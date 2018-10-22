“Bella Hadid’s clip-in bangs change her whole look, and it’s not bad” links

I think Bella Hadid’s bangs are clip-in and… I honestly don’t think these bangs on Bella specifically look that bad? [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Is it just me or has she made her lips bigger? The upper lip specifally, perhaps over-lining?
Over-lining madness.
I think both injections and overlining, here’s another pic from a few days ago, she has Kardashian lips now
https://www.instagram.com/p/BpIBHl9n3Um/?taken-by=bellahadid
another one https://www.instagram.com/p/BpE7zNjHnAd/?taken-by=bellahadid
Has she also had her hips done too?
I actually like the bangs on her, now if only someone could’ve blended them in a little better….
I really love the bangs on her, but I still always see her nose job. I like the warmer hair color.
My god, she looks SO much better like this. She should keep the bangs. I also think her lips look bigger than usual. Probably a combo of plumping and makeup.
Bella doesn’t look bad with bags but the styling of her hair draw attention to the fact that the bangs are fake. Whoever did her hair didn’t blend her real hair and the clip-on very well to make it look natural.
Bella is the definition of basic. That being said…. those bangs look great on her.
Have you seen her recent Instagrams? She’s draping herself on a hotel bed I think and her lips look ginormous and fake. It’s not a good look.
I don’t know if this makes sense, but to me her bangs make her super-skinny-weird-nose-job-nose look even more fake. I’m interested to see how they look with her awful fashion sense. I don’t usually think of babydoll bangs as going along with “edgy,” which she typically goes for.
I’d say the makeup contour on the nose is probably throwing it off more? I have no idea if she had a nosejob and can’t say I’ve ever looked at her enough to imagine what it looked like before. But you can clearly see the trail of highlight and the contour powder on either side. I tend to believe it’s a ‘normal’ width for her face, but because of the makeup, it looks suuuper narrow.
“I don’t know if this makes sense, but to me her bangs make her super-skinny-weird-nose-job-nose look even more fake.”
that’s the first thing I thought when I saw these pics. she looks better, but she literally looks like a department store mannequin, esp with her nose whittled away like she has done. (nowadays the mannequins tend to be “faceless”; that is, just a white head with no features. but the old style mannequins that had not just features but “make up”, too…the resemblance is uncanny. Remember the Twilight Zone episode “The After Hours”?)
@ ERINN
Love are you blind? She’s more plastic than a Kardashian at this point. Yes she’s had multiple nose jobs.
Yeah there are some before/after photos of her and she has definitely had at least one nose job. Her lips have been objected as well, and I would guess her jaw as well. She looks NOTHING like she did a few years ago.
She’s literally Michael Jackson fake at this point
She has Naomi Campbell’s lips now. She’s like a plastic Bruni-Campbell-combo. Plastic plastic plastic. Terrible.
The bangs really change her looks dramatically, but I think she’s pretty either way.
She keeps messing with her face and it’s not a good look. She’s what, 22 or 23? She easily looks much older than that without all the filters and photoshop. I wonder if the bangs are meant to distract from her latest work.
With the lips and the hair she looks 15 years older. And an android.
The fake bangs are budget AF, but she has the kind of longer, angular face that can get away with bangs as a look otherwise.
Brexit worries me. They can do a second vote, sure, but a fair bit of political damage has already been done with or without a change of direction.
I’m getting young Peggy Bundy vibes.
I’m seeing a Dakota Johnson Kathy Griffin mash-up.
I thought Kathy Griffin, too!
She looks like Shannon Elizabeth, American Pie-era.
there was one moment when her surgeries had given her a great look and she was gorgeous. then she kept doing stuff to her face and now she doesn’t look human anymore and if she does one more thing, she’ll mess it all up. I find all that tragic. there is no need for that. she is a rich heiress of an empire, so to speak, and she could do whatever she will with her life. and if modeling is what she loves, she could do it without all that crap. she doesn’t need to make herself any more beautiful and she has the fans, the family ties… if her mother was sane as she presents herself to be, she would’ve guided her better than she does. those people really would do anything for fame. it’s sad. it seems to me that gigi is doing that fashion thing better, though. I mean, better for her. not that she’s the better model.
I didn’t like the bangs and I usually love them, but maybe it’s the style they went with it. Also when will the overlining lips trend just end oh my god.
I THINK SHE LOOKS BETTER WITH BANGS!
IN THE TOP PHOTO…SHE REMINDS ME OF JANE SEYMOUR.
Hello!! Queen Latifah!!! I’ve waited for this because man who wouldn’t want queen Latifah as a mom. So so so happy for them both
Like Kylie Jenner, she really is a fabricated person. She has completely changed what she ever looked like as did Kylie. There is none of the person she once was remaining. The unfortunate thing is that they don’t see that it really just makes them look generic.
