Tiffany Haddish ditched a date by leaving for the bathroom, have you done this?



Tiffany Haddish is starring in Tyler Perry’s new comedy, Nobody’s Fool, which is out this week. It also stars Tika Sumpter, Whoopi Goldberg and Amber Riley. Tiffany plays a woman who just got out of prison who has to help her sister find the guy who is catfishing her. It’s a stupid premise but the trailer makes it look funny. US asked Tiffany at the premiere about the worst date she’d ever had. She said that the guy smelled so bad that she ditched him at the movies by saying she was going to the bathroom and then never came back. Also she prefers guys without kids. She’s 38, how does she even meet guys without kids? Is she only dating younger guys? Here’s what she said:

Tiffany Haddish [told US about] the worst date she’s ever been on. “He smelled really bad, like ass,” Haddish, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly at the premiere of Nobody’s Fool in New York City on Sunday, October 28. “He stank.” “Oh, you know, I said he stank! He was looking at me like I was crazy for telling him that he stink,” she told Us. “And then we [went] to the movies, right, and we was in the theater and I told him I’d be right back, I gotta use the restroom, and I never came back.” Earlier this month, Haddish told Us that she sets high standards for her love interests. “My taste in guys is ones that don’t have kids already and also a credit score higher than mine,” she explained at the Variety Power of Women event. “That shows there’s responsibility.”

[From US Magazine]

I like the high credit score criteria. That’s something I remember Anthony Mackie saying he used for qualifying potential dates. He would just ask them their credit score. As for her ditching a date by lying and saying she was going to the bathroom, have you ever done this? I haven’t, but I had a similar bad date years ago with a guy who had awful breath and picked his teeth. He would have been attractive with decent hygiene and a different personality. I guess he would never have been attractive but I saw the potential in him. Luckily I wasn’t stupid enough to go on a second date. I did waste two hours of my time, which Tiffany was able to avoid. She would have had to sit right next to him at the movies too, she dodged a bullet.