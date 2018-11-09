Kris Jenner brought some Lingerie Mobster Realness to the Victoria’s Secret show

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 - Arrivals

After a couple of years of trying to take the annual Victoria’s Secret Holiday Show abroad – to Paris and Shanghai – VS finally brought the show back to New York. I’m sure you’ve seen all the hype about the show this week – People Magazine, E! News, the Daily Mail and a dozen other outlets were trying to preview this year’s show, like it was the most exciting thing in the world. It is not. Victoria’s Secret has lost most of their biggest names, and this year’s show was mostly populated with Hadids, Kendall Jenner and utter randos. Like, if Kendall is your biggest “get,” then there’s a problem, sorry. Anyway, most sites are probably just going to post a lot of photos of models in skimpy lingerie and whatever. I honestly don’t care? Like, if you’ve seen one VS runway show, you’ve seen them all. So let’s just talk about some of the photos from the “pink carpet” event. Kris Jenner tried to look like Victoria’s Secret Mobster. She probably is.

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 - Arrivals

I feel like Rita Ora was TRYING to look like Kim Kardashian.

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 - Arrivals

Frankie Grande, OMFG. I’M SCREAMING.

Arrivals The 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show

Bethenny Frankel looking… very thin.

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 - Arrivals

Et tu, Trevor Noah?

Arrivals The 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show

Diplo looking like he came to the VS show straight from his barn.

Arrivals The 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show

Sean O’Pry trying to serve up some Matt Bomer Realness.

Arrivals The 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show

Oh, Shawn Mendes… just no.

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

33 Responses to “Kris Jenner brought some Lingerie Mobster Realness to the Victoria’s Secret show”

  1. Jane says:
    November 9, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Frankie Grande is trying to have his own version of “God is a Woman” I see. SMDH…….

    Reply
  2. Wellsie says:
    November 9, 2018 at 9:48 am

    This whole post is a gift. Bethenny Frankel looks like she got a brand new everything… Frankie looks like a beautiful piece of bacon… Momma K looks like a villain from JEM and the Holograms. Every picture brings me joy.

    Reply
  3. Lenn says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Is there anything more boring than the Victoria Secrets show?? Same wings, skimpy costumes, flowing long locks and tanned bodies every single year. Every. single. year.

    Reply
  4. me says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:02 am

    What’s your problem with Shawn Mendes? He looks great to me.

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Trevor Noah is adorable. I love his dimples and accent

    Reply
  6. Lolly says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Wait! What’s wrong with Shawn Mendes here?! He was there because he performed, I think he’s cute. If I was 15 years younger, in my teens, I would totally have a huge crush on him.

    Reply
  7. Char says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Kris is by far the best dressed in the whole klan.

    Reply
  8. Lydia says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:27 am

    “…very thin” body shame much?

    Reply
  9. Lynne says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:33 am

    She looks like a pimp.

    Reply
  10. TaniaOG says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Sorry but I found the Fenty Savage show much more interesting with a beautiful range of women, all showing how fierce they can be in their lingerie. I won’t be shopping at VS until they get with the times. This doesn’t work anymore, it’s old and antiquated.

    Reply
  11. RBC says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Sean O’Pry would make a great Rock Hudson if they get around to making a biopic
    Edit: If Matt Bomer turned down the part

    Reply
  12. Nancy says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:40 am

    The D List special. When is PMK going to realize she is not 6th sister. She is an embarrassment to women over sixty. Think she got one of MJ’s old noses at a yard sale. *This is your next cast for DWTS*

    Reply
  13. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Rita Ora was channeling Donatella Versace since the dress she wore on the pink carpet and the costume she wore when she performed, are both from the Versace Tribute Collection.

    Reply
  14. Veronica S. says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:42 am

    I work for VS at a side job, and I’ll tell you honestly – the show is a lot of fun if you work there. They bring out all the new stuff. They reserve a bar/dinner place for everybody to go and watch it. It’s delightfully silly. So even though the feminist in me kind of balks at the whole concept, the bisexual and beer-swilling parts of me don’t mind it.

    Reply
  15. Lala11_7 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:06 am

    This looks like a…Halloween Party….where somebody got the dates mixed up…

    It looks…bad…and kinda…sad…

    Reply
  16. Olive says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:39 am

    wow. Diplo is looking seriously ROUGH just from the neck up alone, not even mentioning that awful bleach stained shirt.

    Reply
  17. BANANIE says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    I think it’s fun and I check it out every year. Not for the lingerie but for the wings. They did some “celestial” ones this year that were really cool. For some reason a ton of the lingerie was clashing plaid patterns this year??

    Reply
  18. Kathryn says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Rita Ora’s got to have the best publicist in the game. She gets invited to absolutely everything and everyone is always like, what does she do again? Why is she here?

    Reply
  19. meh says:
    November 9, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    “Diplo looking like he came to the VS show straight from his barn” genuinely made me laugh out loud.

    Reply
  20. Isa says:
    November 9, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    I love Kris sunglasses, what’s the brand?

    Reply

