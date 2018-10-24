Duchess Kate wore custom McQueen & the Cambridge tiara to the state banquet

Embed from Getty Images

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are getting the full red-carpet treatment during their two-day state visit to the UK. They were received at Buckingham Palace during the day on Tuesday, where Maxima greeted Queen Elizabeth with a friendly kiss on the cheek, and Liz made Willem-Alexander one of Knights of the Garter, an honor rarely bestowed on foreign monarchs. There seems to be a real, genuine warmth between the Dutch royals and the British royals – the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also seemed very pleased to spend the day with their Dutch friends too.

As part of the state visit, Queen Elizabeth hosted Maxima and Willem-Alexander at Buckingham Palace again, this time for a state banquet. While the older Windsors had gotten a lot of face-time with the Dutch, this was the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent any time with the Dutch peeps during the trip. Kate and William were invited to the state banquet, and I have to wonder if Kate’s seat was hidden behind a large floral arrangement again. No, I jest! As it turns out, Kate had a really good reason to puff out her chest: after waitying more than seven years, it appears that Kate finally got the Royal Family Order. The RFO is the brooch/pin that she’s wearing, which all of the “wives of” usually get after a few years, especially after they’ve had a kid or two. It had been a low-key talking point on many royal blogs, the idea that the Queen was withholding the RFO from Kate until Kate did something impressive (lol her Maj still waited more than seven years!!).

As for the dress, Kate wore a custom Alexander McQueen in a pale blue taffeta. I know it looks dated and I know that the ‘80s are back in a big way. That being said… I don’t completely hate it? It’s not covered in buttons and lace and she’s trying a new silhouette. The color is lovely too. And I always enjoy seeing Kate in the Cambridge Lovers Knot tiara. Kate was really blinged out too – that necklace is gorgeous and so are the earrings. I’m assuming the Queen selected those pieces for her from the Royal Collection. Speaking of tiaras, Queen Maxima dusted off the Stuart tiara for the banquet. It’s gorgeous too. Camilla wore the Greville tiara, which once belonged to the Queen Mum.

