“The Mountain married a very tiny lady, and it’s weirdly adorable” links
  • October 24, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Mountain – aka Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson – married a very tiny lady. [Jezebel]
Does Michael Myers look like Mariah Carey? Huh. [Pajiba]
Popeye’s has created a very weird stunt. [Dlisted]
The 20-year anniversary of Britney Spears’ “…One More Time.” [LaineyGossip]
Julia Roberts did a twinsie-look at the InStyle Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]
I’m really glad Jeff Lewis’s surrogate isn’t backing down. [Reality Tea]
Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer split from her boyfriend. [Starcasm]
Lady Gaga thinks Donald Trump is ignorant. I agree. [Towleroad]
Yara Shahidi in Tory Burch = super cute. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

18 Responses to ““The Mountain married a very tiny lady, and it’s weirdly adorable” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Thor (that’s his nickname) seems like such a cool guy irl. He’s like a viking version of The Rock!

  2. Incredulous says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    She doesn’t look that small, he’s just huge. (also, for comedy, look up pictures of him with his Dad and Grandad, they are a BIG family)

  3. Jennifer says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    He has been accused by 2 exes of domestic violence and one if the exes has outside witnesses that corroborate her claims. Not so adorable at all and I wish his wife good luck, she’ll likely need it.

  4. Kate says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Oh you want to keep this lawsuit private? Kind of like how the woman who carried your child wanted her vagina to be kept private?? *how I like to imagine the Judge felt when making that ruling*

  5. Alexandra says:
    October 24, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Not so adorable when you know about the shit he´s done to his previous girlfriends.

  6. Lala11_7 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Everyday…I learn something about someone I liked that makes me put them in a Hefty bag…and throw them in the trash….REALLY MOUNTAIN…A BIG DUDE LIKE YOU ROLLING UP ON ANYBODY?!?!

  7. Jadedone says:
    October 24, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    I might be alone here but should we really be celebrating britneys “one more time”? That music video sexualized a teenage girl and then it was put out for the masses to comsume.

