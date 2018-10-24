New footage released from Mary Poppins Returns: are you here for it?

I’ll answer first: I am totally here for Mary Poppins Returns. Mary Poppins and Chitty, Chitty, Bang Bang were the two most watched movies during my children’s babyhood. Eventually Pixar cartoons and superhero movies took their place but for a time, Mary & Co. reigned supreme. Like other fans of the 1964 classic, starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, I didn’t know how I felt about the proposed sequel starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. But after watching the trailer, I was 100% on board. And now that we have additional footage, I’m just counting the days until December 19th:

What do you think? Is this your jam? I get that others are not as enthusiastic as I am. When something is precious to you, it’s hard to reimagine it in any other way. I dunno, I just like what I see. No one will ever be Julie Andrews, I know that. But Emily seems to have the essence of the original character. I love the concept for the return, that Mary’s coming back to help the original children as adults rather than selecting two new kids. I love the whole cast but am especially here for Julie Walters and Colin Firth, whom I would cross hot coals to watch in anything. And I am tickled pink that Dick Van Dyke reprises his Mr. Dawes, Sr. role, only this time he’s Mr. Dawes, Jr. The whole thing seems refreshed but also littered with winks and nudges.

I understand I may get crucified for this but the only variable for me is Lin-Manuel Miranda, whom I love, but I have never seen perform. So, while I assume I will fall in love when all is said and done, as of yet, he hasn’t done it for me in these clips. But I do love his enthusiasm, like all of his #Linstagram posts on the Disney Studios Instagram account. Multitasking Mary Poppins Returns promotion with his live-action Aladdin rehearsals (he’s writing the music along with Alan Menken), Lin is posting some cute Disney mashups. Emily joined him for a few. IMDb doesn’t list her anywhere on Aladdin so I guess she was there on Mary business but you can tell in these clip that they have great chemistry. That makes me even more excited for Mary Poppins Returns.