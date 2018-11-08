Donald Trump threw a tantrum when CNN’s Jim Acosta asked him a hard question

Embed from Getty Images

Donald Trump did a press conference yesterday, and he only announced it a few hours beforehand. It’s actually pretty traditional, for the (NotMy)President to speak and/or answer questions the day after the midterms. This time, it felt a lot different though. It felt like Trump wanted it to be a victory lap and preview of all the things he’s going to threaten to do to Congressional Democrats. It felt like Trump wanted attention, so he acted extra unhinged. And of course, it’s always awful when he interacts with journalists. This is what happened when Jim Acosta – the White House correspondent from CNN – got up and asked him about the group of migrants (mostly women and children) making their way North from Central America. The whole exchange is… infuriating. But props to Peter Alexander for having Acosta’s back.

Yes, you just watched Trump throwing a tantrum about “rude, horrible” Jim Acosta, who merely asked him a couple of mildly tough questions. Donald Trump is a sexual assailant, a racist, a white supremacist, a white nationalist, a jingoist, a nativist and a moron. HE is rude and horrible. Oh, and Trump also yelled at April Ryan to “sit down” when she tried to ask a question too. Much rude and horrible.

Here’s CNN’s statement on what went down:

As for the young woman – let’s call her Becky – who tried to forcefully grab the microphone out of Acosta’s hand mid-question, she’s an intern and her job is to simper and lie and get physical with reporters, apparently. And when Acosta merely put his left arm out to block her from getting into his space, apparently Becky felt like SHE was being assaulted.

This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question. President Trump has given the press more access than any President in history. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

Sarah Sanders used this fake story – reporter puts his hand on Becky!! – to cancel Acosta’s press credentials in the White House. Other reporters are like “that didn’t happen” though:

This is a complete lie. The woman grabbed Jim's arm repeatedly. He never once touched her. In fact at one point @Acosta tells her politely "pardon me, mam" as she's yanking on his arm. https://t.co/Mfh3Ol5Q46 — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) November 8, 2018

This is a lie. https://t.co/FastFfWych — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

Sarah Sanders:

Trump will never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on someone just trying to do their job Fact check:

In Oct 2018, Trump praised Greg Gianforte for body slamming Ben Jacobs "Any guy that can do a body slam he's my kind of guy"#Acostapic.twitter.com/hqlsIUbe7n — The Hummingbird 🐦 (@SaysHummingbird) November 8, 2018

