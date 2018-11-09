Peak Florida: there will be recounts in FL governor, senate & congressional races

I’m sorry, Florida. I’m sorry for all of the harsh things I said about you on Election Night and in the hours and days after the polls closed. It’s not your fault entirely, although I really wish that Floridians would decide en masse to actually fix all of your voting problems and Republican problems all at once. Some of you would argue that was what you trying to do. As it turns out, the governor’s race AND the Senate race in Florida were a lot tighter than we were led to believe on Election Night. And of course, there’s a mountain of election fraud, voter suppression and regular Florida shenanigans.

Election officials, campaign operatives and lawyers across Florida are gearing up for massive recounts in large part due to a familiar problem: Broward County, which has been saddled with election controversies ever since the disputed 2000 presidential race.

All eyes are on that problematic South Florida county – Florida’s second largest and one of its most Democratic – as it lags nearly every other in the state in reporting ballot tallies. The county’s results could help decide the races for U.S. Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner, which are headed for recounts.

On Wednesday alone, 22,000 new Broward votes were tallied, narrowing the margins further in Democrats’ favor in the races. And, thanks to Broward, the gubernatorial race on Thursday afternoon hit the threshold for a recount and Democrat Nikki Fried took the lead over Rep. Matt Caldwell in the agriculture commissioner race by a mere 583 votes.

With so much riding on the nation’s largest swing state – a U.S. Senate seat, a Florida Cabinet seat and perhaps a gubernatorial recount — Broward’s supervisor of elections, Brenda Snipes, won’t or can’t say how many ballots there are left to count.

If you’re of a certain age and a certain political sensibility, the words “Florida Recount” are always going to taste like heartbreak, whiskey and tears. I’m still torn up about the 2000 election. But here’s hoping that we’ve learned more about the GOP’s asymmetrical warfare. Marco Rubio has been on Twitter, taking bold stands against democracy and already claiming that Democrats are trying to “steal” an election by, you know, counting every vote – go here to read some of his tweets. Andrew Gillum – the Democratic nominee for governor – is talking about how he’s ready for a fight, and he had the simple message:

  1. Maya says:
    November 9, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Same I apologise to people from Florida as well.

    Here’s hoping that the recount here and in Georgia turns out to be Blue…

  2. Esmom says:
    November 9, 2018 at 7:54 am

    It did seem like Gillum conceded awfully early but thank goodness his concession isn’t legally binding as some jackwagons on twitter were trying to claim. Concession speeches/calls are mere courtesies, apparently. And thankfully.

    Rubio is unbelievable. Is he also auditioning for AG?

  3. Ninks says:
    November 9, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I couldn’t understand why Gillum conceded so early on Tuesday night, I still don’t, but I am glad to see he’s fighting for it now.

    • Kitten says:
      November 9, 2018 at 8:39 am

      Because he’s a classy guy. I think it was an earnest and sincerely-made gesture that happened to be a big mistake. Gillum is a really savvy politician, but I do think he might be a tad naïve when it comes to GOP trickery.

      I hope Nelson and Gillum win and bring some redemption to Florida. They would be so fantastic for that state.

      • Jessica says:
        November 9, 2018 at 8:50 am

        I don’t think it has anything to do with being classy or not. Stacey Abrams still hasn’t conceded and she’s a very classy lady, she’s actually doing what democrats needs to do by taking in on voter suppression in her state.
        You can run the shiniest white guy Beto or whoever and you won’t win if republicans are using voter suppression and gerrymandering to suppress the vote.
        This should be the number one issue for democrats going forward along with money out of politics.

      • Juls says:
        November 9, 2018 at 8:57 am

        @ Jessica: and term limits. We the people want them. Somebody needs to step up and make it happen.

    • Veronica S. says:
      November 9, 2018 at 8:54 am

      I hate to say this, but honestly, I think as a black man, Andrew Gillum has likely learned to accept the worst out of American civilians. Yes, we had a black president – who spent most of his two terms fighting a recalcitrant Republican Congress and dealing with persistent racism. Who then got replaced by a literal neo-Nazi. If I were an ethnic minority in America, I wouldn’t trust us to do anything right at this point. Hence the concession – because it’s no longer a surprise to anyone about how racist American voters are.

  4. CatMc says:
    November 9, 2018 at 7:57 am

    I’m from Broward and I’m pretty sure this county went hard for Gillum. I know the Broward SOE were asking for help counting absentee ballots last weekend as they were overwhelmed.

  5. Jerusha says:
    November 9, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Send in some UN election observers, please. I have no doubt at all that there was widespread cheating in Florida, Texas, and ESPECIALLY, Georgia.

    • Esmom says:
      November 9, 2018 at 8:12 am

      Indiana, too, up in the blue northwest part of the state. Someone here reported the suppression shenanigans and I saw a news story on it yesterday. So distressing and enraging.

      • Mel M says:
        November 9, 2018 at 8:51 am

        Porter county resident here in NWI 🙋🏻‍♀️. It’s insane what has taken place, and we still have no results as of this morning. I think my kindergartener and his friends could’ve run this election better after watching an episode of Daniel Tiger about voting. The Republicans have effed everything up after taking over the elections in March and then trying to disenfranchise voters in the courts on Election Day. I can’t even go into it I’m still so worked up.

  6. Lightpurple says:
    November 9, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Rubio’s staff is going to have to listen to a rather enraged voice mail this morning. As will the staff of Lindsey Graham. Not one of them had a peep to say about their neighbor Kemp suppressing votes in Georgia but spent yesterday whining and lying non-stop about Broward Country.

  7. ItReallyIsYou,NotMe says:
    November 9, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Did you hear that 70,000 uncounted absentee ballots were found on a mail truck after election night? Even if 70% of those Voted blue (which is very likely in South Florida), that would be enough to change the results.

  8. Elkie says:
    November 9, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Takes me back to the halcyon days of hanging chads and the GOP squeeking an election victory off the back of a tiny majority dwarfed by the vast numbers of disenfranchised mostly-minority voters.

    Who knows, maybe it’s the foreshadowing of another endless, multi-trillion-dollar pointless illegal war in the Middle East? *coughIrancough

  9. Redgrl says:
    November 9, 2018 at 8:06 am

    God I hate republicans.

  10. minx says:
    November 9, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Yessss!

  11. Sam says:
    November 9, 2018 at 8:25 am

    It’s astonishing that 16% of Americans get 50% representation in the senate. GOP cannot, cannot win an election without gerrymandering and voter suppresion in a country that is increasingly becoming more liberal.

    Abolish the electoral college, 40 million people should not have the same amount of representatives as 2 million. This is ludicrous.

  12. Fabulous says:
    November 9, 2018 at 8:32 am

    It seems like there is always something dodgy going on with the votes in Florida :(

  13. Meowuirose says:
    November 9, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Well it’s FL, what do you expect? They are pretty incapable all around. It needs to hurry up and be flooded by rising sea levels. Lived there for years, nothing but racist, ignorant, loud aholes.

  14. Beth says:
    November 9, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Tuesday night was so stressful because the race for offices were so incredibly close, back and forth leads, and only a couple thousand votes apart. Please, please, please fix the voting problems, do a recount, and let this go the way we Floridians with common sense deserve

  15. Eric says:
    November 9, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Well, I’m not sorry and after the recount I’m personally going over to Florida and sawing it off so it floats away.
    Be gone as take that sulfurous smell with you!

