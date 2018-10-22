Duchess Meghan wore a gauzy Reformation dress in Fraser Island, Australia

The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex meet well wishers at Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island, Australia.

The time difference between here and Australia is really confusing me, but I think all of the looks we’re discussing in this post are from Day 7 of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour. Day 7 meaning… Monday in Australia (and Monday for us as well!). For Day 7, Meghan and Harry traveled to Fraser Island together, but Meghan begged off the first event of the day, which would have involved a very bumpy car ride to Pile Valley and a few hours out in sun. Harry did that event alone, and then he met up with Meghan several hours later so they could do a meet-and-greet and photo op at Kingfisher Bay Jetty. These photos are from that meet and greet.

It’s been said that Harry is the one encouraging Meghan to rest more and he must be concerned that she’ll push herself too hard in the early stages of her pregnancy. The moments of rest seem restorative for Meghan – she looked very happy during the meet-and-greet. She wore a very beachy frock by Reformation and leather sandals for today’s event. The dress is super-cute and it looks completely at home for these beachy, sunny scenes. The quibble I’m sure many people will have is that… the photo op was set up so that Meghan and Harry were backlit. Meaning you could see straight through Meghan’s light, gauzy dress. This happened to Diana too in an infamous moment when she was first dating Charles.

Meghan was seen arriving at Fraser Island in a low-key maroon polka-dotted dress from & Other Stories – it’s an off-the-rack piece which retails for $129, and there aren’t that many clear photos of it. Polka dots and buttons on this trip, oh my. Meghan only wore this for the quickie arrival, then she went to the hotel to rest and met up with Harry hours later, when she switched into the Reformation dress.

Last thing: some well-wisher told Harry that she hoped that Meghan is expecting a girl. Harry replied “So do I!” William was also pretty vocal about wanting girls too, for what it’s worth. I think a lot of men think girls are “easier.”

The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex meet well wishers at Kingfisher Bay

The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex meet well wishers at Kingfisher Bay

Responses to "Duchess Meghan wore a gauzy Reformation dress in Fraser Island, Australia"

  1. Milla says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Kate wore similar polka dot dress. It’s a cute one, or two, i like polka dots, girly but in a classic way

    Reply
  2. Belluga says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:25 am

    The stripy dress sadly isn’t appropriate, with the slit as well. The burgundy dress is lovely.

    Now into more important things, their demeanour with the public has been brilliant and they’ve been welcomed with open arms as a result.

    Reply
    • Jen says:
      October 22, 2018 at 9:54 am

      Have to agree. I think she looks beautiful as always and this look would be perfect if she was on a private vacation, but when she knelt down to speak to someone, it really was too dramatic of a slit especially with the little keyhole at the top. Kate would’ve been shredded for wearing it.

      I do love how they’ve knelt to speak to children and people in wheelchairs though-there’s something so personable and warm about them as a couple.

      Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      October 22, 2018 at 9:57 am

      I don’t like the striped dress and slit for this event, either. Apart from anything else, it looks really cheap, especially with those sandals, but if she was comfortable, good on her.

      Yes, it was Monday, Kaiser. It’s Tuesday now, at least on the East coast. Also, most of Australia is on daylight saving time, which I mostly love, except it does mean we have to wait longer for the Celebitchy stories to appear!

      Reply
    • Natalie S says:
      October 22, 2018 at 9:57 am

      Yeah, I like Meghan but that dress is too flimsy and the slit is too high. That’s a vacation dress not a work dress.

      According to the Daily Beast article, the crowd numbers in some areas are unprecedented? I know Charles and Diana attracted huge crowds in Australia and I was trying to figure out if the crowds for this tour were bigger.

      Reply
    • RoyalSparkle says:
      October 22, 2018 at 11:27 am

      +1000

      Very inappropriate for a Royal! Even at a private spa.
      There is no ‘off’ day for an HRH status member of the HM RF.

      Reply
    • JaneDoesWork says:
      October 22, 2018 at 2:15 pm

      TOTALLY agree. I’ve been a fan of Meghan’s since season 1 of Suits, but this dress is not at all appropriate for a royal tour. If she was adamant about wearing it, she should have worn this on their beach day and worn the maxi today.

      Reply
    • Marianne says:
      October 22, 2018 at 2:29 pm

      Nah, I don’t agree. It looks like a walk on the beach dress and thus, seems appropriate to me. Look at what Harry is wearing. He has the same sort of crumpled look. I think it’s fine.

      Reply
    • LahdidahBaby says:
      October 22, 2018 at 3:19 pm

      Reluctantly, I have to agree about the appropriateness of the striped dress, because although I quite like it and would wear something like that myself, it just shows too much skin for a Royal on duty.

      But I must add that I think Meghan has KILLED it with her good fashion, make-up, and hair-style choices on this trip—and with FIT, which has been much better than in the past. And I LOVE that she has worn flat sandals and trainers on this tour whenever it was most appropriate to do so. The flat gladiator sandals looked great!

      So, despite the fact that her stylist should have taken note of the revealing height of those slits in the striped dress and maybe quick-stitched the sides of it closed another three inches down or so, I’m still knocked out by Meghan’s appearance and the warmth and charm of her personality and openness with the public on this tour.

      Reply
    • RoyalBree says:
      October 22, 2018 at 3:20 pm

      Ugh, this gauze dress is not only inappropriate with the high slit, it looks incredibly cheap, like something you could by from RoseGal for $13.99. I enjoy following royal fashion. I was such a fan of Meghan’s style pre-wedding, but since the wedding, she’s largely disappointed me. Most of her clothes don’t fit, are wrinkled, are drab colours, are vastly overpriced, and are poorly accessorized. Or they’re inappropriate: those stiletto heels with the bows on the back, with jeans/jeggings? Ridiculous! I keep telling myself she’s so beautiful that her clothes don’t matter, but they do! She needs to take a page out of Letizia’s book: reasonably priced, well-fitting clothes, and never, ever any HAIR FONDLING! :)

      Reply
    • Katy says:
      October 22, 2018 at 4:54 pm

      It seems like everyone (in England) is so judgey about the dress. As an American you wouldn’t think anything of wearing that (especially an actress that is always being photographed) and at a very hot marina! People need to relax!! I’m so glad when George Washington became the first president, he refused to become a King as many of the early Americans wanted him to do. He simply refused to go back to that kind of hierarchy that they had just bravely fought to get away from!! Don’t get me wrong – I LOVE England and I’m so fascinated by the Royals, but I still think it’s old, outdated, and completely and unnecessary expense on the taxpayers. But I don’t think it’s fair to pick them apart for the way they dress.

      Reply
    • JJ says:
      October 22, 2018 at 6:09 pm

      The picture on KP official Twitter account is cringe. You can see her whole thigh exposed whilst bending down. Hmmm, not classy. It’s not Meghan’s fault but they didn’t have to use that pic in particular. Kate’s had similar moments and those pics weren’t on their official social media accounts. But I know people on here have ripped Kate to shreds over a minimal amount of skin being accidentally exposed during these types of engagements so whatever.

      Reply
  3. Seraphina says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Well I have torn apart Kate for showing off too much skin so I have to say this is not appropriate for her to wear with the cut slit so high. She looks like she’s on a personal vacation. Some needle and thread to ensure the slit was not cut as high would have helped. This was a mistake.

    Reply
  4. Sparkly says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I like both dresses. I’m a polka dot fan though.

    Reply
  5. Amy says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:28 am

    The slightly cut off pictures on the Twitter post above somehow make that polka dot dress look better than it is. Click through to the full picture – hoo boy, that cut is terrrrible.

    Reply
  6. dietcokehead says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I can’t imagine he would comment on a preferred sex. The story would become, “Harry, hoping for girl, has son instead.” I do wonder if this means they know they are having a girl.

    Reply
  7. Alexandria says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Love you. Don’t like both dresses.

    Reply
  8. Abby says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I can’t imagine a trip this grueling at that point in pregnancy. She is a trooper.

    I winced at the slit on that dress though, for a working royal. :-/ But she looks great otherwise. I would wear that polka dot dress!

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I like this dress. The slit up the side seems a little “risky” for me; adding an extra button might have helped a bit. There are shots of her kneeling to talk to people and she has to keep on hand on the slit to make sure it doesn’t gape too much.

    but overall I like this dress and it seems perfect for what she did – a quick walkabout on a beachy island.

    FWIW What Meghan Wore has a clock on their website lol. Its currently about 1130 pm on 10/22 in Australia and Fiji is an hour ahead of that. So these events were from 10/22 during the day and now they are either one their way to Fiji or already there and they will have events there “tomorrow,” 10/23, but it is already 10/23 there.

    I don’t remember being so confused by time zones before but this trip is really throwing me off.

    Reply
  10. tw says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:30 am

    They make me happy. You could post 4 x day for the next 10 years and I’m here for it.

    Reply
  11. Kittycat says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:31 am

    In the case of William and harry I think they wanted daughters to carry on or have a link to their mom.

    I’ve heard people say girls are harder to raise.

    But I am getting the vibe that they will be having a no title/lady/princess adelaide or no title/lady/princess roncesvalles.

    Reply
  12. Mego says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:32 am

    No to the high slit in the first dress and the weird gladiator shoes (nobody does high dress slits like Angelina). Yes to the second as Meghan looks great in Maroon and it’s a pretty style.

    Reply
  13. Annie. says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:39 am

    The second dress is perfect for the beach…. Except when you are working. It’s see through and the slit is too high, especially if you have to crouch down all the time. The maroon dress with the polka dots would’ve been better in this situation

    Reply
  14. minx says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Why do her clothes rarely fit?
    That slit is a big no.

    Reply
  15. Melania says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:42 am

    I love that dress, it’s my summer style.

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      October 22, 2018 at 10:27 am

      Totally the same here. I live in these dresses. But I concur, it’s not perfect for a duchess on a working royal tour. Altered to lower the slit, even to mid-thigh, would’ve been more appropriate, especially with bending. But the see through fabric… one of them should’ve known she’d be backlit as they were out in the sun.

      Hopefully, this will be chalked up for experience.

      But I love the smiles… they both are just *so* happy. There can never be enough love spread out into the world, IMO. 😊

      Reply
  16. Dali says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:42 am

    The polka dot dress looks like the one kate wore last week. Its even the same colour. No mention about that?
    Looks like the dutchesses Shop together ;-)
    First the buttons, now this.
    I don’t like the first dress, but the polka dot is cute.

    Reply
  17. Myrtle says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Well, at least Harry’s outfit is a Win! He looks fantastic.

    Reply
  18. Dope says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:49 am

    The girl comment is interesting considering Harry said he hoped Baby Cambridge #2 was a girl so his brother would suffer more. Whatever that means

    Reply
  19. Anna nuttall says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:50 am

    I think she need to sack her BFF Jessica as her stylist and get some professional help.

    Reply
  20. Beth says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:55 am

    I love the polka-dot dress, but not the drab, see through, grey dress with the too high slit. It was nice seeing her wearing a color besides her regular boring blah black ,grey,and navy when she wore the burgundy polka-dot dress

    Reply
  21. HRHMegs says:
    October 22, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Meghan looks fantastic. Ugly sandals, tho.

    Diana, too, got pregnant “right away” after her wedding, although she was nowhere near Meghan’s age.

    Reply
  22. Natalia says:
    October 22, 2018 at 9:15 am

    When I was having babies girls were thought to be harder. And while my daughter was growing up she was harder than my son. Other mothers told me the same thing About their daughters and sons.

    Reply
  23. Muffy says:
    October 22, 2018 at 9:29 am

    You can specifically exclude sex from those tests. It provides all of the other information about genetics. Same with the sonograms; they do the measurements but you look away if you dont want to know the gender.

    Reply
  24. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 22, 2018 at 9:29 am

    I love the polka dot dress, partially cause I love the brand (And Other Stories). Didn’t mind the other dress, loved the sandals better.

    Reply
  25. Jayna says:
    October 22, 2018 at 9:35 am

    My sibling has two sons and a daughter. Her daughter graduated from college recently. Their bond is a beautiful thing. She was a joy to raise, a good girl, and still so very, very close. My niece’s best friend is also extremely close with her mother, always has been.

    Reply
  26. Amelie says:
    October 22, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I like both these dresses and it’s nice to see her embracing beachy colors other than black or navy. I don’t think the linen striped dress is inappropriate, Kate has worn high slits before. If you looked at pictures of the people surrounding them, everyone is wearing shorts or T-shirts and it’s a very casual vibe. Meghan would have looked out of place in heels and a formal dress. I also have yet to see any see through pictures of the dress?

    I saw a video of the bumpy ride on Fraser Island and yeah, it’s pretty bumpy and not recommended for pregnant women so makes sense Meghan got to spend some time whale watching or whatever it is she did while she waited up for Harry.

    Reply
  27. Veronica S. says:
    October 22, 2018 at 9:54 am

    I like both dresses, but I imagine somebody was pearl clutching over the slit on that second one. She doesn’t usually wear things that revealing, so I imagine they hadn’t realized just how high cut it was before she put it on. Ah well. A miss that I’m sure the less impressive gossip mags out there will likely make her eat for days.

    Reply
  28. jj says:
    October 22, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Oh my goodness, all the pearl-clutchers getting their knickers in a knot about the slit on Meghan’s dress! Everybody calm down, it’s a nice sundress perfectly appropriate for a beach event. No one caught a glimpse of the royal vag.

    Reply
  29. Honey says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:22 am

    I like both dresses but feel the one with the side slit is too causal for work. As a matter of fact, I think she should have traveled in the dress that has the slit and met the crowds in the polka dot dress. To me that would have been more appropriate. I don’t have a problem with the sandals.

    Reply
  30. KidV says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Love those sandals! Do we know the brand?

    Reply
  31. mazzie says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I love a Reformation dress but 95% of them are cut to be sexy, beachy and California. Not really appropriate for a work event. She look cute in it but this should be for her personal day versus work.

    Reply
  32. Mumbles says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Harry is great interacting with kids at events but I’ve noticed a certain delight he has with the girls. Like that video of him and the little girl at the basketball game and the popcorn. And I bet his niece Charlotte is a lot of fun.

    Reply
  33. Other Renee says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:40 am

    I love those sandals. I usually dislike polka dots but I do like this dress. I agree that she should have worn that dress to meet the crowds and that the gauzy dress, while beautiful, was inappropriate for work.

    Reply
  34. Castle Toz says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:43 am

    I think all of her dresses were chosen to hide and distract from the pregnancy with the thought that they wouldn’t reveal she was knocked up before they started this tour. If you go back through her looks, every single one has a detail or pattern that either camouflages or distracts from her bump. The darker sun dress with the weird waist detailing, the white buttons. I’m 100% convinced that there was an original plan that got scrapped because she bumped too early and now we’re nitpicking all those little details because we know

    Reply
  35. Vanessa says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:54 am

    I like the red polka dress I love Reformation dresses their clothes are amazing I own one of their dress every time I wear it people are always asking me where did I get from. Reformation is not expensive so people can’t complain about her out spending kate in the first six months. So far I’ve like every item she has worn so far

    Reply
  36. Dani says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:54 am

    LOL at those who think girls are easy. I have two (5 and 1.5) and my sister has FIVE boys, ranging from 10-2 and by far she is much calmer and less crazy than me.

    Reply
  37. Lexa says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    I think she should have saved the Reformation dress for a private beach holiday but the dress with the polka dots is super cute.

    Reply
  38. bonobochick says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Is the gauzy Reformation dress for a formal meet and greet or did she just have it on to meet Harry & decided to chit chat with a few others there?

    Reply
  39. Michelle says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    The dress is a big NO for me. It’s way too casual for a meet & greet. The slit is too high and the spaghetti straps is not good. Kate would never something like this. I know Meghan is breaking some rules/boundaries/whatever, but this one didn’t fly with me. Honestly, I am already sick of hearing about her pregnancy but I get the excitement and wish them well.

    Reply
  40. Bailie says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    I think the gauzy dress would be perfect for her private beach vacation.
    Doesn’t seem to be appropriate for a work related event for some one that is part BRF.
    She is not showing anything inappropriate here, but being in a sunny, windy beach environment
    dressed in a see through dress with a big slit is not the most reasonable thing to wear, especially for someone that is very much scrutinized by the press.
    I generally like her wardrobe choices, I don’t like colorful clothes myself, so I can relate to her.
    I also go for classy, well tailored navy, black, gray, green, white, creamy, beige clothes and accessories.

    Reply
  41. Melania says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    She’s glowing!

    Reply
  42. TheOriginalMia says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    I like both dresses, but the gauzy one is great on vacation, not so much a royal event. That said she will make mistakes. They all do.

    Reply
  43. Lilly says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    I love both dresses and agree with Kaiser that: “The dress is super-cute and it looks completely at home for these beachy, sunny scenes.” *shrug* I just do and at least here, for the most part, I can at last read from those who don’t like the island dress based on their taste, rather than hating Meghan. Wow, the ppl hating her and her color are way out there on social media. Thanks for this piece, Kaiser.

    Reply
  44. Justine says:
    October 22, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    I think she’s really pretty but I don’t think this outfit is appropriate for a meet and greet function. It’s a nice outfit, but more for a Saturday at the beach. In general I find myself not liking her style choices all that much.

    Reply
  45. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    October 22, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Major miss here. It’s not the dress but the occasion. Just not appropriate for anything official.

    Reply
  46. violet says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    I go back and forth on the beach dress – I think it’s very pretty but the slit could have been lower/shorter, and the ankle straps kind of clutter up the bottom, I’d have preferred some clear space between hem and feet. But that’s quibbling: it’s fresh and pretty she looks really cute in it.

    I wasn’t crazy about the purple dress with the polka dots – I think the color is a bit dull on her. In an odd way, the more demure version looked better on Kate.

    But I love the freshness of the beach dress.

    Reply
  47. NYCTYPE says:
    October 22, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    I usually like Meghan’s wardrobe choices, but this high slit dress reminds me a little bit of Kate often wearing skirts that were flying all over the place.
    When you under such scrutiny, I think it’s reasonable for both women to think more about conditions like wind and sun, so their hair and clothes not flapping in the wind or their clothes are not see through.
    They are both spending a lot of money on their clothes, I don’t think it’s much to ask to be a bit more considerate of not just the occassion, but also weather conditions.
    This dress would be great for a private beach vacation.
    On another hand it’s nice to see that Meghan can wear sneakers, ballet flats and sandals, not just sky high heels.

    Reply
  48. Aries-Mira says:
    October 22, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    I want those sandals!!!

    Reply

