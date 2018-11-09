Disney confirms: Tom Hiddleston will star in a Loki-centric miniseries

'Thor: Ragnarok' Film Premiere

Back in September, Disney announced that they were launching their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, like an in-house Netflix/Hulu with just Disney content. Of course Disney has thousands of hours of original content already, stuff that’s currently in production, and everything in their archives. But they also said they wanted to create original content for their streaming service, and one of their first projects would be a miniseries – done by Disney and Marvel – about Loki. There was some confusion about whether this miniseries would actually star Tom Hiddleston, or whether it would fit within the existing Marvel Comic Universe or what. Well, here’s your answer?

The Walt Disney Company’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service will be called Disney+. Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger revealed the service’s name today during a live audio webcast of Disney’s fiscal full year and fourth quarter 2018 financial results. Disney+ is scheduled to launch in the U.S. in late 2019.

Disney+ is also assembling a live-action series centered around a fan-favorite character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iger today confirmed that Marvel Studios is developing a series based on Loki, the god of mischief, to star Tom Hiddleston.

[From Disney]

It hit me when Tom Hiddleston promoted Thor: The Dark World – he was a “company man,” in the sense that Tom will enthusiastically work himself down to the nub for the company. He traveled the world promoting that movie, he did dozens of interviews, he danced like a maniac, and he recited sonnets to swans. My point? Disney and Marvel LOVE Tom and he’s been very loyal. This is good for both parties, Disney and Tom. Because I don’t think Tom has a lot going on in his career right now, and I’m not sure that lack of activity is entirely his choice.

The larger point of the press release was the announcement that Diego Luna would be returning to his Rogue One character, Andor, in a full-fledged series. The series will be a sort of prequel to his Rogue One adventures. Eh, I would probably watch that, maybe.

"Thor: Ragnarok" Film Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

30 Responses to “Disney confirms: Tom Hiddleston will star in a Loki-centric miniseries”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Disney+ sign me up! I look forward to the series for both Loki and Andor with great anticipation. And if we could possibly have a Loki & Andor Asgard Star Wars crossover, all the more betterer!

    Reply
  2. Ninette says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Yeah! the Loki show!

    Reply
  3. Grant says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I’d rather see that Scarlet Witch miniseries, honestly. Loki is so overrated.

    Reply
    • Eliza says:
      November 9, 2018 at 11:40 am

      Not for me with Elizabeth Olsen.

      Between her inconsistent accent, flat acting and the fact that Marvel keeps her powers seemingly limited (compared to source material) just wouldn’t hook me. Disappointing they don’t make stronger female characters.

      The Wasp was a founding member of Avengers and done dirty maybe they could give her solo adventures but then Ant Man would probably tag along boo.

      Reply
  4. Lala11_7 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:34 am

    MY GAWD…Disney streaming…IS NOT PLAYING A’TALL!!!!!

    D.C. Universe streaming service is gonna have to…UP THEIR GAME!

    Reply
  5. So cool says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:36 am

    6 hours of Hiddles in leather pants? Disney know how to sell it. I’m soooo in :)

    Reply
  6. Beth says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Awesome! Love me some Loki

    Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Good lord Disney is going to alter the whole industry again. They are not playing and they are spending SERIOUS money. I admit I’m more interested in the Star Wars series (mmmmmm, Diego) …but let’s face it; We will be watching all of it!

    Reply
    • Dara says:
      November 9, 2018 at 11:18 am

      They really are. I saw the rumored budget for the Star Wars series and choked on my coffee.

      If you think about the content they will have access to, it boggles the mind. The entire Disney catalog, including Pixar, and all the Marvel product. That’s not including the new productions they have commissioned, or what will be available when the 21st Century Fox acquisition goes through.

      Reply
    • jammypants says:
      November 9, 2018 at 11:46 am

      Yea I read that Disney is treating these limited series as big as studio film productions. Theyre spending that kind of money on each. They’re like 6-8 hour movies split up in chapters.

      Reply
  8. Nanea says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:44 am

    As much as I like Tom as Loki, I have no idea why Disney would want to do this now. Or why Tom would want to sign on. Loki has only ever been good when he was sparring with Thor.

    This comes a few years too late, because Loki is dead now. Not only that, the way the character and Tom have been treated for the AIW promotion was beyond the pale. Loki didn’t get any magazine covers, not even in any of the groups, he was not on the posters, neither on the DVD/BluRay covers, but Tom was expected to do and did much of the heavy lifting by travelling the globe and doing countless interviews. Unlike Chris, who couldn’t be bothered – and cancelled things at the last minute.

    Even if Tom isn’t doing anything right now, other than raking in hundreds of thousands by appearing at those fake Cons very few weeks, he isn’t really doing himself any favors by signing on to those Disney projects. I won’t believe he hasn’t had offers to do theatre or anything else, but by taking up Loki again, he’s manoeuvering himself into a niche.

    Reply
    • Darla says:
      November 9, 2018 at 10:51 am

      Well, this news makes me thing Loki will be revived along with most of the rest of the cast, in Avengers 4, no?

      Reply
      • Dara says:
        November 9, 2018 at 11:03 am

        That’s the million dollar question, isn’t it? As much as I’d like to think Loki features prominently in A4, I would be very surprised if he actually does. I would wager two or three scenes at the most, and they will be some sort of flashback or do-over from the time of the first Avengers movie. Happy to be wrong, however.

    • Lala11_7 says:
      November 9, 2018 at 10:51 am

      Loki is one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Universe…he took a second-tier character and placed him right alongside the first tier ones…simply based on his artistic talent….and we don’t know if Loki is “dead…dead”…so this makes PERFECT SENSE…it’s a character that he’s invested a LOT of time and energy into…and it paid off…I and millions of others find Loki’s character compelling no matter WHO he’s filming with…heck, his most prolific sense was the one he had with Black Widow’s character…

      Now…I would LOVE to see those two hook up in the series….cause…SHE OWES HIM…BIG TIME!!!!

      Reply
    • jammypants says:
      November 9, 2018 at 10:57 am

      Eh every career has its ups and downs. In his own time I’m sure Tom will be back in the game.

      Reply
  9. Pulplove says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I’m loving it! Andor was an interesting character and there’s something about Diego Luna I really like. And I love Tom as Loki, this will be so much fun.

    Reply
  10. jammypants says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:54 am

    I read they’re spending billions to produce a whole bunch of new content. They’re definitely not playing around. They really want to knock Netflix off the top haha. Netflix has been blowing me away though. I’ve loved so much of their stuff this year. Guess we shall see how Disney does.

    Reply
  11. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 9, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Loki is the last character that needs a movie. It’s insane! Not only is he dead, he’s a major douche by anyone’s standard.

    Reply
  12. Olive says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Tom Hiddleston is way overexposed

    Reply
  13. Case says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Can’t wait. I definitely don’t think it’s true that Loki is only interesting when paired with Thor — independent from Marvel, he’s by far the most fun and interesting Norse mythology character. The opportunities for where this story can go are endless.

    Reply
  14. Mimi says:
    November 9, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Nice. Loki’s is the only character that interest me in marvel cause Tom. I’ll definitely watch it. The naysayers can go fork themselves.

    Reply

