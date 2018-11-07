Eddie Redmayne on his 8-month-old son not sleeping: ‘People suggest gin’

I totally forgot/didn’t know that Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah had welcomed a second child into their family this year. Eddie and Hannah’s first born was a girl they named Iris Mary (Iris Redmayne is an incredible name), and then eight months ago, they welcomed their son Luke Richard Redmayne. Luke Redmayne is also a great name. Maybe lots of names sound good with the Redmayne surname? Biff Redmayne, Bubba Redmayne… see, it is about the surname. Still, Eddie and Hannah are really good at choosing names, it must be said. Anyway, with two little ones at home, poor Eddie isn’t getting much sleep. He appeared on The Ellen Show this week, and he admitted that he hasn’t been sleeping because of the baby, and:

“I’ve been promoting Fantastic Beasts, and people keep going, ‘What spell would you dream of doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Literally just a two-hour sleep spell.’ People suggest gin,” the actor said in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that airs Tuesday. “For you or the baby?” the host said. “Both,” replied Redmayne.

GIN? For a baby? Alright, Motherhood Industrial Complex, let’s talk about this. Is this a common recommendation among British mums, to suggest a small amount of GIN for babies who won’t sleep? Here’s what I’ve heard among American mothers – that a very small amount of brandy, Scotch or whiskey could be introduced but just once or twice for sleeping purposes. Or teething purposes – I’ve heard moms suggest dipping your finger in brandy and rubbing that finger on a baby’s gums. But I’ve never heard anyone suggest gin? Maybe “gin” is just a British thing? Also, full disclosure: my parents were traveling with me when I was only, like, six months old? And my dad put a little bit of Scotch in my bottle of milk and he always said I slept for like 10 hours straight.

38 Responses to “Eddie Redmayne on his 8-month-old son not sleeping: ‘People suggest gin’”

  1. aang says:
    November 7, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Well I wouldn’t do that but I did let my kids co sleep and they slept on their stomachs so I’m judging no one.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      November 7, 2018 at 10:40 am

      Once your baby can flip themselves over, it’s fine to sleep on their tummies. Idk, I’ve known grandmas who said they put whiskey on their babies gums to relieve pain during teething back in the day. But Gin??? I know this guy is popular on this site, but he seems odd to me. If he is giving a baby Gin, stop it!!

      Reply
  2. anna2222222 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 10:29 am

    I feel like a baby with the name Luke Richard Redmayne would not settle for anything less than a dry martini.

    Reply
  3. Eleonor says:
    November 7, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I thought it was a joke…

    Reply
  4. CharliePenn says:
    November 7, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I think it was a joke.

    My Irish family suggested whiskey when by first was teething. Over and over and over. And in my mind I’m like “um… every one of you is an alcoholic so thanks but no thanks on that piece of advice”.

    I feel his pain. My son didn’t sleep until he was about 18 months old. It was insane and horrible and hard to live through. He was up every 90 minutes. A very hard thing to go through!

    Reply
  5. Tale says:
    November 7, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Wtf? Is this a thing? Am I missing on a joke?? Alcohol, really? Im not a mother, so who knows. I just never heard of similar things, maybe its a cultural thing.

    Reply
    • Swack says:
      November 7, 2018 at 10:40 am

      When my kiddos (now all in their 30′s) were teething it was suggested putting whiskey on the gums. I never did because I didn’t think it was appropriate but that was me and pretty much never knew when my kiddos teeth were coming in because they were the most laid back babies around. I had it very easy with my three. But I would think that they have a nanny or night nurse to take care of the child at night – maybe wrong (and there is nothing wrong with it).

      Reply
  6. Franny Days says:
    November 7, 2018 at 10:33 am

    My 7 month old sleeps 12 hours straight but we follow a pretty set schedule and sleep trained her. I think we have a very good baby though because there really wasn’t much “training” involved. She got use to sleeping in her crib after a couple of nights. She still cries a little at bedtime but never more than 5 minutes.

    Reply
  7. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    November 7, 2018 at 10:33 am

    I believe he was joking. Though there are some old school remedies for babies that include certain types of alcohol.

    Reply
  8. CairinaCat says:
    November 7, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Whiskey on the gums for teething is a thing people still do.
    It numbs the gums.
    Another thing that numbs the gums better and more safely is baby oragel :p

    Reply
  9. Mel M says:
    November 7, 2018 at 10:38 am

    I think some people joke about it and they did in fact do it back in the day but I’m pretty sure it’s not a thing anymore. People freak if you give your baby oatmeal at four months so alcohol?? No it’s not really something I’ve come across as more then a joke.

    Reply
  10. Wellsie says:
    November 7, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I think that it is really common for people to joke about this. More common than it is than to actually act on the idea…

    What is this thing with taking jokes and turning them into fodder for judgement and arguments?

    Reply
  11. London Lozza says:
    November 7, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Most British peoples answers to anything is Gin, or booze generally:

    What time’s the bus? Ages, let’s have a gin.
    The babies teething? Put gin on her/his gums.
    Brexit is a nightmare, what shall we do? Drink. All. The. Gin.
    I got fired. Gin.
    I got promoted. Gin.
    I got pregnant because of gin! Have a Gin.

    We’ve got a global reputation for being boozy, so now we’re just rolling with it :)
    It makes most of my Caribbean work mates very confused, which just adds to the fun of it.

    Hurrah for Gin!

    Reply
  12. Trillian says:
    November 7, 2018 at 10:49 am

    My grandma told me that did this back then. A thimble full of schnapps or whatever. No way would that be recommended today. Not that I’m not tempted sometimes …

    Reply
  13. TyrantDestroyed says:
    November 7, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Funny enough but I was advised to put tequila or rum on my babie’s gums for teething which I never did because we ate helicopter parents and will never give alcohol to our babies. I am lucky that my 12 months old is a good sleeper. In fuzzy days I just need to bring her with us to the bed or put one or two drops of lavender oil in the difusser and it works like a charm.

    Reply
  14. Malificent says:
    November 7, 2018 at 10:58 am

    My mother put brandy on our gums for teething. All five of us kids have completely different interests, preferences, and personalities — but when somebody breaks out the brandy bottle at Christmas — we all get excited! I did the same for my son when the baby Orajel wasn’t cutting it. He’s also fond of the sip of brandy that he’s allowed at Christmas…

    Reply
  15. AlmaMartyr says:
    November 7, 2018 at 11:23 am

    This is a very common joke over here. I have heard of older people using alcohol on baby’s gums but have never come across anyone who actually does it. Everyone jokes about it with sleeping babies though, so I’m pretty sure he was just passing on the joke.

    Reply
  16. Ms Lib says:
    November 7, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Back in the day pregnant women smoked and drank and then gave their baby whiskey. How ugly is that? Some older Brits might still be thinking it is a good idea but NO! I once met a couple who were still giving their 3 year-old whiskey at night. Really?

    I am sure Eddie and Hanna were told to do this by some well meaning old fashioned Brit grandmas. NO! Go online there are tons of alternatives — frozen carrots (under watchful eyes) during the day, frozen wash clothes at night, etc.

    Reply
  17. Ella says:
    November 7, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    I think this must be a joke. My babes are 1 and 3 and luckily both great sleepers but tormented by teething! I was tempted to swipe whiskey on the eldest’s gums once but drank it instead which was for sure the right solution.

    Reply
  18. Meganbot2000 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    It’s just a joke, no one in Britain would seriously suggest giving alcohol to a baby. (Brit here.)

    Reply
  19. Heather says:
    November 7, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    When my kiddo was teething, my mom told me to rub some Southern Comfort on his gums! (I stuck with Anbesol)

    Reply
  20. Aerohead21 says:
    November 7, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Yep. Gin. Rum. Whiskey. For sleep, for teething, General fussiness. I personally don’t do it and I don’t know of a local pediatrician who’d recommend it. It’s one of those “home remedies”. But yeah. No.

    Reply
  21. Valerie says:
    November 7, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    My dad always said whisky, lol. He’s Scottish.

    Reply

