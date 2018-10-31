“Beyonce went all out as ‘Phoni Braxton’ for Halloween” links

Beyonce is Phoni Braxton for Halloween and I love it. [LaineyGossip]
Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!!
How do you look better than me on MY album cover?
I LOVE IT, Such a superstar!
Thanks for the love sis!
Happy Halloween 🎃
Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS! 💃🏽💃🏼@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/dFSbBrQV8Y
— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 30, 2018
ICE is deporting sweet young moms in front of their children at the bus stop to send them back to scary places like El Salvador, so I don’t give a rip if grifter New Jersey husband gets sent back to Italy, a lovely country that is probably much safer than the US.
The current Italian government is not so nice.
I always thought the point of Halloween was to dress up as something scary. Beyonce looks beautiful like always !
Beyonce made me listen to Toni Braxton all morning. Thanks Beyonce! #unbreakmyheart
That is so funny, Phoni Braxton.
I wanted celebitchy to cover Hugh Jackmans friendship with Ivanka and Jared. They were at his 50 years surprise birthday party.
How is throwing on a short wig, white tank, jeans , leather jacket and red lipstick going “all out” for Halloween? Her costume is basic at best. Now, if you looked at any of the drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race IG’s you’ll really see people who are going all out.
I am sorry but no way Beyonce looks better than Toni. Toni is a beauty for the ages all by herself. And I am sure it made her day to be honored like this I am from the same generation as Bey so I was a teenager when Toni was at her peak. Those were the times, and what a talent she is. A legend!
I always dreamed as a child i would one day dress up in matching sharp business suits with my man, like she did in the “You`re making me high” video. When that day came I was extatic LOL. Dreams do come true, children… hehe
That’s Bey? She looks like Rihanna in her low key fabulousness!!
Beyonce looks fabulous, how nice for her to pay homage to toni Braxton, one of the greats.
