Prince Harry & William constantly turn off lights, which they picked up from Charles

Prince Charles celebrated his 70th birthday this week. To celebrate, the BBC did a documentary called Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, which was full of interviews from people around Charles, and Charles himself. William, Harry and Camilla all spoke on camera, and we already discussed one part, where Harry talked about asking Charles to walk Meghan down the aisle. Just FYI: there are lots of interesting quotes and I’ll probably get a few more stories out of this documentary. Anyway, this story is probably the most I’ve ever related to Charles, Harry and William. Apparently, Charles is that guy who goes around turning off lights, and Harry and William do the same thing now, as adults. ME TOO.
Prince Harry has inherited more than just a royal title from his dad Prince Charles! The newlywed revealed that he’s “obsessed” with making sure he doesn’t have too many lights on at home — a “small habit” he inherited from his father, who is a longtime environmentalist.
“He’s a stickler for turning lights off,” Harry says alongside his brother Prince William in the new documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, which aired on BBC One on Thursday. “And that’s now something that I’m obsessed with as well.” William then chimed in: “I know, I’ve got serious OCD on light switches now, which is terrible.”
Harry went on to say that his wife, Meghan Markle, has caught on to his habit at their cottage home in Kensington Palace. Harry said, laughing: “Which is insane because actually you know, I don’t know whether your wife doesn’t, my wife certainly goes, ‘Well why turn the lights off? You know its dark’. I go, ‘We only need one light, we don’t need like six.’ And all of a sudden it becomes a habit and those small habit changes he’s making, every single person can do. And I think it’s one of the key lessons that he taught us.”
I absolutely HATE it when people turn on all the lights in a room. There is no reason for six lamps to be on. Even if you’re like “well I need light to read my book,” all you need is one – MAYBE TWO – lamps on. What’s weird is that unlike Harry and William, I wasn’t raised to constantly turn off lights. My late father was the worst – he would turn on five lamps in one room and then promptly fall asleep with the room lit up like f–king Christmas. My mom isn’t as bad as that, but she definitely likes to have some unnecessary lamps on. Where do I get it? I don’t know. I’ve just never liked brightly-lit rooms. It drives me up crazy when people waste electricity like that, and I guess I’ve always just liked mood lighting. Seriously, just turn on one lamp and light a few candles. That’s the perfect amount of lighting for almost everything.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Haha, I go around my house all the time turning off lights. I’ve got two small boys and I swear they don’t know how to turn off lights (they can turn them on just fine though.) My husband is the same way. I’ll walk into our bedroom and all the lights are blazing and no one has been in there for four hours. TURN OFF THE LIGHTS!
I can’t understand people who are incapable of turning off a light, lol. (Okay, kids get a pass to a certain point). I never have a light on if I’m not in the room, and even in my office I’ll sometimes switch a light off if I pass an empty conference room! My mom always told us to turn off the lights when we left a room, and it definitely stuck in my case.
Daytime lights drive me crazy. The sun is shining why are the lights on?? Unless you’re in the basement or it’s storming out there’s enough light. But i like my lights at cave-bright setting.
My work building does initiatives to have green days where offices turn off their lamps, windowed rooms etc for the day. I hope people follow suit all 365 because most aren’t needed.
@Eliza-I say the same thing to my kids ALL DAY LONG! They are still young but it drives me bonkers because I am for sure the lights turner offer. My husband has gotten better after 14 years of marriage but I still find myself following him around turning off lights from time to time. Right now though with the time change and being in the very edge of the time zone it’s pitch black by 5pm and will soon be by 4pm. It’s the worst.
OMG Harry, it gets dark at 4pm this time of year. Even in Toronto that doesn’t happen. Give your poor wife some light.
On a sorta related note, if anyone’s struggling with lack of sunlight during the winter, I highly recommend getting a lightbox (SAD lamp). I live in a decent climate now but back in my cold, dark home country it was a life saver. It’s the kind of bright white light that you just don’t see during the fall/winter, even on a sunny day, and it’s amazing.
It doesn’t sound like he’s turning lights off while she’s in a room, just she walks into a room that’s dark and has to turn on the lights as she moves around their country estate. It’s a huge house, so for light turner off-ers I understand his itch to not waste.
Well, good for them! My mom and dad were light turner offers and I am, too.
I have a tabby that has a lot of black in her fur. I also have moderately high myopia – I need to light the place up like Christmas if I have to wander to the sink or the washroom at night. I’ve had too many near death cat tripping experiences haha.
That said … I’m also easily creeped out. So I tend to keep a couple of lights on when I’m sitting in the living room at night – especially if my husband is gone. On the the flip side, I wish this office would cut out about half of the lights. It’s awful.
We are turn the lights off people. Well I was and my habit grew on my husband. He then surpassed me to the point where he couldn’t sleep until all the lights in the house were LEDs (including vaulted recessed lights, attic and garage).
I hate overhead lighting or bright task lighting which is why I have so many lamps. I love warm ambient lamp light and not just one. I’ve been accused of loving life in a ‘cave,’ dark and cold. Having said that, my hubs turns lights off like the royals. Drives me batty. I like my mood lighting. It’s already low, but it doesn’t matter. If he’s walking out of a room he has to turn something off grrrrrrr.
Pet peeve- people who turn off the lights in public restrooms. Cause yeah, you leave the next person to feel around for a light switch in the dark, or somehow prop the door so they can find it? Like feeling around in a public restroom is sanitary… also a lot of those lights use less power to remain on than they when starting up. Just my psa, conserve in the way that works for you in non restroom spots lol
Billy boy is certainly not getting a pass for comparing turning a few lights off to ocd. Isn’t he supposed to be championing reducing mental health stigma?
Lights out. When I was first married my husband called me a “stoner,” and I’m not, because I would watch tv in the dark. Isn’t that what you do in the movies? Save on those electric bills Harry, we know you’re on a strict budget!
