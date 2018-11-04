Alec Baldwin was arrested & charged with assaulting a man over a parking spot

For years now, I’ve talked openly about my mixed feelings about Alec Baldwin. On one side, I’ll probably always have some residual warmth for him because of my love for 30 Rock. On the other side, he’s an angry, violent douchebag. He’s physically assaulted several people, he’s emotionally abused his oldest daughter Ireland, and he just seems like a generally unpleasant person and a casual bigot and homophobe. So the headlines on Friday weren’t a shock: Alec Baldwin arrested, yet again, for another case of assault.
Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly punching a man over a parking dispute in New York City, PEOPLE confirms. The 30 Rock actor, 60, was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. Friday after he allegedly punched a man on East 10th Street between University Place and Broadway, a New York City Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE.
The alleged victim, a 49-year-old male, was struck on the left side of the face and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, the spokesperson says. No additional details of the incident were available.
Baldwin was in police custody at the 6th Precinct, then he was released several hours later, after he was charged with assault and harassment, per the NYPD’s spokesperson. He returned to his Manhattan apartment. Shortly after he returned home on Friday, he tweeted this message:
Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true.
So, the NYPD is like “we charged him with assault and harassment” and Baldwin is like “FAKE NEWS, they’re all liars, I WOULD NEVER.” Except that he has assaulted multiple people over the years, as I said. He has a very specific disdain for photojournalists, paparazzi and all journalists, really. Much like Donald Trump has a very specific disdain for those people too. So I actually wondered if this guy was some kind of paparazzo, but no, he’s not. Page Six ended up identifying Baldwin’s victim, a man named Wojciech Cieszkowski, who is a marathon runner who survived the 2013 Boston Bombing. The guy didn’t really know who Baldwin was, and he told Page Six that his face feels “sore” but “I’ll be fine.”
Meanwhile, after Baldwin’s latest arrest, several female journalists commiserated with each other about how Baldwin has always been the worst:
Baldwin was the first person I ever experienced being blocked by on Twitter, after he used his account with hundreds of thousands of followers to berate me for…writing about a fundraiser he’d hosted in a way he didn’t find satisfactory. https://t.co/EPwYYF8iPB
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 2, 2018
Alec Baldwin also told me "I hope you choke to death" when I was on assignment, staking out his house https://t.co/JAgMkGGwDM
— Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) November 2, 2018
He called me “a hag” when I noted once that he had multiple nannies. https://t.co/c7s3MxsvFO
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 2, 2018
At what point does Alec Baldwin just need to be completely canceled? His SNL-Trump grates my last nerve, no one needs to see Baldwin host a talk show or a game show, and if Alec were anyone other than a white dude, people would have already stopped working with him permanently. Let’s just cancel him?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I could only imagine how he treats his wife and young children. They must be in fear of him on occasions. He has some pretty intense anger management issues if you ask me.
Exactly. Why isn’t he being canceled? There are eyewitness accounts as to what happened and they all say he was the aggressor (big shock). Maybe Hilaria stays pregnant bc he wouldn’t dare hit a pregnant woman? I sure as hell hope he would draw the line somewhere.
Sadly abuse frequency may intensify during pregnancy and often does. And a correlation has been shown between large families and domestic violence (4 kids and counting between he and his wife) per the World Health Organization.
My dad recollects having to stop his alcoholic, abusive father from throwing his 7 month pregnant mom down the stairs.
He should not be allowed to keep going with his career when he’s been emotionally abusive to so many people. If he wants to continue working, he needs to apolgize and start his recovery of this out of control anger. Instead he never has any remorse or self awareness and continues to blame everyone else when these incidents occur.
I feel sorry for all 5 of his kids and his first wife, Kim Basinger, because we didn’t know about him back then. But Hilaria knew that he was emotionally abusive to Ireland when she married him and still chose to have FOUR kids with him. He’s even said how honored he was that she chose him over other guys she was dating. But those guys probably didn’t have hundreds of millions of dollars in sitcom residuals.
Somebody just needs to kick his a- – he’s a bully and sometimes bully’s need to be pushed back. Physical or mental abuse is never the answer but sometimes you do have to stand up for yourself. I hope the guy he hit , hits him back in his wallet.
My abusive x got a yoga teacher wife during our custody hearings. She told the courts she was a “yoga therapist” and dumb arse judge misunderstood that she’d “help him manage his anger”- judge handed over custody for Beauty and the beast misogyny much? Fast forward five yrs, he has zero custody due to concerning anger she “helped” him with. Sound familiar Hilaria Kim & Alec??
He’s dreadful and he puts himself forward as some kind of self appointed spokesperson of democracy just like Lena Dunham does. I wish they would both swiftly fade into obscurity.
Agreed! I wish people would stop paying attention to both of them.
Go away. Live your lives out of the public eye.
I personally gave up paying attention to Lena a few years ago.
As for Baldwin..nasty. He has/had talent as an actor, in the correct parts.
But he has shown himself to be a truly nasty, vile person IRL for many years.
No one should speak to their child the way he did his daughter! Get a grip man, you are the parent.
His Trump is incredibly one-note and I was tired of it pretty fast. There’s no redeeming qualities here. He is gross and needs to stop getting work. I do hope, for his children, that he can reach stability and stop being a rage monster.
Definitely the guy to have a bazillion more kids with.
Baldwin beat up a guy who took “his” parking space although it was empty as Baldwin drove around the block. He wasn’t even waiting there to park. I love him too from 30 Rock, but otherwise he’s entitled white male personified. And very angry.
Also, just a story. I was at a nursery and as soon as I picked up a flowering plant I wanted some middle aged white guy with his daughter said “That’s my plant I left it there to get a basket.” I was so frustrated with these types thinking they can just come by and do what they want. The plant wasn’t heavy and he could have carried it away when he saw it. I let him have it (verbally) and asked him why he thought he could do that? His daughter looked rather embarrassed.
Good! It’s amazing how rude people can be.
I love him from 30 Rock too. Now I wonder if Jack was basically a more charming and sophisticated version of Alec. Since Jack is basically a cute, charming douchebag without unaddressed crippling anger issues.
And good for you! Some men need to learn how to stop being sexist and how to start accommodating other people.
@ CariBean : I agree there is no “big shock” about any of this. That was my first reaction when i read the head line – I thought “who could possibly be surprised by this?”. He has always been an anger management problem waiting to happen since he was married to Kim Basinger.
“I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. ” Throwing shade at people coming forward about domestic violence or #MeToo stories isn’t the best way to convince people that you’re innocent. Looking at this story and his past behavior (some of which I either didn’t know about or forgot about), it’s easy to see why he’s been quick to jump on the “Witch Hunt!1!” bandwagon.
Totally agree.
I like to share this story often here as a full picture view of all of them. Their mother lives near me in upstate NY and when I was 18 and a hostess at a new restaurant in a tourist town they seemed incapable of grasping the fact that there was a long wait and that they wouldn’t just be bumped to the front. I kept Saying sorry it’s at least an hour wait to an increasingly tomato faced Baldwin Boy Group. Stephen Baldwin finally says “don’t you know anything I’ve been in?!?” And his Little old lady who was waiting yells “REHAB?” It was far and away the funniest thing I have Ever seen.
Ha! Stephen Baldwin always seemed like a massive jerk.
What a great comeback by that Lady! OMG! I’d have given her the best table in the place with a free meal. Big hug to her.
Ha ha. So funny.
Ahh. “Yes, we know exactly who you are, we truly do not give a F***,” summed up in one word. Well done, lady.
@crowhood, good for that little old lady!
I can’t imagine the terror his wife and small kids live with never knowing when that rage is going to surface.
Mark Critch of This Hour Has 22 Minutes’s impersonation if Drumph is far better than Baldwin’s.
I thought that only in France, a person was able to assault another person for a parking place .For some reasons,i thought it was typical french .
FTN he treated badly Kim Basinger and i remember how their divorce was nasty. Remember « little pig » message for his teen daughter
He’ll always be a thoughtless little pig to me.
I never really got the Cluesless “total Baldwin.” Even in the 90s, the whole group of ‘em reeked of frat bro. But Alec is in a douche class all his own.
She has a thing for Mel Gibson in that movie, too. Those aspects of the films really don’t age well.
With that bad temper (he’s had many angry outbursts) how the hell does he manage all those kids? Kids can get on your nerves. This is why I suspect he doesn’t spend much time with them (though I may be wrong). But damn this guy needs major anger management. The reason he’s good at playing an a$$hole on TV (Trump) is because he’s an a$$hole in real life !
Stop supporting him on TV and films.
The dude punched a tourist in town for the marathon. Class act.
Alec Baldwin is an awful human being. I can only imagine how he treated Kim Basinger in private, if this is how he behaves publicly. And his Trump is desperately un-funny.
Yes, Alec should be cancelled. He’s a liberal Trump imo. Same personality, just opposite political views. His victim should get a nice payout. I would take a punch from Alec for $$$$$.
Lived in my dorm in college. Always an entitled jerk but women threw themselves at him.
Had to Google young Alec Baldwin to remind myself. Objectively, he was crazy hot back then, but his whole image drips entitled jerk. That preppy look was the rage in the 80s, though. I found it a huge turnoff, mostly because the guys I knew with that look (my h.s. was overrun with ‘em) tended to be, well, entitled jerks. But yeah in high school plenty of girls swooned for that type.
Seems all that yoga isn’t helping?
His wife (along with the others we gossip about on this site who have clearly married for money) think they’ve won the lottery. And yes indeed they have, but as we all know evidence shows winning the lottery rarely brings happiness.
Yup, his young wife has made the classic mistake of “Marry for money and you will EARN every cent the hard way.” Can you imagine sharing day to day life with this guy? No thanks. And, Frat Boys perfectly describes all those Baldwin brothers.
Btw, I’m sure back in his college age years lots of girls were interested in him because back then he was good looking/handsome. Over the years, once again the old saying “You get the face you’ve earned” is correct. Lordy, this guy is so much work. I will bet his current wife walks on egg shells all damn day around him. Exhausting!
Shortly after the “thoughtless little pig” debacle, Kim Basinger’s dad was quoted as saying, “Alec can be the kindest, most generous, thoughtful man. He’s also one of the angriest.”
Maybe that’s why I, like Kaiser, feel “residual warmth” for him, both 30 Rock and that sometimes feeling that he has good qualities. My big “however” is that by this time and maturity he should have actively figured out his anger, even if you don’t handle every situation as well as you could, you then have some humility imo. Apologize, don’t make excuses.
All abusers are that way, otherwise they wouldn’t be able to abuse.
Nobody would stay with a person if they were violent 24/7.
Abuse comes and goes in cycles.
That’s exactly right. There are a lot of people who are wonderful when they aren’t being complete s***heads. It’s called having a personality disorder. I learned the hard way (from an old roommate) that it isn’t worth being in a relationship (friendship, family, or otherwise) with a person who is great to be around 99% of the time, but whenever they decide they don’t like you for some imagined slight, they turn on you. Never again will I let those people in my life. You show me an angry, assholic outburst where you treat other people like that, and we are done. It’s only a matter of time.
Those journalist stories really arent that bad. Like one of them admits to being a creep at his house and is surprised when he gets mad? Come on
I thought there was an update to this story that backs up Alec’s version? That it started off as a shoving match between the two & he didn’t actually punch the guy? Am I imagining this?
He was canceled the second he called his child a pig. He is nothing but a privileged rage monster.
And he still has a job? He wasn’t always the “thoughtless little pig” to many of you on the other thread when you were backing the possibility of his wife having more children. Ok then.
Why did this guy go to an ER at Lenox Hill when this happened downtown? As a NYer, that’s the strange part of this story. Alec Baldwin punching someone? Not so weird or unexpected.
