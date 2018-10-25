“Brandi Glanville was robbed while she & her sons were home” links

Brandi Glanville’s home was burgled while she & her sons were home. [Reality Tea]

Looking back on it, was Nirvana’s In Utero a bad album? Huh. [Jezebel]

Gronk’s girlfriend is a beautiful model, how shocking. [The Blemish]

I remember Pop Up Video and I actually miss it. [Pajiba]

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is a booger-eater. [OMG Blog]

Evangeline Lilly wore high-fashion shorts on the red carpet. [LaineyGossip]

I absolutely love this story of the dog who scammed his way to a lot of McDonald’s hamburgers. What a good dog. [Dlisted]

Natalie Portman’s giant poncho is indeed hilarious. [GoFugYourself]

These Gucci brooches are not cute. [Tom & Lorenzo]