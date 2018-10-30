Princess Ayako married a commoner, gave up her title & still has to do royal work

It’s nice to check in with the Japanese Imperial house every now and then, because even I get tired of the Windsors sometimes. From what little I know of the Chrysanthemum Throne, it feels like the Japanese royal house has a lot more power than most modern European royal houses too, so Japanese royalty actually *matters* more in the day-to-day lives of Japanese citizens. Earlier this year, we heard about Princess Mako, the granddaughter to Emperor Akihito, postponing her wedding to a “commoner” because of what she said was “immaturity.” Mako wanted more time to think about what she was doing and how her life would change, because Japanese princesses have to renounce their titles (and their royal lifestyles) when they marry commoners. Well, as it turns out, Mako’s second cousin (??) Princess Ayako just married a commoner and so now she’s no longer a princess!

Japan’s Princess Ayako is now a married woman — and no longer a royal. The 28-year old, who renounced her royal status to wed a commoner, tied the knot on Monday morning in a Shinto ceremony at Tokyo’s historic Meiji Shrine. A small group of about 30 family members attended, according to news reports. The groom, Kei Moriya, 32, is a shipping executive. Ayako, who wore a traditional court kimono and hakama skirt and styled her hair in the “osuberakashi” ancient style for noblewomen, spoke to reporters following the ceremony to express her joy. “How happy I am that so many people have celebrated (our marriage). We want to make efforts to become a couple like my mother and father,” The Mainichi newspaper reported. Her late father, Prince Takamado (cousin of present Emperor Akihito) who died in 2002, “would have rejoiced at my marriage” she added, telling reporters that the top hat Moriya was holding had belonged to her father. Moriya said, “I want to support her firmly and hold hands to look forward and build a family full of smiles.” To accommodate the need for more working royals, on Friday, in a first of it’s kind historical change, Princess Hisako, 65, announced her daughter would continue to retain patronage over two institutions.

People Magazine goes on to note that there are already attempts to change the Imperial Household Law, which tosses out perfectly capable princesses as soon as they marry. There are now only 17 members of the royal household, 11 of them women. They’re running out of princes and princesses to actually do appearances and take on charitable patronages and such, which is why even though Princess Ayako is no longer a princess, she’s still going to have to do “royal work,” as her mom announced before the wedding. Which is bulls–t!! If you’re going to take away her princess title, you shouldn’t expect her to do royal work. Change the laws, Japan!!