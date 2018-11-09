Kris Jenner brought some Lingerie Mobster Realness to the Victoria’s Secret show

After a couple of years of trying to take the annual Victoria’s Secret Holiday Show abroad – to Paris and Shanghai – VS finally brought the show back to New York. I’m sure you’ve seen all the hype about the show this week – People Magazine, E! News, the Daily Mail and a dozen other outlets were trying to preview this year’s show, like it was the most exciting thing in the world. It is not. Victoria’s Secret has lost most of their biggest names, and this year’s show was mostly populated with Hadids, Kendall Jenner and utter randos. Like, if Kendall is your biggest “get,” then there’s a problem, sorry. Anyway, most sites are probably just going to post a lot of photos of models in skimpy lingerie and whatever. I honestly don’t care? Like, if you’ve seen one VS runway show, you’ve seen them all. So let’s just talk about some of the photos from the “pink carpet” event. Kris Jenner tried to look like Victoria’s Secret Mobster. She probably is.
I feel like Rita Ora was TRYING to look like Kim Kardashian.
Frankie Grande, OMFG. I’M SCREAMING.
Bethenny Frankel looking… very thin.
Et tu, Trevor Noah?
Diplo looking like he came to the VS show straight from his barn.
Sean O’Pry trying to serve up some Matt Bomer Realness.
Oh, Shawn Mendes… just no.
Frankie Grande is trying to have his own version of “God is a Woman” I see. SMDH…….
My Barbie had a dress made out of the same material as his pants when I was little.
This whole post is a gift. Bethenny Frankel looks like she got a brand new everything… Frankie looks like a beautiful piece of bacon… Momma K looks like a villain from JEM and the Holograms. Every picture brings me joy.
“Frankie looks like a beautiful piece of bacon.” I’m laughing so hard that I can barely breathe!
A villain from Jem and the Holograms…I am dying!
Is there anything more boring than the Victoria Secrets show?? Same wings, skimpy costumes, flowing long locks and tanned bodies every single year. Every. single. year.
Totally agree.
It’s always so over the top. It’s a crappy lingerie fashion show and they treat it like it’s the most important event of the year.
I can’t believe this garbage is still on.
What’s your problem with Shawn Mendes? He looks great to me.
Trevor Noah is adorable. I love his dimples and accent
Wait! What’s wrong with Shawn Mendes here?! He was there because he performed, I think he’s cute. If I was 15 years younger, in my teens, I would totally have a huge crush on him.
Kris is by far the best dressed in the whole klan.
“…very thin” body shame much?
She grew up with a mother with an eating disorder and has struggled with it herself. Completely different context for the concern than just, “Skinny women are skinny.”
I don’t even think she looks “thin”, she looks “fit”.
She’s got a small frame, but there’s muscle definition there.
Oh. Please. You’re talking about a woman who bragged about wearing her four year old’s clothes. She WANTS people calling her skinny. GMAB
She looks like a pimp.
“looks like”?
Snort.
Sorry but I found the Fenty Savage show much more interesting with a beautiful range of women, all showing how fierce they can be in their lingerie. I won’t be shopping at VS until they get with the times. This doesn’t work anymore, it’s old and antiquated.
Sean O’Pry would make a great Rock Hudson if they get around to making a biopic
Edit: If Matt Bomer turned down the part
The D List special. When is PMK going to realize she is not 6th sister. She is an embarrassment to women over sixty. Think she got one of MJ’s old noses at a yard sale. *This is your next cast for DWTS*
and her original nose was nice too. This nose is tragic.
I think it’s a disease in and of itself. This is a family that photographs their lives and seems to have started with her. You’re right, she probably had tweaks when young, but her features were fine. Right after Caitlyn inserted new cheek implants, she did the same thing. This nose, whatever number it is looks like it’s not in there correctly, just like MJ like I mentioned above. You play around too much and you end up clownish. Why do they do it???
Rita Ora was channeling Donatella Versace since the dress she wore on the pink carpet and the costume she wore when she performed, are both from the Versace Tribute Collection.
I work for VS at a side job, and I’ll tell you honestly – the show is a lot of fun if you work there. They bring out all the new stuff. They reserve a bar/dinner place for everybody to go and watch it. It’s delightfully silly. So even though the feminist in me kind of balks at the whole concept, the bisexual and beer-swilling parts of me don’t mind it.
This looks like a…Halloween Party….where somebody got the dates mixed up…
It looks…bad…and kinda…sad…
wow. Diplo is looking seriously ROUGH just from the neck up alone, not even mentioning that awful bleach stained shirt.
I think it’s fun and I check it out every year. Not for the lingerie but for the wings. They did some “celestial” ones this year that were really cool. For some reason a ton of the lingerie was clashing plaid patterns this year??
Rita Ora’s got to have the best publicist in the game. She gets invited to absolutely everything and everyone is always like, what does she do again? Why is she here?
“Diplo looking like he came to the VS show straight from his barn” genuinely made me laugh out loud.
I love Kris sunglasses, what’s the brand?
