Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy

🎵 When I wake up in the mornin' love And the sunlight hurts my eyes And there's something without warning, love Bears heavy on my mind Then I look at you And the world's alright with me Just one look at you And I know its gonna be A lovely day A lovely day 🎶 A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance #skintoskin @dwyanewade ❤👑🥂 📸 by @awesomeedd
Gabrielle Union has shared a lot of personal information over the years. She’s discussed her rape, her post-traumatic disorder, her relationship dramas, her thoughts on how black women are denigrated and ignored within Hollywood and a lot more. A year ago, while she was promoting her memoir, she opened up about her fertility struggles, and how she had longed to have a child with her husband Dwyane Wade. Union described having “eight or nine miscarriages” over the years as she tried to conceive with Wade. She’s 46 years old right now, and I never knew if it was her age or just a general infertility problem, but she’s been through the wringer.
So, happy news: after all that she’s been through, Gabrielle Union has finally become a mother. Gabrielle and Dwyane used a surrogate to welcome a baby girl Wednesday night. Union and Wade posted photos from the hospital from where the surrogate gave birth, and my take is that the photos probably happened within a few hours of the baby’s birth, with Gabrielle even getting in a hospital bed and Wade doing skin-to-skin contact with the baby.
Wade is already father to four boys, two of them teenagers. My guess is that after four boys, Gabrielle and Dwyane BOTH wanted a girl. I also wonder if this was really a surrogacy, or if it was a gestational carrier situation. Union calls the woman her “surrogate,” so that’s what I’m going with. The difference is with the egg – if they used Gabrielle’s egg, then the woman was a gestational carrier.
This makes me so happy for her.
Aw, I’m so happy for them.
I read her memoir and I admit I was surprised it wasn’t lighter – I thought it would be more kind of a typical fluffy Hollywood memoir – but I ended up really liking it and having a lot more respect for her afterwards (I didn’t “disrespect” her before, I just didn’t really think of her I guess?) It was hard to read at times because she was so open about some of the bad things in her life – such as the rape – but definitely eye-opening.
I also found it fascinating when she talked about their finances and how they divide their money.
Good to hear. I grabbed it from the library when it was new but never got to it. I’ll look for it again.
Wishing them the best with new little bundle.
Congrats to the happy family!!
Side note- is that common, getting in the hospital bed in hospital scrubs (that I think she’s wearing)? It seems a little… handmaids tale to me.
Many hospitals dealing with surrogacy/gestational carriers/adoption have rooms for parents where they immediately initiate S2S contact for bonding. This is important in the first few days, and parents stay until baby is discharged.
The surrogate may have also given birth via C-section, and if Gabrielle was there for the surgery, she would have been in scrubs.
Before it gets out of hand with comments like those on twitter. My take on her wearing a hospital robe and having her hair up is they were in the delivery room and it could have been a long delivery. She’s not stepping out for a magazine shoot, interview or an acting role. She’s at the hospital for the delivery of her baby. I’ve gone to the hospital in pj’s with unwashed hair so at least she was prepared.
Anyway, congrats to her (and Wade too I guess)!
Congratulations!!! I’m glad they found a way to baby.
Not sure Id kick the surrogate who just had a baby out of a bed to take pictures, but maybe they rented a wing so she could recover and baby could stay in hospital a couple days??
I just had a baby, and nowadays hospitals put the baby on mom’s chest immediately after birth, for some “skin-to-skin” bonding time. Gabrielle mentions “skin to skin” in her post, so i assume that, as the baby’s mom, that’s what she’s doing.
@Eliza: I don’t know why you’re claiming they kicked the surrogate out of bed. Likely they are just in a different bed or room. Although Gabrielle didn’t give birth a lot of hospitals try to make it as close as possible to give the mother the closest experience when it’s a surrogacy or adoption situation.
I’m guessing the surrogate is recovering in her own bed.
Congratulations.
Congratulations to them!!! I believe that skin to skin contact and nursing is a good thing right after the birth, but as with many infant-related things, I wish the hospitals would do more to let new mothers understand that it’s not the end of the world if they can’t do it. Both of my children were taken to the NICU within a few minutes of their c-section births. With my first I was terrified that we wouldn’t bond or breastfeed. It didn’t help that the birth wing had giant posters telling the mothers how important skin to skin is in the first few hours after birth. One of the NICU nurses finally had to tell me that she needed to eat even if it was from a bottle. I was a lot more chill with my second. It turned out that my second couldn’t breastfeed due to allergies but by then I realized that it wasn’t the end of the world the way that I thought it would be with my first.
Congrats to them! I’m happy they were able to realize their dream of completing (or maybe not yet!) their family. Families are formed in so many ways, all of them special and valid. I’m sure their baby girl will be just as loved as his sons. Happy day!
I’m stuck on the fact that she’s 46 years old!!!! She looks amazing.
Good for them!
Congratulations!!! I hope for nothing but blessings for Gabrielle, Dwayne and their happy family!!
