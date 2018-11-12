Chip & Joanna Gaines are launching their very own TV network, thankuverymuch

Finally, an answer to the question that plagued me for more than a year: what was going on with Chip and Joanna Gaines? Chip and Joanna Gaines were the host/renovators of HGTV’s Fixer Upper, one of the most wildly popular shows in the history of HGTV. Chip and Joanna were on top of the world when they suddenly announced that they were quitted Fixer Upper last year. Reportedly, HGTV was throwing money at them, offering them any kind of deal to come back, but they said no, no, no. Then we learned that Joanna was pregnant – she gave birth to baby Crew this past June – and that seemed to answer some questions. It looked like Chip and Joanna really were just focusing on their family. Except no, they just got a much better deal.
Chip and Joanna Gaines are expanding their empire and making a return to television! During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, the Fixer Upper stars announced they are getting their own TV network.
“We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother but that’s it,” Chip joked after Fallon asked if the couple would ever return to TV. “So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back.”
Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano also confirmed the news in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: “We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia. The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”
In partnership with Discovery Inc., which also owns HGTV, the new network will be the latest addition to Chip and Joanna’s massive list of successful businesses including their lifestyle magazine The Magnolia Journal (which is published by Meredith, PEOPLE’s parent company), the new Magnolia Table restaurant and their product line at Target, as well as the ever-expanding Magnolia Market at the Silos, which has turned Waco, Texas, into a tourist destination.
This was what I was expecting to hear months ago. My guess is that Chip and Joanna’s original HGTV contract really was kind of crappy, and they just wanted to let the contract lapse, then they played hardball with Discovery to get their own network. And honestly, I don’t hate it. They know their worth, and they truly are wildly popular and beloved by such a wide swath of demographics. The church crowd loves them because they’re super-churchy. Non-churchy people like them because they’re not TOO churchy. They make extremely watchable entertainment which is clean and family-friendly. And even though the shiplap and white kitchens are annoying, they do good work. Hm. Would you watch the Gaines Network? I would watch it at the gym, the same way I watch Fixer Upper marathons at the gym.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
We went to Magnolia this weekend and it was packed. Restaurant had a 2 hour wait st opening. Everything had a long line.
But all those people were buying lots of (overpriced) things at the main store. I’m talking $90 for a medium sized rectangular planter- $28 for a coffee mug kind of prices. Even if they never went on TV again that shop is printing money hand over foot. It’s insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pier 1 has a couple things from their collection. Theirs is the randomly 3-4× the price of the stuff that looks exactly the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their stuff is in Target, too. And they have a magazine called Magnolia. Like Martha Stewart & Oprah with their respective magazines, Joanna is on the cover of every one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s probably produced by them now but when they started out her stuff was just from crafter catalogues online. Like – you could buy the EXACT item for pennies on the dollar.
TBH, as an architect who owns a design/build company, they bug the crap out of me. It’s so one note. Every time I meet with a client and they say, “We LOVE Chip and Jo!” I fight the urge to run the other direction.
But they’re genius at marketing and brand management so kudos, I guess?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t watch their show but when I have seen photo spreads of their work, everything looks the same. Family home, retiree home, vacation home, office, all of it looks the same. They have one very specific style and no matter what your space is or how you intend to use it, they seem to make everything fit their one style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the tv show shopping centers and restaurants seem so tacky and gimmicky. who really buys that crap?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
… don’t forget the big clocks. There must be one oversized clock.
They play off each other well, but i don’t care for the mostly same- same of each house. They always say Chip/Jo were there and rarely are personalized to the home owner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t get their design aesthetic. There is nothing original and every house they do is a variation of the same thing over and over. There are so many better designers and/or home remolders out there. They are just very good at playing up that wholesome Christian family schitck. That is why they are so popular and they are capitalizing on it by making as much money as they can before their popularity wanes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a one-trick pony imo. I know people love them, but her style is very limited. From kitchen islands to bathrooms, she’s predictable. They may have a filmable repartee, but he ate a bug once for the cameras, and I could never let it go lol. I think having their own network is a bridge too far, but what do I know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I went with a friend who was having extensive work done at a dental clinic, to hold her nervous hand. On the tv in the waiting room is nothing but these two. It was torturous, and I suffered more than my friend. My only solace was headphones to drown out their voices. Might have guessed by now, I am not a fan of either of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
White everything,shiplap,giant clocks…how much more of this decor until people are over it?I think they seem like good people who love their kids,and their work,but if yo’ve seen one of their remodels you’ve seen them all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t stand them! I was happy they were gone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We just had an ep in my part of the world where the buyers requested rustic Italian and the woman “hated” white.
The home looked like every other home they’d ever done, with you guessed it… white internal walls, white exterior, white fireplace and… white kitchen.
If I could make memes, it would be such a soft target – the same pic for every style: Fixer upper mid century; Fixer upper rustic italian; fixer upper country style… etc etc
That said, have nothing against them personally – despite the groundhog day reveals, I somehow still enjoy watching \o/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t it kind of natural that many of their properties look the same? I grew up near where McKenzie Child first started and everybody’s house had some pieces etc. it’s a lake town too so many homes have a similar country nautical vibe. People seek them out because they like her style and it’s all within one area which means there will be similar touches throughout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Erm, no. That’s the sign of a bad designer, actually. A good designer might have a certain aesthetic preference, but will work with their clients to formulate something that works for THEM. When my clients ask what I would do in my own home, I always tell them that it’s not really relevant, because THEY are the ones that will be living in their home, not me. It’s my job to help them find a layout, product and an overall design that works well for them.
It would be horrible if people could pick out my work based on photos because they all looked the same!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bingo. A good designer interprets their client’s loves into livable spaces and budgets accordingly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why I love Bunny Williams. You know when you’re looking at a Bunny Williams room but it doesn’t all look the same and there are always practical touches that signal how the people who live there actually *live* there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Candace Olson. The best on TV although I don’t think she is anymore which is a real shame. Her stuff is always gorgeous and always different. She’s amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s all about money and selling to the masses. Lifestyle network just means they will continue convincing the audience that they need something else new or different. Not necessarily better.
Those home “improvement” shows are nothing more than a 30- to 60-minute ploy to convince the homeowners watching to rip out often good materials and do the latest trend. Seems very wasteful in a lot of cases.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is totally true. I cry a little inside every time someone decides to paint their beautiful wood cabinets because wood cabinet’s aren’t “in” but white cabinets are. It’s absolutely criminal to do that to good wood, in my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Covering up the beautiful grain of wood on cabinets or walls really is a shame. I like variety and am fond of working with what’s there whenever possible, be it windows, cabinets, etc. Going in with a sledgehammer and needlessly filling landfills is not appealing to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband and I bought a new place and I did not like the all-wood kitchen with black countertops *at all* but I let everyone talk me out of painting the cabinets because, oh, the wood is so beautiful. Except I *do not like it* and it wore on me until I couldn’t stand to be in the kitchen. My husband, who did not care at all, was like, just paint them, they’ll still be solid wood. So I redid my kitchen and yes I painted my cabinets and now I love them and I enjoy my time in the kitchen much more. I just have never liked wood cabinets and I’m not going to apologize for making the home I will live in for the next however many years to my taste.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree so much!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know what you mean. I’ve seen people tear out granite countertops simply because the color scheme isn’t “in” anymore. It’s a waste of perfectly good material.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s becoming like apparel – convince people something is out of style, even if it is still completely functional. Except a wardrobe is less expensive than a kitchen or bath makeover.
I’ve known of now older people who borrowed money for purely optional renovations and had to work longer / worry about other expenses (like healthcare) later. And that was before these TV shows became commonplace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My contractor got my granite countertops. It took all day to remove them, but he got them out carefully and in whole pieces, so he can resell them to a client whose taste is better suited to black granite than mine. The goal should always be to recycle/reuse whatever is possible, but also people shouldn’t have to live with stuff they don’t like just because someone else decided it was in before they ever bought the house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their type of remodeling is that is far beyond changing a countertop color or painting cabinets. These shows suggest spending tens of thousands (for regular people/viewers, that is) to tear up and redo one or two rooms. It’s just a marketing ploy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes Algernon I get you too – not all wood is beautiful.
And I love it when people donate and recycle cabinets & counter tops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll watch this. I was just thinking the other day that I wish there was a channel that combined HGTV and food network and I kinda think this might be it.
The real issue I have with them is that the houses always look like her. She gets a style in her head and every house ends up looking like that, and nothing like what the owners might be looking for. The last season she was getting very one note “mod” with dark greys, marble, light woods, and of course white.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s a smart move. I could see Joanna branching out into a successful lifestyle channel – almost like Martha Stewart. Decorating, DIY, cooking, crafts, even clothing/fashion (her style appeals to a *lot* of women). I could see it being really successful.
I know a bunch of people in this thread is going to essentially call her style “basic” — but basic appeals to a lot of women (myself included). I don’t know how to decorate, I’m happy to look over at the Magnolia catalog and go… “oh, eucalyptus leaves are a thing? sure, let’s put some in a vase on the table.” Then all my “basic” friends will come over and compliment my centerpiece. It’s an easy win. Don’t see anything wrong with that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see quite a few parallels to Martha Stewart. I don’t mind their style but it is becoming so widespread that it’s a little annoying. I just passed through this gritty little section of Chicago and a corner restaurant was being renovated into this style and it looked so out of place, yet you know people will flock there. So, genius move, I guess?
I’d love to see some more originality in mainstream decor, whether it’s in personal spaces or businesses like restaurants and offices, which now all seem to sport this aesthetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always wonder about people who are obscure and then rocket to business success. Was that always their plan? Are they the ones thinking up these new opportunities for themselves? Do they start up and run the businesses themselves or are they more figureheads with business operations people doing the day to day work? This isn’t shade. I really wonder how it works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know of people like this. They hustle and work very hard, but to get to that level luck and timing also have a LOT to do with it. So I guess it is a little of both. You essentially have to build your own opportunities but put yourself in the position to take advantage of every one that comes your way, and sometimes things align just right. I do not know about outsourcing. The people I know are very involved in their businesses, but usually have advisors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An entire channel sounds risky to me. And having the kids on tv sounds risky for them. An occasional glimpse is one thing, watching kids grow up on tv sounds like too much for the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are HOMOPHOBIC. Why ANYONE would watch them after knowing that is BEYOND me. And for people who say oh that is not true. Well where was ONE gay couple on their show???! And my Aunt lives in Waco so I know for a fact there are plenty of gay couples there. They DISGUST me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Although I typically find the people who enjoy their show are likely those same “White Women who Love Trump.” demographic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!! Thank you! I’m always worried I’ll be labeled too negative when I bring the hate on. Yes, they are too churchy and judgey!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their “cute Christian family”-thing is a bit frightening to me too – but I think there have been gay couples in their show?
Or perhaps I’m wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re wrong
Report this comment as spam or abuse
isn’t part of their fan base (and yes, it is gross). no one has mentioned barn doors yet…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I came here to say the same thing. Pass on anyone who is anti lgbtq.
They are remodelers…and she is a self taught decorator who copies catalog looks etc.
The homophobic thing just seals it though. No way would I support them. They are long term supporters of a very homophobic preacher man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually really like them although I’m not a shiplap fan, lol. I wonder if this shiplap craze will be the wood paneling of 2030!? Also, their collections are insanely overpriced!! I was very disappointed when I have looked a few times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will shiplap be the wood paneling from the past ,by 2030-I really think so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There will be a new “must have” wall covering by 2020… 2025-30 at the latest.
Don’t be surprised if it isn’t a retro look – like a new spin on paneling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really dislike these people. They’ve papered over their religious homophobia and zealotry in order to appeal to the masses, but it’s still there. Their style is one-note and their items are way overpriced. You can honestly just go shopping at Pier 1 or West Elm and get similar stuff for much less.
I’m not sure what on earth they think they’ll do with an entire network. Even if they have other shows and hosts, their appeal will have its limits I would imagine. It’s just suburban basic blandness and that only interests one group of people. And from what I can see, they’re pretty saturated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The first time I saw them I didn’t know who they were and I honestly thought they were just people in a Pier 1 ad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve had two interior designer friends tell me that her decor style is on its way out and that in two years we will be seeing much more retro throwback stuff. Good news for me, as I do a lot of pop art painting, but I’m not sure launching a network featuring shiplap and muted grey color schemes is the way to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a fan. Too churchy for me. And I hate those big clocks. Of course I do watch them sometimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, can’t stand them. Of course they want their own network! I knew that “more time for the family” excuse was BS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually really like them. They have genuine chemistry and love. I thought this was lacking in the flip or flop couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The families don’t get to keep the majority of the things used in the homes she works on. They strip it all out after the reveal. It’s all staging (there’s only the one big clock – just kidding, there’s two). But they do get to keep the shiplap and the GINORMOUS islands!
Some of the couples were trying to AirBnB the homes, saying they were Gaines remodels – well, that did not go over well with Chip and Joanna (aka, no cut for them). So they changed the contracts adding a clause abolishing that. No one makes money off of Chip and Joanna then Chip and Joanna!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh wow. Doesn’t that just prove that they have no interest in a homeowners’s personal style? I’ve only watched the show a couple times but I’d love to see a house after they’ve take their stuff out. I did notice that they seem to love old books not for their content but for their aesthetic, which bugs the crap out of me.
Interesting about the AirBnb story, too. Shows how they have built their empire, I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like them as a couple, but the style is always the same. I actually prefer Ken and Anita Corsini, on Flip or Flop Atlanta. I like the style as well as the couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No…….she isn’t a designer, and she copies the pottery barn catalog basically.
And they like to listen to a very homophobic man preach , and are very churchy……so no. I cannot with the anti lgbtq people anymore.
They should go raise their kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like a few small elements of their remodels…kind of. I really don’t care for the decor. I can’t stand open shelves in kitchens.
So much of this is just encouraging rampant consumerism and planned obsolescence. I hate their homophobia and churchiness. Although I think it’s funny/sad that there is some whacko woman who has a blog devoted to hating on Joanna because she’s not churchy and subservient enough. Their church is a sort of Diet Coke of Full Quiver.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Candice Olson is one of the only designers on HGTV that STILL gets my motor going…so…no, I’m NEVA gonna be into Chip & Joanna…cause their design aesthetic DOES look one note…
And…there…are…other…reasons….too…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re bland and nonthreatening, extremely one-note. But at least that one-note is easy to stomach and they are certainly hard-working and savvy business people. That makes them more appealing than so many vapid or annoying TV personalities and celebrities these days, many of whom are only “successful” because of nepotism or how they look. I don’t think what the Gaines do is that special and their products are probably fine…but uninspiring. I’ve browsed their products for Target, and never wind up buying anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse