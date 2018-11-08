Us Weekly: Duchess Meghan’s kids ‘won’t be spoiled,’ they’ll have ‘chores & jobs’

I feel like Us Weekly did something to the Duchess of Sussex’s eyes on this cover? Did they lighten her eyes? Perhaps. Anyway, we’re back to thinking about The Royal Sussex Polo Baby. My vibe is that it’s going to be a girl, but who knows. What I do know is that Meghan is possibly the best-prepared expectant mother to provide some balance into her Royal Polo Baby’s life. She’s not going to be there to play-act some fuzzy concept of “normalcy.” Meghan knows what a normal life looks like, and she’ll be able to use her American-peasant background to truly balance out the royal stuff. That’s what I believe. That being said, Royal Polo Baby is still going to be spoiled rotten by Harry. Harry has wanted to be a father for years, and he’s going to buy all the baby clothes and want all of the horses for his Polo Baby. So how will they balance it out?
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are changing the royal parenting rules. The couple, who are expecting their first child, have set a game plan to raise babies who will one day become hard-working global citizens. Royal contributor Omid Scobie reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly that the pregnant Suits alum, 37, hopes to “bring up children who know the values of normal things in life.” She wants her little ones with Harry, 34, to live a far more regular life than their cousins, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 6 months.
“Meghan will take her kids on a subway. They’ll have chores, and jobs one day,” Scobie tells Us. “They won’t be spoiled.”
Is this shady? “She wants her little ones with Harry, 34, to live a far more regular life than their cousins, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 6 months.” Like, that’s Duchess Kate’s WHOLE THING. Kate wanted to bring up her kids with Middleton values, not Windsor values. Kate’s whole deal as a mom is that she’s a normal mom… with palaces and mansions and a household staff of, like, fifty people. Anyway, I find it sort of stupid, funny and insulting that somehow a kid is going to be unspoiled because he or she rides on a subway and has to make his bed in the morning. We’ll see though.
The same media that is lifting and praising Meghan now will soon start tearing her apart…. always putting one woman up and putting down another..
This article is complete nonsense. What kid isn’t spoiled at age 5? Like, should George have an after school job?
They will have “jobs” as Harry’s cousins have.
Yeah I had to eyeroll at that. I highly doubt they are going to be 15 and bussing tables, mowing lawns, and bagging groceries during the school year like the rest of the peasants. They will be set up with fancy “internships” in the summer for the wealthy and privileged. Whatever, it’s something I guess.
It’s fake, of course.
The child will be a Lord/Lady and later a Prince/ss
Damn, she is taking over that middle-class narrative. The Cambridges can be regal and the Sussexes will be down-to-earth. From a pr and gossip standpoint, this sounds like it’s going to be fun. Obvious issue is how much the public pays for them if they are so down to earth.
The Middletons were never normal either so it was always a bad narrative to set up. Kate was raised as a spoiled rich girl who never had to work and could shop and vacation until she was married. Pippa and James have been just as useless. There may be rich kids who work more but the Middleton kids were never it. Carole and Mike had the work ethic but they never gave it to their children and spoiled them to make them unambitious, uninterested and self absorbed adults.
I wont lie – I had a verrrrryyy lax upbringing when it came to chores. And it bit me in the butt when I had my own place. Thank god for google when it comes to cleaning specific things because I’d have ruined so many clothes or surfaces in my home if I’d been just left to my own devices.
I hate cleaning. I hate it so much, guys. I really wish I had been tricked into enjoying it more as a kid the way that my friend has tricked her toddlers into getting into chores. But when I start cleaning, I can clean like a machine because I hate it so much that I want it to be over with as fast as possible. It’s the sticking to a routine and not waiting until it’s TOO messy that’s more difficult, but I’ve gotten a better grasp on it.
I’ve hit the point where I’ve asked my parents for a new vacuum for Christmas and I’m excited about it haha.
Same here. My parents both worked. We had a housekeeper. I learned absolutely nothing and at 40 still absolutely struggle with cleaning. I’ve gotten so much better over time, but growing up that way was huge disservice to me! As an adult, I also had a housekeeper and then realized my kids were following my same path. Now alll of us – parents and kids – work hard to keep our house pretty tidy and clean.
But I’m like you – I loathe cleaning. Podcasts and Audible both help a ton, though!
We recently bought a king sized duvet and quilt for our queen sized bed (which was an AMAZING decision when it comes to my husbands blanket stealing) which is great – except they don’t really fit in our washer. I was going to go to the laundromat (I live in a small, rural community – I’ve never lived in a house without my own washer/dryer so I’ve legit never used a laundromat) but I was afraid I’d ruin them, so I had my husband drop them off to the dry cleaner on his way to work. OH MY GOD. Best decision ever. These things look brand new. I had washed the quilt previously and hung it out to dry, but it’d fallen on the deck and gotten what I thought was a permanent stain on it from rubbing against the wood. They look brand new.
I don’t trust myself with certain fabrics/stains so I’ve absolutely been sold on just paying someone who KNOWS what they’re doing to do it for me haha.
I loved Carol Channing’s “Housework” poetic reading from the “Free to Be”series (we had it on tape, but I have since bought it as a CD) by Marlo Thomas. The kidlet knew it was a Saturday morning and chores were to be done when he heard it on the stereo. Now I’m the one who leaves it till it’s just SO BIG it’s completely disheartening and impossible, because I’m so busy trying to keep the damn place tidy. When the kid was little, we were messy…but clean. Now, we’re finally mostly a bit tidier (not always) but we’re far from clean…my theory is the bacteria helps us stay healthier than most LOL
SAME!!! My mother likes water hot enough to boil your hands, so as a kid I wasn’t able to help (when I wanted to). I loathe housework with the fire of a thousand suns, but once I get in the mood, I’m a dervish of orderliness. And, as a reward for a promotion, I bought myself a dyson vacuum. That’s how I know I’m old lol!
And that was some of my issue – too! I’m super temperature sensitive and both of my grandmothers and mother would use water that I felt was essentially volcanic. So I got away without doing a ton of dishes in my time, and when we bought our house we got a dishwasher haha.
I’ve been eyeing a dyson. We have all hardwood so I don’t reaaaallly need it. I could get by with something less fancy. But I reaaallllyyyy want one. So I have it narrowed down to two different dysons and a black and decker pet hair one. The dog has short hair and just steadily sheds a small amount, and one cat is short haired. But the kitten is half ragdoll and I think she’s going to get reasonably fluffy. I think ragdolls typically shed less, but she’s also half siamese so I have no idea what I’m in for. And we’re buying a new couch, so I figure I’d get something that would be able to do fabric and hardwood well.
@Erinn,
Shark vacs are very efficient machines at a fraction of the price of a Dyson, FWIW.
I was different, my mother was so tough with me and demanded that I be like her in cleaning as she is meticulous with it. Chores were normal for me growing up and seeing how my pampered cousins and siblings were not able to cope well once they had to be on their own has really made me appreciate what I went through when I was young. That’s why I get my son involve in helping around the house. Chores equals self care to me and it is only fit that parents teach their children that. Nobody should feel it is beneath them to clean. My brother still could not be bothered to clean and he is 20+ years old now and still living with my parents which is just sad for an adult. My youngest sister picks up his slack which I’ve told her repeatedly not to so he can learn and mature.
Dads mom is an obsessive cleaner. But because she was obsessed with it, and had high expectations, she didn’t really trust dad to do it growing up lol. Which – unfortunately shows it’s been a generational thing chore wise. Her house is always spotless. She’s just turned 93 and she found out last year a relative around my age actually cleans houses for a living. She can’t do the kind of cleaning she used to anymore (and obviously deserves the break) and pays the woman to come in to do it, and she’s over the moon. She cleans just as obsessively as nan does, so the house it spotless. I assumed that she was a good chunk older than I am until they said she was only 30. I’m 28. I was just like HOW. HOW DOES SHE KNOW HOW TO DO THIS!?
Same here. We had cleaning ladies growing up (my parents still use cleaning ladies) so vacuuming and dusting my own room were never things I had to do until I moved out and lived on my own. Sure I made my bed and folded laundry, loaded/emptied the dishwasher, took the dog out for a walk. But actual real physical cleaning was not something I had to do and I never had to take the trash out, my dad always did that. I remember I first started to cook for myself when I lived in Spain after college. My mom had tried and failed to get me interested in cooking when I was at home and I was just not interested. I didn’t even know how to boil a pot of rice hahaha. I have come very far since then and I actually enjoy looking up recipes to make (though I have to be in the right mood/have motivation for cooking). But I’m still pretty bad at cleaning and can go long stretches without doing it. Slightly embarrassed about it but oh well.
Erinn we could be the same person. I got a vacuum for Christmas 2018. I love it. It sucks the dirt and wipes the floors at the same time.
I grew up in a house with maids. Ever since moving out I have cleaned everything myself and although I still hate it I love ironing and doing the dishes. I refuse to pay for a cleaning lady/service and I take pride in my own labour. If I ever have kids they will definitely learn to do chores.
We had assigned chores when I was a kid, simple stuff like unloading the dishwasher or helping to sort / fold the laundry, vaccuuming, etc. In the winter we’d often have to pitch in to help shovel the walk and the driveway, but we often were able to beg off if we had lots of homework to do, lol. I never really helped to cook, which is possibly why I don’t like cooking for myself now.
I’m in my 40s now, and personally don’t hate cleaning, though it really depends on the task. I don’t mind doing laundry or cleaning the bathroom, but I despise washing dirty dishes…having to touch food residue just makes me want to gag. Alas for me, I live on my own so I can’t get someone else to do it for me, hahahaha. (Someone once suggested I use rubber gloves, but I was never able to get the hang of washing dishes with them, I felt like I lost my dexterity and was much more likely to drop things.)
I’m with you! I simply loathe washing dishes. Food residue plus moisture makes me gaggy. But when forced I use plumber grade gloves because I need the water to almost be boiling and I add a drop of bleach from an eyedropper – around 7 parts per million is the recommended amount.
Otherwise I love cleaning. My husband thinks I let things get messy just for the delayed gratification of tidying up lol. My mom was an obsessive cleaner and task mistress growing up but now that I have my own household I find cleaning to be relaxing and an emotional payoff. To get my family into it I crank up the music and reward them with takeout!
Around 13, I was put “in charge” of all the laundry. Since I only had that one chore all the time, I never learned to clean anything else. I was shocked when I moved out of my first apartment in college and was given the list of all the stuff that needed to be cleaned (dusting the fans, cleaning the oven, what?!).
Needless to say, I was a slob until I got married and had kids.
Now, having time to clean is like having a vacation. Taking an afternoon off to dust and vacuum is like, cathartic. Go figure.
The secret of having a clean space is to make sure to not leave “trash” laying around. Every time I leave the room I automatically take that banana peel or empty tea mug to the kitchen with me. Little things work like magic.
Exactly. I’m a neat freak, and I keep things clean and organized by throwing out or putting away things when I’m finished using them or leaving the room. Don’t make a mess, and there’s nothing to later have to clean up
I hear you @Beth. I love to clean. There is a place for everything and everything in its place. I have weeks to go, but I’m nesting already and am acting like Monica on Friends. Driving my family crazy, though they’re used to it. I hate a mess. I have assistance a couple times a week, and when she leaves, I go over what she did. OCD I guess, but I want my family to have a warm, clean home to come home to and be comfortable in. I don’t know how messy people live. Oscar & Felix!! *Maybe it’s bc I come from a big family…we’re all obsessive in our cleanliness*
Interesting. I’m the opposite. I had a very strict upbringing around chores – Saturdays were for cleaning the bathroom, vacuuming, dusting, etc. So, now with my two, I am much more lax with chores. They still have to help out, but not to the extent that I did.
I didn’t want to raise a boy to be useless around his home, so I taught him how to cook, clean, sew and grow. He likes the cooking part, but he can handle the rest.
A child can still be spoiled even if they have “chores” and ride the subway 🙄.
Until they come of age they’ll have the same life: palace/country “bolthole”, waves on balcony at trooping, and pictures released on special occasions.
Once they’re older, not their “normal childhood” phase, yes they will have completely different lives. Especially compared to George… IF the monarchy is still around, of course. In another 20 years or so everything will look very different.
I agree with you in almost everything, but if the monarchy stays another 40 years (and that is a big if) and if still has the same level of engagements as now (thats another big if) I am afraid those kids will have to have a públic role… Possibly small, but públic nonetheless. I know Charles wants to slim down the monarchy, and Andrés is royally pissed by this, but the truth is that the firma could use the York girls and let finally retire the Que en cousins that are still ‘working’ in behalf of the Crown.
The article was nice enough right up until they mentioned the Cambridges kids. Given that what little we have seen of them they seem like happy children that are simply enjoying their childhood, I found that unnecessary.
And of course the Sussex polo baby is going to be different from his/her cousins. One of them is going to be King, the other the Princess Royal and even Prince Louis will be a royal (given that the monarchy survives, of course)
The Polo Baby will, when he or she is an adult, be in the same position that Beatrice and Eugenie
Yep, these articles have to get their punch in at some point. That’s what sells is always the excuse when the entire thing is conjecture and projections. Not that I don’t get sucked in at times, but these past two years I’ve stayed away from these magazines that I used to read more often.
Does Harry know how a normal regular persons life actually is? No. Kids with chores, jobs, riding the subway and eating at McDonald’s can still be spoiled rotten. They’ll be part of the BRF, and they’ll be spoiled and never know what it’s like to live a “regular persons” life, but they can still be good people
Oh I do think these children are going to be spoiled. But I dunno, are all rich people “spoiled”? I know some who are and some who aren’t. But even the ones who aren’t have very different perspectives on money and work than I do. It’s different picking a career when you don’t need to pick something that will give you a nice life, or its different to pick out a college major when you don’t need a job after graduation, etc. But I’m not sure that’s the same thing as being “spoiled rotten.” Harry and William definitely come off as spoiled. When you’ve never checked a price tag in your life, you are definitely going to be a little spoiled.
I just don’t know lol.
Harry doesn’t know but Meghan does. It may not be passed on to the kids, but we can’t pretend that either William or Kate lived normal middle class lives. Meghan was able to speak about scholarships and working for university and it was treated as miraculous because that’s something Kate never had to do.
I can’t stand, “how we are going to raise our kids” comments before the baby is born. Nothing can prepare someone for when the baby actually comes. It’s easy to make all sorts of plans before.
This.
I believe this. The child is still going to be incredibly privileged, incredibly pampered, and their life will not be normal by any stretch of the imagination. But, I think the child will have a “more” normal life than George, Charlotte and Louis. Baby Sussex is still going to be the grandchild of the king, their uncle will be king, they are going to grow up in mansions and palaces etc. But I can see Meghan tempering all that with things like chores, responsibilities, teaching the value of hard work, etc. I think the big difference is going to be that this baby will (most likely) not be a FT royal, so they are naturally going to have to approach life differently than George and charlotte.
And I do think it was a funny comment – as happy as George and Charlotte (and presumably Louis) appear to be, they are probably the least “regular” children in the UK. There is no way around that, and the whole narrative about how “normal” their childhood is has always rang false because of that. I’m sure they are happy and enjoy their lives, etc – but they are not normal children.
I always took their “normal” to mean – not completely raised by the nannies with mom and dad popping in for 5 minutes a day. Which is the way Charles seems to have been raised. To my eye, they are raising their kids in a normal family – both mom and dad present and hands on, even if they do have help. And I will be interested to see if they ship them to a Boarding school at a very young age.
No normalcy there, just as there wasn’t for William and Harry. But, it their normal. Interesting point about being the child of a King as opposed to being the niece/nephew. I would love to be in Harry’s head for minute to see if he is relieved or not so much that he is the spare instead of the heir. The birth order is everything for these people. @Brandy Alexander: How ya doing? The Land misses you! Although not a good year to be a sports fan. How’s LA treating you Bron? Ha!
I didn’t really get the class thing here in the UK, until recently when my son’s cousins came for a visit. My partner’s mum would always remind us that we are the poor relatives (they are comfortably middle class) compared to her sister and her niece’s family as they come from a well off family, her niece’s husband is going to inherit a title and land when his dad passes away and she grew up in the upper middle class. My partner’s cousin put her foot down when her husband suggested that their eldest goes to a boarding school because she wants him & their other son to grow up in a normal environment.
Although he goes to a local school and his younger brother goes to a forest school that has less than 10 children in, it’s still very insular. They live in the country just out of Cambridge where the houses/cottages don’t have numbers but names and the community is filled with people in the same social standing.
I’m now starting to see the differences when they visit us or vice versa on how their children behaves & their views compared to my son who is growing up exposed to people from different backgrounds. Simple stuff like they aren’t use to chores because they have people to clean their house. Having the impression that all houses are like theirs and getting shocked when they come to one that’s not (aka ours which is a 3 bedroom terraced house) and there is no playroom. Bless them.
I mean the boys are lovely and it’s not their fault that they aren’t more exposed or socialise with people from backgrounds other than what they are used to. They aren’t snobs and are a lovely family and it is just how they have been raised, comfortable and well off and what they are used to.
I think the best way for H&M’s child and future children to grow up in a ‘normal’ environment is to make them aware that there is a world out there from their bubble.
It’s hard to know what a ‘normal’ family looks like in this day & age. Kate’s family represents the traditional type of family with two parents who are still married & according to her she had a happy childhood. Both William & Harry’s parents got divorced & both boys had to divide their time between two parents who were at war for most of the time. Meghan’s parents are divorced and her family is fractured.
With the exception of Kate, whose to say any of them are really equipped to be good parents judging by the dysfunction that surrounded their own childhoods. When all is said & done the most important thing a parent can give their child is love & stability.
I’m sure the Cambridge kids are told to pick up their own toys and whatnot, and I highly doubt the Sussex kids will ride the subway. Certainly not without security detail.
Only difference will be bringing the kids on more of their charity visits I bet … otherwise, palace and private schools!
I think their children will still go to a posh primary school then Eton then another posh place. The Sussex kids friends will all be children with titles and rich parents. They may have chores but make no mistake, they will be aristocrats/socialites as adults. That is all Harry knows.
Maybe one of Meg’s kids will opt for a posh U.S. boarding school, instead.
No they wont lol come on. They’ll have the same jobs as their little royal cousins, show up and look cute.
The photo on the cover of US Weekly is so photo shopped that it has me convinced that Meghan isn’t applying her blush too dark but it’s being photo shopped in by the media.
Reaching…these magazines put out such garbage. Just a diversion to get our minds off of trump and the chaos he has created. Wow is Meghan wearing a lot of makeup, way too much makeup. Maybe the kid’s job will be to walk Princes’ George and Louis and Princess Charlotte to school! LOL, jk.
Some of the most spoiled kids I have ever seen have come from the middle class. Parents killing themselves to give their kids things they never had. Cars that are better than some adults have, designer this and that. My son was young when the handheld Game Boy was popular. One kid had 4 in different colors. It’s the same darn system so no need to have more than one. My brother’s kids would get mad at each other and break each other’s computers and PlayStation (they all had individual systems). I guess what I am saying is it’s possible to be highly privileged and raise children who while mindful of their privilege but are not spoiled because God knows there are enough spoiled non privileged kids out there.
I think every generation thinks they can give their children things they didn’t have. I’ve seen so many dads reliving their childhood through their sons. I get it sort of. I want my children to have the best of everything, but I also want them to appreciate it and know not all kids are as lucky as they are. I’m so blessed, my kids want to help. My daughter loves to babysit (just not her siblings!) and earn her own money to buy her “stuff.” It’s a ridiculous theory to believe the royal children have to deliver newspapers. Of course, they will be spoiled. Same with children of presidents. I remember those Bush twins had a thing for partying and drinking. Oh well, little kids, little problems, big kids, big problems!!!!
Which it is fine to give to your kids, but it’s a big ol hot mess when responsibility, kindness and accountability isn’t set as a foundation between all that giving. That’s a lesson that the privileged and non privileged alike need to learn.
So true. Spoiled can be so subjective and individual. Even as a poor kid surrounded by other poor kids, some were pretty spoiled, whether by expectations, well no expectations or responsibility, or parents going with even less to give their kids something. Good parenting can still give kids a lot and ensure they’re good people, but also I’ve seen great parents who can’t prevent addictions or other problems. It’s tough job.
Yeah, that’s another entirely different thread. I had someone close die from an overdose. Sometimes good parenting is not enough. Teens experiment and meet different people with different intentions in life. It literally is a crisis in the country right now that seems to be swept under the rug. When a death occurs unnaturally, it comes with a stigma and shame that isn’t warranted. I guess I will leave it at that. I want to say hug your babies, but it’s so corny, but hug them anyway!
Indeed!
You have perfectly described the Middleton kids. Mike and Carole worked hard at their business, but they coddled their kids.
Does anyone really fall for this? This is why I personally dislike the elites, which the royals are. Really, these children will never lead a “normal” life. To pretend they will Is an insult to literally billions over the globe who watch the royals. I will say this though Meghan and Harry know how to play the game and say the things people want to hear. I dislike the elites more who try to act like they’re just like us than those who don’t pretend. So if they have a girl they will spent like $20 on a dress like I just did when mom wears dresses worth $75,000. I don’t think so.
Normal for them. Yes, I believe it.
Diana said she wanted to raise Will and Harry normally. Look how that turned out.
Kate and Will say they want to be a “normal” family. Look how that turns out.
I mean will Meghan say that she won’t have nannies and cleaning staff and cook(s) … ?
“Global citizens”?
Diana’s time as a mother was cut short. We’ll never know how either William or Harry would’ve turned out had she been around to guild them. Maybe better, maybe worse.
Serious question… Why should they feel the need to live like normal working-class citizens?
Don’t they have to get jobs? None of them have a chance of being King.
