Duchess Kate made a surprise event in London, wore blue Jenny Packham

The Duchess of Cambridge visits IWM London

Good lord, she might actually be KEEN!! The Duchess of Cambridge did a “surprise” event today, and by that I mean that this was not announced one week in advance, or even 24 hours in advance. Kate stopped by the Imperial War Museum today in London, where she will read letters “relating to the three brothers of her great-grandmother, all of whom fought and died in the First World War.”

For this surprise appearance, Kate wore a rich sapphire-colored Jenny Packham dress, accessorized with a Mulberry clutch and her beloved nude pumps from Gianvito Rossi. My only issue with the Packham dress is that I dislike the “puffy shoulder” detail, which gives so many of Kate’s dresses that dated, 1980s feel. But otherwise, this dress is really lovely. I especially like the way Kate’s hair is styled here – sort of, like, beachy waves? Very pretty.

You can follow Kensington Palace’s Twitter for a thread about Kate’s connection to World War I.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

83 Responses to “Duchess Kate made a surprise event in London, wore blue Jenny Packham”

  1. Mini says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Someone confiscate her eyeliner/eyeshadow combo pack, please.
    It’s so unflattering, it makes her eyes look so closed.

  2. isabelle says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Blue is a good color on Kate. Like this look on her.

  3. Enn says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:15 am

    I think she looks lovely! Keep it up, Kate, and earn your keep.

  4. Canadiangirl says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Kate is looking lovely these days!

  5. bonobochick says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:16 am

    I like the color of the dress but is it truly sapphire?

    Her hair looks good.

  6. Grant says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:18 am

    I like the color, I like the puffy shoulder, I love the silhouette, I loathe the nude pumps.

  7. Becks1 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:18 am

    This is a nice (albeit boring) dress. I don’t like the shoulders of the sleeves, and I really would love to see her in a pencil skirt with nice blouse or sweater or slim pants, but in general – this is a nice look on her. Classy, professional, etc. and I like blues on her.

  8. April May says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:18 am

    I don’t see why she needed to have a public event to go see these letters. Reads more as a private event to me. Just feels like a way to boost her numbers.

    • Becks1 says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:24 am

      I agree that the nature of this event feels weird. I am hoping there is more involved than reading letters about her great-grandmother’s brothers. (I think that’s a nice thing to do in light of the 100 year anniversary of the end of World War I…but it def feels like a “padding the numbers” event.)

    • Reese says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:30 am

      I can’t believe I’m actually responding to this garbage?!?
      Armistice Day is coming up. Respect.
      It means a lot to many people to see the BRF showing their respect for this upcoming day of rememberance.

    • Sisi says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:30 am

      Armistice 100 will be a big event, and it’s understandable that the war museum would want to have promotional material leading up to it showing people having interactions with their services. In that regard it’s not a private event, it’s educational.
      The cambridges have had several events for armistice day over the years (including the rose exhibition), so it’s not that surprising that one of them would do a follow up this year.

    • Nic919 says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:39 am

      Yep. Perhaps if she read the letters to children or something this may have more value as an engagement. This seems tacked on and pretty empty.

    • Eliza says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:41 am

      Sadly by that definition 70% of royal events wouldn’t count: zoos, plays, movie premieres, museum trips, hikes, etc. All most do on Saturday for fun, they call it work.

      Given the press is actually talking about war heroes bc of her connection instead of just her outfit (which of course they’re still talking about) i think it was actually a nice turn of events.

    • Elisa says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:42 am

      this is obviously an event ahead of Armistice100 and I’m sure the IWM is more than happy to have Duchess Kate there to publicly promote the museum / cause…

    • Nic919 says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:44 am

      Had this been promoted in advance it would have had more value. As it is the media is still covering the end of the Harry and Meghan tour and Charles and Camilla are starting their tour in west Africa. It’s going to get lost in the media shuffle.

      Reply
      • Beach Dreams says:
        October 31, 2018 at 12:03 pm

        Agreed…I don’t get why KP didn’t bother to do some proper promotion of this event.

      • Reese says:
        October 31, 2018 at 12:09 pm

        So it not being promoted in advance is the problem with this event that brings awareness to the museum and Armistice rememberance coming up on November 11th?
        It’s “empty” bc she is honouring the bravery, courage and lives of deceased soldiers. However, reading the letters to children would of made this apprearance more reasonable? Not so empty?

      • Rosie says:
        October 31, 2018 at 1:17 pm

        So it doesn’t matter what the Royal Family do, if it isn’t on camera or high profile it’s worthless?

        The value in the BRF is that they go to the small humble events that the big politicians/Journalist wouldn’t bother with. They go to Grimsby or Croydon on a rainy Monday and open a hospital or a sports centre. It’s not life changing stuff for most people but to the people who work there or have raised money for the charity it’s nice to have the Royal nod of approval for their work. The day the hype and PR takes over completely is the day it ends…IMHO.

    • Hieronymous says:
      October 31, 2018 at 12:07 pm

      It’s a nice and creative engagement, a nice way of showing her own connection with the war, something plenty of people have in their own histories. Maybe the museum asked her to look at her own connection to the war and bring it into the engagement. Yes she could have reflected on something privately, but the royal family are not a private family.

  9. Jaded says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:18 am

    She looks like she’s had a boob job – either that or she’s padding her bras!

  10. Melissa says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Agree she looks lovely here! I don’t mind the puff sleeves but would add more of a “hip” pooch out to give the dress better proportion with the puff sleeves. Looks like the darting made the skirt skinnier but could have used for opposite effect.

  11. OriginalLala says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:20 am

    i love this shade of blue, but the puffy shoulders and the odd length of the sleeves is not my thing. She clearly like it tho because she’s done that shoulder/sleeve combo several times so that’s cool, you do you Kate.

    • Erinn says:
      October 31, 2018 at 11:54 am

      I keep seeing this kind of sleeve popping up, and I’m not a huge fan. But I’ve definitely seen it a lot more this fall season. I don’t mind 3/4 kind of sleeves- I wear that sometimes. But I don’t like bell sleeves. Also not really a fan of the shoulders, but it’s less distracting on this dress than on a lot of other pieces I’ve seen.

  12. omrita says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:20 am

    she has great legs and great hair.

  13. Lexa says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:21 am

    I’m so glad this dress got a second outing! I think it looks really nice on her. There are some shots of her where her hips are thrust so far forward that her posture looks almost painful, but I noticed Meghan doing it on tour, too, which makes me wonder if it’s for balance in those very high heels.

  14. MaryContrary says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:23 am

    I love that museum. I think she looks great.

  15. Elisa says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:24 am

    I love everything about this look, from the color of the dress to her hair. My only minor complaint is her posture, but as mine is similar, I know how hard it is to improve it…

  16. Rhys says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:26 am

    The pointed shoulders and nude pumps were very popular about 5 years ago. This combo looks dated.

  17. Beach Dreams says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:28 am

    These softer waves make a huge (improved) difference from the sausage curls. She should stick to this style more often.

    She’s also going to set herself up for some unpleasant back & neck issues if she keeps hunching over like that. Taylor Swift tends to have the same problem with posture. Wonder if it’s a thing with tallish ladies.

  18. violet says:
    October 31, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Beautiful dress, she looks elegant and understated. Lord, I wish I had her waist.

    Reply
    October 31, 2018 at 11:38 am

    This type of event is unusual for her, we normally only see her on Remembrance Sunday with the rest of the BRF. She’ll be more visible over the next few weeks as she’s has to get her numbers up, the DoLittles tend to have a last push at this time of year. It won’t last, she’ll disappear and won’t do anything like a consistent schedule till March/April next year.

  20. ladie says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Ooh I love this! Such a pretty colour and shape. And her hair 😍😍😍 So full and bouncy! I love her in sapphire blue – I like when the ring matches the dress hahah.

  21. Fluffy Princess says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    She looks great here. Her dress isn’t my style, but it’s hers and she works it.

    She seems so much more relaxed and confident after Prince Louis’s birth. I think she is coming into her own and it shows. I think Meghan taking some of the intense interest of the press works for Kate–like she has a bit more freedom to be herself.

  22. Franny Days says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    Good job, Kate! She does seem so different after her third baby or maybe Meghan really does give her a confidence boost like the focus is not just on her now.

  23. Vava says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Another blue dress……..
    that said, the tailoring is nice and I like the length. No to the puffy sleeves. No to the shoes, hate those.

  24. wha1ever says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    The Navy dress was my favourite one of her last royal tour of Canada. This one doesn’t have a collar so I guess it was removable? Her hair looks fab too. Good look all around and its nice she is doing an appearance that is a bit more personal to her.

  25. Loretta says:
    October 31, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    A boring dress fr a boring woman.

    Reply
    October 31, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Her style is a bit boring, but have to say, her clothes always fit her like a glove. Like this (admittedly boring) dress here, tailored to her to near perfection. Would love to see this level of fitting and tailoring done for Meghan as well. It can elevate boring or questionable style choices for everybody (who can afford it).

  27. SlightlyAnonny says:
    October 31, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    I’m neutral on Kate and this may be more on the PR office than her, but to position this as her just going to read the letters about her family is a little self-centered. Literally all they had to add was “and others” and it would be fine. This just reads like she dressed up for a personal trip to a museum and got some photos taken.

  28. Aerohead21 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    Ok, can we pick on the puff sleeves when she edited herself? It wasn’t puff sleeves and a belt and buttons and fringed hemlines and off a booty bow…I mean…JUST puffed sleeves…I can handle it.

  29. Betsy says:
    October 31, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    I kinda like puffed sleeves. I’m ride or die for Anne of Green Gables though so that clouds my vision.

    She is definitely in a private competition with Meghan.

