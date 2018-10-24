Duchess Meghan wore a pink, printed Figue dress in Fiji: super-cute or eh?

I’m exhausted on Meghan’s behalf, and I’m not even gestating a royal polo baby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a full day of activities in Suva, Fiji today (Wednesday). Meghan wore the same printed dress for all of the activities – this is an off-the-rack dress from the label Figue. It’s a silk boho-style dress which retails for $1495. I like the print, and I love seeing this bright pink on Meghan, it’s super-flattering with her coloring. That being said, I’m not crazy about the design of the dress, with the ruffles and the pom-pom belt. Now, I’m sure it was selected because it’s a looser wrap dress and Meghan didn’t know if her bump was really going to “pop” during this trip, so she packed some looser stuff which could accommodate her bump at any size. She did carry a clutch purse made by a local female-owned vendor. Meghan also – GASP – wore those Castañer wedge espadrilles again, the same pair she wore on Bondi Beach. Buttons, wedges and skirts with leg slits, oh my!

Meghan was due to undertake a solo trip in Savu by going to the local market to meet with female small-business entrepreneurs. Meghan actually made it to the market for a few minutes before her security made her leave – the crowds were too much:

Meghan Markle‘s first solo engagement in Fiji did not go to plan. While Prince Harry visited a local forest on Wednesday, Meghan paid a visit to a market to meet with female vendors, who greeted their special guest with cheers and roaring applause. The mother-to-be was at the Suva market to learn about a UN Women’s project, “Markets for Change,” which promotes women’s empowerment in marketplaces throughout the South Pacific. However, Meghan’s tour was cut short due to crowd management issues, a Kensington Palace representative told the Associated Press. Meghan was expected to spend up to 20 minutes in the marketplace, however, the royal mom-to-be was only there for less than half of the time before getting rushed away from the large crowd that came to greet her at, and inside, the market.

[From People]

I feel like the security concerns were probably legit, especially considering it was an open-air market and Meghan’s security wouldn’t be able to really do “crowd control.” It sucks that Meghan didn’t get to meet all of the female vendors though.

Meghan also made a speech! Here’s the text of the speech:

#Meghan gave an impressive speech this am in Fiji about everyone having the right to an education & said she had funded herself through Northwestern and “without question it was worth every effort”. First public speech as member of royal family (‘Together’ was a thanks)👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/FCMtUcPaHw — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) October 24, 2018

It sort of just occurred to me that Harry doesn’t have a college/university education. He graduated from Eton (with a lot of help) and he went to Sandhurst, but he doesn’t have a university degree. Meghan is the more educated one in the marriage. Last thing: HARRY’S ISLAND SHIRT.