VF: The Queen was ‘very impressed’ by Doria Ragland when they first met

As we discussed earlier this week, Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly invited Doria Ragland to Sandringham for a very Germanic Christmas. The Queen used to have a lot of rules about who gets invited to what and where and when. But the Duchess of Sussex seems to have instigated a lot of “rule breaking” within the royal family – Meghan was fast-tracked unlike any other royal bride, and the Queen seems especially fond of both Meghan and Doria. Obviously, Meghan is pregnant and this is her first Christmas as a duchess. So it’s sweet that the Queen would want to ensure that Meghan is as comfortable as possible over the holiday, and that Meghan could have her mom there. Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair confirmed this piece of news too:

The Queen has broken with tradition once again by inviting an in-law to the family gathering, which is being seen as the ultimate act of kindness by courtiers who are expecting a record family turnout this year. The Queen has invited all of her family members to join her at the close of another successful year which has included two royal weddings, a royal baby, a royal baby announcement, and a 70th birthday milestone. Sources close to Her Majesty, who is said to have bonded with Meghan over their joint love of dogs, say that she wanted to extend her Christmas invitation to Meghan’s mother so that Meghan wasn’t in an awkward situation over the holiday season. “The Queen was very impressed by Mrs. Ragland when they met,” said a royal source. “The Queen knows that Meghan’s family situation is complicated and that the easiest way for Meghan and Harry to be together and with Doria, which is what they want, is for them all to join her at Sandringham where there is plenty of space. It’s not the norm but then things seem to have changed quite a lot recently.” This year the Sussexes are expected to be guests in the main house at Sandringham along with other family members. The Queen is apparently keen for as many of her seven great-grandchildren as possible to be there. “She loves getting the family together and it’s so much fun with all the little ones,” said a family source. “The Queen hosted a very successful sleepover in the summer at Balmoral which she is hoping to repeat this Christmas.”

I do think the Queen has legitimately “softened” over the past few years especially. I always point out that the Windsor Christmas is very “Germanic,” because it is. The Queen still maintains the same super-structured Christmas schedule as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert had, which is not the most kid-friendly structure. It involves several costume changes, lots of liquor, and a stoic church visit on Christmas morning, when most people are opening presents and eating a big Christmas breakfast.

Anyway, I think it's been established that the Queen really has invited Doria to Sandringham. Now sources tell Us Weekly that Doria will most likely take the Queen up on her offer: "It is very likely Doria will be at Sandringham for Christmas and will be spending the holidays with Harry, Meghan and other members of the royal family…[she will] indeed be in the U.K. for Christmas."

