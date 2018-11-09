Peak Florida: there will be recounts in FL governor, senate & congressional races

I’m sorry, Florida. I’m sorry for all of the harsh things I said about you on Election Night and in the hours and days after the polls closed. It’s not your fault entirely, although I really wish that Floridians would decide en masse to actually fix all of your voting problems and Republican problems all at once. Some of you would argue that was what you trying to do. As it turns out, the governor’s race AND the Senate race in Florida were a lot tighter than we were led to believe on Election Night. And of course, there’s a mountain of election fraud, voter suppression and regular Florida shenanigans.
Election officials, campaign operatives and lawyers across Florida are gearing up for massive recounts in large part due to a familiar problem: Broward County, which has been saddled with election controversies ever since the disputed 2000 presidential race.
All eyes are on that problematic South Florida county – Florida’s second largest and one of its most Democratic – as it lags nearly every other in the state in reporting ballot tallies. The county’s results could help decide the races for U.S. Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner, which are headed for recounts.
On Wednesday alone, 22,000 new Broward votes were tallied, narrowing the margins further in Democrats’ favor in the races. And, thanks to Broward, the gubernatorial race on Thursday afternoon hit the threshold for a recount and Democrat Nikki Fried took the lead over Rep. Matt Caldwell in the agriculture commissioner race by a mere 583 votes.
With so much riding on the nation’s largest swing state – a U.S. Senate seat, a Florida Cabinet seat and perhaps a gubernatorial recount — Broward’s supervisor of elections, Brenda Snipes, won’t or can’t say how many ballots there are left to count.
If you’re of a certain age and a certain political sensibility, the words “Florida Recount” are always going to taste like heartbreak, whiskey and tears. I’m still torn up about the 2000 election. But here’s hoping that we’ve learned more about the GOP’s asymmetrical warfare. Marco Rubio has been on Twitter, taking bold stands against democracy and already claiming that Democrats are trying to “steal” an election by, you know, counting every vote – go here to read some of his tweets. Andrew Gillum – the Democratic nominee for governor – is talking about how he’s ready for a fight, and he had the simple message:
Mr. @FLGovScott — counting votes isn't partisan — it's democracy.
Count every vote.
— Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 9, 2018
There are several unresolved issues in Florida, where Bill Nelson currently trails by 21,888 votes (0.26%). One involves the large drop-off between total ballots cast in Broward County from the Gov to Senate race. It's out of whack with every other county in the state: pic.twitter.com/RyeCEhZfa4
— Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 8, 2018
Same I apologise to people from Florida as well.
Here’s hoping that the recount here and in Georgia turns out to be Blue…
It did seem like Gillum conceded awfully early but thank goodness his concession isn’t legally binding as some jackwagons on twitter were trying to claim. Concession speeches/calls are mere courtesies, apparently. And thankfully.
Rubio is unbelievable. Is he also auditioning for AG?
He’s auditioning to be the next Mr. Ivanka.
Then he’s right in line with Trump because Trump tweeted this, this morning:
Law Enforcement is looking into another big corruption scandal having to do with Election Fraud in #Broward and Palm Beach. Florida voted for Rick Scott!
This is a preview for 2020 if he is able to run for POTUS. Lawsuits and shady investigations to dispute the election results and halt vote-counting. All of this is so disgusting and so completely predictable. GOP playbook classic: lie, cheat, steal..accumulate power at all costs.
Agree, Esmon. It was too early to concede.
I couldn’t understand why Gillum conceded so early on Tuesday night, I still don’t, but I am glad to see he’s fighting for it now.
Because he’s a classy guy. I think it was an earnest and sincerely-made gesture that happened to be a big mistake. Gillum is a really savvy politician, but I do think he might be a tad naïve when it comes to GOP trickery.
I hope Nelson and Gillum win and bring some redemption to Florida. They would be so fantastic for that state.
I don’t think it has anything to do with being classy or not. Stacey Abrams still hasn’t conceded and she’s a very classy lady, she’s actually doing what democrats needs to do by taking in on voter suppression in her state.
You can run the shiniest white guy Beto or whoever and you won’t win if republicans are using voter suppression and gerrymandering to suppress the vote.
This should be the number one issue for democrats going forward along with money out of politics.
@ Jessica: and term limits. We the people want them. Somebody needs to step up and make it happen.
I hate to say this, but honestly, I think as a black man, Andrew Gillum has likely learned to accept the worst out of American civilians. Yes, we had a black president – who spent most of his two terms fighting a recalcitrant Republican Congress and dealing with persistent racism. Who then got replaced by a literal neo-Nazi. If I were an ethnic minority in America, I wouldn’t trust us to do anything right at this point. Hence the concession – because it’s no longer a surprise to anyone about how racist American voters are.
I’m from Broward and I’m pretty sure this county went hard for Gillum. I know the Broward SOE were asking for help counting absentee ballots last weekend as they were overwhelmed.
Send in some UN election observers, please. I have no doubt at all that there was widespread cheating in Florida, Texas, and ESPECIALLY, Georgia.
Indiana, too, up in the blue northwest part of the state. Someone here reported the suppression shenanigans and I saw a news story on it yesterday. So distressing and enraging.
Porter county resident here in NWI 🙋🏻♀️. It’s insane what has taken place, and we still have no results as of this morning. I think my kindergartener and his friends could’ve run this election better after watching an episode of Daniel Tiger about voting. The Republicans have effed everything up after taking over the elections in March and then trying to disenfranchise voters in the courts on Election Day. I can’t even go into it I’m still so worked up.
Rubio’s staff is going to have to listen to a rather enraged voice mail this morning. As will the staff of Lindsey Graham. Not one of them had a peep to say about their neighbor Kemp suppressing votes in Georgia but spent yesterday whining and lying non-stop about Broward Country.
The lies and the disinformation just never, ever end. The Acosta thing was a special kind of insanity and to see Rubio’s tweets about Broward in the midst of that almost gave me a rage stroke.
Did you hear that 70,000 uncounted absentee ballots were found on a mail truck after election night? Even if 70% of those Voted blue (which is very likely in South Florida), that would be enough to change the results.
Takes me back to the halcyon days of hanging chads and the GOP squeeking an election victory off the back of a tiny majority dwarfed by the vast numbers of disenfranchised mostly-minority voters.
Who knows, maybe it’s the foreshadowing of another endless, multi-trillion-dollar pointless illegal war in the Middle East? *coughIrancough
Yes, with Sessions being fired and Mueller by all accounts ready to finish his investigation, indictments looming(looking at you Don Jr). I can see 45 starting some conflict with Iran to provide a distraction from domestic problems
Republicans aren’t really worried, they are just huffing and puffing for show. They’ll just sue until it reaches the Supreme Court and we know which way it will go now that Kavanaugh has a seat. Same as 2000.
God I hate republicans.
THey are reprehensible
It’s astonishing that 16% of Americans get 50% representation in the senate. GOP cannot, cannot win an election without gerrymandering and voter suppresion in a country that is increasingly becoming more liberal.
Abolish the electoral college, 40 million people should not have the same amount of representatives as 2 million. This is ludicrous.
I totally agree. Winner take all is bogus. If a candidate wins 51% of a state’s votes, they get 100% of the electoral votes, completely disenfranchising the other 49% of voters. If they won’t abolish the EC, then the votes need to be split by percentage at the VERY least.
It seems like there is always something dodgy going on with the votes in Florida
Well it’s FL, what do you expect? They are pretty incapable all around. It needs to hurry up and be flooded by rising sea levels. Lived there for years, nothing but racist, ignorant, loud aholes.
Tuesday night was so stressful because the race for offices were so incredibly close, back and forth leads, and only a couple thousand votes apart. Please, please, please fix the voting problems, do a recount, and let this go the way we Floridians with common sense deserve
Well, I’m not sorry and after the recount I’m personally going over to Florida and sawing it off so it floats away.
Be gone as take that sulfurous smell with you!
