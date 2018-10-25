Duchess Meghan wears green Jason Wu & red Self-Portrait in Fiji & Tonga

The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex attend a traditional Fijian ceremony

The Duchess of Sussex made three costume changes in one day! And she made one small mistake, which is all anyone can talk about. I’m shocked that she isn’t being accused of “breaking protocol” for her very minor mistake. On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did their final event in Fiji before jetting off to Tonga. For this last event in Fiji, Meghan wore a love “peacock green” Jason Wu dress which I like, a lot.

I’m sure people will be like “she wears too many dark colors,” but can you deny that she looks amazing in rich, saturated jewel tones? This Wu dress is expensive too – it retails for $1695. I imagine that it’s a pretty versatile piece which will work for a lot of different occasions though. She accessorized with Pippa Small jewelry, a Dior D-Bee handbag and Manolo Blahnik pumps in navy (which have been in her closet for a while).

The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex attend a traditional Fijian ceremony

Meghan and Harry took the short flight to Tonga and then Meghan came off the plane wearing this $455 Self-Portrait dress. The red is supposed to recall the flag of Tonga, which is also this shade of red. There’s a lot of detailing on the chest and shoulders of this dress, and that detailing reminds me a bit of Kate – this, to me, looks like a very “Kate dress,” even though Kate doesn’t wear red that often. It was here that Meghan made a small mistake – no one gave her a once-over before she walked off the plane, and it seems like the tag was still attached to the dress. Eh, it happens to the best of us. Meg, she’s just like us! Honestly, though, she had to change clothes on the plane and this kind of stuff just happens. Either that or she was planning to return it, lmao.

Embed from Getty Images

A windswept Prince Harry and Mehgan Markole arrive in Tonga

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex fly into Tonga during their royal tour

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

72 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wears green Jason Wu & red Self-Portrait in Fiji & Tonga”

  1. cate says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Omggg I love the blue heels with the green dress!! Can we also talk about the AMAZING white evening gown?!

    Reply
  2. Huh says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Lol happens to all of us but cements it for me that she (and Kate) both need actual paid stylists.

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I want to own the green dress. I love that she wore blue shoes and purse with both looks, it makes the outfits more interesting. The golden earrings are fantastic. And while I do agree that the red dress is very Kate-esque, she doesn’t look like Kate at all in it.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I love both these dresses. Gorgeous, appropriate (I feel like I use that term all the time for her lol), she doesn’t look like she’s trying to dress like her 90 year grandmother in law, and dresses she can definitely wear again for other events.

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      October 25, 2018 at 8:41 am

      Love both dresses; jewel tones really suit her. But what I *dont* get, is what, for all the $$$$ these clothes cost, they don’t fit her better? In the green dress, there’s a lot of extra fabric in the armpit area (if it’s the stuff fabric, the perhaps a dart there?) and in the red one, it looks a bit small around pc the torso (bunching/bulging around) the belt is on the last notch;perhaps she should’ve left it off? .

      Or perhaps she just grew out of them too quickly, between ordering/wearing due to pregnancy? I’m going with that one 😊.

      Reply
    • Lilly says:
      October 25, 2018 at 12:35 pm

      Ha ha. I use “gorgeous” and think “appropriate” all the time too and love the dresses as well.

      Reply
  5. NLopez says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Love the red dress. Red is definitely one of her colors. Love the hand holding and how happy they look.

    Reply
  6. LT says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Both dresses look good!

    Who is complaining that she wears too many dark colors? With her coloring, she’s going to look best in jewel tones or stark white – nothing wrong with wearing what flatters you.

    Reply
  7. Lilyanne says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:41 am

    The green dress does look beautiful on her skin tone (plus the stunning earrings) but it gives her a box shape up top. The red dress looks amazing on her and I love the bottom skirt part and the way it flows.

    Reply
    • RoyalSparkle says:
      October 25, 2018 at 12:51 pm

      +1000
      Agree and very beautiful and Regal in her carriage.

      The Duchess also manage not to flash and remain Royal class.
      All her dress manage not to fly up with proper weights in the hem.
      I too was complaining of the many dark attire. Green Red others are lovely and regal.

      Reply
  8. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Looks like a care tag and why was it placed at the bottom?

    Some care tags are as long as scrolls now or layered like little flip books. They have taken on a life of their own.

    Reply
  9. Royalwatcher says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I feel like this tag business is somehow photoshopped. Wasn’t the dress bespoke (the original is gown length)? Why would the designer put a tag on a bespoke dress and why would it be way at the bottom like that? Something seems fishy.

    But anyway, she looks absolutely gorgeous in red. The green dress was nice as well but the bodice seemed a bit stiff and bulky when she was sitting down.

    This tour has been amazing so far. Can’t believe we still have next week too! Loving it!

    Reply
    • wha1ever says:
      October 25, 2018 at 8:03 am

      “I feel like this tag business is somehow photoshopped”

      Now i’ve heard everything! best laugh of the day lol :) .

      Why is it so hard to admit someone messed up here rather than make absured excuses? All those people in their entourage and not one person spotted the tag.

      Reply
    • Reese says:
      October 25, 2018 at 8:04 am

      Photoshopped?!? What are you saying?!?
      It was a mistake. Who cares. Stuff happens especially keeping up with this schedule.
      What’s your next theory? Kate somehow paid somebody to leave it on to make her look bad?

      Reply
    • Royalwatcher says:
      October 25, 2018 at 8:51 am

      Oh, for god’s sake, ladies(?). Calm down. I explained why I thought it was odd there would be a tag at all and in that particular location, but I went and watched the video and it does show up. So, I admit I was wrong. Yes, someone in her entourage missed it. It was a mistake that it was left on. Happy now?! Y’all need to chill.

      Also, I really don’t think you can deny that the media is pretty harsh on Meghan. The UK media especially. I mean all the nonsense about the car door closing and then Meghan being pretty much blamed for leaving the market early instead of using better wording that explains it was a PPO decision and not a Meghan decision. Not to mention all of the crap with her insane father and half-siblings. I honestly wouldn’t put it past them to do something shady to drum up a (false) story.

      Reply
  10. Astrid says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I’m enjoying this royal tour

    Reply
  11. Redgrl says:
    October 25, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Red dress is gorgeous. Love the colour of the green one – but in some other websites’ photos she’s got the bad undergarment outline going on again – which as someone upthread commented highlights the need for a professional stylist. Aside from that these two are wins!

    Reply
  12. Busyann says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Whats up with the tag being at the bottom? Weird.
    Meghan is very obviously building a capsule wardrobe of versatile pieces and accessories. Solid colors with interesting detailing and lines. I like that.
    Im seeing a lot people gasping at the price tags of her pieces, but who really cares? At least she doesnt spend thousands on a single dress, that is in some god awful print, and cant really be repeated or styled differently.

    Reply
  13. Alexandria says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:07 am

    That looks like one of those big labels that are sewed at the back of a garment or at the side. Weird that it’s placed so low.

    Ah ok saw a post above saying there’s a string. Oh well.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      October 25, 2018 at 11:07 am

      The photos on Twitter show that the original dress is much longer (photos of the full dress are on Harrods’ website even though it’s sold out by now), and Meghan had it shortened. So IMO the likeliest explanation is that the care tag was never meant to be so close to the hem, but after being altered, it was. If she wore the longer dress off the rack without any alterations, the tag never would have been visible.

      Either way, Meghan has paid staff whose job it is to notice these things and they are the ones at fault here, not her.

      Regardless, I think the red dress is beautiful and the color is really pretty on her.

      Reply
  14. Anare says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:15 am

    The red dress is fab, love it. I don’t get Kate vibes from it at all. It does look like a care tag and it’s in an odd spot so I don’t blame anyone for not noticing that it peeked out. On to the next one!

    Reply
  15. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:22 am

    It’s the care tag. Not a price tag. It could and possibly should have been cut, but I don’t see what the big deal is.

    Reply
  16. Melania says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:26 am

    The green is amazing on her. She’s stunning with some colours

    Reply
  17. Lightpurple says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:26 am

    I like both dresses a lot and I’m laughing because I actually own a green dress very similar to that green dress. I got it at Talbots for a lot less than $1,000 about 4 years ago and I wear it for client meetings and administrative hearings. It’s versatile.

    Reply
  18. HelloSunshine says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I love all of these! She looks amazing in them and comfortable, which really makes a difference. And thank you for the reminder that I wish Kate would wear shades of red more. Can’t remember the exact event but there’s one dress sticking out in my mind that I loved the color of on her (was formal, I think the dress has some sparkle but just the right amount).

    Reply
    • Royalwatcher says:
      October 25, 2018 at 9:01 am

      I think you’re thinking of Kate at the Chinese state dinner? Yes, that red dress was quite pretty and sparkly. I think she wore it another time as well, but don’t remember off the top of my head. Kate also wore red (day dresses) at the queen’s jubilee and again on the Canada tour.

      Reply
      • HelloSunshine says:
        October 25, 2018 at 9:37 am

        That’s exactly it! Thank you! I love her in red. Seems like she used to wear it more but now I’m realizing she’s been mostly out of the public eye anyway so that’s why it feels like forever since she’s been in a nice red dress lol hope she wears one soon. Her and Meghan both look stunning in red

  19. Mego says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Lovely dresses. The tag is unfortunate.

    Reply
  20. Misty says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I love both dresses and her look in both. Jewel tones definitely suit her.

    Reply
  21. Flying fish says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:35 am

    The shoulder and arm area of the green dress didn’t fit right. The material looked like scuba gear! The shoulder area was too big and the through the body was too tight due to the growing baby bump.
    As is the norm with Meghan, the dress needed to be properly altered.
    The frayed neckline looked cheap, Meghan has a thing for frayed edges!!
    I love the color of the dress though, I would never thought of wearing navy blue shoes and clutch with a green dress, but I like the combination on her.
    I love the jewelry.

    Meghan, get a stylist!

    Reply
  22. Flying fish says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:41 am

    The red dress through the body was tight. The sizing is surely due to her growing baby tummy.
    The floral embroidery at the lower abdomen area is inappropriately placed and looks dated…this was a miss except for the color.

    Reply
  23. Originaltessa says:
    October 25, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Why is her bust area always so awkward? Her wedding dress and everything after always seems lumpy and oddly fitting in the arms and bust. Her body is a bit difficult, I get that, but this bad? Nothing ever fits right. Ever.

    Reply
  24. Cerys says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Two lovely dresses especially the green one. I agree with previous comments that she and Kate would both benefit from professional stylists to ensure everything fits properly.

    Reply
  25. teehee says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:36 am

    She looked totally amazing in red, so I can forgive the tag– that many outfit changes a day and something is likely to go awry. I’d probably walk out with mismatched shoes XD
    Even Diana made a big number of no-nos in the beginning… it takes time to get into the swing of things. Or… to eventually hire 1) enough and 2) the correct assistants/designers/stylists etc

    Reply
    • Truebrit says:
      October 25, 2018 at 9:48 am

      Diana was 20 years old when she got married and previously lived a very sheltered life. Meghan has been an actress and celebrity….at the very least she should have her make-up, hair and style in order; any protocol issues, she is entitled to as much time as she needs to understand that new aspect of her life and I give her every leeway….but clothing, hair and makeup is like breathing, in her former profession.

      Reply
      • teehee says:
        October 25, 2018 at 11:11 am

        Well, she had a crew to do it. I have the impression she doesn’t have a crew here– didnt she just recently hire her BFF to act as stylist? Shes probably trying t be modest and not spoiled and ironically its backlashing. But women can never do right anyway, so… choice is hers :)

  26. Avisitor says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Sorry…it is not the care tag, it is in fact the price tag. In photos on other sites one can clearly see the plastic attachment and the tag hanging freely. Lovely dress….terrible oversight by their staff.

    Reply
  27. Amelie says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Love the green dress! The red dress I like less but it’s not terrible. And that is definitely the care instruction tag, not the price tag. Much ado about nothing.

    Reply
  28. Bettyrose says:
    October 25, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Green dress is amazing. I love her pregnancy look. She’s curvy again, like she was on Suits, and she’s wearing those dresses like a boss.

    Reply
  29. Case says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I adore both these looks. Emerald is really her color, but I like the fit of the red dress more — the green dress does weird things to her bump. Still like it, though.

    Reply
  30. Montrealaise says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:28 am

    She looks fabulous in both dresses – honestly, I am just so happy that she’s not longer wearing black all the time. If she prefers darker colors, then navy, burgundy and dark green fit the bill without looking funereal like black does.

    Reply
  31. Catherine says:
    October 25, 2018 at 10:49 am

    I am mad in Meghan’s behalf, I thought the palace was giving her their top, most seasoned aides. The brits are going to have a field day over that tag.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      October 25, 2018 at 11:13 am

      @Catherine: same. There are people who are PAID to deal with details like this and the Meghan haters are never, ever going to let us hear the end of it with this one.

      It’s so unfortunate because overall she’s doing such an amazing job on this tour, but many are focusing on nonsense like this tag and her having to leave the market a few minutes early — which was not even her decision.

      Reply
      • Sophia’s Side Eye says:
        October 25, 2018 at 12:37 pm

        If people are being that petty then it doesn’t take much, does it? There are certain people who are talking about these unimportant things because that’s what they want to concentrate on. H&M have done a wonderful job on their tour, and that’s what truly matters. But, the British tabloids don’t get clicks for posting positive stories. Especially tabloids like the Fail are just feeding their reader base whom they’ve already primed to dislike Meghan.

        I don’t judge Meghan for for some tiny oversight, and I have no respect for the opinion of anyone who chooses to harp on about some tag on a dress rather than look at the good things H&M are trying to do here.

        All that being said, I agree Meghan and Kate both need stylists

    • bettyrose says:
      October 25, 2018 at 11:42 am

      I once left for work in new slacks with a store sticker all the way up the pant leg. Noticed it before entering my office, but a tiny tag at the bottom of a skirt is something I might have walked around all day without noticing. I definitely get the need for an aid if you’re rapidly changing outfits between events.

      Reply
  32. Lorelei says:
    October 25, 2018 at 11:53 am

    I’m enjoying this tour so much! While I’ve liked most of the outfits Meghan has worn and love looking at all of the photos (with the exception of those two white blazers— not a fan), she hasn’t worn anything that I actually want to buy for myself so it’s better on my credit card too. :)

    Reply
  33. AG-UK says:
    October 25, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    You’d think with all those random people travelling with them that ONE would say oh excuse me by the way there is a tag on your dress? The dress is nice though.

    Reply
  34. JEANETTE says:
    October 25, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    I think is looking sort of pukey again in the pics with the red dress. Poor thing!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment