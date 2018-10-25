Samantha Grant brands the Duchess of Sussex a ‘delusionally absurd’ liar

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex made a lovely speech to some students in Savu, Fiji. It was billed as “Meghan’s first speech,” but she’s been speaking a lot this whole year. I guess, yes, technically it was her first proper speech as a duchess, but it certainly felt like she’s been doing this the whole time:
"Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive education that they want. But more importantly, the education that they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries this is vital" – Meghan Markle – The Duchess of Sussex. #RoyalTourFiji pic.twitter.com/BvJRipgSoB
As many of you pointed out in yesterday’s comments, Meghan’s speech mentioned that she worked her way through university, with the help of financial aid and scholarships too. This contradicted something Thomas Markle claimed in several interviews, something about how he had always paid for her education, including paying her tuition at Northwestern. So far, Thomas Markle hasn’t said anything, but wooo boy, Samantha Grant had some sh-t to say about Meg’s speech:
Samantha Markle has branded her sister a ‘liar’ after she gave a speech about the difficulties of paying to go to university – saying their father paid for her tuition. Meghan, 37, gave her first speech as a member of the royal family at the University of the South Pacific’s Suva campus in Fiji today. She discussed the challenges of funding further education, saying she relied on ‘scholarships and financial aid programmes’ to get through her university degree.
But her half-sister, 53, quickly took to Twitter to brand her ‘delusional’ and a ‘liar’, saying she ‘missed out a very important detail’ in her speech. She wrote: ‘Dad paid her college tuition! She forgot the most important part of her speech and there are receipts to prove it. I love my sister but this is ridiculous. You can’t lie like this, Meg! Delusionally absurd.’
Well, Meghan and I went to college around the same time, and let me tell you… even back then, it was really expensive and the expenses were a lot more than just tuition. There were housing costs, meal plans, books, etc. So even if Thomas Markle did pay her tuition – a big IF – she still would have other substantial costs, especially because she went to college out-of-state. I worked part-time jobs throughout college too, and most students did (and probably still do).
But mostly, I feel like this is a case of “who do you really believe?” Do you believe Samantha Grant and Thomas Markle, who have always been looking for ways to sell out Meghan and demonize her and destroy her life, and who have both been caught lying multiple times? Or do you believe Meghan, who possibly fluffed up some details about how she paid for college? I think Meghan is the one who deserves the benefit of the doubt, obviously. Just because she’s never bothered to deny Samantha and Thomas’s claims point by point doesn’t mean they’ve been telling the truth.
I’m going with Meghan on this one
Same here. Didn’t Papa Smurf say that he sold Facebook shares to pay for it, and FB wasn’t even a public stock at that point?? Yeah, I don’t believe a word out of Scammy’s schizo mouth. She reminds me of Faye Dunaway’s character in “Chinatown” (paraphrased here:). “I love my sister, I hate my sister, I love my sister, I hate my sister!” The batsh!t crazy/delusion runs high with this one!
ETA: When I was in college and grad school, even though my parents paid for tuition (was in-state, but away from home), books, and my dorm/apt., I STILL worked a job on campus to help with my living expenses. I also worked summers when home, to save for the school year. And this was in the 80s and college was expensive then, too!
I believe that Meg worked in college, but as I pointed out below, work-study and campus jobs aren’t the same thing. She might be confusing the two. Many students don’t understand the difference, but work study is a federally funded program that only students with federally determined financial need qualify for. Many students taking out loans to pay tuition don’t qualify for work study. If indeed she was work study, that would’ve been based on tax returns from both parents and paints a very different picture of Thomas’s finances at that time.
FB shares were sold before they become accessible to the public in general.
Work study IS different from a “regular” campus job, but I find it hard to believe that Meghan does not know the difference. I had work study, grants, a small loan, and my parents picked up a large portion of the tab (majority of the tab!) My parents income was probably over 200k at the time I was in college, so its not like you cant qualify for those things unless you and your parents have a really low income.
@Hikaru: that may be true, but Facebook literally DID NOT EXIST, in ANY form, back then in the time frame we’re talking about. Mark Zuckerberg wasn’t even in college yet!! He didn’t even have the *idea* of FB until 2004, when Meghan had already graduated from college. So…nice try, but no.
There is no way that story is even remotely true and we already know that Thomas is a compulsive liar.
Please stop trying to make this nonsense credible in any way. It’s troublesome that you would read this story and try to look for a way to discredit Meghan, tbh. The Markles are LIARS, full stop.
Becks1, you literally wouldn’t have qualified for federal work study based on that criteria. Your campus job was probably funded by the university not the federal government. Unless at that salary your patents also had numerous other dependent children.
@Bettyrose, it was called work-study and funded by a work study program. And I definitely had grants and loans. I’m not sure if the work study program was funded by the university or the government, but it was definitely “work study” – my job did not pay me directly, their money came from the WS program. I never looked into it much beyond that in anticipation of this discussion, ha. And it is entirely possible that Meghan was in a similar position.
Northwestern is a private school, so I don’t think you need to federally qualify for work study — you didn’t at the private college that I went to. Or, for legal purposes, she may have had a “campus job”, but at my school everyone referred to a job assigned by the school, with a paycheck received from the school, as “work study”. (And I’m from Illinois and born in Evanston, so while I didn’t go to Northwestern, I’m pretty familiar with the local terminology.)
You have to come from a very large or low-income family to qualify for financial aid at a public university. But private universities can provide aid mostly at their discretion — and I expect that Northwestern has a very good endowment. They take a look at the family income and what the parents are able contribute, and then fill in the blanks with loans, scholarships, grants, and school-sponsored work studies. Meghan also probably had summer/holiday jobs and maybe an off-campus job during the school year.
That’s how I and most of my friends from middle- and working-class families got through school. And the college that I went to costs the equivalent of Northwestern. Ironically, it cost my parents less out of pocket for me to go to a private school because if I had gone to a state school in Illinois, I wouldn’t have qualified for any financial aid at all.
And the school I went to had a very good “need blind” program at the time. (Still there, but not quite as blind….) I had classmates very low-income households who had full tuition paid as well as living stipends. One of my roommates was from a migrant farm family. My boyfriend was raised by his blue-collar grandparents. And when my dad lost his job in my junior year, my school offered to increase my aid so that I would still be able to graduate on time.
So I’m withdrawing earlier comments. I watched her speech from the perspective of a college advisor. If she had been speaking to a group of American college students from low-income backgrounds, the semantic nuances would matter. But speaking to an audience in Fiji, her point is well taken. Financing college is hard work but worth the effort. She’s a great speaker and gets her message across, which is all that matters.
That paraphrased “quote” is not even close to the original meaning. Faye Dunaway’s character was not crazy or delusional. She was raped by her father.
@bettyrose. At my very expensive small private northeastern college in the early 2000’s, “work-study” was any campus job. If you got a job on campus, you were in the work study program. There were a few ways to get those jobs. Having low income parents was one, but not the only way. Some kids got them through a waitlist and application process. If there was a job pertinent to your field of study, you could just legitimately apply for it and hope to get it. It wasn’t a federal govt thing. I’m almost 100% sure that the school handled it.
I am with both, Meghan and her father. It’s entirely plausible that they BOTH financed her education. When she says “financial aid” it is a very broad term. I have no doubt she worked and hustled through school. Her career and life choices demonstrate that she is a self-made woman. I’m also sure that her father helped her out as well. To call her a delusional lier is absurd.
Meg gave a message. I don’t even care who paid for what.
Same here. Pot. Kettle. Ms Grant is another one who needs to be shown the way out.
I thought this one trick pony had gone away. Oh well. . .
What a pathetic, grasping creep. Thomas Markle should be ashamed that he raised such a terrible person.
she will never go away on her own, she will always run her mouth on twitter. she will only go away when media outlets stop covering her, which i wish celebitchy would too! treat her like the kardashians – she just wants attention.
Me too. As a single mom, my daughter goes to a private school, like Meghan did and connecting that to being wealthy is absurd. What it is is my daughter did exceptionally well on the entrance exams and due to that and other connections of people wanting to help, not financially, but because they see the promise I pay not as much as others. Fortunately, her dad and step-siblings would never behave this way. It’s sometimes weird that she’s in school with really wealthy people, but we sure aren’t. She already has great scholarship offers because of her academic achievements, but she’ll work too. Anyway, in my long-winded way, totally with Meghan on this. It was only a matter of time that Scammy showed the hate in her heart.
For god’s sake.
We knew this was coming, but I sincerely wish the media would ignore her completely. It is beyond ridiculous at this point. She is so petty I can’t even believe her new lows.
I bet she actually tries to produce decades-old “receipts.” Good luck with that, Samantha.
My parents helped me substantially (for them) with college tuition, and I STILL had to take out loans as well as work to cover everything, including day-to-day living expenses. Books alone were almost a thousand dollars a semester and this was in 1994! Not to mention cost of living in the area where Northwestern is located…it is just insane to even go down this road.
Meghan’s father (and mother!) probably did contribute toward it, and in Thomas’s mind, maybe he “believes” he paid for it all because it “seemed” like a lot of money for him at the time, but in reality he probably didn’t know just how expensive it actually was. It is so obscenely pricey that it honestly is difficult to get your head around it unless you’re living it.
Poor Meghan. These people just DON’T STOP with this nonsense.
I refuse to click on the DM anymore and at this point I wish even CB would ignore her. She is disturbed.
Totally agree. “Grifting jealous liar lies again out of anger based on unsuccessful prior grifting attempts” is not much of a headline but we’re still getting it weekly. It’s akin to “water is wet” at this point.
Granted here I am reading it but I have faith in bloggers and journalists having higher standards, lol.
I mean, I’m here reading it too but I’m just so, so disgusted with her that I would be prouder to read CB if they never mentioned her again. Or Thomas. Unless there really is a substantial news story, but with these people, I doubt it.
I wonder if Samantha even went to college?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I imagine tuition at Northwestern at that time was around $50,000. Or more. Probably more. Per year. That does not include books & cost of living. I agree that maybe he gave her some money & said here, use this for school. But I seriously doubt he paid for her entire education out of pocket.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! I remember my monthly phone bill was out of control, plus laundry, gas/car insurance/upkeep, tickets home for holidays, a laptop…it never ends. Not to mention rent and food. Pretty much everyone I knew worked in college unless their parents were *extremely* wealthy.
Also, I highly doubt that Meghan would outright lie in a public speech. I already saw people on Twitter calling for her to disclose the names of the organizations that gave her loans and grants, as well as the specific amounts…really? Who are these people?? I sure couldn’t name all of the various loans/grants/scholarships that I had decades ago…what “receipts” is Samantha even talking about? Does Thomas keep canceled checks for 20 years? 🙄
right, plus @Lorelei my recollection of financial aid is that my college gave some grants and it was just part of your package from their different endowments, you didn’t necessarily get told specifically that your tuition was getting paid by the Bob Smith Memorial Fund or whatever.
I went to an expensive private school at the same time (similar to Northwestern in rank etc) and tuition was about 30k, maybe 28k, but room and board was another 10k and then books on top of that, and then general living expenses (if you ever wanted to eat out, go out with friends, etc),
So basically I think it is entirely possible that TM paid something for her college, her mom paid something, and she made up the rest on her own.
Meghan was also in a sorority at Northwestern and that is another expense, for the initiation fee as well as the dues. Plus, she spent a semester abroad in Spain, and I’m sure that wasn’t cheap either. 4 years of college at $30,000 a year is $120,000. I’m sure he may have contributed some money but I doubt he paid for all of it. Plus, her father could have done what mine did, which is I took out loans for college and he paid them off after I graduated.
Good grief! Tuition is only part of it. There are the costs of books, meal plans that are not included, not to mention the day to day expenses, including gas money and doing laundry. I worked part time during the summer breaks and saved up so that I would have money to cover additional expenses.
Exactly!
Why is Samantha talking again?? Wasn’t she the one saying she wants them to bury the past and move on?
She really needs to get a life and stop living vicariously through Meghan.. Its getting creepy at this point how she watches everything Meghan does.
I have to admit it is funny to see HER of all people call someone else “delusional.” Pot, meet kettle. FFS
I had scholarships and grants (that didn’t fully cover tuition so hello student loans) and still worked part time while taking on a full class load. College is flipping expensive! That’s nice if he did cover part of it but that doesn’t take away from what Meghan accomplished, which was taking a full class load while still working. That’s hard work, she deserves credit for that.
Wow, just because her Dad helped pay didn’t mean she didn’t have all of those things! I had a scholarship, financial aid, a job and my parents filled in the rest. It can all be true. She is only speaking out to get PAID. And at some point, we are going to have to stop feeding this troll.
What happened to not being hateful to a pregnant lady? That only lasted a few days.. no surprise.
This! Can’t believe no one is calling this out. She literally just said she was going to shut up and I was looking forward to it. I agree likely all things are true – he helped pay and she worked and had financial aid, etc. Why would she open the can of worms that is her father and nutballs family when speaking to students? It doesn’t make her a liar.
@EMC she lasted a whole week! 😂
It’s possible he was paying part of it, but she more than likely had scholarships and financial aid that made it possible for him to cover the extra. You have to be very well off to pay out of pocket for college at this point in America. Our system is designed to be as inaccessible as possible for the lower economic classes. I know people from the UK/Australia who are generally horrified when I say $35K in debt is no big deal considering I have three degrees, but compared to many of my peers, it’s a relatively small amount.
“Delusionally absurd”? Pot, meet kettle…
Is it just me, or does the half sister always call Meghan out for the exact behavior she Samantha) has done? She is the manipulative liar, and there are so many examples to choose from! Recently: my dad met Harry (nope), we all lived as a happy family unit (no), dad doesn’t smoke/drink (no). Now she says dad paid for college and the “receipts” are just a pdf of Northwestern’s tuition rates? How much longer can this harassment go on? Is she trying to stress Meghan to miscarriage?
Hopefully Meghan is totally ignoring it and/or her staff is shielding her from looking at internet or news.
At this point, I’m now starting to question why the BRF is allowing this outright abuse continue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a short YouTube video of an interview she did with Larry King where she does some calligraphy right there for him, and it is absolutely gorgeous. She’s pretty talented.
But allegedly she also worked retail, in a Coach store. Samantha needs to pipe down and worry about her own life.
Or maybe it was both. She helped herself and her Father and Mother helped her? It doesn’t mean she paid for it ALL herself and also doesn’t mean her Father paid for it ALL.
My parents couldn’t help me hardly at all, but they did so I paid my college mostly myself but I would be lying if I said I had NO help from my parents AT ALL even though it was a really small amount. Very small. lol
She never said he didn’t. Just that she had other options, in addition to her own contributions through work that supported her. Thomas Markle just wants to take credit for all of her accomplishments rather than being a supportive contributor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t remember the details but IIRC her dad won the lottery and paid for her to go to HS but then somehow blew it all so I’m not surprised if she was on her own for college. But hopefully someone else here remembers the details better. (Not that it matters to anyone else besides Samantha! 🙄)
Meghan’s brother, Tom Markle Jr., said that he had won the lottery, something like $750,000 but that he blew a huge chunk of it on bad investments. The rest went to pay for Meghan’s tuition at private school.
I never knew that and I find it super awesome because I do that! I address wedding invites and make signs. My mom signed me up for a class when I was a kid and it was a hobby that stuck. Wow now I have something in common with the duchess lol.
Why is this woman getting any airtime? Shame on the media outlets that give her the time of day.
Please, can you stop putting up this bottom feeder’s (aka scammy) photo? That’s what she wants and you are giving it to her.
Not to mention sorority dues… Meghan was in Kappa Kappa Gamma. I was in Kappa Alpha Theta and sorority dues run between $400-$600 a semester. I remember I was pissed senior year because the sorority tacked on “absentia fees” since I studied abroad my junior year and wasn’t active. I was not a happy camper when I learned I had to pay extra for the two semesters I wasn’t on campus.
My sister was in a sorority, and had to take me to the hospital one day because I was violently ill. They charged her $75 for missing a meeting because she took me to the hospital. She quit after that and told them to shove it. Nothing but a $cam.
As a non American I fail to understand the principle of sorority. All I know of them is what I saw in movies…
Can you enlighten me on their purpose?
@Coz it’s supposed to be a ready-made set of lifelong friends. But IMO not so much. I had a roommate that joined a sorority and at the meetings she would get called out and told she was not a true sister because she was living with non-sorority girls in an apartment rather than in the sorority house. She had joined the sorority at the beginning of the school year and she was ON A LEASE for apartment for the full year, it’s not like she could just leave and start living in the sorority house as she was responsible for her portion of our rent!!! I couldn’t believe their cruelty and when she would come home from meeting crying about this. Her parents had pushed her to be in the sorority.
Just had to say, hey sister
I couldn’t afford it at all. Just saying that sometimes if you are really broke you can’t do a lot of things like sorority / parties/ trips others do at college.
While everyone claimed to be broke at college yet when on vacation during breaks and holidays I worked or stayed with my parents. That is having NO money.
I am a Tri Delt alumna now and dues prices (especially for a college student) are insane and my work study helped pay for them. We, however, didn’t have absent fees thank goodness.
Tri delt here too!! And yes, the dues were expensive, and at my college there were not as steep as other schools apparently. I dropped out my senior year because I felt I wasn’t getting anything for the high cost (I did enjoy it the first two years but then felt very meh about it.)
Hey Theta! Pi chapter Alum here! Just wanted to say hi!
So I had scholarships, financial aid, student loans, and my mom took out loans (and my dad gave her some money towards her loans). I also worked a part-time job to pay for housing, clothes and food (and liquor, natch). College is friggin expensive! I’m sure what she said isn’t inaccurate. I describe my college experience in a similar way that she did and I’m not trying to downplay my parents’ help. Also: SHUT UP, SAMANTHA!
My parents paid my tuition, but my housing and meal plans were almost $20,000 EACH YEAR and my books were almost $3,000 a semester. The world is expensive, Samantha. I 100% believe that Thomas helped Meg out and footed quite a few bills. But I also believe that Meghan worked to help meet up the cost for other incidentals that were not covered by him.
omg books. I forgot how expensive books were. sincerely dreading how much everything will cost by the time my toddlers are college-bound.
Seriously, its INSANE. Then you can only sell them back for a fraction (literally was offered $25 for a pristine, well cared for $695 book that we used once 2 months after I bought it AND it was on that professor’s syllabus for the next semester, so still in demand.)
How come US students have to buy their books ? I work in a UK university and we don’t even have a bookshop on campus – the idea is that students use library books (especially e-books). Do academic libraries not provide textbooks in the US ?
My college professors started a textbook library (basically tried to get students to donate their old textbooks for other students to use them) to help students who couldn’t afford the books be able to borrow them. It is ridiculous.
My daughter saved big bucks by renting college books from Amazon. It’s a thing.
The Internet has done wonders to make book buying much cheaper. It’s mind blowing to think of how expensive they were when you could only get them through the school book store. Absolute scam.
I encourage my students to only use the campus bookstore if they have federal or state grant money that has to be used there. Otherwise, everything is cheaper online.
Hmmm. I received scholarships, grants and loans (via financial aid) and my parents paid the balance of tution left after those were applied. Hardly any middle class kid escapes college without incurring their own chunk of debt. This sister doesnt know the details I am sure. To be honest, how Meghan financed her education is NONE of this kooks business anyways?
So yes maybe he paid some of her tution but it is quite possible she received money from other funding sources on her own besides him and that includes loans she may have paid off on her own. Not to mention room and board and living expenses
She seemingly paid for by herself since she worked in college
Northwestern is a private school. A single fee no matter where you live. A very expensive fee. It’s also, a very good school.
I feel bad that she has to endure this kind of crap from her “family” all the time
Maybe Samantha should put the same amount of energy she uses in trashing her sister towards repairing her relationship with her own children?
What a sad and pathetic person
My daughter had grants, loans and she lived at home so she saved a lot. But damn her books and labs cost!
Oh, this woman! STFU!
Great speech Meghan! She is a fantastic public speaker, well rehearsed
Can you imagine stalking someone’s every word to find fault to get attention?
That is exactly what this is………stalking.
Imagine spending your every waking moment, combing through your targets every utterance…..the price of their clothes, who they visit, who they speak to, what they say, how they say it, day and night, night and day……
Completely and utterly unhinged.
P.S I felt slightly cynical, predicting that she would be back on the attack within a month of her swearing off….. Ha! 1 week. Lmao.
Okay so a loyi of that is open for interpretation. Scholarships can be based entirely on merit regardless of financial need. Grants and Work Study are specific to financial need. Many student loan recipients are not eligible for grants & work study based on federal standards of financial need.
Now, she might have been misusing those terms (confusing scholarships for grants/a campus job for work study) but if indeed she was a grant/work-study recipient, then her parents’ combined income would’ve had to be low enough to qualify.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfectly normal for a decades-older half sister whose dad was by then divorced from Meghan’s mom and who didn’t live under the same roof as Meghan to claim to know the intricacies of Meghan’s college finances. I mean?? Give me a break.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m referring to the words Meg used in her speech. I didn’t even read what the crazy sister said. Most likely Meg had scholaships and a campus job, perfectly normal for middle class students. However, if indeed she had work-study and need-based grants, that would indicate a significant demonstrated financial need, more common to single income and/or multi-children family.
@Bettyrose, again, I don’t think the most likely explanation is that Meghan misspoke. By the time she was in college she was the child of a single mother and Doria probably did not make an enormous amount of money as a social worker. So she WAS from a single income home and her father DID have multiple children.
It is likely that Meghan did qualify for work study and any other forms of need-based aid as well as any merit-based aid she received. She’s too smart to make a “mistake” like that in a public speech, especially when she knows there are vultures who are going to pick apart her every word.
I don’t even know what your point is? You don’t need to read Samantha’s comments (although that IS what this post is about, so why are you commenting if you didn’t read it? 🤔) to know that what Meghan said is more than likely accurate.
The real question is why you’re trying to give any credence whatsoever to known liars. Which is what you were doing, regardless if you read Samantha’s specific words here or not.
Lorelai:
I acknowledge that now was not the time to get into the semantic nuances of financial aid, and I apologize for that. Her speech was wonderful and the intent was good. My point had more to do with the nuances of her terminology than anything related to Meghan specifically.
Technically, though, for financial aid purposes she had two working parents. The FAFSA won’t allow you to disregard one parent’s income unless they have no custodial obligations to you at all (which wasn’t the case with Thomas?). There were no other dependent children in the home, so none of the older children would have been reported as dependents.
However, if indeed she was able to report just her mother’s income, that would actually speak volumes about Thomas’s role (or lack thereof) in her life at that point. So from that viewpoint it’s interesting. Still, wasn’t the right time for my comments.
Bettyrose thank you for clarifying. I agree that her speech was fantastic. I just think that for purposes of this particular conversation here on CB, it’s okay to get into the semantics, but I don’t think Meghan would have misused a word or exaggerated in any way considering she knows the kind of scrutiny she is under and that the idiot Markles were likely going to try and tear it apart (which is exactly what they did, like clockwork!). I just think that knowing all that we do about Meghan and these liars, we should give Meghan the benefit of the doubt. She knows that words matter.
At the end of the day though, we agree. Most people here confirm that we had to cobble together all sorts of different ways to pay fully for college and that’s clearly what she did too. Her father may well have contributed something but he certainly didn’t give her a full ride. And it was a wonderful speech that probably inspired many people which is great.
That is incorrect. I had scholarships that I applied my first year of college, grants and loans from financial aid.
Eventually when my parents income increased my junior year and California went into a complete budget crisis, I only received loans so my parents covered the balance after my loans in tuition.
Everything Meghan said could absolutely be true. I phrase my educational experience the same as Meghan, it was a combination of many funding sources including working on campus and off campus. The losers at the daily fail also are wrong that any internships Meghan had were most likely unpaid. Thats a joke. I was a college intern at a big 4 accounting firm and made $25 an hour 10 years ago as a summer intern. That summer internship money fed me and clothed me my entire senior year. She interned at an Embassy or the UN I believe? You know those PAID.
I wouldn’t say my parents PAID for college because they didn’t.
Did they help me subsidize my living expenses and eventually SOME of my tuition when my financial aid decreased? YES, they certainly helped however they could. But I’m the one that walked away with $10,000 in debt for my Accounting degree. I am 33 years old and only have two more student loan payments left until my debt is completely paid off. HOORAY!
Moral of the story: I completely believe Meghan.
Look, Meghan went to an out of state private school that’s top tier. That tuition is high as hell, especially when you go to a school different from where you went to high school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s just rabidly jealous of anything Thomas might have contributed to Meghan’s upbringing. Awful.
My twinspawn are headed off to college in 2 years. We’re very well-off financially and I still worry about having 2 kids in college concurrently. Once they get past freshman year, they will be working to pay for their incidentals – they have to learn that money isn’t just given, it should be worked for.
Sam is claiming Dad paid for all of the tuition. Even if Dad paid part and Northwestern produces financial aid info on Meghan it proves Dad and Sam lied. Note the tabloids are not demanding Meghan produces proof. The rags know Sam is good for clickbait. Dad will be on the Fail Sunday.
Samantha Grant has no credibility. She has had limited contact with the Duchess of Sussex. Her claims of having raised her are BS, as she was in a whole other state not raising her own children when her sister lived with her father. Yes the father won the lottery. After receiving his lottery winnings and before the Duchess went to college he declared bankruptcy TWICE. Her proof so far is to post on Twitter the tuition rates. I could do that too. Doesn’t mean I paid for her college!
I THOUGHT SHE SAID THERE WOULD BE NO NEGATIVITY DURING THE PREGNANCY????!!!!
WHY IS SHE TALKING AGAIN?????!!!!
Because she wants to get paid. She can’t stand to see her 1/2 sister lauded in any way. Also she wants to prove to “the daddy” that she is the bestest daughter that loves him the most.
And he is never, ever going to put Samantha first. If there is a karma, she will end up taking care of him once he’s infirm. They truly deserve each other.
This from the woman who claimed back in May that her and her partner were being chased by paparazzi into a tunnel and their car hit the wall and Samantha suffered a broken foot. When the police went to investigate there were no markings on her car showing the car hit a wall and no paint that matched her car in the tunnel anywhere. This woman clearly wanted to make it look like she was chased Princess Diana style to get attention. So Samantha…YOU’RE DELUSIONALLY ABSURD. Go the hell away already.
omg. i didn’t even make the diana connection at the time of that incident. how awful.
They’ve made enough money selling her out to send a few people to college.
I am the same age as Meghan, and I also went to a top 10 private university, so I imagine our financials were the same. My breakdown went like this. I got a scholarship that covered tuition, yay. But I still had thousands in housing, meal plans, books, lab fees, incidentals, etc. My parents had a college fund that helped cover room and board, but that still left me with bills, books, lab, etc. So I worked. Even with a scholarship and parents making a contribution, I worked all four years of college, and I always had a summer job. And I *still* ended up with student loans! One thing that happened going to school in the early 2000s was the tuition spike. College was already expensive, but by senior year tuition went up by over ten thousand dollars. My scholarship, though, stayed the same, which meant I had to make up the difference somehow. The same probably happened to Meghan. I never really looked into but I assume some kind of regulation changed because all of a sudden in the early 00s there was a huge tuition spike and the cost of college went from expensive to ridiculous. I have a fancy degree that people admire, but I regret not going to state school. And I had a scholarship!
Unfortunately that experience of tuition spike wasn’t limited to the early 2000s. I started at a private university in 1988 and by the time I was finished in 1992 tuition had tripled. I don’t know how anyone affords it out of pocket now. I have a high school sophomore and paying for college keeps me up nights! I don’t want him to be paying off college loans until he is on Social Security.
Does your state offer a savings program? Some states have tax-advantaged savings programs. Otherwise, just start learning about which loans do the least damage, because short of a full ride scholarship, you will put at least some of it on a loan. You might even with a scholarship!
My parents contributed a significant chunk of their annual income to send me to college and were proud to do it … unfortunately that didnt equal a significant chunk of my tuition/expenses so I still relied on scholarships, financial aid, and two jobs.
That’s just the reality of college.
Isn’t Northwestern private? (I ask because I’ve seen a few references to it being out of state, but if its private that doesn’t make a difference for tuition costs. It would make a difference for travel costs obviously.)
Anyway, I said yesterday – its entirely possible – and likely – that Thomas paid something and Meghan covered the rest. Even if he paid ALL of the tuition, but just the tuition, she would have had thousands of dollars in additional costs – room and board, books, living expenses, etc. Maybe he paid something, maybe he paid nothing, who knows. I find it hard to believe that Meghan was just flat out lying. Samantha is the delusional one.
I believe Meghan. I went to school in Ontario in the ’90′s, so nothing like the expense of Northwestern. But my Dad had agreed to pay tuition. And he did – for one semester. The next one the tuition office had to tell me I couldn’t enroll because tuition wasn’t paid. I had to scramble and borrow some money from my Grandmother. Every semester after that there was a reason he couldn’t pay. I cobbled together student loans, grants and savings to get through. A few years later we were at a family funeral, and I heard my Dad bragging about how he put all three of his kids through university, and I was furious.
My brothers believe it though – he paid for all their education (more than tuition), and they think I’m lying when I say I didn’t get the same deal.
Thomas Markle could totally be that Dad, and Samantha could totally be that sibling.
I believe Meghan as well, she has nothing to gain by lying about something like this, especially so publicly.
She’s always been kind about her father and praised him, but it really looks like that was mostly to soothe his ego and not because he’d actually done much to be lauded for. He shows how egotistical he is now by saying he made her everything she is, he’s a terrible person.
I’m so sorry your dad did that to you. If you were petty like me they’d be seeing all the receipts! Lol! You made it through though and that is awesome, you should be very proud.
I’m team Meghan. Her father and Samantha are vultures and afwul people.
i worked three jobs at times through college, other times two or one job depending on how many hours I got at each job. I wanted to ensure my loans were only used for tuition but I was shocked at how many kids didn’t work at all, the few I knew who did worked far less hours than I did and spent way more money than I did. the whole, ‘I worked my way through school without taking loans either from a bank or the ‘bank of mom and dad’ days are over-since the 1970s. college is way too expensive to not get loans without a full ride scholarship
Chiming in to say, I had some of my costs covered but even then, I was a “poor student”. Then when I had no covered tuitions (via stipends or whatever), I had to work near full time to pay for myself and even THOUGH I could pay for it, it was hard! It sounds like this Sam chick has never been in college and doesn’t get it.
Edit: the only time it was easiER, was when my tuition was free (except small fees) but then I still had to pay rent somehow…. none of that is “easy” even with help (you are then indebted to your parents…) but then still- no savings, strict tiny budget…. yknow, the usual drill.
Aside from that: knock it off with your sick obsession, Sam. Shut your trap and stop being so damned evil, especially in public like this. You have no idea how terrible you look (are) by doing this. And clearly you dont understand the good your sister has accomplished and is striving further accomplish with her words and acts, which may still be subject to interpretation by the world.
Samantha Is a know liar herself she claims her and meghan grew up together in this multiple cultural household where Samantha selflessly help raise meghan from the moment she was born. That was proven to be a lie she also claimed it was the neighbors who called doria the maid when in reality it was Samantha herself telling all her friends that Doria was the maid not married to her father. How would Samantha know what Thomas paid for when she herself wasn’t even speaking to anyone in family she just started speaking to her father now. I believe meghan I think she did pay for college with grants and financial aid the nerve of people to think that meghan has to provide them with recipes. First people were trying to prove that she didn’t graduate from northern Western and now peope are accusing her not really working or having to take out financial aid. It’s just like those people who swear that Obama didn’t go to a ivy legend school. In the video that her ex best friend release meghan about to go to college she said she wasn’t on speaking terms with her father so how exactly did he paid for something when he wasn’t even speaking to her at the time. I think the markles want to take ownership of everything that meghan has become in life to the point where they are delusional the father claiming he had stocks in Facebook Samantha is claiming she help raise meghan and that their relationship was perfect but yet you haven’t seen and spoke to meghan in 10 years. I know that Palace policy is just to ignore them but enough is enough already they should step in and say something because it’s ridiculous that they have let this go on for so long. It’s to the point where the British press is running to Samantha and Thomas for comments on meghan even though they don’t have contacted with her they are being treated as if their opinions should be heard by the public.
This human makes me unreasonably angry. If grant dropped off the face of the earth and was never heard from again, would anyone miss her?
Vile, trash.
And then I hate myself for commenting b/c the more clicks, the more interest, and then more stories for that interest.
I try to not be unkind, and it seems redundant to wish bad things for her, b/c her life sucks.
But ugh.
Ok, this hit a nerve big time. When I went to college, my mother told EVERYONE that she paid for it so she’d look like the loving, caring, sacrificing parent. It was bull.
I worked my butt off in high school to get an academic and music scholarship and worked a job during the semester. I remember one time that she gave me money for something extra- I had to buy a suit to perform in since the university symphony required a black suit, which I did not have. And she made me pay her back, but she still claimed to everyone that she put me through college. I was not having it.
So yeah, I may be a Meghan apologist. I completely emphasize with her on the crappy family aspect. How others take credit for your hard work. So up yours, Samantha. I totally believe Meghan.
This woman calling anyone delusional and a liar is hilarious. I wouldn’t believe Grant if she told me water was wet. It pleases me to know that Meghan is protected from this jackal.
Why would Meghan lie about something so easily proven? And lol especially with her ‘family’ waiting to jump on whatever she says to get paid. I think she did get tuition paid for, had scholarships, plus worked…..all of it. University living is expensive.
Samantha probably feels Meghan owes her something (like a life) so she feels justified on calling her out.
I’m going to back up Meghan here. She’s only 5 years older than me so I doubt much has changed in work study. I did work study in college. And I also had a ton of loans, grants, and scholarships. I also paid a little bit out of pocket. I don’t think she was lying one bit.
He said he paid tuition. That’s great, but room/board, meal plans, and books are several thousand dollars in themselves especially since she went out of state. I imagine they had an agreement where he agreed to pay the tuition, but she had to pay the rest. My parents paid for my college education, but they still had me apply for grants and financial aid too. I believe her especially considering her sister seems like a capital C word that rhymes with hunt.
Can you stop posting this garbage person on CB? She’s a nobody. Affects nothing. And she’s garbage. The world is in love with MM and her trashy sister isn’t going to change that.
This “You can’t say anything negativ”-thingy really didn’t last that long, did it?
