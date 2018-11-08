The Cambridges & Sussexes are separating their offices because of Meghan’s arrival

At the tailend of the Royal Sussex South Pacific Tour, the London Times broke an interesting story about the Cambridges and the Sussexes. Now that Duchess Meghan has joined the Firm and she’s truly hitting the ground running, it seems like she and Harry are more interested in having a separate office and a separate “court” from William and Kate. William and Harry have shared a communications office and general staff for more than a decade, and they’ve needed to separate their office for years, honestly. But questions linger… who instigated the separation, who benefits from the separation, and will the separate courts be at war with each other? Well, People Magazine has a story about it and they make it sound… interesting.
With William one day set to be the Prince of Wales – and all that entails as heir to his father Prince Charles – Harry and Meghan will want to forge their own path, so it’s a natural time to split up, insiders believe.
“The arrival of Meghan has changed the dynamic of the relationship in a fairly significant way,” royals author Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE. “It is inevitable and practical because it gives Harry and Meghan some freedom to build up their own collection of interests and charities. Meghan has very strong views on what she is interested in and that may be what Harry shares, but not what William and Kate share.”
The foursome are, however, likely to keep their successful Royal Foundation, under which they organize their charitable endeavors and their groundbreaking mental health campaign, intact.
“They have brought many charities working in the same sector together to empower them and lend their positions,” says Bedell Smith. “But they will increasingly follow their own respective interests. I think it really is just a shift in priorities and interests. William is a husband and father of three and his focus is primarily on them, and Harry will soon be a father. Each of them will continue the very strong representative of the Queen in carrying out tasks and assignments that she, and probably their father, wants them to do. They are going to be sharing in this diffusion of activities on behalf of the Queen.”
“Meghan has very strong views on what she is interested in and that may be what Harry shares, but not what William and Kate share.” That’s such a British way of saying that Meghan is opinionated, educated and eager to use her royal platform to become a global advocate for the issues she believes in, all while William and Kate are content to just remind everyone that they’re keen every six months.
My take is that Meghan instigated this separation in a few different ways. One, she’s coming from the entertainment industry and she would want her own dedicated communications people, because that’s just the way it *should* be, and she likely convinced Harry. Two, William and Kate were clearly shaken by Meghan’s entrance and fast-tracking into the royal fold, and they were also eager to distance themselves from Meghan, and start the narrative that Normal Bill and Middle-Class Cathy are nothing like this opinionated (LOUD YANK) feminist (ballbuster!) woman who actually (GASP) has a work ethic. Who will benefit the most from the separate courts? Well, I think you can guess.
ugh, I feel so bad for her. One of her nephews is going to be on a reality show about ‘royals’ or something next week…her idiots relatives create enough havoc for a full time comms team to deal with, to be honest.
Also, I actually think W&K are the ones wanting the separation – all the easier to throw H&M under the bus as and when needed.
I don’t quite understand why you think a separate press office is required to throw H&M under the bus when Jason has been keen to do it to them under their shared press office.
Personally, I think this needed to happen. Jason’s loyalties have always been divided between the Cambridges and Harry, and with William being heir-to-the-heir, he has and would always come first. Better to have someone whose only focus is Harry and Meghan.
Well, as you said yourself – Jason’s loyalties have thus far been divided, and STILL Harry has been thrown under the bus. Don’t think its unreasonable to think that it will be easier/more frequent once they have separate offices.
And yes I agree its a good thing for them to separate staff – it would have happened fairly soon anyway, when Charles becomes King and William becomes the heir – its sensible and pragmatic to do it now.
I think it was inevitable either way but yeah there is some distance being created here between the 2 Ducal couples and it maybe more to do with the Sussex’s distancing themselves from the lazy Cambridges with their light schedules and lax attitude to prepping for events etc.. Separate households means the Cambridges can’t chuck the Sussex’s under the bus to bolster their bad image. As for the Royal Foundation, I suspect that at some point in the future that will disappear as the Sussex’s start really pursuing their own interests and if left to the Cambridges alone to support all the mental health organisations that they brought in then it will go nowhere.
It will make for an interesting dynamic going forward.
Just stating facts, William has done more engagements than Harry & Meghan this year even when you add their recent tour. In fact most years William has always done more engagements than Harry with last year being the only exception.
As an heir Will should be doing a lot more engagements than Harry.
But shouldn’t he? He is the Heir-to-the heir. We shouldn’t see Harry and Meghan more than the future king and Queen.
@bren bull, they both should be putting in time as full time royals. Their lives are paid for by tax payers
Anne sometimes works more than Charles & Charles is the direct heir. If William is lazy then so is Harry.
He should do more than H&M as HE is the heir’s heir – we should be seeing more of the Cambridges above EVERYONE else in the RF after TQ and Chuck.
William is the heir to the heir, yes, but Anne has done more engagements than Charles several years and nobody has complained about it. So….. Harry doing more work wouldn’t be something that extraordinary.
As someone mentioned, both brothers (Harry and William) are full time royals now.
It was different years ago, William had his job, Harry was doing his thing… But now both of them are dedicated full time to their royal duties. And as such, their number of engagements should show that.
Their wives are a different story. One is a mother of three, the other is a soon to be mother, and as a woman who was lucky enough to work as little as possible when my children were small, I will never complain about the work ethic of a mum or a pregnant lady
I’m laughing so hard. @MYO you and I are saying basically the same thing at the same time lol
Charles and Anne are the standard, not Harry. And both William and Harry are not only failing to meet the standards of Charles and Anne, they’re failing to meet the standards of Andrew and Sophie.
@Annie. It’s always made me uncomfortable when people excuse Kate for her work ethic on account of being a parent but not William. Louis is still very young and may literally still need Kate but in general prioritizing a mother spending time with her children while having different expectations of a father is something I’m hoping we keep moving away from as a society. It’s so destructive for both parents especially those who are not lucky enough to set their own hours or have much flexibility with maternity/paternity leave.
The notion of a ‘mental health awareness’ campaign in isolation makes me angry. Mental health problems are usually symptomatic of and entangled with real social issues that are being kept hidden – physical and sexual abuse, bullying, assault, poverty, unemployment and underemployment, self-medication with alcohol and drugs, and, yes, social injustice and growing inequality.
Saying ‘I’ve always been fortunate ’ and ‘you should talk about mental health’ (but not those other distasteful and ‘political’ issues) is disingenuous.
I imagine both groups wanted the separation. It’s just going to make things easier overall.
I think part of the meaning behind the “Meghan’s interests are different” comment is also that Meghan isn’t afraid to be political. I am not saying we are going to see her out there stumping for a candidate or anything, but Meghan doesn’t buy into the extreme position of “no opinions ever” that Will and Kate seem to have. (So, Meghan would definitely have worn all black to the BAFTAs and she would have straight out said it was for Times Up/Me Too.)
And she shouldn’t buy into it! I mean, Charles has been lobbying for his interests for decades – his opinions are fairly clear and public knowledge (albeit largely party apolitical). There is no reason Meghan can’t or shouldn’t have and express her opinions.
But that is precisely why the British public get irritated with Charles, he acts like an unelected politician, which isnt acceptable. It doesn’t even really matter if sometimes his issues are relevant, he is not supposed to have governmental influence.
If the monarchy want to continue then they should follow the queens example and zip it. Or give up the HRH and the privilege that that brings and run for government.
The times up black dress thing didnt really bother me either way to be honest, I didnt think it was political, but Im also not comfortable for shaming someone for not falling into line with an edict. Its a bit like the annual poppy shaming that goes on which I dont like either.
Charles poll ratings are abysmal. Politics is very divisive which is why royals are advised not to get involved. Entering politics is the quickest way to bring about a republic.
Or… it’s because William is more and more being groomed to take over Charles’ current role, such as participating in Duchy of Cornwall meetings) while Harry has a somewhat freer role and so it’s just simpler to divide the courts. Outrageous suggestion, I know.
Exactly this. Given with how much frequency William is attending of hosting meetings related to the Duchy of Cornwall, it is obvious that they are getting everything ready for a succession, whenever it will happen.
Separate courts were going to happen anyway. In my opinion, it is better to do it now, and get used to it, that having to do it quickly when Charles is King
Also, I know the lazy Cambridges is a narrative they won , but even with the more than 60 engagements Harry did in the tour, he is still way behind William this year.
Meghan and Kate is another story, and I’m very proud of Meghan for doing so much in her first year. Very well done
I really have started to wonder if they know something we don’t with regards to Her Majesty’s health. First, they admitted last week her “cold” last year was actually quite grave, and now William and Harry are separating offices. It just seems to me like transition efforts are ramping up. It’s entirely possible this is all because of the Queen’s age, but she could realistically live to be 100. Would they really get themselves stuck in a holding pattern waiting potentially 7 years for her to pass?
Yes, because they would want the transition to be smooth, for stability to remain. If people get used to William behaving more and more like a POW, and Charles as Monarch, then whenever the time comes, the transition will be effortless.
^ I thinks its more that TQ is in her 90s and she is ramping back on her engagements as she should. They wanted to do it after the Diamond Jubilee but a certain young Ducal couple were reticent to step up and support an elderly couple. William only started stepping up when Phillip retired last year, Charles is taking on more of TQ’s work so William has to pick up work from Chuck.
I agree. Sometimes things are simple.
Yes. I don’t like that they’re trying to make this a big thing. One side is making it look like Meghan is a bad guy forcing this – the other side is making it look like Meghan is a victim of angry jealous W&K.
The most simple explanation is generally the correct one – it makes more sense for EVERYONE to split up their offices.
I really wish the pitting of M & K against each other would stop. They’re sister in laws. They probably like each other just fine. I don’t think Meghan is SOOOO much better than Kate that they’d never find anything to talk about. I don’t think Kate is some angry, jealous idiot who despises the waves Meghan is making.
Your comment is gold, i agree 100%
Honestly I think both sides benefit equally. W&K get to do their family thing, their mental health charities without being shown compared to the other couple. Meg gets to choose charities that she preferred and gets to respond in her own way to issues such as #metoo without being stifled. Women’s equality issues, poverty, underserved communities are all high on Meg’s list and not necessarily high on W&K’s. Harry has already carved out his what his interests are, Sentebale and veteran’s issues and I expect he will continue to do so. It’s a good thing,
Meghan and Harry will come out way ahead in this, no question. Meghan has a very good grasp on how PR works and she does seem genuinely interested in social justice work. It blows my mind that anyone prefers Will and Kate to her and Harry. That’s the problem with monarchy though, you get who you get. And William (and the wife he chose) is clearly a dud.
I think separating offices is the best thing for both couples. There are those who will prefer the Cambridge style of doing things and there are those who’d prefer the Sussex style of doing things. Having separate offices means both couples can do as they please without harming the others brand. And if there are any scandals/controversies down the line concerning one couple, the other can simply just wash their hands off!
Their offices would have probably been seperated had Harry married any woman, not just Meghan. I know this site is pro-Meghan and sees her as the best thing to have happened to Britain, let alone the royal family; but sometimes it is the best to not to try to read between the lines and come up with strange theories. How could Meghan instigate such a groundbreaking seperation when she’s only been in the family for a couple of months? You guys really overestimate her position in the BRF. Just as Charles and Andrew have seperate offices, it was only a matter of time for William and Harry to do the same since they have families of their own now. William has a family of five and the Cambridge kids are growing up. Soon Harry is going to have a family of three, so it is only natural for them to have seperate offices. Regardless of the laziness of the Cambridges or Meghan’s work ethic, this seperation was going to happen anyway. They would have still gone ahead with it if Harry had married another woman so it is not due to Meghan and her brilliant work ethic.
Honestly, I don’t see why this is any big deal.
I have to agree woth Kaiser. Good for M and H. They have a platform and they should use it to do good. I cant wait to see!
