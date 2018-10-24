“The Mountain married a very tiny lady, and it’s weirdly adorable” links

The Mountain – aka Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson – married a very tiny lady. [Jezebel]
Does Michael Myers look like Mariah Carey? Huh. [Pajiba]
Popeye’s has created a very weird stunt. [Dlisted]
The 20-year anniversary of Britney Spears’ “…One More Time.” [LaineyGossip]
Julia Roberts did a twinsie-look at the InStyle Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]
I’m really glad Jeff Lewis’s surrogate isn’t backing down. [Reality Tea]
Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer split from her boyfriend. [Starcasm]
Lady Gaga thinks Donald Trump is ignorant. I agree. [Towleroad]
Yara Shahidi in Tory Burch = super cute. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Thor (that’s his nickname) seems like such a cool guy irl. He’s like a viking version of The Rock!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Rock, domestic violence version. Ew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t look that small, he’s just huge. (also, for comedy, look up pictures of him with his Dad and Grandad, they are a BIG family)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s 5’2”..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, she is Tiny then lol I thought she just looked short next to him. Very cute couple
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My roommate from college was 5’2″ and her husband is 6’7″.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has been accused by 2 exes of domestic violence and one if the exes has outside witnesses that corroborate her claims. Not so adorable at all and I wish his wife good luck, she’ll likely need it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh you want to keep this lawsuit private? Kind of like how the woman who carried your child wanted her vagina to be kept private?? *how I like to imagine the Judge felt when making that ruling*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not so adorable when you know about the shit he´s done to his previous girlfriends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyday…I learn something about someone I liked that makes me put them in a Hefty bag…and throw them in the trash….REALLY MOUNTAIN…A BIG DUDE LIKE YOU ROLLING UP ON ANYBODY?!?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I might be alone here but should we really be celebrating britneys “one more time”? That music video sexualized a teenage girl and then it was put out for the masses to comsume.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NO…WE SHOULD NOT!
I remember when the song came out…between the young girls wearing too short Catholic school uniforms…and the lyrics of the song…
I was….disgusted…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tend to agree. I was right around that age, and it felt like open season was declared on teen girls (but it had probably always been that way). The Rolling Stone with her posing in a bra and panties in front of her doll collection was intentionally lolita-fying her, and everyone cheered for it. I felt like prey and for some silly reason I partially blamed her for encouraging it. Now I see it was bigger than her. It makes me sad to think of the battles I had to fight at that age, just to be left untouched.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree…. It was jailbaiting . I so hoped she and her bubblegum voice are a one hit wonder. I was so wrong.
Later I enjoyed some of her stuff and I do feel sorry for her breakdown and aftermath of it… but there is no excuse for this oversexualized schoolgirl look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was a school girl at that time, in my little Catholic school uniform and was regularly sexually assaulted by handsy old pervs on buses and subways. It wasn’t cute or sexy to me then, still isn’t
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I don’t think so either. I was 20, almost 21 and I remember being horrified by her and her baby voice and her little girl look. I personally feel like pop music started changing for the worse around this time…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it has make Pop music for the worst. Rihanna can thank Britney Spears for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed with all of you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse