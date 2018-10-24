Duchess Kate wore custom McQueen & the Cambridge tiara to the state banquet

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are getting the full red-carpet treatment during their two-day state visit to the UK. They were received at Buckingham Palace during the day on Tuesday, where Maxima greeted Queen Elizabeth with a friendly kiss on the cheek, and Liz made Willem-Alexander one of Knights of the Garter, an honor rarely bestowed on foreign monarchs. There seems to be a real, genuine warmth between the Dutch royals and the British royals – the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also seemed very pleased to spend the day with their Dutch friends too.
As part of the state visit, Queen Elizabeth hosted Maxima and Willem-Alexander at Buckingham Palace again, this time for a state banquet. While the older Windsors had gotten a lot of face-time with the Dutch, this was the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent any time with the Dutch peeps during the trip. Kate and William were invited to the state banquet, and I have to wonder if Kate’s seat was hidden behind a large floral arrangement again. No, I jest! As it turns out, Kate had a really good reason to puff out her chest: after waitying more than seven years, it appears that Kate finally got the Royal Family Order. The RFO is the brooch/pin that she’s wearing, which all of the “wives of” usually get after a few years, especially after they’ve had a kid or two. It had been a low-key talking point on many royal blogs, the idea that the Queen was withholding the RFO from Kate until Kate did something impressive (lol her Maj still waited more than seven years!!).
As for the dress, Kate wore a custom Alexander McQueen in a pale blue taffeta. I know it looks dated and I know that the ‘80s are back in a big way. That being said… I don’t completely hate it? It’s not covered in buttons and lace and she’s trying a new silhouette. The color is lovely too. And I always enjoy seeing Kate in the Cambridge Lovers Knot tiara. Kate was really blinged out too – that necklace is gorgeous and so are the earrings. I’m assuming the Queen selected those pieces for her from the Royal Collection. Speaking of tiaras, Queen Maxima dusted off the Stuart tiara for the banquet. It’s gorgeous too. Camilla wore the Greville tiara, which once belonged to the Queen Mum.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Maxima looks amazing! Holy cow can she pull off major jewels.
Kate’s jewels are lovely and she shockingly is pulling them off. The dress, on the other hand, is atrocious. Sarah Burton has killed the McQueen brand.
Max was clearly meant to wear tiaras. She’s stunning from head to toe.
And the Stewart tiara! No ones seen that full set in years.
Maxima really looks spectacular. That gown is gorgeous.
Maxima was made for tiaras, that much is true. Kate, on the there hand, should have a different tiara. She married Diana’s boy, and she wears Diana’s ring (with all its bad memories), and now she wears her tiara too. It’s too much.
I agree since I don’t like this particular tiara, but to be fair, it was not really Diana’s tiara
Annie.
Not, not Diana’s personal property, but a tiara she wore often and is closely associated with her memory. If two royal weddings this year have taught us anything, it’s the Royal vault has tiaras that have been tucked away for 75 years, just waiting to be brought out.
Honestly, I love everything from the breasts upwards. I love the neckline of the dress, all the bling including that beautiful tiara and the hairdo too. Everything from the breasts downwards is 1980′s tragic but somehow she pulls it off.
Also, she has apparently had the Royal Family Order since December 2017 and its made of glass rather than ivory. If true, I like that she has had it for almost a year and let the haters get their knickers in a twist thinking that she still hadn’t received it lol.
I just had a thought. Kate likely got her order after Harry and Meghan were engaged. I feel like the timing is a bit suspicious.
I really hate the dress. It’s like all the worst of the 80s
Me too. It looks like one of those curtains in old fashioned hotel restaurants. Just no.
The jewelry is fabulous.
Not only that but it looks like slept in it for the last week or two and then decided to wear it in public for this occasion. I hate taffeta ruching. It just looks like a wrinkled mess to me. Fail! Kate always looks like she’s playing dress up because she has no gravitas, I guess.
Maxima, on the other hand, looks gorgeous. She carries that tiara with style considering it must weigh a ton and I love her gown.
I give Kate so much credit for trying something new. It’s not her typical Packham-esque look (the high neck and fuller skirt, even though not all of those styles that she wears are Packham), and it fits her like a glove, and my goodness she has a fantastic figure for 3 kids (hell just in general.) And that shade of blue is lovely on her.
but…..its a total 80s prom dress. When I just saw the top of it, I really liked it, and then I saw the bottom and I thought “omg the 80s are REALLY back.” It just kills the whole look for me.
That said – I am in love with that necklace and it looks SO MUCH BETTER with the tiara and earrings than the monstrosity that was her Spanish state dinner dress last year.
I found the Royal family order fascinating because apparently she had it last year at the diplomatic reception but nothing was ever said (I know its not announced when people get it, but I still cant believe nothing leaked about it.) I still think its funny she made Kate wait so long. Apparently Camilla got it in 2007, and isn’t that when they got married? so she got it almost immediately.
Diana got it on the same year of her marriage, Camila two years after her wedding, Sophie 5 years after hers, and Fergie never got it lol.
Considering that William only went “full-time” in 2017, leaving his job as a pilot or whatever it was he was doing, it was given fairly quickly.
What interests me the most, is that even though people insist with the theory that HM dislikes Kate, she has given quite a lot of important jewels loans. And not terrible ones, but big and historical pieces: 3 tiaras, 5 necklaces, 3 bracelets, 3 brooches and 5 pair of earrings. Nothing to scoff at, especially considering the atrocities Sophie gets, even though she is supposed to be TQ’s favorite
Sophie got hers 5 years into marriage, but 2 years after becoming a working royal. William and Kate have been designated working royals the whole time.
Sophie had to wait because she kept her job, iirc. Kate, as someone who has never worked, doesn’t have that excuse. The Queen made her wait an age for this, and tbh, probably should have kept her waiting.
I think the Queen lends the Kate such significant jewels because she’s the future queen. I don’t think she hates her, but I don’t read anything into the loan of the jewels because I think the Queen knows that Kate needs to look the part.
Poor Sophie on the other hand. Her tiara! lol
Sophie now has at least three tiaras at her disposal (godawful wedding tiara, Wessex aquamarine necklace tiara, and the Five Aquamarine. The really good stuff isn’t really trickling her way because she’s further down the line and her events go unnoticed a lot of the time. IMO The Queen shares the good stuff with Kate on occasion because of her place in the family and the press she gets, not because of some undying affection.
I never bought into the Queen either disliking or disapproving of Kate. I don’t know about the rest of the jewelry, but I think the Queen lending Kate her wedding bracelet shows she thinks well of Kate.
I do think that the Queen has some kind of criteria for awarding the RFO and that criteria must have been met by Kate at some point between July and December 2017.
That necklace is Queen Alexandra’s, wife of Edward VII, wedding necklace. It’s an old and stunning piece, an looks lovely on Kate.
I’m not sure I’m feeling this cape fad on dresses, like the one on Queen Maxima. Seems kind of gimmicky.
That necklace is a huge statement. It was the QM’s favorite, and it had not been worn since her death. And it’s gorgeous, and it goes well with the CLK and those earrings Kate is wearing.
As for the Family Order, she’s had it since last year according to Royal journalists, that said she wore it to the last diplomatic reception in December. What is a nice touch is that it is made of glass instead of ivory, considering how the fight against the use of ivory is one of William’s causes. Hopefully in the future all orders will be made on glass.
As for the dress, I like it up until the waist. I don’t like the bottom part, but the jewels are so good and she carries them so well that I will pretend that I have only seen the pictures that don’t show the full length of the dress
Kate’s dress has a perfect fit but its like we stumbled into 2004! What IS that thing?! The smooshed flower, the taffetta ruching. Sarah Burton, WTF did you do?! In what planet did Kate see this and say “Put it on my body!” Aside from the fit its actually hideous and probably the worst thing she has ever worn.
Love the jewels, hate the dress. That material is terrible, although the colour’s nice. What has happened to McQueen?!
It took a very long time for her to get the Order. It was starting to get embarrassing.
She’s looking very thin though.
I hate Kate’s dress. The 80s prom vibe is spot on.
However, I think Camilla looks amazing.
Queen Maxima looks absolutely magnificent. And it seems she is aging without too much tweaking. Beautiful and confident.
I like Kate’s dress. It looks age appropriate and the silouete is nice. She looks good. Queen Maxima looks on point.
It’s nice seeing the royal women in tiaras once in a while.
If they have them, why not wear them for glamourous, regal events.
Duchess Meghan really OWNED IT in hers on her wedding day.
All look lovely. Seriously, how tall is Maxima?
Kate’s dress is a bit much, but she still looks great imo.
I never realised until just now how badly I need a tiara.
I know. I would just wear it around my house to clean. (these women aren’t cleaning, but if I had a tiara I would have to do my own cleaning, lol.)
Right??
Whoa this is the first time I’ve flat out loved Kate’s entire ensemble. This is a really great look.
Everybody looks good here! Is Maxima even real?
I’m glad Kate finally got the RFO.
I hate hate hate that dress though! I can’t believe that’s actually McQueen. Sarah Burton has driven that brand to the ground (in terms of design)
Máxima looks so regal I can’t handle it.
Maxima’s surely must be a crown not a tiara, it’s epic! I love it!
Me, once again: Stand up straight, shoulders back.
I’m here to say I don’t really like Kate’s dress. But imagine if it were navy…
