“Beyonce went all out as ‘Phoni Braxton’ for Halloween” links
  • October 31, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Beyonce is Phoni Braxton for Halloween and I love it. [LaineyGossip]
Don Trump Jr. and his girlfriend made an ad, you guys. [Jezebel]
This story about a man suing Elvis’s estate is crazy. [Dlisted]
An emotional new trailer for Boy Erased. [Towleroad]
Nick Jonas’ text game seems rather basic, but effective. [JustJared]
Nicole Kidman’s dress is a little bit country, a little bit WTF. [Go Fug Yourself]
Have you ever seen the 1993 Jennifer Aniston movie Leprechaun? Meh. [Pajiba]
Teresa Giudice talks about Joe’s deportation. [Reality Tea]
I Can’t Date Jesus sounds like a good book. [OMG Blog]

8 Responses to ““Beyonce went all out as ‘Phoni Braxton’ for Halloween” links”

  1. Chaine says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    ICE is deporting sweet young moms in front of their children at the bus stop to send them back to scary places like El Salvador, so I don’t give a rip if grifter New Jersey husband gets sent back to Italy, a lovely country that is probably much safer than the US.

  2. me says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    I always thought the point of Halloween was to dress up as something scary. Beyonce looks beautiful like always !

  3. TurkeyLurkey says:
    October 31, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Beyonce made me listen to Toni Braxton all morning. Thanks Beyonce! #unbreakmyheart

    That is so funny, Phoni Braxton.

  4. IE says:
    October 31, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    I wanted celebitchy to cover Hugh Jackmans friendship with Ivanka and Jared. They were at his 50 years surprise birthday party.

  5. JeanGrey says:
    October 31, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    How is throwing on a short wig, white tank, jeans , leather jacket and red lipstick going “all out” for Halloween? Her costume is basic at best. Now, if you looked at any of the drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race IG’s you’ll really see people who are going all out.

  6. KLO says:
    October 31, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    I am sorry but no way Beyonce looks better than Toni. Toni is a beauty for the ages all by herself. And I am sure it made her day to be honored like this :) I am from the same generation as Bey so I was a teenager when Toni was at her peak. Those were the times, and what a talent she is. A legend!

    I always dreamed as a child i would one day dress up in matching sharp business suits with my man, like she did in the “You`re making me high” video. When that day came I was extatic LOL. Dreams do come true, children… hehe

  7. JadedBrit says:
    October 31, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    That’s Bey? She looks like Rihanna in her low key fabulousness!!

  8. Sandy says:
    October 31, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Beyonce looks fabulous, how nice for her to pay homage to toni Braxton, one of the greats.

