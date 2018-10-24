Duchess Meghan wore a pink, printed Figue dress in Fiji: super-cute or eh?

I’m exhausted on Meghan’s behalf, and I’m not even gestating a royal polo baby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a full day of activities in Suva, Fiji today (Wednesday). Meghan wore the same printed dress for all of the activities – this is an off-the-rack dress from the label Figue. It’s a silk boho-style dress which retails for $1495. I like the print, and I love seeing this bright pink on Meghan, it’s super-flattering with her coloring. That being said, I’m not crazy about the design of the dress, with the ruffles and the pom-pom belt. Now, I’m sure it was selected because it’s a looser wrap dress and Meghan didn’t know if her bump was really going to “pop” during this trip, so she packed some looser stuff which could accommodate her bump at any size. She did carry a clutch purse made by a local female-owned vendor. Meghan also – GASP – wore those Castañer wedge espadrilles again, the same pair she wore on Bondi Beach. Buttons, wedges and skirts with leg slits, oh my!
Meghan was due to undertake a solo trip in Savu by going to the local market to meet with female small-business entrepreneurs. Meghan actually made it to the market for a few minutes before her security made her leave – the crowds were too much:
Meghan Markle‘s first solo engagement in Fiji did not go to plan. While Prince Harry visited a local forest on Wednesday, Meghan paid a visit to a market to meet with female vendors, who greeted their special guest with cheers and roaring applause. The mother-to-be was at the Suva market to learn about a UN Women’s project, “Markets for Change,” which promotes women’s empowerment in marketplaces throughout the South Pacific.
However, Meghan’s tour was cut short due to crowd management issues, a Kensington Palace representative told the Associated Press. Meghan was expected to spend up to 20 minutes in the marketplace, however, the royal mom-to-be was only there for less than half of the time before getting rushed away from the large crowd that came to greet her at, and inside, the market.
I feel like the security concerns were probably legit, especially considering it was an open-air market and Meghan’s security wouldn’t be able to really do “crowd control.” It sucks that Meghan didn’t get to meet all of the female vendors though.
Meghan also made a speech! Here’s the text of the speech:
#Meghan gave an impressive speech this am in Fiji about everyone having the right to an education & said she had funded herself through Northwestern and “without question it was worth every effort”. First public speech as member of royal family (‘Together’ was a thanks)👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/FCMtUcPaHw
— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) October 24, 2018
It sort of just occurred to me that Harry doesn’t have a college/university education. He graduated from Eton (with a lot of help) and he went to Sandhurst, but he doesn’t have a university degree. Meghan is the more educated one in the marriage. Last thing: HARRY’S ISLAND SHIRT.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
She looks gorgeous, but Harry looks ridiculous. I appreciate the effort though
The dress is cute! I’d only take off the pom poms. And the local bag is a nice touch (plus it’s also cute). One of the royal reporters (Emily Andrews) questioned the decision to leave the market and is getting a lot of hate spewed at her
I wasn’t very impressed at some of the royal reporters on twitter. If I was in Meghan’s position and my security says we need to leave, I’m bloody leaving because they know what to look for better than I do!
There were a lot of people there, definitely a lot more than expected, both inside and outside the market and there were reports of people climbing in the roof, so I can understand the concern. Crowd control is very difficult and there is risk to everyone there, not just Meghan.
I didn’t see hate at the time, unless things have really blown up overnight.
I didn’t see hate, I saw people who were irked by her shoddy “reporting”. Emily didn’t even talk about the reason why Meghan left in her initial tweet and implied that it was Meghan’s fault/choice to leave. It was a good hour before she even mentioned security control so I think the criticism she got was warranted.
I would LOVE the dress if it didn’t have the pom-poms. Its really pretty and I bet its gorgeous in person. But the pom-poms!!
Also, we all know how I feel about espadrilles.
I’m getting annoyed with people on twitter (looking at you, Rebecca English) who implied that the security concerns were an overreaction or even code for Meghan wanting to leave. She was literally there 5 minutes. It wasn’t like she was there for 2 hours, got bored, and they made up “security concerns” to get her out of there. It seems pretty legit to me.
I love the espadrilles! Why espadrille hate? They look better than that hideous dress!
She looks adorable! I don’t mind the shoes with that dress. The woman walking next to her on the 3rd picture looks lovely, too.
I like the dress but I’m not a huge fan of pom poms on clothing. The pom poms on her dress aren’t overwhelming but I would have had them removed before I wore it. She does look lovely like she always does.
Love the dress, pompoms and all. Fun! If only it were affordable now…
I love the bright color on her, but that tacky pom pom belt and shoes need to go. Harry is dressed like an old man on a cruise
I’m surprised that I like this, ruffles are usually a big no for me. Unsure about the pompoms, whether they’re just on the right side of the line between whimsy and silly. The flowers in her updo are a lovely touch.
And her speech was brilliant! That’s where she excels.
The speech really moved me and the thought occurred to me there is really nobody else in the royal family who can say the same – studying at university whilst relying on financial aid and working part-time to eat and live. I like that she isn’t ashamed and using it to show other women that the obstacles they face don’t have to stop them from getting an education.
I was thinking that as well. No, Meghan didn’t grow up poor, but she didn’t grow up mega-rich either so she is going to be able to talk more personally about things like financial aid, barriers to higher education, etc. I don’t mean this with shade, lol, but this is a speech Kate could never have given.
Also, along those lines – I like that she did make it personal. “Some of you struggle, and I struggled, and here’s how I struggled, and it was worth it.” Like many of us have said here, I would like to see Kate personalize some of her speeches like that. not just “as the mother of young children” etc. I think it would help to humanize her a bit.
I’m pretty sure her dad had said he funded her education, and “did well” financially for himself, etc. I wonder if this is a little clapback by Meghan.
Agreed. It’s also possible that her dad “thought” he was funding her education but in reality he had no idea how expensive a school like Northwestern is. He could have been sending her a check for 10k a year for tuition but didn’t understand that tuition was not ten thousand a year…
He did! He said he paid for her education with lotto winnings (I think) so she didn’t have to take loans. Said he was happy to take that burden from her. Now we find out she took out loans AND did work study? Just another reminder that Thomas Markle LIES.
I’m also pretty sure Meghan as said in previous interviews that her dad paid for her college education as well. hmmm..
About the security issue at the market surely that would be up to the security people to make that call not Meghan? If she was in an unsafe environment and she just said “nah it’s fine” do the security people get to override that and drag her out or no? Or is her word final and royal protection goes along with it.
Actually KP stated that she met all of the female vendors that she was scheduled to meet. It was always meant to be a 15 minute engagement but a lot of people were apparently standing on tables, scaling walls, and getting on the roof to see her. Whoever was in charge of keeping the site secure failed big time.
I think Emily Andrews was the most egregious of the UK reporters tweeting on this. She said it was “disappointing” that Meghan left early and didn’t even mention security concerns until she was called out (and then she double downed on claiming it was no big deal). It was crazy seeing the British press doing their negative spin in real-time. The Aussie press clearly stated how chaotic the atmosphere was.
YES Emily Andrews was awful. I saw her tweet about it being “disappointing” first and I thought “omg that is crappy of Meghan” and then I read the people responding to her and I thought, that is really bad reporting.
Yes, the Aussie reporters were saying it was chaos when she arrived and it sounds like part of the potential issue was a lot of people outside. It’s people moving forward at the back of a crowd that causes a crush at the font, so it may not have been safe for the people inside as well as Meghan.
I do like that spelt out how she afforded uni in the speech and it was organic and appropriate to the event – and also basically calling out her lying father and his stories of paying for her college education. Maybe this is the best way to debunk the lies that the markle side of the family has spun but not directly engage with them and give them a platform.
As much as ignoring that side of the family is the best response to their bs, I do like that they are getting info out there that shows the markles are liars and that their ‘version’ of events will be contradicted and debunked by meghan directly without stooping to responding to individual media stories.
Oh, but I thought Thomas Markle paid for Meghan’s entire education and therefore she “owes him.” 🙄🙄🙄
I love the dress, but her hair is too formally styled for its boho vibe which she’s playing up with the espadrilles.
