Benedict Cumberbatch had a Very British Tantrum about chamomile ‘tea’

Here are some photos of Benedict Cumberbatch and his gross mustache at last weekend’s premiere of The Grinch. Bendy voices The Grinch, because I guess we needed a new animated version or something. Like, I never thought that all-lady remakes of classic films “destroyed childhoods,” but I do think making new animated versions of already-classic animated films does legitimately destroy childhoods. The OG Grinch is amazing. Anyway, it happened and I’m sure a lot of kids want to see the new Grinch. Benedict is front and center for the promotion, which is unfortunate because he’s also working a new movie, thus this gross little ‘stache. Anyway, the Cumberstache is not the reason for this post. The reason for this post is Benedict’s Very British Tantrum™ about tea.

Never talk to Benedict Cumberbatch about chamomile tea. He’s really not a fan, and he wants you to know it. The Sherlock star found an unlikely verbal punchbag on Absolute Radio when he launched into a rant about the calming beverage while promoting his new film, The Grinch.

Cumberbatch, 42, told Dave Berry: “Shall I just really vent now? I’m sick of chamomile tea being called tea. It’s not tea! Tea is a green leaf that comes mainly from the foothills of India and South America – places that have beautiful mountains. It needs to be a sub-tropical, alpine climate. It’s a very specific process. Chamomile is not grown in these environments. So, that’s not a tea.” The star then imitated American’s asking whether he wanted sweetener or milk in his chamomile.

British media outlets were all in a tizzy about The Great Chamomile Debate of 2018, or TeaGate ‘18. I guess… props to Benedict for educating all of us American savages about the technicalities of the “tea” label? I think it’s easily been 20 years since I had a cup of chamomile, and yes, I’ve always considered it tea, my bad, I guess. I’m not much of a hot-tea drinker at this point, so I don’t have any strong feelings about this particular debate, or HOW tea should be seeped, or poured, or what needs to go in your tea and what should go in your cup first. Just my opinion: only British people care about those debates. Let them argue amongst themselves.

But what are we supposed to call Chamomile “tea” now? Chamomile steeped beverage? Chamomile-Flavored Hot Water?

53 Responses to “Benedict Cumberbatch had a Very British Tantrum about chamomile ‘tea’”

  1. Tina says:
    November 7, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Bendy is just pretentious. Technically chamomile tea is an infusion, I suppose, but it really doesn’t matter.

    Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    November 7, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Chamomile is technically a tisane, along with I guess everything else we call “herbal teas.”

    Reply
  3. TheHeat says:
    November 7, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I think I’d have to see/hear the actual interview before passing judgement.
    Sometimes I “vent” about really nonsensical things…and my “rage” is quite dry & tongue-in-cheek, which wouldn’t translate well into written text.

    Reply
  4. BaBaDook says:
    November 7, 2018 at 8:48 am

    We Irish are also pretty big into debating how tea should be made etc – for me, a cuppa has always been an Irish thing. But, Bendy is just having a tantrum – in my experience of my neighbours, most British people call Chamomile tea too.

    Reply
  5. ItsJustBlanche says:
    November 7, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I think he’s just being funny and even with the mustache, and even with the fact that he’s really showing his age for 42, he is still really cute.

    Reply
  6. Cee says:
    November 7, 2018 at 8:58 am

    There is tea, and there is infusions. Never confuse those, ever, unless you’re willing to face Bendy’s wrath.
    On a more serious note, he IS right, but does anybody care? I love tea and infusions. I couldn’t care less what other people call tea. However, I do think microwaving a cup of water is taking things too far.

    Reply
  7. OriginalLala says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:01 am

    it’s a tisane. but also….not a bid deal? lol

    Reply
  8. SJhere says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:02 am

    These pics verify my long held belief that Bendy is only smoking hot as Sherlock.
    Yup. Yup. Yup. I feel very strongly about this. Yup.

    His voice, on the other hand..very good.

    I’ve seen the trailers for the Grinch he’s promoting, can not avoid this. It is everywhere, yesterday at the food store boxes of Chex cereal were plastered with Grinch faces because here in the Midwest USA folks will be up to their armpits in bowls full of Chex mix from now until Jan. 2, 2019. I think it may actually be a law here. :)

    Btw, Bendy is talented as an actor. Does seem to have a bit of humor about himself, sometimes, and really, as we all struggle to get to the end of the week….no harm no foul. That ‘stash is getting very, very hard NO!

    Reply
  9. I'm tellin ya says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Coffee tea or botox?

    Reply
  10. Snazzy says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:07 am

    India and South America? What about Chinese and Japanese teas Bendy? I take my teas so seriously – and love my green teas!

    Reply
  11. Lightpurple says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:08 am

    As much as I dislike chamomile, I am even more annoyed by the use of “apostrophe s” to form a plural. “Americans,” not “American’s.”

    Reply
    • Mumzy says:
      November 7, 2018 at 9:44 am

      +1 for this vexation, plus the misuse of less and fewer!

      (I suspect you’d would enjoy “The Book of ‘Unnecessary’ Quotation Marks: A Celebration of Creative Punctuation.” My family, having heard me groan about the public murder of basic grammar for decades, gave it to me and even my kids love it.)

      Reply
    • jan90067 says:
      November 7, 2018 at 10:24 am

      Misuse of apostrophes is a pet peeve of mine, as is misuse of commas, confusing semi-colons and colons. One of the worst, for me, is when someone misuses “its” and “it’s”, and “I” and “me”. When I was a kid in school we were taught to parse sentences, rules of grammar, contractions, conjunctions, etc. Makes me NUTS that it’s not considered important anymore.

      Reply
  12. Wellsie says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Chamomile tea is delicious, calming perfection in a cup. I refuse to say ‘Chamomile infusion’, as I am a self-respecting person. GAME ON, BENDY!!!!

    Reply
  13. Miss Jupitero says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:13 am

    It’s a tisane. I agree about the tea label. I like tea in my tea. Someone needs to tell Bendy about green tea though.

    Britishness must be seeping into me somehow. Maybe this is because I just bought a fancy tea kettle with six settings and I love it so much I want to take it to bed with me.

    Also, I think he is trying to be funny.

    Reply
  14. Rosemary says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:16 am

    I’ve heard this rant from English friends before. Chamomile is AN HERBAL INFUSION, they say. And I agree. If you’re going to drink tea, drink tea.

    Reply
  15. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    November 7, 2018 at 9:27 am

    He’s so posh British it’s actually funny because he lives up to the stereotype. But this reminds me of the whole “Chai tea” thing. Chai literally means “tea”. So there is no reason to call it “Chai tea”. You’re basically saying “Tea tea”. And that folks is MY tea rant for the day.

    Reply
  16. Luna Lovegood says:
    November 7, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Ok. If he can be bitchy about tea I’m gonna be bitchy about tea. I was in UK for 5 months. I am a Southern California native. I don’t like or drink any kind of tea. While I was in UK I was asked every single day, twice a day, if I’d like to have tea. NOPE. It was nice and polite that they asked I suppose. But I will never change my mind. They were so koo koo about tea. It’s EVERYTHING. They were so excited when the kettle was on, they were like little kids at Disneyland. I told the same people every day. No thanks. Coffee is yummy to me but makes me a bit jumpy. I just really want to say, F$CK TEA. JUST SHOVE IT. IT TASTES LIKE CRAP. And , yes. I know how to properly brew tea.

    Reply
    • Ashley says:
      November 7, 2018 at 10:31 am

      Lol. I was typing the same thing before I read your post. How anyone can prefer the watery flavor of tea over a perfectly brewed cup of coffee is beyond me. And I say this as someone who has tried to make tea work, but at the end of the day, it just doesn’t. Come at me, British people.

      Reply
    • Tina says:
      November 7, 2018 at 2:54 pm

      To my mind, it is one of our more endearing characteristics that we get absurdly excited over a very common hot beverage costing less than 5p per cup. In our defence, have you experienced our (lack of) central heating? Tea ensures that this country continues to function.

      Reply
  17. Ashley says:
    November 7, 2018 at 10:34 am

    I like how he conveniently leaves China out of his tea-growing destination list. Remember China? The country you guys got hooked on opioids so you could have your afternoon cuppa? Lol

    Reply
  18. Julia says:
    November 7, 2018 at 11:03 am

    Dude, I’m all for being finicky about tea, but… is he joking? Because ignoring the existence of Chinese and Japanese teas makes him sound extremely and unpleasantly Anglo-centric.

    Reply
    • Soemone says:
      November 7, 2018 at 12:16 pm

      Oh geez. He’s British if anything he’s India centric. Since that’s where the brits got and get their teas. They didn’t rule China or Japan, despite the opium wars.

      Reply
      • Julia says:
        November 7, 2018 at 1:14 pm

        The British introduced tea to India in an effort to offset the Chinese monopoly. Cumberbatch getting snotty about the precise nature of tea, but ignoring its origins and ongoing cultural importance in the Asian world, would be like me, a woman from the PNW, getting uppity about “real” coffee.
        Sure, we have a LOT of it here, and it’s a famous part of our culture, but it’s not like we invented it. So, yeah: definitely not a crime, but something that makes him sound like a bit of a tool in an interview.

  19. Chef Grace says:
    November 7, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Keep the infusion blends. Give me Darjeeling with 2 sugars and real cream. 🍵

    Reply
  20. Alarmjaguar says:
    November 7, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Team Chamomile Tea! I also drink a delicious Orange Ginger Mint TEA that he would probably hate. I’m actually thrilled that the weather is getting cooler b/c it is herbal tea time. I drink oodles of it.

    Reply
  21. JanetDR says:
    November 7, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    I think he’s joking but I sort of get it. It’s not going to prevent me from making “tea” out of all sorts of plants (chamomile, mint, dandelion, etc.) but I promise not to call my coffee bean infusion “tea” if that helps – lol!
    PS Love him, love his voice forever, but no to another Grinch movie

    Reply
  22. Elise says:
    November 7, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Personally, I think that there are (at least) two definitions here: one is tea-as-a-plant, and the other is tea-as-an-herbal-drink. AFAIC they’re both correct, and I’ll take CF Diet Pepsi anyway.

    (I wonder what His Cumberbatchness would make of Southern sweet iced tea… with a peach shot.)

    Reply
  23. Belluga says:
    November 7, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    The moustache… He lost a bet, right?

    Reply
  24. Kim says:
    November 7, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    As a brit I can confirm it’s sold and marketed here as chamomile tea. So why he’s on his high horse about the Americans calling it tea I have no idea. And the only acceptable way to make a good cup of tea is to have it strong, a dash of milk and 2 sugars.

    Reply

