Liam Neeson’s son Micheál Neeson is changing his name to Micheál Richardson

Do you guys ever do that horrible thing where you’re remembering one of your favorite movies and you’re thinking about a certain actor’s performance and then suddenly you remember that the actor you were thinking about died a few years back? That happened to me when I was thinking of Good Will Hunting the other day and suddenly I remembered: Robin Williams is dead. The same thing happens to me all the time whenever I think of Liam Neeson, it takes me a moment and then I remember “oh, God, Natasha Richardson is dead.” It’s awful when my grief for these actors sneaks up on me. Well, Natasha and Liam’s sons were just 12 and 13 when Natasha passed away in 2009. Liam kept the boys in New York, but he also kept them connected to the Redgrave-Richardson family, most of whom live in England. And now… Micheal Neeson, 23, is changing his name to Micheal Richardson.

Liam Neeson‘s son Micheál is remembering his late mother Natasha Richardson with a deeply personal gesture. Micheál, 23, has changed his last name from Neeson to Richardson, PEOPLE confirms.

The Parent Trap actress died at age 45 in 2009 of blunt force trauma after she fell while she was skiing at Mont Tremblant in Quebec. Neeson and Richardson’s sons Micheál and Daniel were 13 and 12, respectively, when she died.

Richardson’s actress mother Vanessa Redgrave, 81, reportedly said of the name change, according to The Daily Mail, “That wasn’t because he wanted to avoid his father’s fame, which is enormous. He wanted to hold his mother close to him — because she was a remarkable actress. Absolutely remarkable.”

[From People]

This made a tear come to my eye. What a lovely gesture to change his name to his mother’s maiden. And for those cynics who might claim that the “Richardson” name is just as famous as the Neeson name… yeah, so what? He’s clearly not doing this FOR fame or to AVOID fame – both names are quite famous. It’s not like he’s changing his name to Micheal Redgrave-Richardson-Neeson and yelling “I COME FROM A FAMOUS FAMILY!” I genuinely believe that he just wants some kind of symbolic connection to his mom. And it breaks my heart. Gah! I need Uncle Ralph Fiennes to step in and tell some stories about his dear friend Natasha too.

29 Responses to “Liam Neeson’s son Micheál Neeson is changing his name to Micheál Richardson”

  1. KNy says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:06 am

    For a second I was worried there was a falling out between Liam and his son, but thank goodness it’s all about honoring his mother.

    Reply
  2. Sayrah says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Very sweet gesture. Her death was so sad.

    Reply
  3. holly hobby says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Wow the Richardson-Neeson boys are fine! As for changing the name, good for him!

    Reply
  4. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:08 am

    And now I’m verklempt. 😭

    Reply
  5. FHMom says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:11 am

    He must miss her dearly. What a beautiful gesture.

    Reply
  6. stormsmama says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:15 am

    I just watched a movie with Emma Roberts called wild child and Natasha is so wonderful as the head master and I had that same- Oh! No! she’s dead!- realization :( Such a huge loss

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:24 am

    If you haven’t seen it, watch the film version of The Handmaid’s Tale with Natasha, Aiden Quinn, Elizabeth Montgomery, Faye Dunaway and Robert Duvall.

    Reply
  8. someone says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:30 am

    The strange thing is – I am as old now as Natasha Richardson was when she died. At the time (9 years ago) I didn’t realize how young she was. 45 seemed “older” to me. Now I stop and think how much more Natasha could have done – 45 is so young!

    Reply
  9. Babadook says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Please don’t drop the fada (the little line above the A: á) from his name in print. I believe the name is Micheál, not Michael. It’s an Irish name pronounced ‘Mi-hall’.

    Reply
  10. Sash says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:34 am

    That is such a beautiful tribute for his mother.

    Reply
  11. Electric Tuba says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Aw kaiser ya got me tearing up too. That’s really sweet

    Reply
  12. Case says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Her death was so tragic. This is a lovely way for him to remember and honor his mother.

    Reply
  13. Abby says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:48 am

    I have such a hard time every time I remember she’s gone. Gah.

    Similarly, I feel that way when I think about Heath Ledger, Robin Williams and Cory Monteith, watching them on screen and knowing they are gone too soon.

    I am glad he’s changing his name for these reasons, not a falling out.

    Reply
  14. Molly Fulton says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:51 am

    I think it’s a sweet way to stay connected to his mom – but sorry Vanessa, not because she was a great actress, but because she was his mother!

    Reply
    • Jessica says:
      October 22, 2018 at 12:25 pm

      I don’t think that’s what she was saying. In the context it seems to be that people thought he dropped it because he wanted to avoid the neeson name which is a famous acting name and I guess the point is that she’s saying Richardson name is just as well regarded. She’s just honouring her daughter.

      And anyway I read that this guy says he’s is very close to Vanessa so I am sure she is well aware of his reasons to change his name.

      Reply
  15. minx says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Handsome young man.
    My husbands’ parents died when he was very young and he legally changed his name to his mother’s, he liked it much more. And I got the benefit of that lol.

    Reply
  16. tealily says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    For a second I panicked that Liam Neeson had died and I forgot about it! Unfortunately Natasha Richardson is no less sad. :(

    Reply
  17. Jessica says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    That is so lovely. She was a brilliant actress who consistently did quality acting. I feel for her sons who lost her so young. That whole family is quite brilliant. I recently saw Schindler’s list and Neeson is a very good actor took feel like that’s forgotten because he does so many action movies these days.
    And can we also talk about his grandmother for a minute? Vanessa Redgrave is a remarkable actress. I feel like Redgrave is not as talked about as much as Judi Dench and Helen Mirren, even though she’s arguably the most influential of that generation. Ask actors like Meryl Streep and others of that generation who they were influenced by and Redgraves name comes up. I feel like because she refused a damehood and was a leftist when that was not as fashionable in Hollywood she’s not given her full due. I saw her on stage in The year of magical thinking and it was the single most extraordinary nuanced and emotionally powerful performance I have ever seen. My boyfriend ( we were both 20 at the time fell in love with this magical 70 something actress. She’s such a transformative actress.

    Reply
  18. PeggingOut says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    With that face, he doesn’t need a last name to confirm his paternity.

    Reply
  19. Kealeen says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    God, he looks so much like his grandmother.

    Reply
  20. Sparkly says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    I always felt a weird kinship with his family. Natasha died of head trauma while I was still grieving my own mother’s loss from head trauma. Both were young, vibrant, beautiful women taken far too soon. I think this is a very sweet gesture.

    Reply
  21. Shannon says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    That’s a very sweet tribute. Why would anyone think it was for fame? Natasha Richardson was famous, but ‘Richardson’ alone is actually a pretty common last name *shrug*

    Reply
  22. Kristy says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    I never comment, but I had to because my husband’s male friend did this years ago to honor his own late mother. It’s such a sweet tribute!

    Reply
  23. Other Renee says:
    October 22, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    It is a very sweet thing to do. Her death was indeed tragic. I always feel sad when I watch a movie or an old TV show and realize that all or most of the cast is dead. Like “The Golden Girls” — only Betty White is left. When I catch an episode of that show, they all look so vibrant. I realize that people grow old and pass on, but it still makes me sad.

    Reply

