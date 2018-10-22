“Bella Hadid’s clip-in bangs change her whole look, and it’s not bad” links
I think Bella Hadid’s bangs are clip-in and… I honestly don’t think these bangs on Bella specifically look that bad? [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Camille Grammer got married in Hawaii this weekend. [Reality Tea]
I’m obsessed with the furious mongoose in this video. [Jezebel]
There’s rarely news about Queen Latifah’s love life, so I believe this. [Dlisted]
Angelina Jolie was out with Pax, Knox & Vivienne this weekend. [LaineyGossip]
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky got pap’d in Australia. [JustJared]
What royals – other than the Sussexes – were doing last week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Wait, is the UK going to take a mulligan on the Brexit vote? [Pajiba]
I still have no idea why 90 Day Fiance is so popular. [Starcasm]
The ACLU & Human Rights Campaign will sue the Trump administration. [Towleroad]

  1. Jadedone says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Is it just me or has she made her lips bigger? The upper lip specifally, perhaps over-lining?

  2. CariBean says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    I actually like the bangs on her, now if only someone could’ve blended them in a little better….

  3. Ellie says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    My god, she looks SO much better like this. She should keep the bangs. I also think her lips look bigger than usual. Probably a combo of plumping and makeup.

  4. bonobochick says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Bella doesn’t look bad with bags but the styling of her hair draw attention to the fact that the bangs are fake. Whoever did her hair didn’t blend her real hair and the clip-on very well to make it look natural.

  5. a reader says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Bella is the definition of basic. That being said…. those bangs look great on her.

  6. BANANIE says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Have you seen her recent Instagrams? She’s draping herself on a hotel bed I think and her lips look ginormous and fake. It’s not a good look.

    I don’t know if this makes sense, but to me her bangs make her super-skinny-weird-nose-job-nose look even more fake. I’m interested to see how they look with her awful fashion sense. I don’t usually think of babydoll bangs as going along with “edgy,” which she typically goes for.

    • Erinn says:
      October 22, 2018 at 1:05 pm

      I’d say the makeup contour on the nose is probably throwing it off more? I have no idea if she had a nosejob and can’t say I’ve ever looked at her enough to imagine what it looked like before. But you can clearly see the trail of highlight and the contour powder on either side. I tend to believe it’s a ‘normal’ width for her face, but because of the makeup, it looks suuuper narrow.

    • whatWHAT? says:
      October 22, 2018 at 1:47 pm

      “I don’t know if this makes sense, but to me her bangs make her super-skinny-weird-nose-job-nose look even more fake.”

      that’s the first thing I thought when I saw these pics. she looks better, but she literally looks like a department store mannequin, esp with her nose whittled away like she has done. (nowadays the mannequins tend to be “faceless”; that is, just a white head with no features. but the old style mannequins that had not just features but “make up”, too…the resemblance is uncanny. Remember the Twilight Zone episode “The After Hours”?)

  7. Jenna says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    @ ERINN
    Love are you blind? She’s more plastic than a Kardashian at this point. Yes she’s had multiple nose jobs.

  8. Jenna says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    She’s literally Michael Jackson fake at this point

  9. Harryg says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    She has Naomi Campbell’s lips now. She’s like a plastic Bruni-Campbell-combo. Plastic plastic plastic. Terrible.

  10. Kaye says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    The bangs really change her looks dramatically, but I think she’s pretty either way.

  11. Beach Dreams says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    She keeps messing with her face and it’s not a good look. She’s what, 22 or 23? She easily looks much older than that without all the filters and photoshop. I wonder if the bangs are meant to distract from her latest work.

  12. Maum says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    With the lips and the hair she looks 15 years older. And an android.

  13. Veronica S. says:
    October 22, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    The fake bangs are budget AF, but she has the kind of longer, angular face that can get away with bangs as a look otherwise.

    Brexit worries me. They can do a second vote, sure, but a fair bit of political damage has already been done with or without a change of direction.

  14. Tayspilled says:
    October 22, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    I’m getting young Peggy Bundy vibes.

  15. Ali says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    I’m seeing a Dakota Johnson Kathy Griffin mash-up.

  16. Ehhlia says:
    October 22, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    She looks like Shannon Elizabeth, American Pie-era.

  17. horseandhound says:
    October 22, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    there was one moment when her surgeries had given her a great look and she was gorgeous. then she kept doing stuff to her face and now she doesn’t look human anymore and if she does one more thing, she’ll mess it all up. I find all that tragic. there is no need for that. she is a rich heiress of an empire, so to speak, and she could do whatever she will with her life. and if modeling is what she loves, she could do it without all that crap. she doesn’t need to make herself any more beautiful and she has the fans, the family ties… if her mother was sane as she presents herself to be, she would’ve guided her better than she does. those people really would do anything for fame. it’s sad. it seems to me that gigi is doing that fashion thing better, though. I mean, better for her. not that she’s the better model.

  18. Daisy says:
    October 22, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    I didn’t like the bangs and I usually love them, but maybe it’s the style they went with it. Also when will the overlining lips trend just end oh my god.

  19. Suzanne says:
    October 22, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    I THINK SHE LOOKS BETTER WITH BANGS!

  20. Suzanne says:
    October 22, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    IN THE TOP PHOTO…SHE REMINDS ME OF JANE SEYMOUR.

  21. BooRadley says:
    October 22, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Hello!! Queen Latifah!!! I’ve waited for this because man who wouldn’t want queen Latifah as a mom. So so so happy for them both

  22. Usedtobe says:
    October 22, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Like Kylie Jenner, she really is a fabricated person. She has completely changed what she ever looked like as did Kylie. There is none of the person she once was remaining. The unfortunate thing is that they don’t see that it really just makes them look generic.

  23. music says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    I’m seeing a Dakota Johnson Kathy Griffin mash-up.

