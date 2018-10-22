Amy Schumer wonders why Maroon 5 doesn’t pull out of the Halftime show

#Blogher18 Creators Summit

As we discussed previously, Rihanna was offered the Halftime gig for next year’s Atlanta Super Bowl and she turned it down. Us Weekly had the exclusive and no one has denied anything, so I’m going with what Us Weekly wrote, which is that Rihanna turned it down because she believes in what Colin Kaepernick is doing, and she believes the NFL is a racist organization (which it is). After Rihanna turned them down, the NFL went to Maroon 5 and they jumped at the chance.

I questioned whether there would be any public move to question Adam Levine or any of the Maroon 5 guys about any of the issues facing the NFL these days, and whether we should *expect* white folks like Maroon 5 to speak to any of the racist issues. Well, someone else wondered too. Amy Schumer posted this on her Instagram:

Friday thought. I wonder why more white players aren’t kneeling. Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit? I think it would be cool if @maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri Did. I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year. I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it’s all i got. Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them. I know opposing the nfl is like opposing the nra. Very tough, but don’t you want to be proud of how you’re living? Stand up for your brothers and sisters of color. And the hottest thing a guy can do is get down on one knee. Not to propose but to reject the treatment of his teammates by this country. Anyone who says its disrespectful to our military please read up on the fact that a lot of veterans are proud of what @kaepernick7 is doing and fully support him. What are your thoughts?

[From Amy’s Instagram]

That’s the question I have too: “Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit?” If it’s just Rihanna and Kaepernick and other black folks speaking up for freedom of speech and speaking against police violence, at what point do we expect something more from white people, especially white folks who could be and should be allies? I have no idea how Adam Levine feels about Colin Kaepernick or kneeling during the anthem or police violence against communities of color. But I do know that by not taking any kind of stance on those issues, he and Maroon 5 LOOK complicit in their silence. Also: there’s something else Amy could do and something else all of us could do too – we could boycott any product and company which does advertise during the Super Bowl.

#Blogher18 Creators Summit

Photos courtesy of WENN.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “Amy Schumer wonders why Maroon 5 doesn’t pull out of the Halftime show”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I think she’s right…

    Reply
  2. Char says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:49 am

    They won’t bail out cause they want the attention and the cash. Now, why not calling all the other artists that did it, including past years?

    Reply
  3. OriginalLala says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:52 am

    I think she is right about this – but the flip side is that maybe Maroon 5 supports the NFL’s actions :(

    Reply
  4. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:58 am

    No lie detected. And that goes for racial inequality in general- not just kneeling and the NFL. Because the stark and honest truth is that systemic and institutional racism can only be ended by those who benefit from it. Black people and POC can march, protest and boycott until we are blue in the fact but until white people do the same nothing will change. Racism could end tomorrow if there wasn’t such apathy and lack of empathy from the majority of white people. I mean, it’s 2018 and I am still debating with white folks about white privilege and systemic racism. Because despite 200 + years of evidence many still refuse to acknowledge ut.

    Reply
  5. Sunnee says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:03 am

    She asked the same question I wanted to ask. Musicians boycotted Trump’s inaugural galas, when there was lots of money in the table. Why can’t they boycott the NFL owners? Come on Maroon 5, time to show who you are.

    Reply
  6. Abbess Tansy says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:06 am

    For the same reasons why my white classmates didn’t stand up for me when confronted with racism. It makes them uncomfortable to come face to face with it and when they benefit from it.

    Reply
    • ValiantlyVarnished says:
      October 22, 2018 at 11:10 am

      Bingo! White people are allergic to being uncomfortable. Because the world it set up so they never have to be. That is the real reason why so many are upset about Kaepernick. How dare he make them THINK and be uncomfortable while they watch football? Who cares if POC spend the majority of OUR lives being uncomfortable in predominantly white spaces.

      Reply
      • Dee Kay says:
        October 22, 2018 at 12:15 pm

        Wow. Abbess and Valiantly, you say the truth.

      • Dany says:
        October 22, 2018 at 1:08 pm

        i remember thinking Colin’s attempt to bring nationwide attention and awareness to racial bias, injustice and police brutality pre NFL game time was brilliant. I thought what it would do is make all those claiming to be fans of teams and players (overwhelmingly black) open their eyes and feel empathy for the young men and women in the shadows being profiled and brutalized. If a player was saying, ‘Hey America, this is real, I know, because it’s happened to me too!’ I envision his hometown team fans would back him and want change.

        I actually think Colin thought that as well.

        Call us Alice in Wonderland. I guess it was a combination of residual white resentment of the class act, and best President ever Barack Obama, along with racists feeling emboldened by the racist in the White House – that made a lot of people knee-jerk attack Kap, and twist the issue into something unrelated (waaah, but the flag, the military, waaah).

        To say I was shocked would be a lie, but I did think football fans, owners, team’s and hometowns, would support the black athletes crying out for help and empathy in the face of the onslaught.

        I should have known better. Trayvon, Mike Brown, Eric Gardner, Alton Sterling, Tamir Rice showed us what side many white folks come down on, and it’s not ours. Siding with pathological creepy little stalking fck Zimmerman, was our bellweather – the U.S. has lost its moral compass.

      • Doomsday Colt says:
        October 22, 2018 at 6:54 pm

        The world is set up so white people never have to be uncomfortable? You mean about their race, right?

    • Who ARE These People? says:
      October 22, 2018 at 12:46 pm

      I’m white and I am so disappointed in a lot of the white people I know for how they have responded to racism in the body politic over the past few years.

      And I’m a woman and I am so disappointed in how a lot of “liberal” white women and men have responded to the crises confronting women in everything from the Kavanaugh hearings to abortion restrictions.

      “I got mine so what’s the problem” is still very much the endpoint of American individualism.

      Reply
  7. Christine says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:12 am

    I wondered that too, especially after news broke of why Rihanna turned it down. Now they look like giant assholes.

    Reply
  8. Darla says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:14 am

    She’s right. I’ve always wondered why white players don’t kneel in solidarity. I would.

    Reply
  9. asking for a friend says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Who is even checking for Maroon 5? What is this, 2003?

    Reply
  10. Lexilla says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:26 am

    I ask because I’m not a football fan — is it really true that not a single white player has kneeled yet? That is so sad.

    Reply
  11. Jenna says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Adam Levine tweeted about the travesty of Childish Gambino not being nominated for This is America (it was a mistake, CG had been nominated). So it’s not like he doesn’t know what’s up. It’ll be interesting to see what he does.

    Reply
  12. Dani says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:52 am

    At the end of the day, the music, acting, and sports industries are just big spinning wheels with people running on them trying to get somewhere. Maroon 5 is trying to stay relevant because their music has sucked since 2005 (save Hands All Over which was okay at best).

    Reply
  13. Emily says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    I don’t think Maroon 5 or any artist is obligated to take a political stand, even if the right thing to do. Giving them the benefit of the doubt, maybe they were excited and didn’t think about the political ramifications or what is says about them? Now that they have been educated, hopefully they’ll kneel at the Super Bowl and take the cash (then donate it to an appropriate organization).

    Reply
    • India Rose says:
      October 22, 2018 at 2:52 pm

      That’s a very privileged position to take. Not obligated? If your son or husband was at huge risk for being unjustly killed, would that still be your stance? We’re all obligated to do what we can — because children of color, men of color, sisters of color are being killed. We are all members of the human race and obligated to care for each other. We are all obligated to respond to injustice. If we choose to ignore that obligation, it’s due to privilege. But that doesn’t remove our responsibility. I know you followed up with what the band could do, which I appreciate, but the lives of people I love are on the line and it’s triggering to read the first part of your post. I hope and believe that if this were about other people in danger, I’d be just as concerned and asking for people to take a stand. Or in this case a knee. Thanks for listening.

      Reply
  14. Dee Kay says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Props to Schumer for urging white people to stand (and kneel) in solidarity with people of color in this country. I hope that those of us that want this country to free itself of racism will eventually triumph, but it will take many of us joining together to do it.

    Reply
  15. tealily says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Obvious answer: Because they do not give a crap.

    Reply
  16. FC says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    I REALLY wish Rihanna had accepted and done a big dramatic performance on one knee while wearing a Colin jersey. Then donated her pay to the ACLU or something.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      October 22, 2018 at 12:49 pm

      I really wish Kaepernick would start to vote, and bring his followers with him to the voting booth. That’s the one thing I don’t admire.

      Reply
      • Dany says:
        October 22, 2018 at 1:21 pm

        Kap, is a young man, he was even younger when he started this journey. There’s been what? Two general elections he could partake in? His first election would have been Barack Obama’s. He’s shown he’s willing to change, adapt and listen – which is a part of maturation and growth. An example is the navy seal or marine who suggested kneeling vs sitting during the anthem out of respect. He did that. My guess is after two years of the racist in the WH using him as a whipping post to rile up his racist knuckledragging tikitorching sheep, Colin absolutely advocates voting for change and voting period.

      • Yes Doubtful says:
        October 22, 2018 at 3:06 pm

        Totally agree. He needs to use his platform to urge others to vote. It’s the cheapest and easiest way to make a change.

    • ...otaku fairy says:
      October 22, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      That would have been awesome too. Rihanna’s refusal to perform (and Pink’s too) sends the same message though.

      Reply
  17. Aang says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    CTE was enough to make me leave football behind. Kaepernick is the final nail in the coffin.

    Reply
  18. Cee says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    How about boycotting the super bowl completely? Do not watch. If your team is playing and you really wanna have a party and watch, then turn off the TV during ads and the half time show.

    Reply
  19. Zee says:
    October 22, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    For years the NFL publicly protected domestic abusers and none of the other NFL players nor any celebrities thought about speaking out. They all could care less about social justice, they’re just jumping on this train now because they think it’ll give them a higher profile and the so called woke people are falling for it like flies.

    Reply
  20. Doomsday Colt says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    The old you’re with us or against us? For those of us who oppose endless spending on endless wars who stands with us? It’s certainly not the Republicans or the Democrats.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment