Donald Trump doesn’t seem to understand that Democrats have subpoena power now

It wasn’t a blue wave, but it wasn’t a red tide. We will have divided government again – Republicans control the executive branch and the Senate, and Democrats took the House. At the end of the day, the GOP will have gained seats in the Senate, just as Democrats can say that their majority in the House is substantial. I’m not depressed, nor am I overwhelmingly happy. We now have a “check” on Donald Trump’s fascism, and I have high hopes for substantial oversight on this administration from the House now. Subpoena Power Activated!

President Donald Trump will soon be on the receiving end of something he didn’t see much from a Republican-led Congress: orders, backed up by subpoenas, for officials to answer questions on controversial policies like the dispatch of thousands of troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. Now that Democrats have won control of the U.S. House of Representatives, they will be able to force administration officials to testify and provide documents. That will subject Trump’s decision-making — as well as his personal finances and potential conflicts of interest — to deeper public and private examination by key committees, as the national focus shifts to the 2020 presidential election. “The American people voted to give the House of Representatives a mandate to conduct credible, independent, robust, and responsible oversight of the Trump administration,” said Representative Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who is likely to be the Oversight chairman. Democrats say that when it comes to the administration’s response, for example, to the “caravan” of Central American immigrants, they want answers about the rationale behind the troop deployments and details on the force’s rules of engagement. “It’s not like we’re going to go drunk-crazy with subpoenas. But it may seem that way because we are coming off a two-year drought of no subpoenas,” said Representative Gerald Connolly of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Oversight subcommittee on government operations. Democrats say they want to pursue unanswered questions about Russian interference in the 2016 election and end what they call a campaign by House Republicans to undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s continuing investigation. But Democratic leaders also play down Republican predictions that they’re out to impeach the president.

[From Bloomberg]

What’s depressing is that I understand completely why Congressional Democrats are downplaying the impeachment conversation. It’s not that Elijah Cummings or John Lewis or Gerald Connolly fail to see how Trump has committed hundreds of impeachable offenses. It’s because even if the House started impeachment proceedings, the Republican controlled-Senate wouldn’t do sh-t about it, so it would just be a gigantic waste of time and it would completely hijack the conversation. My theory is that the Democrats are going to do “death by a thousand paper cuts” to this administration. They’re just going to investigate the sh-t out of everything. It’s going to be beautiful.

Meanwhile, Trump has been doing a victory lap all night and all morning. I’m not 100% sure he understands that House Democrats are going to open up a can of whoop-ass/subpoenas?

Received so many Congratulations from so many on our Big Victory last night, including from foreign nations (friends) that were waiting me out, and hoping, on Trade Deals. Now we can all get back to work and get things done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well. Those that did not, say goodbye! Yesterday was such a very Big Win, and all under the pressure of a Nasty and Hostile Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018