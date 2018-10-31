Duchess Kate made a surprise event in London, wore blue Jenny Packham

Good lord, she might actually be KEEN!! The Duchess of Cambridge did a “surprise” event today, and by that I mean that this was not announced one week in advance, or even 24 hours in advance. Kate stopped by the Imperial War Museum today in London, where she will read letters “relating to the three brothers of her great-grandmother, all of whom fought and died in the First World War.”

For this surprise appearance, Kate wore a rich sapphire-colored Jenny Packham dress, accessorized with a Mulberry clutch and her beloved nude pumps from Gianvito Rossi. My only issue with the Packham dress is that I dislike the “puffy shoulder” detail, which gives so many of Kate’s dresses that dated, 1980s feel. But otherwise, this dress is really lovely. I especially like the way Kate’s hair is styled here – sort of, like, beachy waves? Very pretty.

You can follow Kensington Palace’s Twitter for a thread about Kate’s connection to World War I.

Ahead of #Armistice100, The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting @I_W_M in London to learn about the lives of her great grandmother’s three brothers, who fought and lost their lives in the First World War. #IWMLondon pic.twitter.com/kjfDUyTwmu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2018