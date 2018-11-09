Meg Ryan & John Mellencamp are engaged after 7 years of on-and-off crusty love

I said it years ago, and I’ll say it again: crusty love never dies! John Mellencamp left his wife for Meg Ryan back in 2011. They dated steadily for several years, and there were even rumors back then of a quiet engagement. Then in August 2014, crusty love was dealt a serious blow: Mellencamp and Ryan split up, and all seemed to be lost. Mellencamp ended up dating Christie Brinkley for about a year, even though it seemed like John and Meg were possibly still friendly, or maybe not, I don’t know. What I do know is that in the first half of 2017, John and Meg got back together, because, I repeat, CRUSTY LOVE NEVER DIES. They’ve been together ever since. And now they’re engaged!
Meg posted the above Instagram on Thursday. People Magazine claims that their relationship redux began in May 2017, although I think it was probably earlier than that. People Mag also repeated the same old claim that Meg and John always fought about where to live – he wanted to keep Indiana as his homebase, while Meg’s homebase is New York. Mellencamp seemed fine with spending more time in New York, honestly. So we’ll see.
So what will the wedding be like? Will it involve cigarettes and a three-hour jam session? Will they elope? He’s 67, she’s 56 (almost 57). They might not want to wait. Go down to City Hall right now!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN and Instagram.
Remember when Jen and Justin couldn’t agree on where to live? Remember how that turned out? Just saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Jen and Justin wanted to agree on where to live. With these two … who knows?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much money… so little tailoring. Meg, please help that man dress!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those jeans are an abomination. I’m well acquainted with the crustiness but I gasped when I scrolled to them. Yuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess being of a certain age I don’t understand the aggressive use of “crusty”. How about “advanced” or “complex”. Just sounds derogatory to use the c word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As one who gleefully embraced their crusty love story, I can tell you it has nothing to do with age. And really, I think it applies only to this couple. They are unique in their crustiness. Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If crusty love has to do with their ages, I missed that completely.
She’s so odd. She’s a favorite from back in the day. I hope they stay happy and in NY. Meg Ryan in Indiana seems all kind of wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have seen him in concert multiple times and he always rocks it. Even recently when his health made him play shorter shows he was still out there rocking. Cool dude. Good for them. Always had a soft spot for Meg Ryan too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw him at Farm Aid in the 90s and the show was dead, including the Dave Matthews Band, until Mellencamp took the stage. The whole crowd finally woke up when he played Jack and Diane.
I was looking for concert tickets for my teenage son for a birthday gift and I saw that he seems to be touring in 2019 but only in tiny towns/venues. We’re in Chicago so it would be nice if he came here because I know my son would like to see him. But alas he can’t drive two hours on a school night for a show.
Springsteen has been doing the same thing in recent years. Bypassing Chicago for small cities in the midwest instead. Boo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But lucky for us in smallish towns. Saw Dylan last month, Lyle Lovett the other night, will see Baez in April, Kristofferson is in 11days and Willie N. Is on the way, among lots of others. We used to get lots of blues/r&b performers, but the older generation has passed on and few younger ones come this way. Only Leon Bridges on the schedule.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jerusha, wow, nice lineup of shows. No shade to the people in the smaller towns who get to see some big names. Good for Leon Bridges. I love him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing but love for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
don’t stand too close to an open flame Meg…
Report this comment as spam or abuse