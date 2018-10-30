Duchess Meghan wears J.Crew, Brandon Maxwell & a Burberry trench in New Zealand

Here are some photos from the last full day of activities from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s crazy, long tour. They spent all of Tuesday in New Zealand. They started the day in the North Shore, where they dedicated a (privately donated) area of native bush to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy program. Meghan wore J.Crew skinny jeans in charcoal, rain boots from Muck Boots, a scoop neck t-shirt from Lavender Hill, a blazer from Karen Walker and, in some photos, Meghan also wore an exclusive windbreaker from the QEII National Trust, which is not for sale (but should be). Meghan looked very cute and sporty! She even planted a tree with a kid.
Several hours later, Meghan and Harry stepped out to visit a charity called Pillars, which works with kids whose parents are in prison. Meghan wore a pale beige Brandon Maxwell dress and – you guessed it! – another trench coat, this time a silk trench by Burberry. While these pale neutrals look fine on Meghan, I wish she would have worn more bright colors and jewel tones during this trip.
And finally, in the evening, Meghan and Harry attended a reception at the Auckland War Memorial hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Meghan repeated an Antonio Berardi dress, one which we really haven’t had the chance to see before – she wore this in 2017, when she went to see Harry play polo, but there were few photos of her and the dress back then. I’m not sure if you can see clearly, but this dress has a lot of friggin’ buttons. MY GOD.
The white dress and trench coat outfit looks almost identical to the outfit she wore on the first day of the tour. It seems kind of wasteful to me. If you like it so much just re-wear the first outfit again.
The Antonio Berardi dress is nice but it could have done without so many useless buttons!
I really like all of these, but my favorite’s the first one! She has the blazer for a professional look, then throws the windbreaker on and, just like that, she’s ready to go into the wild! (I mean, not exactly, but you get the idea).
Nice outfits, but they need a pop of color. Buttons, blah colored clothes that cost a fortune, and nude pumps are becoming Meghans regular look. I like her windbreaker outfit best, and she looks so cute with her hair in a casual ponytail
Those black boots are pretty much exactly the same ones I use for farm chores at the sanctuary I volunteer at. Mine are from Canadian Tire and cost 50$ and I use them to muck horse manure.
Good to know my footwear is so hip (though I doubt hers were 50$)
From the point of view of a casual observer of celebrity gossip, the trip is a success. She’s out and about while pregnant, happy to interact, looks appropriate at various functions, and people are happy to see her.
I’m just distracted by how uncomfortably large of a step she’s taking haha. I assume she’s stepping over/around something but it looks so exaggerated because of the timing of the photo catching him in the beginning of a step.
Jessica Mulroney is now ABC ‘Good Morning America’ style expert.
Someone accused Ben on Twitter of being jealous, and said his show was crap.
Ben tweeted back, why would he be jealous of his partner.
