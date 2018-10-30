Tiffany Haddish ditched a date by leaving for the bathroom, have you done this?

Tiffany Haddish is starring in Tyler Perry’s new comedy, Nobody’s Fool, which is out this week. It also stars Tika Sumpter, Whoopi Goldberg and Amber Riley. Tiffany plays a woman who just got out of prison who has to help her sister find the guy who is catfishing her. It’s a stupid premise but the trailer makes it look funny. US asked Tiffany at the premiere about the worst date she’d ever had. She said that the guy smelled so bad that she ditched him at the movies by saying she was going to the bathroom and then never came back. Also she prefers guys without kids. She’s 38, how does she even meet guys without kids? Is she only dating younger guys? Here’s what she said:
Tiffany Haddish [told US about] the worst date she’s ever been on.
“He smelled really bad, like ass,” Haddish, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly at the premiere of Nobody’s Fool in New York City on Sunday, October 28. “He stank.”
“Oh, you know, I said he stank! He was looking at me like I was crazy for telling him that he stink,” she told Us. “And then we [went] to the movies, right, and we was in the theater and I told him I’d be right back, I gotta use the restroom, and I never came back.”
Earlier this month, Haddish told Us that she sets high standards for her love interests. “My taste in guys is ones that don’t have kids already and also a credit score higher than mine,” she explained at the Variety Power of Women event. “That shows there’s responsibility.”
I like the high credit score criteria. That’s something I remember Anthony Mackie saying he used for qualifying potential dates. He would just ask them their credit score. As for her ditching a date by lying and saying she was going to the bathroom, have you ever done this? I haven’t, but I had a similar bad date years ago with a guy who had awful breath and picked his teeth. He would have been attractive with decent hygiene and a different personality. I guess he would never have been attractive but I saw the potential in him. Luckily I wasn’t stupid enough to go on a second date. I did waste two hours of my time, which Tiffany was able to avoid. She would have had to sit right next to him at the movies too, she dodged a bullet.
Photos credit: WENN.com
I’d consider doing something like this if the guy gave off really bad vibes. I’m pretty sure I went on a date with a budding serial killer one time. Gawd he was creepy.
I would say no, I’m not that rude, but there were a couple of times at parties that I had enough to drink that I forgot about my date and left out without them. One time I came to a bus stop and my date from hours before was sitting there crying because I had abandoned him. In my defense I was only like 18 at the time.
Ohhh, poor guy! I agree as an adult just walking out on a date seems pretty rude, instead I’d have to just say “sorry, this isn’t going to work” and leave rather than just ditching someone, but man I did some thoughtless stuff as a teen that I feel terrible about. One boy even confronted me about ghosting him (and I’d actually quite liked him, but I was 16 and who I liked could change with the weather, I didn’t have the maturity to honestly speak to him), I still feel bad about it.
I actually think it’s really shitty and disrespectful to ‘ditch’ a date (or any other human) like that. Unless you fear for your safety, I think one should be able to say ‘I dont want to be here, I’m leaving’?
I don’t care how bad someone smells or how boring they are or whatever, everyone should have a little respect for their fellow humans. Again I’m assuming there is no threat to ones personal safety or other overt arsehole behaviour.
I agree with you 100%.
Depending on the circumstances I’d do it.
Confrontation causes me crippling anxiety.
Most likely I’d suck it up and do the date.
But if he was scary or something I might be cheesy and creep out
I’ve never done this, but yes, stink would be a deal-breaker for me. I was once asked what is the most attractive thing that draws me to a man, and my answer was his scent. Men that smell good are sexy. If you can’t even bathe for our first date, I already know what’s up. You’re nasty, your abode is probably disgusting, and being with you means I will forever live a life of cleaning up after your nasty @$$. No thanks.
hahahaha…I remember back in HS, we had this thing called Peer Group where seniors would lead groups of freshman to “guide” them. we had the opp to do a Boys ask Girls and Girls ask Boys thing, and one of the questions from the Boys was “what attracts you to a guy”.
we went around the circle and the girls, one by one, “personality and looks”, “personality and nice eyes” etc…got to me and I said “personality and if they’re CLEAN”…and then every girl in the circle was like “yeah, they gotta be clean” all at once. it was hilarious.
Even though someone smelling really bad would disgust me, I wouldn’t be able to just leave them like that. It just seems cruel. I did once go out on a blind date with the brother of a coworker. He was already super drunk when I arrived at the pub to meet him and he acted so bizarrely, that when he went to the bathroom, the manager suggested I leave out the back, which I did. His behaviour really disturbed me and made me feel like my safety was threatened. I literally ran all the way to my car. Other than feeling unsafe, I’d never ditch anyone.
It’s not so difficult finding dudes without kids these days. Millennials are having kids later in life or not at all. I find it more difficult to find a dude that hates hiking because apparently all single people are supposed to love hiking.
I’m not dating right now (it’s too much trouble, like constantly interviewing for a job), but when I was still in my 30s and active, I called these guys hikey-bikeys. I mean, I’m glad you like to do that and I’ll give most things a try, but once I’ve given it a try, then NO if I don’t like it. The last time I did that it was cross country skiing and snowshoeing. Hated them both. There’s no getting around it, I’m just an indoor person.
This happened to a former friend of mine. She and some guy went out for some drinks. The guy went to order their first drinks at the bar and he never returned to the table. It was a shitty thing to do. But considering that this girl was a complete bunny boiler, the asshole definitely dodged a bullet.
Ok what’s a bunny boiler? I need to know.
I bet she’s talking about Alex Forrest In Fatal Attraction. She cooked the rabbit!
“Fatal Attraction” with Glenn Close and Michael Douglas. Did you see it?
I have never watched Fatal Attraction. Are you telling me he had a pet rabbit and the crazy woman put it in boiling water for revenge?
It was his daughter’s pet rabbit and the crazy spurned woman boiled it for revenge.
@ Carmen
That is insane ! Wish I hadn’t asked lol !
I’ve never ditched a date but declined a second one. I met this guy online. When he spoke he kept asking me how much I weighed. When I agreed to meet him for dinner he showed up 20 minutes late and had been drinking. He had tried to convince me prior to that to meet him at a park and I said no. He looked nothing like his picture and confessed he lied about his age and not having kids. Then spent the entire time complaining about women who gain weight and asked me again how much I weighed. Meanwhile I could see he had a gut and probably never turned down seconds. I called a friend of mine from the bathroom because I didn’t know what to do (I had already ordered). I got through it and tried to get away as fast as I could. I would not let him walk me to my car and he was trying to convince me to come to his to listen to music he was promoting. (He claimed he was a music promoter). I was like “nah I’m good” he texted me the next day and I didn’t respond. Looking back he was probably married and didn’t want his wife to find out he was on this website hence the pic of his cousin.
I have never ditched a date like that. And I have been on multiple that weren’t exactly fun dates. But no matter how hard and/or difficult it is, I always take them aside when I feel it’s going nowhere and say: “Look, I like you, but this is going nowhere so let’s go our seperate ways.”
There’s no harm in that, and it always beats the disappointment of ghosting someone. People have feelings, no matter how creepy or rude they are. Besides, I would never want to stoop down to that kind of level as a person myself.
A guy in a chat room tried to hook up with me provided i was no bigger than a US size 14. I told him, “actually, I’m a size 4 [which was true], but since you judge women by their dress size, forget it.” I hate jerks like that.
If I really couldn’t stand to be around the guy I might make up an excuse to leave (although honestly I’ve never actually even done that), but I wouldn’t just disappear and leave him to wonder what happened. I don’t think I’d just slip out without a word unless I was afraid he’d get scary if I said I was leaving.
Also, if someone I was just getting to know asked my credit score, I’d assume they were trying to scam me into taking out a loan for them. I’ve seen that before where the scammer says oh you’ll get a much better rate with your score, just take out the loan in your name but I’ll pay it I promise, and then they vanish (sometimes with the item they used the loan to buy), leaving the poor dupe on the hook for the remainder of the loan.
In my early 20’s before I was comfortable telling a date off that turned out to be an a-hole I actually crawled out of the window of a restaurant bathroom. I had to crawl onto the toilet, bust out the screen and hoist myself out onto a dumpster and took a cab home….. ruined my outfit but it was worth it.
Um. What?
He turned out to be a complete narcissistic creep and I felt he would have made a scene if I just got up to leave. I went to the restroom and saw the window and decided to get out of there.
Good for you. Resourceful and self-care. Very bad people can rely on the good manners of others. I taught my nieces this and one said she used it when out a a far too old guy kept bugging them and it was word for word what I told her I had done once, two inches from his face she yelled: “Why don’t you just *uck off!” And he did. She said it was one of her best lessons. Don’t get pulled in by the “I just want to have a nice time” “why are you being rude” tricks. Don’t get me wrong, I’m very polite and kind, but like I said bad people rely on unnecessary feelings of the desire to have good manners in all situations.
Yes! Yes! If someone is genuinely a good person, then by all means, they deserve common courtesy. But this “women need to be polite” crap needs to STOP when it comes to creeps. Tell them, loud and proud, to GO THE EFF ON! The me too movement is helping us have the power to do this and we should all be telling young girls and women that THIS IS OKAY if the situation calls for it, decorum should be the least of our worries.
I only did that once – the guy gave off really scary vibes and, without really knowing why, I was scared, so I just excused myself and left out the back door. Your safety trumps politeness, every time – women have been killed because they didn’t want to hurt the other person’s feelings and didn’t extricate themselves from a situation that gave them the heebie-jeebies.
Otherwise, it’s rude; there are kinder and better ways to ditch someone you’re just not into.
You did the right thing. In this world of wackos, if you had scary vibes, run like hell. I gotta say, I’m glad I’m married.
You did what you needed to do. Glad you got away unharmed.
I feel that women do what we need to at the time to be safe. Sometimes a man is giving off vibes like he won’t listen to our words and it’s going to get ugly. If I were to feel in real danger I’d do it, I’d do what I had to do to protect myself.
Would I do it because someone stank? Like you said, there are better ways to deal with a situation like that particular type.
Women are trained to be nice and compromising no matter the situation, even over their own instincts. Gavin de Becker talks about it at length in “The Gift of Fear.” A big part of his book is about encouraging people to follow their instincts in situations like that. If you feel fear, it’s usually a reason.
Yes, to you all. I should have read down further before commenting. Agreed.
Humans are the only animal taught not to trust their instincts
Very tacky and mean. Was it a blind date? If she had been with him before, did he stink then? Oh so many unanswered questions, wondering if it is a true story or if she was having some unfunny fun with the magazine.
I walked out on a date with a fairly handsome young doctor. We were at a local Mexican restaurant, and while we were having margaritas and waiting on our food, he looked at me in all seriousness and asked “so, we’re f*&%ing tonight, yeah?” I laughed like I thought he was being clever and told him I had to use the washroom. I told the bar I had an emergency and needed my food to go and ghosted him.
No regrets. Creep.
What an asshat. You are amazing. Grab the quesadilla and leave Dodge asap! Strong woman, perverted young doctor.
Why do some men think they can just have whatever they want. How dare you not be willing to give it up to a handsome young doctor ! Good for you for walking out.
I love you thought about the food!
I went on a blind date with a guy that was obviously lying about his age and was a good 20 years older than me. I decided to muscle thru the evening and make this best of it. We were at a live music venue and he leaned over and whispered in my ear “ I’ll pay you whatever you want!” I was certain I had to have heard incorrectly and said “ pardon me?” He leans over and says it louder just as the music stopped, by the sudden attention we received I know others heard. I picked up my purse and walked out, once out the door I ran for my car, he followed me apologizing for a few blocks but when he saw the horrified look on my face thankfully gave up…
Wow some men are so f*cking disgusting !
Just pretended to be sick. Went to the bathroom to pretend to vomit and asked to be taken home ASAP. Makes me smile just remembering how happy I was when I got home.
I haven’t, but I’ve known people who have. I would do it if I felt the guy was squirrely, though. Like giving me really offputting vibes.
Yes and I have no regrets. Years ago, I went on a Match.com date and he seemed normal but was incredibly rude to our waitress from the minute we sat down. She was new and obviously nervous but very nice and friendly. She accidentally spilled a drink on me and he went ballistic. I didn’t care because it was an accident and she was so mortified. He totally made a scene and I was just done with him. I went to the ladies room to clean up and then asked the waitress to sneak me out of the kitchen. I apologized to her and also gave her a twenty because I knew he wouldn’t tip her.
Should I have said something to him? Yes, absolutely but I am extremely non- confrontational. He ended up messaging me and called me a c**t so, bullet dodged.
Wow that is so disgusting. Why are these men like this? Who the f*ck raised them?
I haven’t done this, but I would if I feared for my safety or if the guy was a total racist. Although if he were a racist, I’d probably just get up and leave, without the pretense of going to the bathroom. When I was young and dumb, I stuck out a full dinner date, complete with parting kiss-on-cheek-but-very-close-to-mouth with a guy that my best friend nicknamed the Klansman. My BFF was so mad at me for that – he felt I should have tossed my drink in the Klansman’s face and left. (I’m a nonBlack WOC.) But I was younger and socialized to be polite at all costs and not hurt feelings or be disrespectful (you know, some of the comments I see above in this thread). I like to think that if I went on a first date with a guy like that tonight, I’d have no problem standing up in the middle of my salad and being like, wow, you’re racist trash, and walking out.
“…nicknamed the Klansman.” Umm, did you know his nickname before you agreed to go out with him because, damn, that is a tell all. LOL!
I agree that ghosting is acceptable and even recommended if your safety is in question. But if it’s just a matter of being uncomfortable, I think you should just try to get through it. I think I’d feel terrible if someone did that to me, so I wouldn’t want to do that to someone else.
About the credit score – it’s one thing to want someone with a good credit score, but insisting someone have a credit score that’s higher than yours? I think striving to improve yours is important and that it makes sense to be with someone financially secure. But this seems like a double standard.
I have excellent credit, however, if someone I barely knew asked me for the score I would tell them to jump off. It’s not that serious but when it gets there we can discuss it.
