Duchess Meghan’s BFF-stylist Jessica Mulroney took a gig on ‘GMA’

I continue to believe that the Duchess of Sussex needs to fire Jessica Mulroney as her part-time stylist and hire someone London-based full time. I know Jessica is one of Meghan’s closest friends, and I know that Jessica has been very trustworthy during the whole royal romance, engagement and marriage. I get that Jessica is a professional stylist too. But enough. Meghan needs someone full-time, at her disposal, and she needs to have someone with better professional credentials at many of the design houses. While I’ve liked some of what Meghan wore during the Pacific tour, a lot of the clothes weren’t really all that great.

Here’s another reason for why Meghan needs to fire Jessica: Jessica is being a bit tacky. Jessica is now profiting off her connection to Meghan by taking a job as a “fashion contributor” for Good Morning America. Ugh.

More evidence of the Meghan Markle effect? Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney has joined Good Morning America as a fashion contributor. The bridal stylist announced the news on Instagram on Monday, writing, “I couldn’t be happier. Dream job!!! Hard work does pay off sometimes.” She added, “Cheers to the whole GMA team for making this little Canadian gal feel so welcome.” Mulroney, a longtime friend of the Duchess of Sussex, is married to Ben Mulroney, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. In her first segment, Mulroney demonstrated how to create a six-piece capsule wardrobe — “the pieces you will wear over and over again.” “We are fed so much information when it comes to fashion,” Mulroney told Robin Roberts on-air. “How do we figure out those key pieces that we need in our closet? So that’s what a capsule collection is. It’s finding those six pieces that you can mix and match, that you can do day to night.” Her next Good Morning America segment will be Monday, Nov. 5. The stylist is also a correspondent at Canadian talkshow CityLine and founder of the charity The Shoebox Project.

It strikes me that perhaps Meghan and Jessica worked this out ahead of time – Jessica knew that she couldn’t be Meghan’s stylist anymore, and Meghan knew that she would soon have to hire someone full time, but she still wanted to make sure that Jessica got a bigger profile. So they agreed to this, mutually. Jessica gets the gig because of her “royal connection” and a month from now, there will be a quiet announcement that Meghan is no longer using Jessica as a stylist. At least, that’s what I hope. Because if Meghan continues to use Jessica as a stylist after this, that’s pretty tacky too.

