Donald Trump threw a tantrum when CNN’s Jim Acosta asked him a hard question

Donald Trump did a press conference yesterday, and he only announced it a few hours beforehand. It’s actually pretty traditional, for the (NotMy)President to speak and/or answer questions the day after the midterms. This time, it felt a lot different though. It felt like Trump wanted it to be a victory lap and preview of all the things he’s going to threaten to do to Congressional Democrats. It felt like Trump wanted attention, so he acted extra unhinged. And of course, it’s always awful when he interacts with journalists. This is what happened when Jim Acosta – the White House correspondent from CNN – got up and asked him about the group of migrants (mostly women and children) making their way North from Central America. The whole exchange is… infuriating. But props to Peter Alexander for having Acosta’s back.

Yes, you just watched Trump throwing a tantrum about “rude, horrible” Jim Acosta, who merely asked him a couple of mildly tough questions. Donald Trump is a sexual assailant, a racist, a white supremacist, a white nationalist, a jingoist, a nativist and a moron. HE is rude and horrible. Oh, and Trump also yelled at April Ryan to “sit down” when she tried to ask a question too. Much rude and horrible.

Here’s CNN’s statement on what went down:

As for the young woman – let’s call her Becky – who tried to forcefully grab the microphone out of Acosta’s hand mid-question, she’s an intern and her job is to simper and lie and get physical with reporters, apparently. And when Acosta merely put his left arm out to block her from getting into his space, apparently Becky felt like SHE was being assaulted.

Sarah Sanders used this fake story – reporter puts his hand on Becky!! – to cancel Acosta’s press credentials in the White House. Other reporters are like “that didn’t happen” though:

20 Responses to “Donald Trump threw a tantrum when CNN’s Jim Acosta asked him a hard question”

  1. Becks1 says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:40 am

    This is so disturbing. The exchange was awful to watch – and while Peter Alexander did stand up for Acosta, I thought he could have been stronger about it. I think when Trump ignores a question they should all just keep asking it until he answers it or walks away.

    But in general I’m not sure what the press should do. Not attend these briefings/press conferences/whatever they are? Not report on them? I’m not sure.

    Also I will add that the interesting part of this to me is that Trump was clearly rattled after the results on Tuesday night, tweets about how great the victory was aside.

    Reply
  2. CommentingBunny says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:42 am

    And now the White House has put put doctored video to support their lie. I am sorry Americans. What’s happening in your country is terrifying.

    Reply
  3. Cidy says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:48 am

    It will never cease to amaze me that they will lie about things we watched with our own eyes.

    “I’m sorry what you just watched was a lie, dont believe your eyes, believe us!”

    Get them out of here.

    Reply
  4. Alissa says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:51 am

    he’s such a piece of shit. it’s infuriating.

    Reply
  5. Jenns says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I’m getting real tired of the Trump vs. CNN game.

    In no way do I support what Trump is doing or saying. It’s dangerous. But it’s also the kind of crap he craves and a distraction. And Acosta plays right into it sometimes(not in this situation, but the dude is always whining on Twitter).

    Meanwhile, this is all over my Twitter feed when the Jeff Session sh*tshow was going down and it’s still all over my feed this morning when there was yet another mass shooting. Trump is never going to change. Stop feeding into his drama and focus on the real issues.

    Reply
  6. Maiglöckchen says:
    November 8, 2018 at 7:57 am

    I listened to the press conference on NPR as it was happening and can only reiterate everyone’s sentiments. It was infuriating and I have no idea what members of the media should do. Not only did Trump attack Acosta, but he then berated Peter Alexander for defending the CNN journalist. And while DJT accuses everyone of being rude and disrespectful, he cannot even check that his own behavior is rude and disrespectful. (And completely bereft of any intellectual substance, but that’s another matter.)

    Reply
  7. Eden75 says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Wow. That’s all I could say yesterday and still all I can say this morning.

    I would loved to have seen all of the other reporters ask the same question after his orangeness refused to answer. In fact, I would love to see them do it every day. The only thing with that is he would probably pull all of the press passes and then it would all be screwed.

    Reply
  8. Snowflake says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Acosta also got his press pass taken from him after this so he can’t attend the press conferences now! Trump is stifling freedom of the press!

    Reply
  9. bacondonut says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:17 am

    i thought south africa was bad. america! WTF man! Trump is living true to his disgusting quote because he literally has grabbed America by the pu**y. i am absolutely shocked and terrified that these openly unhinged people are running around with such absolute power. it’s crazy, it’s like America is now a cracked out First World meth head, playing Russian roulette in the dark, surrounded by hidden land mines.

    Reply
    • Eden75 says:
      November 8, 2018 at 8:32 am

      Holy cow, this. I have a meth head living in my basement and no one knows what to do about it!!!!

      I have to head to DC in January for policy meetings and I am super curious as to what it’s going to be like. I’ve only been there once before for meetings like this, but that was back in 2014, so the vibe was pretty calm.

      Reply
  10. Chef Grace says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Welcome to Trump Nationalist America.
    Where the terrifying occurs daily.

    Reply
  11. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I want to believe in an escalation. I truly want to hold on to one major tipping point and that the ship this administration is on is going down, but they keep taping all the tiny holes and manage to stay afloat. Something feels different though. Is it just me or does anyone feel like something is on the horizon? Something bigger than daily tweet taunting and lies. Perhaps it’s simply wishful thinking, but I swear I think, I FEEL, like a major happening is coming.

    Reply
  12. RBC says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:25 am

    If 45 is acting like this because of the Democrat’s big gains in the house. What will he be like once the Democrats start flexing their muscle regarding committees and also the Mueller investigation ?

    Reply

