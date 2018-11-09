Disney confirms: Tom Hiddleston will star in a Loki-centric miniseries

Back in September, Disney announced that they were launching their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, like an in-house Netflix/Hulu with just Disney content. Of course Disney has thousands of hours of original content already, stuff that’s currently in production, and everything in their archives. But they also said they wanted to create original content for their streaming service, and one of their first projects would be a miniseries – done by Disney and Marvel – about Loki. There was some confusion about whether this miniseries would actually star Tom Hiddleston, or whether it would fit within the existing Marvel Comic Universe or what. Well, here’s your answer?
The Walt Disney Company’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service will be called Disney+. Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger revealed the service’s name today during a live audio webcast of Disney’s fiscal full year and fourth quarter 2018 financial results. Disney+ is scheduled to launch in the U.S. in late 2019.
Disney+ is also assembling a live-action series centered around a fan-favorite character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iger today confirmed that Marvel Studios is developing a series based on Loki, the god of mischief, to star Tom Hiddleston.
It hit me when Tom Hiddleston promoted Thor: The Dark World – he was a “company man,” in the sense that Tom will enthusiastically work himself down to the nub for the company. He traveled the world promoting that movie, he did dozens of interviews, he danced like a maniac, and he recited sonnets to swans. My point? Disney and Marvel LOVE Tom and he’s been very loyal. This is good for both parties, Disney and Tom. Because I don’t think Tom has a lot going on in his career right now, and I’m not sure that lack of activity is entirely his choice.
The larger point of the press release was the announcement that Diego Luna would be returning to his Rogue One character, Andor, in a full-fledged series. The series will be a sort of prequel to his Rogue One adventures. Eh, I would probably watch that, maybe.
Disney+ sign me up! I look forward to the series for both Loki and Andor with great anticipation. And if we could possibly have a Loki & Andor Asgard Star Wars crossover, all the more betterer!
Yeah! the Loki show!
I’d rather see that Scarlet Witch miniseries, honestly. Loki is so overrated.
Not for me with Elizabeth Olsen.
Between her inconsistent accent, flat acting and the fact that Marvel keeps her powers seemingly limited (compared to source material) just wouldn’t hook me. Disappointing they don’t make stronger female characters.
The Wasp was a founding member of Avengers and done dirty maybe they could give her solo adventures but then Ant Man would probably tag along boo.
MY GAWD…Disney streaming…IS NOT PLAYING A’TALL!!!!!
D.C. Universe streaming service is gonna have to…UP THEIR GAME!
6 hours of Hiddles in leather pants? Disney know how to sell it. I’m soooo in
I’m all in on Loki. This is the good news I needed today!
Awesome! Love me some Loki
Good lord Disney is going to alter the whole industry again. They are not playing and they are spending SERIOUS money. I admit I’m more interested in the Star Wars series (mmmmmm, Diego) …but let’s face it; We will be watching all of it!
They really are. I saw the rumored budget for the Star Wars series and choked on my coffee.
If you think about the content they will have access to, it boggles the mind. The entire Disney catalog, including Pixar, and all the Marvel product. That’s not including the new productions they have commissioned, or what will be available when the 21st Century Fox acquisition goes through.
Yea I read that Disney is treating these limited series as big as studio film productions. Theyre spending that kind of money on each. They’re like 6-8 hour movies split up in chapters.
As much as I like Tom as Loki, I have no idea why Disney would want to do this now. Or why Tom would want to sign on. Loki has only ever been good when he was sparring with Thor.
This comes a few years too late, because Loki is dead now. Not only that, the way the character and Tom have been treated for the AIW promotion was beyond the pale. Loki didn’t get any magazine covers, not even in any of the groups, he was not on the posters, neither on the DVD/BluRay covers, but Tom was expected to do and did much of the heavy lifting by travelling the globe and doing countless interviews. Unlike Chris, who couldn’t be bothered – and cancelled things at the last minute.
Even if Tom isn’t doing anything right now, other than raking in hundreds of thousands by appearing at those fake Cons very few weeks, he isn’t really doing himself any favors by signing on to those Disney projects. I won’t believe he hasn’t had offers to do theatre or anything else, but by taking up Loki again, he’s manoeuvering himself into a niche.
Well, this news makes me thing Loki will be revived along with most of the rest of the cast, in Avengers 4, no?
That’s the million dollar question, isn’t it? As much as I’d like to think Loki features prominently in A4, I would be very surprised if he actually does. I would wager two or three scenes at the most, and they will be some sort of flashback or do-over from the time of the first Avengers movie. Happy to be wrong, however.
Loki is one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Universe…he took a second-tier character and placed him right alongside the first tier ones…simply based on his artistic talent….and we don’t know if Loki is “dead…dead”…so this makes PERFECT SENSE…it’s a character that he’s invested a LOT of time and energy into…and it paid off…I and millions of others find Loki’s character compelling no matter WHO he’s filming with…heck, his most prolific sense was the one he had with Black Widow’s character…
Now…I would LOVE to see those two hook up in the series….cause…SHE OWES HIM…BIG TIME!!!!
Eh every career has its ups and downs. In his own time I’m sure Tom will be back in the game.
I’m loving it! Andor was an interesting character and there’s something about Diego Luna I really like. And I love Tom as Loki, this will be so much fun.
I read they’re spending billions to produce a whole bunch of new content. They’re definitely not playing around. They really want to knock Netflix off the top haha. Netflix has been blowing me away though. I’ve loved so much of their stuff this year. Guess we shall see how Disney does.
Loki is the last character that needs a movie. It’s insane! Not only is he dead, he’s a major douche by anyone’s standard.
Tom Hiddleston is way overexposed
How?
he’s so obnoxious and desperate to be liked in any interviews or promotional tour that it feels like he’s overexposed – especially after his taylor swift fiasco. Now he’s going to be starring as his most over the top, campy role. it’s A Lot
He’s been literally under the radar for two years and a half…
He is hardly seen at all except during promos for the movies he was in like Kong Skull Island, Early Man, Thor Ragnarok, Avengers IW — really until the last month, when he has been out and around (attending the Ralph Lauren party, taking part in some theatre events in London, and doing a Comic Con) However he has been very very low key in all these recent promos – no dancing or impressions for instance) And he had not been interviewed in a real sense at all since the GQ interview in March 2017.
I guess he’s done enough in all his past promotional tours that it’s added up to him feeling overexposed to me. the old Family Guy meme – “That’s enough, John Mayer” – but replaced with Tom Hiddleston’s name.
Can’t wait. I definitely don’t think it’s true that Loki is only interesting when paired with Thor — independent from Marvel, he’s by far the most fun and interesting Norse mythology character. The opportunities for where this story can go are endless.
Nice. Loki’s is the only character that interest me in marvel cause Tom. I’ll definitely watch it. The naysayers can go fork themselves.
“fork themselves” I can’t wait to see it. Hiddles just tweet about Loki and people are going crazy.
Yeah – he just tweeted and put out an instagram of the same message. First social media posting from him since March, 2017 (cause he’s so thirsty y’know /s ) People going nuts!
Yeah Rather people are thirsty for TH. Dude just made big Promo for DIsney+ with one post on insta.
