Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy

Gabrielle Union has shared a lot of personal information over the years. She’s discussed her rape, her post-traumatic disorder, her relationship dramas, her thoughts on how black women are denigrated and ignored within Hollywood and a lot more. A year ago, while she was promoting her memoir, she opened up about her fertility struggles, and how she had longed to have a child with her husband Dwyane Wade. Union described having “eight or nine miscarriages” over the years as she tried to conceive with Wade. She’s 46 years old right now, and I never knew if it was her age or just a general infertility problem, but she’s been through the wringer.

So, happy news: after all that she’s been through, Gabrielle Union has finally become a mother. Gabrielle and Dwyane used a surrogate to welcome a baby girl Wednesday night. Union and Wade posted photos from the hospital from where the surrogate gave birth, and my take is that the photos probably happened within a few hours of the baby’s birth, with Gabrielle even getting in a hospital bed and Wade doing skin-to-skin contact with the baby.

Wade is already father to four boys, two of them teenagers. My guess is that after four boys, Gabrielle and Dwyane BOTH wanted a girl. I also wonder if this was really a surrogacy, or if it was a gestational carrier situation. Union calls the woman her “surrogate,” so that’s what I’m going with. The difference is with the egg – if they used Gabrielle’s egg, then the woman was a gestational carrier.

