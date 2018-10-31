Duchess Meghan ends the Royal Sussex Tour in at least one cute navy look

The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex visit the Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua

The Royal Sussex South Pacific Tour is finally OVER. My God. The royals should find a happy medium between the Cambridges’ work-shy nothingness on tours versus the Sussexes’ “let’s do 100 events in three weeks.” The fact that they still did so much and we got to see so much of Meghan even though she’s pregnant and tired and even took some time off mid-tour is astounding. Anyway, these are some of the final images from their last day on tour, they were still in New Zealand. The photos of Meghan in skinny jeans (not jeggings lol) are from the last appearance. She looks super-cute and tiny in sportswear/casualwear and flats.

The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex visit the Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua

Earlier in the day, Meghan wore a navy Stella McCartney dress which is reportedly a customized piece from a longer Stella dress. Both versions – the off-the-rack and the custom dress – are totally nothingburgers. Navy, long sleeved, conservative, blah. Thank God Harry and Meghan both received traditional Maori cloaks, because the cloak really jazzed up Meg’s ensemble.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Te Papaiouru Marae in Rotorua, New Zealand

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Te Papaiouru Marae in Rotorua, New Zealand

Later in the day, Meghan changed into another navy outfit, this one with a bit more excitement – this is a Givenchy two-piece, with a snazzy pleated skirt that looked great in motion and a very solid navy sweater. This is a great ensemble.

The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex greet crowds of well wishers in Rotorua, New Zealand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet crowds of well wishers in Rotorua, New Zealand

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

93 Responses to “Duchess Meghan ends the Royal Sussex Tour in at least one cute navy look”

  1. The Crumpled Horn says:
    October 31, 2018 at 7:28 am

    My cousins are Mauritian and they have the same dark skin tone AND FRECKLES. Gah it kills me how cute freckles look on coffee-hued skin tones…

    Reply
  2. Annie. says:
    October 31, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Is the Givenchy skirt see through????

    And, no offense, but was there a point in changing from one navy outfit to another navy outfit??

    She looks cute, and hopefully she can now go home and rest!

    Reply
  3. Elisabeth says:
    October 31, 2018 at 7:30 am

    The Givenchy skirt is completely see-through, making it the second time she’s worn a see-through dress on this tour. Plus, it looked enough like the Stella that I couldn’t tell it was a different outfit at first. I hope she fires whoever was advising her and gets a styling team that can dress a gorgeous woman in interesting clothes that reflect her position.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 31, 2018 at 7:34 am

      I don’t think its see-through, I think its just the way the pleats catch the light. At least in these pictures.

      You really couldn’t tell the difference between the long pleated skirt and the Stella dress? I’ll give you that the tops are similar obviously, but the skirts are pretty different (for long blue skirts.)

      Reply
    • Beach Dreams says:
      October 31, 2018 at 7:58 am

      It isn’t see through. I’ve also seen multiple images and it’s simply the color of the pleats. It’s a blackish-brown color in the sunlight. You can see the outline of the body suit, but that’s down to the material itself rather than the opacity.

      Reply
      • Elisa says:
        October 31, 2018 at 8:27 am

        hmmm, I just googled some of the images and to me it looks like the pleats on the lower part of the dress are brown but the upper part is see-through. I can clearly see the outline of her panties in several images.
        Anyways, I actually like the Givenchy outfit – as opposed to the lame, wrinkled Stella McCarthy.

      • Elisabeth says:
        October 31, 2018 at 8:55 am

        I agree that the pleats are causing the issue, but it’s because the fabric, which looks like a knit, is stretching enough from its own weight that you can see through it when the light is behind it. I have seen several pictures where you can see Meghan’s whole lower body. It’s not that the pleats are giving the impression that the skirt is sheer. It’s that the material is making the skirt sheer

      • violet says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:40 am

        @Elisa – I also saw the legs and panties showing through clearly. You don’t hallucinate a pair of dark blue panties and some legs. I happen to think the effect is beautiful it’s only wearing it while representing the BRF that is in question.

        And as far as “work ethic” goes, people need to remember that these schedules aren’t set by the actual people on the tour, but by grey men and private secretaries behind the scenes who liaison with the people and organizations at the other end. Personally, I would murder whoever put this schedule together, but the likelihood is, it was put together and Harry and Meghan had little to no choice in the matter. Props to them for staunchly going through with it like troupers, but I would bet that when Harry gets home he will be having a word with the planners.

      • Nic919 says:
        October 31, 2018 at 2:28 pm

        The amount of events per day is controlled by the royals. Charles and Camilla have much more packed days than Kate and William ever had. Harry and Meghan scheduled their tour similar to what Charles and Camilla have done.

  4. Becks1 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 7:32 am

    The Givenchy outfit is fabulous. I think she looks really good in separates, better than in a dress.

    I like the SM navy dress – yes she has others like it and its kind of boring, but I still liked it and I think the reason for wearing it was to show off the cloak she was given. Something with more interest would have competed with the cloak so I think that solid navy dress ended up working really well for that.

    And yes those are definitely skinny jeans ;-)

    My goodness. I’m exhausted from this tour. I cant imagine how they feel haha. I hope they get some rest on the flight home and take a few days off when they return to London.

    Reply
  5. Loopy says:
    October 31, 2018 at 7:35 am

    When she is in flats you can see just how tiny she is..must be like 5’2 ?

    Reply
    • Boxy Lady says:
      October 31, 2018 at 8:38 am

      She’s around 5’6″ or 5’7″ but Harry is 6’2″ and she has a slim build.

      Reply
      • Amy says:
        October 31, 2018 at 9:26 am

        No, she’s not, she’s absolutely closer to 5’3″. The Fug Girls interviewed her at some point when she was on Suits and mentioned in one of their posts that when information on her height was released around the time of the engagement, it was clearly a bit “touched up” as they had stood next to her and, based on their own heights compared to her, 5’3″ is definitely more accurate.

      • StallinOnMyWork says:
        October 31, 2018 at 9:50 am

        @Amy Her official height is 5’7″. She is absolutely not that short, or she would struggle to hug school children even in heels.

      • violet says:
        October 31, 2018 at 12:45 pm

        @Amy ITA – there is no way she is 5’7″. It’s not as if actresses aren’t accustomed to tweaking their CVs! Harry yes is about 6’1″, but even in 5″ heels her head just comes over his shoulder. I’d put her at 5’4″ max. She doesn’t have real length at all. Personally, I find their look as a couple, the petite lady and the tall man, very attractive.

  6. Chrissy says:
    October 31, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Love the navy Givenchy 2-piece. Gorgeous colour and she can wear the sweater again and again. One question though, why is she wearing a puffy jacket? Here in my corner of Canada it’s 5 degrees Celsius this morning and and a fleece would suffice.

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    October 31, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Blue dress number 1 allows the cloak to be the center of attention, so I don’t mind it all that much. Blue dress number 2 is cute! At first I thought it was two separate pieces, though. I’ve been trying to find a skirt similar to the bottom part of the dress for a while now.

    Reply
  8. aquarius64 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I am glad the tour was a success and the turnout was great. It proves the garbage royal critics, Piers Morgan, disgruntled ex-husband and ex “friend” and the embittered Markles were spewing out didn’t stick otherwise the crowds wouldn’t have been there. They earned the rest. Next time it would be Remembrance Day and Charles’ 70th birthday party is probably when you see Harry and Meghan in November. Thanksgiving? This may be Harry’s first and will they spend it with Doria?

    Reply
  9. terra says:
    October 31, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I think the cloak was why the Stella was chosen. Because it is so plain that the cloak doesn’t overwhelm the look. Plus, from the photos, I don’t see the skirt as being see-through. It just looks like layered fabric or a material with Lurex in it.

    That being said, the first outfit is my favorite. She’s so tiny, my goodness. I’m 5′ 1″ and I live my life feeling as if everyone is larger than I am, so it’s always surprising to me when someone else appears to be me-sized.

    Reply
  10. Clare says:
    October 31, 2018 at 7:46 am

    She is beautiful and I appreciate the effort to make multiple appearances – but I also feel like she is coming off as increasingly out of touch. I mean, how many designer/expensive a f navy dresses does one woman need?

    I’m a little put off by the obvious clothing expenses for this trip – odd considering she’s been talking about access and equality etc. The two things, to me, don’t add up.

    Also I love that down jacket.

    Reply
    • OriginalLala says:
      October 31, 2018 at 7:53 am

      I also generally feel that the dog and pony show the Royals put on for us (fashion! diamonds! Pageantry!) are a way to shift the conversation away from the real issues of inequality and the dark history of colonialism that they uphold and continue to benefit from.

      Reply
      • Alix says:
        October 31, 2018 at 8:36 am

        Well, if she dared to repeat outfits in a single two-week tour, everyone would be bitching about that, so…

      • JadedBrit says:
        October 31, 2018 at 8:51 am

        @OriginalLalla I do get somewhat peeved that the dark history of colonialism always seems to have its fingers pointed squarely at the United Kingdom (and to a much lesser extent, France in North Africa, though its sins elsewhere go largely unremarked). We ended the slave trade when the Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese, Belgians, Americans were enthusiastically engaged in it, aided and abetted by Arabic nations – their own history of imperial expansion immense in Muhammad’s lifetime and that of his sons (1m square miles of territory conquered in 100 years). They were also those who, having reached the gates of Vienna, had earlier reached the borders of China (Xinjiang uses Arabic script) and Mongolia (Genghis Khan was an enthusiastic acolyte of Arabic philosophy of the so called golden age); Japanese and Russian expansionism, Germany in Africa, the wholehearted rape of South and Central America by the conquistadors, not to mention one of the greatest genocides of all: the eradication of well over 85% of Native American and Canadian tribes along with the languages and culture. Apologies for the rant, but I believe the entire world has an historical part to play in the othering that permitted colonialism to persist (along with the discovery of longitude) in the first place.

      • Hotsauceinmybag says:
        October 31, 2018 at 9:03 am

        @jadedbrit, riiiiiight but the UK still maintains the Commonwealth and the largest global presence (at least culturally) than any other royal family. So I think it fair to continue to scrutinize their present behavior with the context of a rather brutal and prolonged colonial history. I mean after all, it wasn’t called the British empire for nothing?

        ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      • OriginalLala says:
        October 31, 2018 at 9:13 am

        @JadedBrit

        yes loads of countries and people have had a hand in our world’s dark history and I’m happy to chat about it, as a Canadian who sees the long standing side effects of colonialism in my country. But this article was on the Royals so I am commenting on their history. No one said they were the only ones.

        and I agree, we should be talking about the horrors that colonialism has inflicted upon our world. We need to, it’s the only way to deal with it.

    • Beth says:
      October 31, 2018 at 8:39 am

      I agree. She looks good, but multiple dresses a day of the same exact color is a huge waste of money. What’s the point of having so many basic dresses and jeans if they all look no different?

      Reply
      • Deedee says:
        October 31, 2018 at 9:58 am

        Kate wears bespoke one-offs all the time that we will never see again. I’d rather see Meghan choosing classic pieces that can be mixed and accessorized into different outfits later on. It’s almost as though she’s building a working wardrobe instead of playing princess dress-up.

  11. Heather says:
    October 31, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I think it was a good choice to wear such a boring outfit when receiving the made just for her Maori cloak. It was smart, that way the cloak was center stage and not fighting for attention with her outfit. That event was pretty much all about getting the cloak.

    Reply
  12. Elaine says:
    October 31, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Good thing she’s wearing underwear lol

    Reply
  13. Abby says:
    October 31, 2018 at 8:08 am

    She looks great, but is that skirt REALLY SEE THROUGH??????

    Reply
  14. Jfromfla says:
    October 31, 2018 at 8:21 am

    The great hand-holding tour is finally over! She is a trooper for being pregnant and making all those appearances. The first navy dress is ok, the second is too matronly, I can’t believe someone didn’t catch that!

    Reply
  15. Mego says:
    October 31, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I love the Givenchy ensemble see through and all sigh.

    Reply
  16. britt mezher says:
    October 31, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Today in Australia where I live it was 30 degrees Celsius but New Zealand is always much colder. I adore her Maori cloak, made just for her to protect her throughout her pregnancy. Beautiful.

    Reply
  17. L84Tea says:
    October 31, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Wow, look at her bump! I’m not normally one to jump on the twin wagon, but I’m starting to think it more and more.

    Reply
  18. Lenn says:
    October 31, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Rolling up the sleeves of a puffer jacket, that looks really odd.
    And yes the skirt is see through.
    You know, all the fashion mishaps aside, she did really well on this tour. She seemed genuinely interested in people. Her speeches were smart and articulate. I just like her, bad fitting clothes or not.

    Reply
  19. Sarah says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:05 am

    No More Navy!! Blahhh

    Reply
  20. Emgee says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Well done to these two! QEII: please give this hard worker an order, stat! Harry’s so lucky he found her :)

    Reply
  21. cas says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Why is that jacket two sizes too big? It looks like she borrowed it from Harry

    Reply
  22. Nikki says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:13 am

    We finally get on the same page about jeggings versus skinny jeans, but now we can’t agree if her dress is see-through or not! I do like the pleated skirt, and I’m sure her panties underneath must be lovely, though I can’t see ‘em.

    Reply
  23. Anare says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Here we can see the difference between Meghan’s skinny jeans and what looked like too tight leggings that Kate was wearing yesterday. I can see some wiggle room in Meghan’s skinny jeans and she wore a longer jacket and flats with no socks. A cute casual look for walking in the woods. Kate’s leggings were suctioned on and poorly styled with a shorter blazer. Her whole look was dated and cringe worthy. Megs for the win on rocking slim leg jeans.

    Reply
  24. Amelie says:
    October 31, 2018 at 9:43 am

    These are all nice outfits, the Stella McCartney dress is pretty boring but it looks like she knew they would be receiving Maori cloaks, otherwise it would have looked really odd with a bright color.

    The Givenchy separates are so pretty! It is too bad the top of the skirt (?) looks see-through, not sure if that’s an optical allusion or what because the two toned pleats are really beautiful. Hopefully they can get that part of the skirt lined.

    Slightly off topic but goes with Meghan’s see through skirt: I went to Zara last week because I had a gift certificate and I was so uninspired by their fall collection. Everything I tried was just awful or meh. Not to mention every skirt I tried on was not lined, fully exposing the imprint of my underwear, I was not pleased. There was still really cool green metallic skirt that seemed so cool and as soon as I tried it on, I realized the skirt wasn’t lined. I managed to find 2 tops I liked but I was pretty appalled by their current collection. Maybe it’s just me but I had so much trouble finding something I actually liked.

    I’ve overall really liked Meghan’s fashion this tour. I know some people complained about the lack of color or the fit but I only noticed the fit was off in a few outfits to be honest due to her changing pregnancy body. A lot of the outfits I’d wear myself (if I could afford them) to work or in real life. I’m glad Meghan’s fashion wasn’t the center of attention anyways. The Invictus Games were way more important than Meghan wearing bright pink or what have you.

    Reply
  25. Wowsers says:
    October 31, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Can you imagine the brain explosions we’d be dealing with here if Kate wore that see-through skirt?

    Reply
    • Bluthfan says:
      October 31, 2018 at 10:41 am

      Kate has a long history of dressing inappropriately and flashing the general public. Meghan wearing one skirt that may possibly be see-through in the right light isn’t the same.

      Reply
      • violet says:
        October 31, 2018 at 11:10 am

        I’m sorry, I think some people are in denial here. That skirt comes with full dark blue panties – it is like a dancer’s costume, and is quite obviously semi-transparent and meant to show the legs and panties underneath. No one could have missed it when selecting it. I think Meghan looks adorable in it, but it is meant to be sexily semi-transparent, it isn’t a trick of the light.

        Meghan was in show business for a long time. This wasn’t a “rookie” mistake.

        Wowsers is right: if Kate had worn this, she would have been torn to pieces for narcissism.

        And Kate doesn’t have a “long history” of dressing inappropriately. It happened a couple of times with an unweighted hem. For the record, it also happened to Princess Anne a couple of times.

        For the most part, Kate dresses excruciatingly appropriately.

  26. K says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:14 am

    it’s a beautiful skirt nonetheless

    Reply
  27. Beach Dreams says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Like @terra noted, even the DailyFail is saying the “see-through” nature of the skirt is just an unfortunate optical illusion. I think people can pause and take a deep breath now, lol.

    Reply
  28. Fluffy Princess says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    The Givenchy outfit – wow!!

    I don’t mind all the navy — it’s a great neutral color that she can wear pretty much year round. For spring with crisp white, yellow, orange, pinks, pale greens, brighter colors in summer, and gorgeous wines, creams, grey in fall / winter. Quite practical if you think about it.

    I think she is still finding her royal fashion footing, so to speak. It took Kate awhile to figure her style out, and although Meghan might figure hers out sooner, she’s still gonna have mistakes in her first year or two.

    It’s been a fun and great tour to see them. The Sussexes look like they enjoy and love each other a lot, and really do seem to fully go all-in on being a team. It’s lovely!

    Reply
  29. Melania says:
    October 31, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    She’s beautiful.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment