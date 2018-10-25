Samantha Grant brands the Duchess of Sussex a ‘delusionally absurd’ liar

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex made a lovely speech to some students in Savu, Fiji. It was billed as “Meghan’s first speech,” but she’s been speaking a lot this whole year. I guess, yes, technically it was her first proper speech as a duchess, but it certainly felt like she’s been doing this the whole time:

"Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive education that they want. But more importantly, the education that they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries this is vital" – Meghan Markle – The Duchess of Sussex. #RoyalTourFiji pic.twitter.com/BvJRipgSoB — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) October 24, 2018

As many of you pointed out in yesterday’s comments, Meghan’s speech mentioned that she worked her way through university, with the help of financial aid and scholarships too. This contradicted something Thomas Markle claimed in several interviews, something about how he had always paid for her education, including paying her tuition at Northwestern. So far, Thomas Markle hasn’t said anything, but wooo boy, Samantha Grant had some sh-t to say about Meg’s speech:

Samantha Markle has branded her sister a ‘liar’ after she gave a speech about the difficulties of paying to go to university – saying their father paid for her tuition. Meghan, 37, gave her first speech as a member of the royal family at the University of the South Pacific’s Suva campus in Fiji today. She discussed the challenges of funding further education, saying she relied on ‘scholarships and financial aid programmes’ to get through her university degree. But her half-sister, 53, quickly took to Twitter to brand her ‘delusional’ and a ‘liar’, saying she ‘missed out a very important detail’ in her speech. She wrote: ‘Dad paid her college tuition! She forgot the most important part of her speech and there are receipts to prove it. I love my sister but this is ridiculous. You can’t lie like this, Meg! Delusionally absurd.’

Well, Meghan and I went to college around the same time, and let me tell you… even back then, it was really expensive and the expenses were a lot more than just tuition. There were housing costs, meal plans, books, etc. So even if Thomas Markle did pay her tuition – a big IF – she still would have other substantial costs, especially because she went to college out-of-state. I worked part-time jobs throughout college too, and most students did (and probably still do).

But mostly, I feel like this is a case of “who do you really believe?” Do you believe Samantha Grant and Thomas Markle, who have always been looking for ways to sell out Meghan and demonize her and destroy her life, and who have both been caught lying multiple times? Or do you believe Meghan, who possibly fluffed up some details about how she paid for college? I think Meghan is the one who deserves the benefit of the doubt, obviously. Just because she’s never bothered to deny Samantha and Thomas’s claims point by point doesn’t mean they’ve been telling the truth.