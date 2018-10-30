Duchess Meghan wears J.Crew, Brandon Maxwell & a Burberry trench in New Zealand

Here are some photos from the last full day of activities from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s crazy, long tour. They spent all of Tuesday in New Zealand. They started the day in the North Shore, where they dedicated a (privately donated) area of native bush to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy program. Meghan wore J.Crew skinny jeans in charcoal, rain boots from Muck Boots, a scoop neck t-shirt from Lavender Hill, a blazer from Karen Walker and, in some photos, Meghan also wore an exclusive windbreaker from the QEII National Trust, which is not for sale (but should be). Meghan looked very cute and sporty! She even planted a tree with a kid.

Several hours later, Meghan and Harry stepped out to visit a charity called Pillars, which works with kids whose parents are in prison. Meghan wore a pale beige Brandon Maxwell dress and – you guessed it! – another trench coat, this time a silk trench by Burberry. While these pale neutrals look fine on Meghan, I wish she would have worn more bright colors and jewel tones during this trip.

And finally, in the evening, Meghan and Harry attended a reception at the Auckland War Memorial hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Meghan repeated an Antonio Berardi dress, one which we really haven’t had the chance to see before – she wore this in 2017, when she went to see Harry play polo, but there were few photos of her and the dress back then. I’m not sure if you can see clearly, but this dress has a lot of friggin’ buttons. MY GOD.