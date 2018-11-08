Us Weekly: Duchess Meghan’s kids ‘won’t be spoiled,’ they’ll have ‘chores & jobs’

I feel like Us Weekly did something to the Duchess of Sussex’s eyes on this cover? Did they lighten her eyes? Perhaps. Anyway, we’re back to thinking about The Royal Sussex Polo Baby. My vibe is that it’s going to be a girl, but who knows. What I do know is that Meghan is possibly the best-prepared expectant mother to provide some balance into her Royal Polo Baby’s life. She’s not going to be there to play-act some fuzzy concept of “normalcy.” Meghan knows what a normal life looks like, and she’ll be able to use her American-peasant background to truly balance out the royal stuff. That’s what I believe. That being said, Royal Polo Baby is still going to be spoiled rotten by Harry. Harry has wanted to be a father for years, and he’s going to buy all the baby clothes and want all of the horses for his Polo Baby. So how will they balance it out?

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are changing the royal parenting rules. The couple, who are expecting their first child, have set a game plan to raise babies who will one day become hard-working global citizens. Royal contributor Omid Scobie reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly that the pregnant Suits alum, 37, hopes to “bring up children who know the values of normal things in life.” She wants her little ones with Harry, 34, to live a far more regular life than their cousins, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 6 months. “Meghan will take her kids on a subway. They’ll have chores, and jobs one day,” Scobie tells Us. “They won’t be spoiled.”

Is this shady? “She wants her little ones with Harry, 34, to live a far more regular life than their cousins, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 6 months.” Like, that’s Duchess Kate’s WHOLE THING. Kate wanted to bring up her kids with Middleton values, not Windsor values. Kate’s whole deal as a mom is that she’s a normal mom… with palaces and mansions and a household staff of, like, fifty people. Anyway, I find it sort of stupid, funny and insulting that somehow a kid is going to be unspoiled because he or she rides on a subway and has to make his bed in the morning. We’ll see though.