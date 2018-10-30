« Previous Post       Next Post »

Duchess Meghan’s BFF-stylist Jessica Mulroney took a gig on ‘GMA’

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

I continue to believe that the Duchess of Sussex needs to fire Jessica Mulroney as her part-time stylist and hire someone London-based full time. I know Jessica is one of Meghan’s closest friends, and I know that Jessica has been very trustworthy during the whole royal romance, engagement and marriage. I get that Jessica is a professional stylist too. But enough. Meghan needs someone full-time, at her disposal, and she needs to have someone with better professional credentials at many of the design houses. While I’ve liked some of what Meghan wore during the Pacific tour, a lot of the clothes weren’t really all that great.

Here’s another reason for why Meghan needs to fire Jessica: Jessica is being a bit tacky. Jessica is now profiting off her connection to Meghan by taking a job as a “fashion contributor” for Good Morning America. Ugh.

More evidence of the Meghan Markle effect? Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney has joined Good Morning America as a fashion contributor. The bridal stylist announced the news on Instagram on Monday, writing, “I couldn’t be happier. Dream job!!! Hard work does pay off sometimes.” She added, “Cheers to the whole GMA team for making this little Canadian gal feel so welcome.”

Mulroney, a longtime friend of the Duchess of Sussex, is married to Ben Mulroney, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. In her first segment, Mulroney demonstrated how to create a six-piece capsule wardrobe — “the pieces you will wear over and over again.”

“We are fed so much information when it comes to fashion,” Mulroney told Robin Roberts on-air. “How do we figure out those key pieces that we need in our closet? So that’s what a capsule collection is. It’s finding those six pieces that you can mix and match, that you can do day to night.”

Her next Good Morning America segment will be Monday, Nov. 5. The stylist is also a correspondent at Canadian talkshow CityLine and founder of the charity The Shoebox Project.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

It strikes me that perhaps Meghan and Jessica worked this out ahead of time – Jessica knew that she couldn’t be Meghan’s stylist anymore, and Meghan knew that she would soon have to hire someone full time, but she still wanted to make sure that Jessica got a bigger profile. So they agreed to this, mutually. Jessica gets the gig because of her “royal connection” and a month from now, there will be a quiet announcement that Meghan is no longer using Jessica as a stylist. At least, that’s what I hope. Because if Meghan continues to use Jessica as a stylist after this, that’s pretty tacky too.

Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.

74 Responses to “Duchess Meghan’s BFF-stylist Jessica Mulroney took a gig on ‘GMA’”

  1. Nikki says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:47 am

    It seems like a win-win to me. Meghan can get a professional stylist, as we’ve all been wishing for, and her BFF gets her dream job. It doesn’t seem tacky to me, really ; is she not supposed to pursue her passion because she’s been Meghan’s friend?

    Reply
  2. Carrie says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:48 am

    She’s a fit for the Mulroney family, I’ll say that. I agree with assessment here. This could be a way of easing her into other opportunities. Would be great! Meghan needs better and probably 2 people at least to help her with these issues, and Jessica lives in Canada.

    Looking forward to Meghan building a stronger team soon. Wish Jessica the best but wow she’s not that good at her job unless you’re a a real housewife perhaps.

    Reply
  3. Erinn says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:51 am

    “but she still wanted to make sure that Jessica got a bigger profile”

    I mean – she’s married to the son of a former PM. She has plenty of connections. I just don’t think she’s very good. And I think she and Ben are kind of grating.

    Reply
  4. Tania says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:51 am

    If we associate Karlie Kloss with the Kushners, then anyone with the Mulroney name needs to be associated with the deadbeat prime minister who grifted our government long before trump was destroying America, and got his son a cushy gig because of the ties of media/government and it’s why it’s so easy to believe that the media is bed and complicit with governments.

    It’s difficult not to judge the Duchess by her close association with that family.

    Reply
    • OriginalLala says:
      October 30, 2018 at 11:12 am

      yes, thank you for saying this! Of course she is tacky, she married into the disgraced Mulroney family. Bunch of awful grifters.

      It is hard not to judge Meghan for being friends with people like this.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 30, 2018 at 11:17 am

      Interesting, thanks. I know little about Canadian history unfortunately so while I knew Ben was the son of a former prime minister, I have little knowledge of what he was like as a PM.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        October 30, 2018 at 11:41 am

        Mulroney was so hated toward the end of his time as PM that he stepped down in 93 and Kim Campbell was the first female PM for a hot second. Then the election happened and the Progressive Conservatives were decimated and left with about 3 seats in parliament. On top of that the Quebec contingent of PCs left and followed former cabinet minister Bouchard to form the Bloc Québécois, which was a federal party dedicated to separatism.
        Mulroney was viewed as being too friendly with Reagan and he helped bring in the US Canada Free Trade agreement, predecessor to NAFTA and the beginning of manufacturing jobs leaving Canada. He also brought in a new tax, the GST, which was supremely hated, but remains with us to this day. Sales taxes almost doubled for every province except Alberta, which had no sales tax at all.

        I will give him credit for being against apartheid before the UK and US changed their position, but that’s about it.

        Then in his career after PM, he should have been charged with being literally paid off with a bag full of money in the Schneider affair, but somehow he got away with it.

    • Elisa says:
      October 30, 2018 at 12:49 pm

      Well said.
      Let’s hope Mulroney will soon be history because she is mega-tacky and you (I) notice it in Meghan’s outfits. Meghan is very pretty / has a great body but her outfits often look ill-fitted and cheap (despite being expensive).

      Reply
    • Jadedone says:
      October 30, 2018 at 1:49 pm

      Leta not forget that PM Mulroney also stole $2 million dollars from the Canadian people which he has never returned.

      Reply
  5. Helen says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:52 am

    bless meghan for trying to help her friend, but jessica is not up to the job. agreed on everything stated in the post.

    Reply
  6. Clare says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:53 am

    To be fair, Jessica Mulroney has had on air/TV gigs long before Meghan became Duchess Meghan, so I can’t side eye her for this move.

    Having said that, why anyone would want to be styled by her, given how she has repeatedly dressed Meghan is ill fitting/inappropriate/awkward outfits, is beyond me. I mean Meghan is stunning and JM has managed to dull her shine repeatedly with awkward styling choices!

    Reply
  7. ellieohare says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:56 am

    I would rather go naked than be styled by her. She looks a MESS. The botox and blown up lips and tacky makeup. Ugh.

    Reply
  8. bobslaw says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:57 am

    I always assumed that Jessica Mulroney was the person giving inside tips to Lainey Gossip about Meghan Markle. Whether that was authorized or unauthorized by MM, I don’t know. There’s the added connection between Lainey and JM’s husband, Ben Mulroney, who worked with Lainey on eTalk at CTV. It’s a small media world in Canada.

    Reply
  9. Kerfuffle says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Meghan will have access to whatever designer she pleases, without relying on the connections of a stylist, fortunately (especially since Meghan will buy, not borrow). Because realistically, given the restrictions on her wardrobe and the giant day rate of a top tier stylist, Meghan needs someone to help put together a variety of looks in her closet and then to keep a styling assistant around to help with the grunt work for big stuff (I can only imagine the work involved with keeping the clothing and accessories straight on this tour).

    Reply
  10. Cranberry says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:59 am

    Meghan owes Mulroney imo. Mulroney is the connection between Meghan meeting and rubbing elbows with Harry and diplomats/royals.

    Reply
  11. Catherine says:
    October 30, 2018 at 11:07 am

    She left a tag on her dress for the world to see. She needs to be fired immediately

    Reply
  12. TheHeat says:
    October 30, 2018 at 11:08 am

    I would think it is more likely that the job came via her husband. Ben is quite connected in the entertainment/talk show circuit. However, yes, her connection to the Duchess probably cemented it.

    Reply
  13. Canadian says:
    October 30, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Ugh the Mulroneys, riding coattails, Pippa style? It makes me a bit embarrassed to be Canadian.

    The Duchess needs a new stylist. I think there are American stylists who are much more skilled than Mulroney at this. Someone based in London makes more sense.

    Reply
  14. LaraK says:
    October 30, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Did you see the GMA capsule collection? Hideous!
    Just awful. Each piece was awful (except the pants) and together even worse!
    Hire an actual stylist Meg!

    Reply
  15. Herewegoagain says:
    October 30, 2018 at 11:19 am

    I already know how to dress in drab colored-overly expensive-ill fitting clothing.

    Reply
  16. Becks1 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 11:22 am

    I dunno about this. I think that JM has obviously profited by marrying into a high profile family (although my understanding is that her family is also a well off Canadian family, right?) and I don’t know if I can fault her for using those connections to her benefit. I also wonder how much she is actively styling Meghan right now. It seems like this site bashes JM for any “bad” look from Meghan but she doesn’t get credit for the good ones, lol. I know she went to Australia but do we think she is picking every outfit that Meghan wears?

    But I think JM’s personal style is…..well, its her style I guess, ha. I feel like she is often wearing costumes for her IG and social media. Like I just cant understand actually wearing some of those clothes out in public?

    I did think she looked lovely at the wedding, both for the day and evening events.

    Now that said – I do think she is benefiting from her connection to Meghan but it seems like they are still good friends, so I guess it doesn’t bother Meghan? I dunno.

    ALSO. I agree that Meghan needs a full time professional stylist who is London based. JM is certainly loyal to Meghan which is probably why she’s still in the picture as a stylist, but Meghan needs someone a bit different.

    Reply
  17. Becks1 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 11:29 am

    most importantly – why are we not dissecting whether Jessica is wearing skinny jeans or jeggings in that picture?!!??!!

    Reply
  18. violet says:
    October 30, 2018 at 11:47 am

    I always thought Jessica was using Meghan for personal advancement. I am so hoping that when Meghan returns to the UK she will get herself a proper wardrobe staff, and that her wardrobe starts to show more coherence in concept (gosh that sounds funny but you know what I mean), more soft pretty colors and less drab neutrals (I know Meghan has some attractive stuff in navy but I think it does absolutely nothing for her and she should never wear it again), and more varied hairstyles. I thought her bun looked marvellous pulled more toward the top her head on the tour. Of course, maternity clothes will delay that, but on the other hand, they will also give Meghan time to rethink and plan post-baby wardrobe.

    Reply
  19. A says:
    October 30, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Why would be tacky to put your friends on? If i’m eating we all are 🤷🏾‍♀️

    Reply
  20. Charfromdarock says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    I had no idea that The Mulrooneys were behind the Shoebox Project. I donate every year.

    I know style is subjective but JM’s styling is consistently bad to me. I wonder if she has any actually training/education in the field or whether it was just fashion family nepotism.

    Reply
  21. Flying fish says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Professional bridal stylist or not. The woman is tacky.
    I admire JM’s loyalty to Meghan during the early days, but, just like Meghan has done in the past, Meghan needs to clean house and get ride of JM as a stylist.
    Meghan can do better and should do better.

    Reply
  22. Rose says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Jessica was already a professional style contributor so it’s not like her whole career is based off Meghan, let’s be fair. But I do agree, she got the job because of the royal connection and with that said, it’s a great thing because now Meghan HAS to get a new stylist. Yay!

    Reply
  23. Andrea says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    I don’t even think that Jessica is her stylist. Jessica is from a well established Canadian family. She was fine before Ben and even Meghan. Her family owns a big retail chain in Canada. Also, she does this gig on a Canadian daytime show. Its not that far of a reach. I’m not understanding why she is being bashed for taking advantage of opportunities. Isn’t this what ever self help book stress?? You’ll never move forward and achieve your dreams if you don’t make and go after opportunities.

    Reply
  24. Canadian says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Lots of awesome American women on this board, yes come on in to Canada!. Due to the Trump effect though, the wait times for immigration now are very long. And some of do not dress well, fair warning. 😊

    Reply
  25. perplexed says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    I think she looks like a Real Housewife….of some city. That’s why I have no idea why she’s lauded as a fashionista. Proof positive that if the media keeps repeating something over and over I suppose it becomes the truth.

    I don’t fault Meghan for her loyalty to her friend. I just think Jessica Mulroney has bad taste (which isn’t the worst thing in the world, but why are we being told to take advice from her? I’d rather take advice from Gwyneth Paltrow. At least she doesn’t have inflated lips.)

    Reply
  26. M.A.F. says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    I went through her Instagram page. A lot of plastic. But if her friend doesn’t mind, then…

    Reply
  27. Sass says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    F I N A L L Y

    I am sure Jessica is a lovely person and a loyal friend but her styling of Meghan falls flat far too often. I am always surprised when I love a look on Meghan. And I think Meghan is fantastic; she just needs a better stylist. Fingers crossed she finds one.

    I think much of her choice to ask Jessica to style her for so long was due to the fact that Meghan was worried they would lose touch and the friendship would slowly fade out. I understand that. But I think they’ll be fine.

    Meghan looks lovely in elegant, understated outfits…structured with some modernity, nice bright pops of color for a little twist. Ruffles, buttons, bells and whistles don’t work for her. Clean lines are what she rocks.

    Reply
  28. Sage says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    The equivalent of Pippa.

    Reply
  29. Jadedone says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    I guanatee Jessica has a google alert on her name and will be reading this blog later

    Reply
