have ripped Kate to shreds over a minimal amount of skin being accidentally exposed during these types of engagements so whatever.
Well I have torn apart Kate for showing off too much skin so I have to say this is not appropriate for her to wear with the cut slit so high. She looks like she’s on a personal vacation. Some needle and thread to ensure the slit was not cut as high would have helped. This was a mistake.
Yeah I think just another inch or so would have made a big difference and she probably would have been more comfortable in it too.
Yes, just a few inches lower and she would have been fine. Not sure how this slipped pass her. She is usually right on point and after all the comments about Kate, I’m surprised. But on the the next one is also true.
A little too gauzy and, with the high slit, looks inappropriate for a work event. Oh well. On to the next one.
I’m not a fan of the dress at all, regardless of the occasion (I wouldn’t wear it myself and I generally like maxi-style dresses). It looks too loose and rumpled, and IMHO is not flattering across the chest.
I think the dress is great, had she been on vacation away from cameras and it was “personal” time.
Agreed.
It’s a beach holiday dress, not a royal visit dress.
+1
A house dress for sure for us – but NOT a Royal who is always in public especially, on a R/Tour.
Have to agree with the original comment. The dress is not appropriate for a royal event, even a relatively informal one. The burgundy dress looked much nicer.
Completely agree. Just looks rumpled and sad. I’m wondering if maybe the fit is slightly off as her belly grows. This literally looks like an ad for why pregnant women should embrace maternity wear.
I like both dresses. I’m a polka dot fan though.
The slightly cut off pictures on the Twitter post above somehow make that polka dot dress look better than it is. Click through to the full picture – hoo boy, that cut is terrrrible.
I can’t imagine he would comment on a preferred sex. The story would become, “Harry, hoping for girl, has son instead.” I do wonder if this means they know they are having a girl.
I have the feeling that they know the gender of the baby. The moment I saw that dress, I am sort of oh, no.
I can see him saying he wants a girl in response to the comment – if someone says “I hope Meghan has a girl!” all he can really say is “that would be great!” or “me too!” if he said “no I want a boy” or ” healthy baby is what matters” then he would be heavily criticized.
I feel like it is more acceptable for a man to say he wants a girl than a boy.
Funnily enough, Prince Charles wanted a daughter quite a lot and was hoping that his and Diana’s second child would be a girl.
I’m sure they know by now. Meghan is 37, so they do those tests early on. You’re right, either they already know or he was just being polite.
Agreed; I think they know the sex as well. I knew with my last pregnancy at 11 weeks. I was 35 and had the testing done due to my age.
She’s 36, right? She’s for sure had all the early prenatal testing and there’s a blood test that tells sex very early on.
There is a blood test but it doesn’t mean they know the sex – they could have opted not to find out. I think if I were them I would probably go that route, because if you don’t want the public to know, then it would just be easier if you didn’t know and then there is no risk of slipping up.
I kind of would love it if they just announced the sex during the tour and were like “yup, spoiler alert, its a girl!”
He did say it. Saw the video. It was cute.
I’m not disputing he said it, just assuming he knows the sex if he’s commenting publicly, even in passing. Everything they say becomes news, so there had to be some thought of how to respond to these kind of questions.
A father saying he hopes it’s a girl is received as an adorable anecdote. A father saying he’s hoping for a boy, especially when it’s the firstborn, will inevitably receive backlash about mysoginy and equality from some circles. Harry’s response, like William’s before him, is the safest response after “I just hope it’s healthy”.
William actually did say he wanted a girl at some point, but then they had George so it wasn’t mentioned again — not a big deal at all IMO.
It’s not a double standard because the situation with male vs female children is nowhere near the same. It’s adorable because we exist in a world where femicide is still a thing and girls are thought of as “less than” even in first world country places. Painting girls as wanted is a good thing.
Love you. Don’t like both dresses.
I can’t imagine a trip this grueling at that point in pregnancy. She is a trooper.
I winced at the slit on that dress though, for a working royal. :-/ But she looks great otherwise. I would wear that polka dot dress!
I like this dress. The slit up the side seems a little “risky” for me; adding an extra button might have helped a bit. There are shots of her kneeling to talk to people and she has to keep on hand on the slit to make sure it doesn’t gape too much.
but overall I like this dress and it seems perfect for what she did – a quick walkabout on a beachy island.
FWIW What Meghan Wore has a clock on their website lol. Its currently about 1130 pm on 10/22 in Australia and Fiji is an hour ahead of that. So these events were from 10/22 during the day and now they are either one their way to Fiji or already there and they will have events there “tomorrow,” 10/23, but it is already 10/23 there.
I don’t remember being so confused by time zones before but this trip is really throwing me off.
They make me happy. You could post 4 x day for the next 10 years and I’m here for it.
Same.
Unashamedly the same lol. I come here first thing, with my coffee, to see/read BRF stories, esp.H/M, and W/K and the kids. Love the coverage all the writers provide (LOVE their sense of humor/snark writing). 😊
You are adorable!
In the case of William and harry I think they wanted daughters to carry on or have a link to their mom.
I’ve heard people say girls are harder to raise.
But I am getting the vibe that they will be having a no title/lady/princess adelaide or no title/lady/princess roncesvalles.
that’s what I thought, too, that he wants a girl to honor his mom/remind him of his mom.
Raising kids is hard period but I think it’s harder at different stages for each. My kids are young and my boys are so hard right now where my girl is easy. I’ve heard from family and friends though that that will switch soon enough.
My mom always joked growing up that every mom should have a son, otherwise you can’t really appreciate your daughters!
I think part of the appeal of wanting daughters is that they stay have tended to stay connected to their immediate family, especially after kids. Daughters with good relationships with their moms seem to have a different level of engagement with grandkids. At least I see it in my family through the generations. My husband isn’t as connected to his mom, and she never really embraced me so she is isn’t very close to our kids even though she and my husband have a great relationship.
I only have boys and I’m so worried about this. I feel like their wives’ mothers are going to take precedence and I’m a little irrationally upset about it. And my kids are 6 and 4. LOLOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No to the high slit in the first dress and the weird gladiator shoes (nobody does high dress slits like Angelina). Yes to the second as Meghan looks great in Maroon and it’s a pretty style.
I don’t love the gladiator shoes but at least they aren’t espadrilles, so I’ll take ‘em, ha.
Gladiator shoes are going to make a huge, huge, comeback spring 2019. I am so happy. I love them.
Sandals are also a repeat. She wore them in June when Harry played at the Audi Polo cup, with the sleeveless gingham shirt dress, which I liked so much better than this outfit…
The second dress is perfect for the beach…. Except when you are working. It’s see through and the slit is too high, especially if you have to crouch down all the time. The maroon dress with the polka dots would’ve been better in this situation
Why do her clothes rarely fit?
That slit is a big no.
I’d love to say its because of pregnancy but it is not the reason.
Not having a personal stylist probably is the cause.
Same reason I look terrible 50% of the time but I’m not being posted on daily mail.
I thought her stylist was the woman from Canada? Didn’t she fly her over?
@Allison
Her friend’s husband, Ben Mulroney, said Jessica isn’t there for Meaghan, shes in Australia to just be with him. He’s there covering Invictus for Canada, where he has a morning show.
He said this on an Australian show when they brought up Jessica being there to work for Meghan.
She probably misjudged because she is short and the slit looks different (more modest) on a tall model.
Most of her clothes seem like they were picked based on what they look like on a model in some clothes catalog instead of having her try them on herself. She’s keeps dressing like she is a tall hourglass.
I love that dress, it’s my summer style.
Totally the same here. I live in these dresses. But I concur, it’s not perfect for a duchess on a working royal tour. Altered to lower the slit, even to mid-thigh, would’ve been more appropriate, especially with bending. But the see through fabric… one of them should’ve known she’d be backlit as they were out in the sun.
Hopefully, this will be chalked up for experience.
But I love the smiles… they both are just *so* happy. There can never be enough love spread out into the world, IMO. 😊
Agree with everything you said. What I don’t understand is why someone who SHOULD know how unsuitable this dress was – slit too high, dress too flimsy and see through – didn’t know. Boggles the mind.
The polka dot dress looks like the one kate wore last week. Its even the same colour. No mention about that?
Looks like the dutchesses Shop together
First the buttons, now this.
I don’t like the first dress, but the polka dot is cute.
Yes. They could be closed because I believe the 2 brothers are extremely closed. I do not understand why must women be pitted against each other?.
Different brands – Kate’s was Whistles and Megs is And Other Stories. Polka dot dresses in that colour palette is on trend at the moment. Am seeing rust, dark red colours everywhere at the moment. Same with the dots – everywhere on the high street.
Well, at least Harry’s outfit is a Win! He looks fantastic.
For the first time ever, he looks better than she does. Even his shades match and he isn’t wrinkled! His teeth ruin his smile though. God knows he has the money for nice, white teeth. I would lose the beard too, Harry, since we all seem to be critiquing! *I just noticed how high she lifted that touristy dress with her hand, and oh my Lord, she is showing too much skin*👀
Bite your tongue! Harry’s beard forever!
I’m just not into his look Ms. Turtle, but marriage is starting to improve his wardrobe! I’m one less to compete with, as it seems, this site is a Harry babe magnet…Haha
The girl comment is interesting considering Harry said he hoped Baby Cambridge #2 was a girl so his brother would suffer more. Whatever that means
I think she need to sack her BFF Jessica as her stylist and get some professional help.
I love the polka-dot dress, but not the drab, see through, grey dress with the too high slit. It was nice seeing her wearing a color besides her regular boring blah black ,grey,and navy when she wore the burgundy polka-dot dress
Meghan looks fantastic. Ugly sandals, tho.
Diana, too, got pregnant “right away” after her wedding, although she was nowhere near Meghan’s age.
Diana was only 20 when she gave birth to William. Meghan is 37. I think she looks younger because she is so small. It is what it is. Can’t turn the clock back.
When I was having babies girls were thought to be harder. And while my daughter was growing up she was harder than my son. Other mothers told me the same thing About their daughters and sons.
My daughter was a pleasure, but then so was my son. Guess I was just lucky.
That made me smile, MINX. ☺️
Thanks Sticks!
You can specifically exclude sex from those tests. It provides all of the other information about genetics. Same with the sonograms; they do the measurements but you look away if you dont want to know the gender.
I love the polka dot dress, partially cause I love the brand (And Other Stories). Didn’t mind the other dress, loved the sandals better.
Me too, great brand. I love its big sister (COS) even more, but I’d say Meghan won’t be a COS gal anytime soon’
Have you tried the other ‘sister’ brand Arket? I prefer that one to COS.
My sibling has two sons and a daughter. Her daughter graduated from college recently. Their bond is a beautiful thing. She was a joy to raise, a good girl, and still so very, very close. My niece’s best friend is also extremely close with her mother, always has been.
I like both these dresses and it’s nice to see her embracing beachy colors other than black or navy. I don’t think the linen striped dress is inappropriate, Kate has worn high slits before. If you looked at pictures of the people surrounding them, everyone is wearing shorts or T-shirts and it’s a very casual vibe. Meghan would have looked out of place in heels and a formal dress. I also have yet to see any see through pictures of the dress?
I saw a video of the bumpy ride on Fraser Island and yeah, it’s pretty bumpy and not recommended for pregnant women so makes sense Meghan got to spend some time whale watching or whatever it is she did while she waited up for Harry.
I like both dresses, but I imagine somebody was pearl clutching over the slit on that second one. She doesn’t usually wear things that revealing, so I imagine they hadn’t realized just how high cut it was before she put it on. Ah well. A miss that I’m sure the less impressive gossip mags out there will likely make her eat for days.
Oh my goodness, all the pearl-clutchers getting their knickers in a knot about the slit on Meghan’s dress! Everybody calm down, it’s a nice sundress perfectly appropriate for a beach event. No one caught a glimpse of the royal vag.
I’m definitely not pearl-clutching about it but even Meghan herself looks uncomfortable with the slit. She’s having to hold it closed in lots of pics. So really for me it’s just not super functional for this type of event! But she’s gorgeous either way.
It was really windy on the pier when she was walking with Harry, I saw the video. She’s holding it closed to keep her dress from flying all over the place on that side due to the slit.
I like both dresses but feel the one with the side slit is too causal for work. As a matter of fact, I think she should have traveled in the dress that has the slit and met the crowds in the polka dot dress. To me that would have been more appropriate. I don’t have a problem with the sandals.
Correcting my own assumptions. Just read the article posted at the DM. The article is somewhat ambiguous IMO but I don’t think she work the sundress to an official engagement. I think Meghan came out to meet Prince Harry’s car and together they decided to go a meet and greet of well wishers while out walking.
Also, I saw that KP posted a picture from the event of Meghan kneeling down, where you can really see how big the side slit is, so if KP posted it like that, there must not be any issue with it, so you do you Meghan. (since there were many other pictures they could have posted.)
I am neutral about the dress but I agree with you that if KP posts a picture showing the slit at its most obvious, then they don’t think it is inappropriate.
“I am neutral about the dress” loool yeah only cos it’s Meghan… If this has been Kate, oh boy…
Love those sandals! Do we know the brand?
They are identified as label Sara Flint, type is the Grear sandal, $245.
Thank you! And of course they’re sold out. LOL I did see some cute booties I need, though.
You’re welcome! I looked as well and of course it’s completely sold out! Lol But I’m definitely going back later when I can really browse, those shoes are well made.
I love a Reformation dress but 95% of them are cut to be sexy, beachy and California. Not really appropriate for a work event. She look cute in it but this should be for her personal day versus work.
So apparently I am the only person who was expecting 16th century garb? Never heard of the brand but I know my history! LOL!
Harry is great interacting with kids at events but I’ve noticed a certain delight he has with the girls. Like that video of him and the little girl at the basketball game and the popcorn. And I bet his niece Charlotte is a lot of fun.
I love those sandals. I usually dislike polka dots but I do like this dress. I agree that she should have worn that dress to meet the crowds and that the gauzy dress, while beautiful, was inappropriate for work.
I think all of her dresses were chosen to hide and distract from the pregnancy with the thought that they wouldn’t reveal she was knocked up before they started this tour. If you go back through her looks, every single one has a detail or pattern that either camouflages or distracts from her bump. The darker sun dress with the weird waist detailing, the white buttons. I’m 100% convinced that there was an original plan that got scrapped because she bumped too early and now we’re nitpicking all those little details because we know
I just think it’s just that she doesn’t dress right for her body type and size – and she needs a good tailor. Most of her clothes are too long or have other fit issues.
I like the red polka dress I love Reformation dresses their clothes are amazing I own one of their dress every time I wear it people are always asking me where did I get from. Reformation is not expensive so people can’t complain about her out spending kate in the first six months. So far I’ve like every item she has worn so far
I was just checking the Reformation site out. There is a gorgeous dress called the Marnie. Want! lol
I saw the marine dress its gorgeous
she’s spent about 40 grand on outfits for the tour so far, but you keep believing she not spending a lot…
I will keep believe That her outfits are not as expensive as the media would like us to believe because they have a bias agenda against her. You keep believe that she spent over 40,000 dollars on clothes even thought some of her outfits were thousands dollars at most But you keeping believe that she spent like crazy even though most her clothes are for affordable labels like the Reformation .
Even the dishonest dailymail said she spent sixteen thousand, counting jewelry, shoes and handbags she wore before the trip.
How many times she wore the black sling back shoes?
LOL at those who think girls are easy. I have two (5 and 1.5) and my sister has FIVE boys, ranging from 10-2 and by far she is much calmer and less crazy than me.
*five* boys sounds like a smelly nightmare lol
I think she should have saved the Reformation dress for a private beach holiday but the dress with the polka dots is super cute.
Is the gauzy Reformation dress for a formal meet and greet or did she just have it on to meet Harry & decided to chit chat with a few others there?
The dress is a big NO for me. It’s way too casual for a meet & greet. The slit is too high and the spaghetti straps is not good. Kate would never something like this. I know Meghan is breaking some rules/boundaries/whatever, but this one didn’t fly with me. Honestly, I am already sick of hearing about her pregnancy but I get the excitement and wish them well.
I don’t really have an opinion one way or the other about Meghan’s Reformation dress, but it is NOT accurate to say Kate would never wear something like that!
(And all of these were worn to official engagements, unlike Meghan’s.)
https://twitter.com/almost_a_royal/status/1054370116660588545?s=21
Receipts, that’s the Internet for you.
I think the gauzy dress would be perfect for her private beach vacation.
Doesn’t seem to be appropriate for a work related event for some one that is part BRF.
She is not showing anything inappropriate here, but being in a sunny, windy beach environment
dressed in a see through dress with a big slit is not the most reasonable thing to wear, especially for someone that is very much scrutinized by the press.
I generally like her wardrobe choices, I don’t like colorful clothes myself, so I can relate to her.
I also go for classy, well tailored navy, black, gray, green, white, creamy, beige clothes and accessories.
Only a few of her outfits are well tailored, the rest don’t fit well at all.
She’s glowing!
I like both dresses, but the gauzy one is great on vacation, not so much a royal event. That said she will make mistakes. They all do.
I love both dresses and agree with Kaiser that: “The dress is super-cute and it looks completely at home for these beachy, sunny scenes.” *shrug* I just do and at least here, for the most part, I can at last read from those who don’t like the island dress based on their taste, rather than hating Meghan. Wow, the ppl hating her and her color are way out there on social media. Thanks for this piece, Kaiser.
I think she’s really pretty but I don’t think this outfit is appropriate for a meet and greet function. It’s a nice outfit, but more for a Saturday at the beach. In general I find myself not liking her style choices all that much.
Major miss here. It’s not the dress but the occasion. Just not appropriate for anything official.
I go back and forth on the beach dress – I think it’s very pretty but the slit could have been lower/shorter, and the ankle straps kind of clutter up the bottom, I’d have preferred some clear space between hem and feet. But that’s quibbling: it’s fresh and pretty she looks really cute in it.
I wasn’t crazy about the purple dress with the polka dots – I think the color is a bit dull on her. In an odd way, the more demure version looked better on Kate.
But I love the freshness of the beach dress.
I usually like Meghan’s wardrobe choices, but this high slit dress reminds me a little bit of Kate often wearing skirts that were flying all over the place.
When you under such scrutiny, I think it’s reasonable for both women to think more about conditions like wind and sun, so their hair and clothes not flapping in the wind or their clothes are not see through.
They are both spending a lot of money on their clothes, I don’t think it’s much to ask to be a bit more considerate of not just the occassion, but also weather conditions.
This dress would be great for a private beach vacation.
On another hand it’s nice to see that Meghan can wear sneakers, ballet flats and sandals, not just sky high heels.
I want those sandals!!!
