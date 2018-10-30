Duchess Meghan’s BFF-stylist Jessica Mulroney took a gig on ‘GMA’

I continue to believe that the Duchess of Sussex needs to fire Jessica Mulroney as her part-time stylist and hire someone London-based full time. I know Jessica is one of Meghan’s closest friends, and I know that Jessica has been very trustworthy during the whole royal romance, engagement and marriage. I get that Jessica is a professional stylist too. But enough. Meghan needs someone full-time, at her disposal, and she needs to have someone with better professional credentials at many of the design houses. While I’ve liked some of what Meghan wore during the Pacific tour, a lot of the clothes weren’t really all that great.
Here’s another reason for why Meghan needs to fire Jessica: Jessica is being a bit tacky. Jessica is now profiting off her connection to Meghan by taking a job as a “fashion contributor” for Good Morning America. Ugh.
More evidence of the Meghan Markle effect? Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney has joined Good Morning America as a fashion contributor. The bridal stylist announced the news on Instagram on Monday, writing, “I couldn’t be happier. Dream job!!! Hard work does pay off sometimes.” She added, “Cheers to the whole GMA team for making this little Canadian gal feel so welcome.”
Mulroney, a longtime friend of the Duchess of Sussex, is married to Ben Mulroney, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. In her first segment, Mulroney demonstrated how to create a six-piece capsule wardrobe — “the pieces you will wear over and over again.”
“We are fed so much information when it comes to fashion,” Mulroney told Robin Roberts on-air. “How do we figure out those key pieces that we need in our closet? So that’s what a capsule collection is. It’s finding those six pieces that you can mix and match, that you can do day to night.”
Her next Good Morning America segment will be Monday, Nov. 5. The stylist is also a correspondent at Canadian talkshow CityLine and founder of the charity The Shoebox Project.
It strikes me that perhaps Meghan and Jessica worked this out ahead of time – Jessica knew that she couldn’t be Meghan’s stylist anymore, and Meghan knew that she would soon have to hire someone full time, but she still wanted to make sure that Jessica got a bigger profile. So they agreed to this, mutually. Jessica gets the gig because of her “royal connection” and a month from now, there will be a quiet announcement that Meghan is no longer using Jessica as a stylist. At least, that’s what I hope. Because if Meghan continues to use Jessica as a stylist after this, that’s pretty tacky too.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
It seems like a win-win to me. Meghan can get a professional stylist, as we’ve all been wishing for, and her BFF gets her dream job. It doesn’t seem tacky to me, really ; is she not supposed to pursue her passion because she’s been Meghan’s friend?
I agree!
I agree. Jessica was doing this (on a smaller scale) before Meghan fell in love with royalty. I have no issue with Jessica taking advantage of opportunities coming her way. How is this any different than the reverend having a book out because of his sermon at the wedding or the choir getting an record deal and going on tour due to the exposure?
Jessica has been extremely loyal. Heck she was in Australia and you wouldn’t even know it unless you followed her on social media. That is pretty damn impressive. Best of luck to her new ventures…. and I hope Meghan gets a new stylist too. Win/win for all.
She totally can capitalize on that. But what I think is tacky, is to potray it as “hard work pays off”. Um. noo. Your connection paid off.
Some regular people have connections too. I got my first after school job and a few jobs as adult through my mom and others. I still had to do the work. It is what it is.
she should say “hard work and connections pay off,” because there are plenty of people with a much lower profile who work their asses off without things ever going anywhere for them.
I’m sure she got this job because of her connections and not because of her ‘hard work’ but at the same time, any job she could get would probably be heavily influenced by her connections. She can’t just give up because her best friend married Prince Harry.
She’s a fit for the Mulroney family, I’ll say that. I agree with assessment here. This could be a way of easing her into other opportunities. Would be great! Meghan needs better and probably 2 people at least to help her with these issues, and Jessica lives in Canada.
Looking forward to Meghan building a stronger team soon. Wish Jessica the best but wow she’s not that good at her job unless you’re a a real housewife perhaps.
“but she still wanted to make sure that Jessica got a bigger profile”
I mean – she’s married to the son of a former PM. She has plenty of connections. I just don’t think she’s very good. And I think she and Ben are kind of grating.
Sure, but that doesn’t help her as much in America–Meghan does.
And I totally agree–she just isn’t very good.
Brian Mulroney has very deep business croney ties in the US, running in the business-and-politics circles of the Republicans and Democrats, and the Palm Beach millionaire/billionaire crowd as well. So while Meghan helps raise the public profile of Jessica, her father-in-law’s connections almost certainly help her close the contracts.
Oh, I’m not saying they don’t help. But this is a TV role and visibility and being celebrity adjacent is huge.
This woman rubs me the wrong way and is all sorts of tacky. She’s got to go.
Style and Facewise she could fit in some Real Housewives franchise
If we associate Karlie Kloss with the Kushners, then anyone with the Mulroney name needs to be associated with the deadbeat prime minister who grifted our government long before trump was destroying America, and got his son a cushy gig because of the ties of media/government and it’s why it’s so easy to believe that the media is bed and complicit with governments.
It’s difficult not to judge the Duchess by her close association with that family.
yes, thank you for saying this! Of course she is tacky, she married into the disgraced Mulroney family. Bunch of awful grifters.
It is hard not to judge Meghan for being friends with people like this.
Interesting, thanks. I know little about Canadian history unfortunately so while I knew Ben was the son of a former prime minister, I have little knowledge of what he was like as a PM.
Mulroney was so hated toward the end of his time as PM that he stepped down in 93 and Kim Campbell was the first female PM for a hot second. Then the election happened and the Progressive Conservatives were decimated and left with about 3 seats in parliament. On top of that the Quebec contingent of PCs left and followed former cabinet minister Bouchard to form the Bloc Québécois, which was a federal party dedicated to separatism.
Mulroney was viewed as being too friendly with Reagan and he helped bring in the US Canada Free Trade agreement, predecessor to NAFTA and the beginning of manufacturing jobs leaving Canada. He also brought in a new tax, the GST, which was supremely hated, but remains with us to this day. Sales taxes almost doubled for every province except Alberta, which had no sales tax at all.
I will give him credit for being against apartheid before the UK and US changed their position, but that’s about it.
Then in his career after PM, he should have been charged with being literally paid off with a bag full of money in the Schneider affair, but somehow he got away with it.
Well said.
Let’s hope Mulroney will soon be history because she is mega-tacky and you (I) notice it in Meghan’s outfits. Meghan is very pretty / has a great body but her outfits often look ill-fitted and cheap (despite being expensive).
This. Everyone on here always praises her clothes. But to me they are just no.
Leta not forget that PM Mulroney also stole $2 million dollars from the Canadian people which he has never returned.
the mulroneys are bad news all around.
AND let’s not forget that the GST (Goods and Services Tax) was an 8% tax!!!!!! On ALL goods and services. Coming from a Conservative/Republican politician, it was really rich. Aren’t these the “LESS TAX” people?
bless meghan for trying to help her friend, but jessica is not up to the job. agreed on everything stated in the post.
+10 … This might be the most friendship-preserving way of easing Jessica out of Meghan’s professional sphere. Even when Meghan’s clothes are good they never seem “as good as they should be” considering her profile and price point.
Yes. MM should have a real stylist.
While I roll my eyes at “stylists”, for a famous person like Meghan who does a lot of official appearances, I can see why a real (as opposed to self-described) stylist can help, especially if they know up-and-coming designers. They can also be helpful if they’re knowledgeable of designers from other countries, for when the client is visiting that country. This woman doesn’t seem to have those qualifications, as is evidenced by her dumb appearance on GMA.
It cracks me up when you go on Instagram and you see these wealthy women claiming to be fashion experts or stylists, when all they are are rich unemployed women who like to shop or read Vogue.
Mumbles, yes, and they can be dispassionate with their client.
To be fair, Jessica Mulroney has had on air/TV gigs long before Meghan became Duchess Meghan, so I can’t side eye her for this move.
Having said that, why anyone would want to be styled by her, given how she has repeatedly dressed Meghan is ill fitting/inappropriate/awkward outfits, is beyond me. I mean Meghan is stunning and JM has managed to dull her shine repeatedly with awkward styling choices!
her gigs were on canadian tv, because of connections. an american morning show is a whole other beast.
I would rather go naked than be styled by her. She looks a MESS. The botox and blown up lips and tacky makeup. Ugh.
I always assumed that Jessica Mulroney was the person giving inside tips to Lainey Gossip about Meghan Markle. Whether that was authorized or unauthorized by MM, I don’t know. There’s the added connection between Lainey and JM’s husband, Ben Mulroney, who worked with Lainey on eTalk at CTV. It’s a small media world in Canada.
Yes! I totally agree with you! If Jessica gets cut off so will Lainey!
That would explain many of the exclusives Lainey got while M&H were dating and the lead up to the wedding
lainey and ben might be co-workers, which would make her hesitant to shade jessica (although she seems to do it sublty, here and there) but i don’t think lainey would be getting info from jessica.
jessica just doesn’t seem to be lainey’s type, whether personality or style-wise.
Meghan will have access to whatever designer she pleases, without relying on the connections of a stylist, fortunately (especially since Meghan will buy, not borrow). Because realistically, given the restrictions on her wardrobe and the giant day rate of a top tier stylist, Meghan needs someone to help put together a variety of looks in her closet and then to keep a styling assistant around to help with the grunt work for big stuff (I can only imagine the work involved with keeping the clothing and accessories straight on this tour).
Meghan owes Mulroney imo. Mulroney is the connection between Meghan meeting and rubbing elbows with Harry and diplomats/royals.
I don’t know about owing, but it is true that Mulroney was Meghan’s ‘in’ to Canadian high society and consequent introduction to Harry.
But, that’s how social lives work, right? We meet people through our friends? It doesn’t mean you owe anyone anything….I mean I sure hope I don’t owe anything the guy in my freshman dorm who introduced me to my husband..
meghan doesn’t actually “owe” jessica a thing. her “in” to the soho house was cory, not jessica. jessica would not have been the one to introduce her to any harry-adjacent social circle. jessica is the hanger-on
Wrong.Her in to Soho house was Markus Anderson
As much as I dislike her, Jessica Mulroney is not a hanger on, she is part of the Toronto elite. She is a Canadian socialite with a ton of $$ and deep connections.
She left a tag on her dress for the world to see. She needs to be fired immediately
Yes!
I would think it is more likely that the job came via her husband. Ben is quite connected in the entertainment/talk show circuit. However, yes, her connection to the Duchess probably cemented it.
Ugh the Mulroneys, riding coattails, Pippa style? It makes me a bit embarrassed to be Canadian.
The Duchess needs a new stylist. I think there are American stylists who are much more skilled than Mulroney at this. Someone based in London makes more sense.
Umm..looking at the news, Canadians have NOTHING to be embarrassed about, but my fellow Americans and I have a great deal to be mortified about. Hope the November elections change things a bit. Canada is my go-to place if things don’t change, questionable styling or not!
Lol, focus you’re embarassment in the Ford’s. In comparison Jessica Mulroney is harmless.
ironically, caroline mulroney (ben’s sister and jessica’s sister-in-law) is the attorney general of doug ford’s provincial government.
Also, thankfully, Canada is more than just Ontario.
Did you see the GMA capsule collection? Hideous!
Just awful. Each piece was awful (except the pants) and together even worse!
Hire an actual stylist Meg!
I already know how to dress in drab colored-overly expensive-ill fitting clothing.
I dunno about this. I think that JM has obviously profited by marrying into a high profile family (although my understanding is that her family is also a well off Canadian family, right?) and I don’t know if I can fault her for using those connections to her benefit. I also wonder how much she is actively styling Meghan right now. It seems like this site bashes JM for any “bad” look from Meghan but she doesn’t get credit for the good ones, lol. I know she went to Australia but do we think she is picking every outfit that Meghan wears?
But I think JM’s personal style is…..well, its her style I guess, ha. I feel like she is often wearing costumes for her IG and social media. Like I just cant understand actually wearing some of those clothes out in public?
I did think she looked lovely at the wedding, both for the day and evening events.
Now that said – I do think she is benefiting from her connection to Meghan but it seems like they are still good friends, so I guess it doesn’t bother Meghan? I dunno.
ALSO. I agree that Meghan needs a full time professional stylist who is London based. JM is certainly loyal to Meghan which is probably why she’s still in the picture as a stylist, but Meghan needs someone a bit different.
I’ve read that JM went to the Invictus games, not as Meghan’s stylist.
most importantly – why are we not dissecting whether Jessica is wearing skinny jeans or jeggings in that picture?!!??!!
Ha, ha, ha! My favorite comment so far, bless you!
I’m game: IMO she is wearing skinny jeans. Only Kate is allowed to wear jeggings.
I always thought Jessica was using Meghan for personal advancement. I am so hoping that when Meghan returns to the UK she will get herself a proper wardrobe staff, and that her wardrobe starts to show more coherence in concept (gosh that sounds funny but you know what I mean), more soft pretty colors and less drab neutrals (I know Meghan has some attractive stuff in navy but I think it does absolutely nothing for her and she should never wear it again), and more varied hairstyles. I thought her bun looked marvellous pulled more toward the top her head on the tour. Of course, maternity clothes will delay that, but on the other hand, they will also give Meghan time to rethink and plan post-baby wardrobe.
Nah. Like her or not, Mulroney is more contacted than Meghan.
Why would be tacky to put your friends on? If i’m eating we all are 🤷🏾♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed!
I had no idea that The Mulrooneys were behind the Shoebox Project. I donate every year.
I know style is subjective but JM’s styling is consistently bad to me. I wonder if she has any actually training/education in the field or whether it was just fashion family nepotism.
Professional bridal stylist or not. The woman is tacky.
I admire JM’s loyalty to Meghan during the early days, but, just like Meghan has done in the past, Meghan needs to clean house and get ride of JM as a stylist.
Meghan can do better and should do better.
Jessica was already a professional style contributor so it’s not like her whole career is based off Meghan, let’s be fair. But I do agree, she got the job because of the royal connection and with that said, it’s a great thing because now Meghan HAS to get a new stylist. Yay!
This is exactly how I feel: Meghan and Jessica now get to part ways professionally while still remaining on good terms with each other.
I don’t even think that Jessica is her stylist. Jessica is from a well established Canadian family. She was fine before Ben and even Meghan. Her family owns a big retail chain in Canada. Also, she does this gig on a Canadian daytime show. Its not that far of a reach. I’m not understanding why she is being bashed for taking advantage of opportunities. Isn’t this what ever self help book stress?? You’ll never move forward and achieve your dreams if you don’t make and go after opportunities.
I don’t think it’s wrong for her to take the opportunities. I probably just think she shouldn’t be given the opportunities in the first place — she’s not someone I think looks all that fashionable on a global scale. If I wanted to have inflated lips like a Kardashian, I could just go to Kylie Jenner’s Instagram for advice on this.
this, exaxtly.
Lots of awesome American women on this board, yes come on in to Canada!. Due to the Trump effect though, the wait times for immigration now are very long. And some of do not dress well, fair warning. 😊
I think she looks like a Real Housewife….of some city. That’s why I have no idea why she’s lauded as a fashionista. Proof positive that if the media keeps repeating something over and over I suppose it becomes the truth.
I don’t fault Meghan for her loyalty to her friend. I just think Jessica Mulroney has bad taste (which isn’t the worst thing in the world, but why are we being told to take advice from her? I’d rather take advice from Gwyneth Paltrow. At least she doesn’t have inflated lips.)
I went through her Instagram page. A lot of plastic. But if her friend doesn’t mind, then…
F I N A L L Y
I am sure Jessica is a lovely person and a loyal friend but her styling of Meghan falls flat far too often. I am always surprised when I love a look on Meghan. And I think Meghan is fantastic; she just needs a better stylist. Fingers crossed she finds one.
I think much of her choice to ask Jessica to style her for so long was due to the fact that Meghan was worried they would lose touch and the friendship would slowly fade out. I understand that. But I think they’ll be fine.
Meghan looks lovely in elegant, understated outfits…structured with some modernity, nice bright pops of color for a little twist. Ruffles, buttons, bells and whistles don’t work for her. Clean lines are what she rocks.
The equivalent of Pippa.
I guanatee Jessica has a google alert on her name and will be reading this blog later
