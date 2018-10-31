“Beyonce went all out as ‘Phoni Braxton’ for Halloween” links

Beyonce is Phoni Braxton for Halloween and I love it. [LaineyGossip]

Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!!

How do you look better than me on MY album cover?

I LOVE IT, Such a superstar!

Thanks for the love sis!

Happy Halloween 🎃

Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS! 💃🏽💃🏼@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/dFSbBrQV8Y — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 30, 2018