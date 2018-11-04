Angelina Jolie has turned over ‘all her financial information to Brad Pitt’

Here’s something that will make everyone feel super-old: Maddox Jolie-Pitt is 17 years old and looking at colleges with his mom. Can you even imagine? What’s Angelina Jolie like on a college tour with her oldest? Is she weeping the entire time and pulling out all of the baby photos she keeps in her wallet? Or is she too much of a Cool Mom for that? I don’t know. But Angelina was reportedly in South Korea late last week on United Nations business, and while she was there, she took Maddox on some tours of universities in Seoul. Apparently, Maddox has been studying Korean, and he might be interested in going to school in Seoul. Which sounds crazy to me, but sure.
Meanwhile, the Jolie-Pitt divorce keeps on truckin’ along. According to The Blast, Angelina has turned over all of her financial information, and now they’re waiting for Brad to do the same.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are closing in on a finish to their volatile split, and as always, one of the biggest factors was about money. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Jolie just notified the court she has turned over all her financial information to Brad Pitt and his legal team.
Sources close to the negotiations tell us the A-listers have been hard at work on a final settlement for their divorce, and Jolie delivering her financials was an important step in the process. Next, Pitt will provide all his financial information, and from what we’re told he is worth significantly more than his estranged wife.
As we reported, Jolie was mulling over possibly filing a palimony lawsuit against Pitt because they were only married a short while and she would not be entitled to earnings made throughout the entire relationship. The negotiations got extremely bitter, and the “Inglorious Basterds” star felt that his ex was on a campaign to destroy his public image. However, we’re told things have calmed down as of late and the two stars both want to reach a settlement.
One of the big discussions on the table is the division of the former couple’s winery in France, Miraval. They bought the 500-acre Château in 2011 for a reported $60 million and planned on passing it down to their children to own and operate.
For a few years, I’ve found it suspicious that Brad and Angelina have made no moves to sell Miraval, arguably the biggest “jewel” in their extensive real estate holdings. Brad has owned – and still owns – some huge chunks of real estate in California, and my guess is that Angelina won’t be able to touch that. But Miraval was purchased by the two of them early in their relationship. Why doesn’t he just buy her out of Miraval? Hm. As for Angelina being worth less than Brad… yeah, that’s not shocking. She really didn’t work that much during their 11 years together, which is why it was so important that she get the child support and alimony payment structure up and running quickly.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Child support of course but alimony?? For a millionaire woman? That is kinda BS. If she were a housewife I would understand.
I am surprised at this, too. I really thought she would just take child support and make some kind of stand. Obviously divide what property they own and any joint assets but I am surprised at this, too.
For many of their years together, she was a housewife. Remember she carried 3 of their six kids, and the others were all adopted whilst very young. More a house Mom than a house wife. And yes, she deserves some of what she enabled him to earn whilst she cared for the family. He willingly adopted the children as his own, and thus, they are.
Actully, she acted in, voiced, directed or executive produced at least 15 movies in during their years together. He at least 30, mostly produced – including along side one of two of Angelina’s.
Angelina has not asked for alimony at all.
She has only asked for 50% of the children spending aka child support…
She should get it if she ever stepped aside so he could take a job. There’s no shame in alimony. Those sacrifices aren’t free, those are lost earnings on her side. It’s all my own speculation though, obviously. I don’t know that she actually turned down jobs so he could take more on.
If she made sacrifices in her career to take care of the kids so he could work, then alimony is more than fair. They always said they wouldn’t work at the same time, so one of them had to be with the kids. They initially kind of switched back and forth, but it seems like he worked a lot more.
Perhaps some have not read the divorce documents Angelina is Not asking for Alimony just Child Support.
Angelina is requesting Child Support only.
Page sux’ source said the finality is near. Pitt’s source said to access denying its near, there has never a resolution between the two. Lol let’s move on pitt.
College? I’d love to know if he even had legitimate high school education.
@ Brittany : I guess we will all find out when he gets to college. I thought the kids were privately tutored along the lines of a Lycee Francais (International French School). But who knows.
If he was well tutored he should be good to go.
I’m a big proponent of public schools but I admit there are many ways to educate a child.
Same. I’m a big proponent of public schools, but even some of the lowest funded, most overcrowded schools send kids to college, and I suspect the Jolie-Pitt kids have been at least that well prepared. (Significantly more so probably and they can afford to consider a wide variety of colleges).
@Minx I presume you’re speaking from the US (our public schools are the likes of Eton, Harrow, Dulwich, Winchester, St Paul’s, Gordonstoun and the like) – but, to throw a spanner in the works, I don’t see why one would fan up the virtues of state schools, given their inability to teach students to correctly layout an essay, use adequate academic terminology and indicate on a map to which area they refer.
I am teaching a student privately who was nearly destroyed by the state school system. In a year he advanced two years academically, is learning ancient Latin and Greek, the history of Hittite civilisations and the national mythologies perpetuated by popular literature as well as art and world history, Theology, politics… I truly doubt his former school could do a better job, given that they dissuaded him from reading Plato.
Yes, I’m speaking about US schools, I know nothing about British schools. Both my kids got good educations in our local district.
Jadedbrit – in the U.S. (and I assume in Britain) many children have no alternative to attending the publically funded (what we call public) schools. There’s an enormous disparity between schools in wealthy and poor communities, but one constant is that community involvement makes a difference. Those of us who say we support public education (and I don’t even have kids) mean that we value community involvement in supporting these schools, and improving them for all kids. A rising tide lifts all boats.
I never really understood the kids school situation but as far as I understood they’ve been homeschooled while their parents were traveling with them when they were little and the the older kids went to some sort of boarding school in England. Pretty sure they all had a good quality education.
Why would Angelina be funding schools in Kenya, Cambodia and Afghanistan? and not ensuring that her children are getting the best education money can buy.
The kids were/are tutored by at least one bilingual instructor because I remember that years ago they were looking for someone to do just that.
@Brittany: It’s pretty much known that the kids are home-schooled and go to private school. Not sure why you assume the kids are uneducated.
“legitimate” high school education? My daughter was home-schooled and every bit as “legitimate” as sitting in a classroom all day 5 days a week. I’m sure that the Jolie-Pitt kids are well educated.
Ditto. All three of mine as well. Very very smart well rounded kids.
Saw they visited Yonsei University in Seoul. It’s one of the top 3 prestigious schools there and you’re GPA has to be pretty impressive for any consideration to even get in so good for him. Anytime I see a young person wanting to continue their education I’m all for it.
For a big enough donation, anyone’s GPA is “good enough” (see Bush Jr, Dump & Dump, Jr., Kushner…the list goes on and on)
Donations help pay for children, who otherwise would not be able to afford college/uni.
Considering he’s the son of two international movie stars I suspect that they will overlook any flaws in his GPA or otherwise…
Depends upon the school. Admissions in asian countries are of two categories-merit based and donation based. In the best schools, like the IIT’s in India, you can’t get in even if you are the Prime minister’s child, unless it’s merit based..
Why would you assume that he can’t get into the college on his own merit?
In the U.S. there are untold numbers of small private colleges that offer a solid education but minimal financial support. Most financial-aid bound applicants are looking at either state schools or brand name private schools with large funding, but kids with college funds and a creative spirit have numerous options among schools with flexible admission criteria.
Anyone know the privately tutored schools are evaluated for University? I know we always have the homeschooled kids come in and take AP and the standaized tests at the end of the year, if they choose. The state also evaluate work samples for their grade level but how do they get into uni.?
In the US they would take the ACT or SAT college admissions tests. My kids took both because some colleges prefer one over the other.
I agree, even if you went to a school, if your ACT or SaT scores are good enough you can get in without completing high school or getting your diploma at all. Didn’t Ronan Farrow start college at like age 10 or something?
Ronan Farrow started at 11 graduated at 15.
At Kaiser: the same day Angelina submitted her financial situation and requested Brad to do the same, Brad legally filed for extension.
6 months and Brad has filed for the divorce to be extended twice now.
People claimed Angelina was stalling but it is pretty clear Brad is the one who is.
How do you know Brad filed for an extension?
Court orders – google and you can find the extension he filed.
I googled Brad Pitt extension, Brad Pitt court order and nothing past August came up.
He seems to think there will be a perfect time and I’ve seen men extend things just to have some feeling of control, even if the woman asks for nothing. I doubt she’s asking for anything unreasonable and whatever he hopes will rehabilitate his image will take time, if ever, and work. He probably wants to see how his latest movie will be received and whatever power he feels from that. Urgh Brad.
I’m sure she now feels it was a huge mistake not to marry him sooner with alimony.
Child support has been tamped down a lot lately in these celeb cases – judges just don’t sign off on big monthly payments anymore.
If their previous lifestyle comes into play at all, the support will be massive.
Kaiser why do you always act as if everything about Miraval is Brad’s decision only? It’s half Angie’s and if she doesn’t wanna sell it that’s her right.
Reality check both Angelina and Brad have to turn over their financial assets. Angelina wants her divorce by the end of the year. He is the one who wants an extension.
The public has a short attention span he has deflected what he did to his family and his MIR Foundation. He is such an overrated actor and producer he knows he will gets a pass just like trump does.
The truth will come out eventually about him.
I really like these pictures of her. Her makeup isn’t typically heavy anyway but she looks really natural and lovely here. Don’t really care about their divorce because it’s not my business.
She looks beautiful.
I love a natural lip color on her. The red lip kind of ends up dwarfing her other features, but with a natural lip color her eyes just look so big and gorgeous. She’s a stunning woman.
She’s got great eyebrows too. It’s like her fourth best feature so they never get mentioned, but I’ve got serious brow envy.
It is interesting that Laura Wasser mediated Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce to completion. Apparently neither had their own lawyer, she acted on both their behalf to reach an amicable conclusion. It included her standard ‘you will not be rude about each other in front of the kids’ and has made them attend co-parenting therapy for at least 6 months. They have 50:50 custody. That is such a good way to conduct a divorce when children are involved.
But Brad wanted everything. Good image, all his money, time with the kids when he’s available only. After he hit a kid “not in the face” and stole an airport vehicle and drunkenly drove off from the scene he got pissed bc she dared to leave him and blame her for making him look bad.
Ben is a mess but he’s not pretending he doesn’t have problems. He’s not fighting her. He’s letting Jen take reigns and fighting with his own demons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My sister could never do that with her former husband. He was abusive. My mum bankrolled her leaving with the kids seven years ago. His mother guilt tripped my sister and tried to convince her to take him back. When she found a new church he followed and made it to awkward for her to attend. If he had 50/50 custody than he would have just used it as a way of controlling her.
I don’t know anything about Angelina’s situation with Brad. And I don’t really need to because it’s none of my business. What I do know is that an amicable divorce requires parents willing to be amicable and sadly that isn’t always the case.
I don’t think there was any way Brangelina’s divorce was going to be anything but contentious. Their relationship was intense. The kind of thing they had doesn’t fizzle, it explodes, one way or another.
Get on with finalizing this divorce, get it over with.
Pitt, you will not regain your previous reputation no matter how long you try to keep dragging this out.
These 2 multi-millionaires..make me tired. Actually, BP makes me tired as hell.
Isn’t he early-mid 50′s? Grow up already!
IMO, AJ-P, has done the most of the heavy lifting in their relationship. She will be the custodial parent for at least 6-8 years yet. How long is BP going to have his PR team keep BS-ing around? He is not going to be hands on daily with any of their kids. I bet when all is said and done, BP will still be spending his time on himself with the kids as a after thought/PR move.
Wait until one or all of the kids writes their version of “Mommy Dearest”.
And, btw, yes realizing the Maddox is now college age does make me feel time is flying.
If he’s interested in college, I say good for him. Certainly all of the J-P children can afford opportunities most of us can only dream of.
Schools that are test optional usually require home-schooled or international students to submit scores from SATs or ACTs. Maddox would have had to taken those tests. Applications due end of year.
Pax is in Seoul too.I’ve seen lots of pics of him on fan pages and a couple of pics of Maddox.
I was curious about Pax Jolie fan pages, so I googled and found one – goodness gracious, the one I found sure isn’t a fan of Angelina. Which is ironic, given the name of their forum!
My son is a director of admissions for a large Virginia university and one of the major concerns is student retention with home schooled and alternatively schooled kids.They meet the admission standard but may drop out at greater rates. I think I will ask him to clarify exactly how it works and why.
I imagine going from specialized, one on one teaching to a large class of 300 kids and 1 professor (as many introductory college courses at large state universities are) is a bit jarring, to say the least. If you’re not used to the rigidity and pace, it’s probably a little isolating.
I wasn’t homeschooled, but I assume you can move at your own pace, spending more time on certain things and less time on others, as needed. And that’s just from a learning standpoint. Most homeschooled kids are properly socialized, but there are always those who weren’t that may have additional struggles.
Congratulation Angelina! You have done a Great Job raising all your children.
As for Miraval, if the intention was always to pass it down to their children, perhaps that hasn’t changed.
