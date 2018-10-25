Duchess Meghan wears green Jason Wu & red Self-Portrait in Fiji & Tonga

The Duchess of Sussex made three costume changes in one day! And she made one small mistake, which is all anyone can talk about. I’m shocked that she isn’t being accused of “breaking protocol” for her very minor mistake. On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did their final event in Fiji before jetting off to Tonga. For this last event in Fiji, Meghan wore a love “peacock green” Jason Wu dress which I like, a lot.

I’m sure people will be like “she wears too many dark colors,” but can you deny that she looks amazing in rich, saturated jewel tones? This Wu dress is expensive too – it retails for $1695. I imagine that it’s a pretty versatile piece which will work for a lot of different occasions though. She accessorized with Pippa Small jewelry, a Dior D-Bee handbag and Manolo Blahnik pumps in navy (which have been in her closet for a while).

Meghan and Harry took the short flight to Tonga and then Meghan came off the plane wearing this $455 Self-Portrait dress. The red is supposed to recall the flag of Tonga, which is also this shade of red. There’s a lot of detailing on the chest and shoulders of this dress, and that detailing reminds me a bit of Kate – this, to me, looks like a very “Kate dress,” even though Kate doesn’t wear red that often. It was here that Meghan made a small mistake – no one gave her a once-over before she walked off the plane, and it seems like the tag was still attached to the dress. Eh, it happens to the best of us. Meg, she’s just like us! Honestly, though, she had to change clothes on the plane and this kind of stuff just happens. Either that or she was planning to return it, lmao.

