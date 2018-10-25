“Brandi Glanville was robbed while she & her sons were home” links
  • October 25, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Brandi Glanville and Brian Raider

Brandi Glanville’s home was burgled while she & her sons were home. [Reality Tea]
Looking back on it, was Nirvana’s In Utero a bad album? Huh. [Jezebel]
Gronk’s girlfriend is a beautiful model, how shocking. [The Blemish]
I remember Pop Up Video and I actually miss it. [Pajiba]
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is a booger-eater. [OMG Blog]
Evangeline Lilly wore high-fashion shorts on the red carpet. [LaineyGossip]
I absolutely love this story of the dog who scammed his way to a lot of McDonald’s hamburgers. What a good dog. [Dlisted]
Natalie Portman’s giant poncho is indeed hilarious. [GoFugYourself]
These Gucci brooches are not cute. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Brandi Glanville arrives at Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Brandi Glanville was robbed while she & her sons were home” links”

  1. Mel M says:
    October 25, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Agreed, I miss pop up video, love them.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment