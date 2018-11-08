“Don’t buy thousands of dollars worth of cats on JK Rowling’s credit card” links

JK Rowling is suing her former assistant for making thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized purchases. The assistant was buying expensive cats!! [Jezebel]
The Spice Girls (minus Posh) give a group interview. [OMG Blog]
Halsey isn’t banging John Mayer, just FYI. [JustJared]
Was the Jim Acosta thing just one big set-up by the Deplorables? [Pajiba]
Aquaman continues to look cheesy AF. [LaineyGossip]
Louis CK has a new girlfriend. Gross. [Dlisted]
What do you think of Serena Williams’ Vera Wang? Eh. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Iman is still divine, as always. [Tom & Lorenzo]
People actually buy cats? They don’t just wait for one to show up at the door?!? Or at a friend’s door? Or send their friends out to find one looking for a live-in job?
Who knew?
Porch cat best cat. (Let the porch cat in )
+ 1 for porch kitties!!.🐱
One cat years ago was a true porch cat. She was a scrawny limping stray. A friend’s cat had gone missing when she was away for a couple of weeks (her college roommates let him out) and she was trying to lure him with his favorite canned cat food if he was still in the neighborhood. So I put dishes of the stinky stuff on my porch, since I worked at night near the door and would see if he showed up.
Well, he never showed up but most likely had just found another home. But the cat food dish was visited by a huge slug, a huge sloppy possum, a skunk, a well-fed kitten from up the street, and what became Cat Three (who started staying in my carport to keep close to the stinky food and the water dish).
Cat Three was so skeletal that at a distance, I thought she was a teenage cat. Up close, she looked old. Turned out she was only 1-2 years old and had given birth within the past two months, according to the vet.
I told the vet that surprisingly, Cat One and Cat Two only sniffed at her when I brought her inside and kept her on my lap while I rounded up a ride to the vet. No hostility at all. The doc said they knew she was in trouble and needed help… Actually, I needed help by that point because Cat Three (who had been quiet and mellow) panicked as soon as we crossed the property line to get into a friend’s car, and tried to rip my thumbs off. She did not want to leave her happy carport and porch home. I grabbed a box from the carport and stuffed her into it for the ride…. and asked the vet for bandaids. I was using my index finger for the spacebar for three weeks.
Cat Three was so thrilled to have indoor sanitary facilities (her very own litter box in the kitchen until Cat One and Cat Two were more into sharing) and food available 24/7. She mainly hid for quite a while, except to eat and use the facilities. She was not all that interested in the outdoor life, she had had enough. I didn’t want to spay her until she was in better shape, and she fell in love with Cat Two (a 1 year old spayed female) during heat. Once Cat Two realized Cat Three wasn’t after her food, she discovered that if she whapped vibrating Cat Three on the backside then Cat Three vibrated faster (her own personal windup toy). They remained good friends after surgery, although Cat Two missed the windup toy.
I never understood buying pure breeds, they always seem less smart and don’t live as long.
People who buy cats from breeders should be scritched to deathitude. Grrrr.
Yeah, I wouldn’t know because nearly all the cats we’ve had have just shown up at our door and refused to leave.
haha, same!
I bought my cat. There werent any kittens at my local shelter and I had a big dog so I felt more comfortable getting a kitten(would have gotten an adult/oldie if it were used to dogs).
My kitten was 10$. I think a symbolic sum shows you dont consider the cat disposable in a way.
Yeah, I adopted mine. Well, she adopted me. She found me and decided to stay. Still refuses to leave. The nerve.
Her eyes look weird. It look like a mixture of to much Botox and something else…
That’s terrible. Unless you have an allergy that requires getting a certain breed, there’s no legitimate reason to buy a cat. I’ve volunteered at animal shelters and some cats have stayed there for years for a variety of reasons. It’s heartbreaking.
Why is she associating her name with such pettiness?
She is a billionaire, this is the equivalent of an average person suing someone for pennies.
Why? Fire her; file a police report; let her get a record.
Why sue for the equivalent of pennies? Her lawyers will cost more than the losses due to the purchases; therefore only reason is because she is a vindictive a**hole.
Just gross.
I think the assistant should be charged so she doesn’t wind up working with someone who can’t afford a $31,000 charge because there’s no record. But otherwise, yeah, f*ck off with asking for an amount that isn’t anything but symbolic. Somebody her caliber of wealth will recover from that kind of monetary loss. The assistant will not do the same from a multi-million dollar lawsuit.
Because she STOLE from her,. I don’t care if JK Rowling makes $30.000 an hour, her employee stole and misused her private funds. She should be sued so that she doesn’t do it again.
That’s such a weird story. She’ll end up spending much more on legal fees than she’ll ever get back, if anything. I’m guessing things ended badly with the assistant!
And to echo many above, if you want a cat, there are so many at shelters and rescues/fosters that need homes.
Louis CK seems to be morphing into Woody Allen in the new pics with this French lady. He should stay in France forever.
Even before his controversy I thought he was repulsive. Nothing attractive about him, at all.
J.K. Rowling seems to have gotten weird plastic surgery.
I don’t have a problem with her suing. There’s always a risk to taking someone else’s credit and using it for your own use, and unfortunately for this person she’s getting sued. Oh well — you didn’t see a consequence coming. Too bad for you.
