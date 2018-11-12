Pippa Middleton named her son Arthur Michael William Matthews

Pippa Middleton gave birth to her son just a few days after Princess Eugenie’s October wedding. It was definitely weird, to me, that the Duchess of Sussex was accused of “stealing Eugenie’s thunder” when Pippa was the one who showed up at the wedding on her due date. Anyway, in the weeks that followed, Pippa kept a tight lid on the baby’s name. We saw her pap-strolling for the Daily Mail almost immediately, and I still believe there was some kind of sponsorship involved, much like her ridiculously sponsored honeymoon last year. It ended up taking nearly a month to find out this kid’s name, but it was worth the wait, because Pippa out-royaled the royals.
Welcome to the family, Arthur Michael William! Pippa Middleton, 35, and husband James Matthews, 43, named their new baby boy the three-part moniker, The Mail on Sunday reports, citing the child’s birth certificate.
The name Michael may honor James’ brother Michael Matthews, who died at age 22 as he climbed Mount Everest in 1999. Michael is also the name of Pippa’s father.
Pippa really did that. She named her kid Arthur, which is a super-popular middle name for tons of royal men. Arthur is Prince William’s first middle name. It’s Prince Charles’ second middle name. It was the second middle name of King George VI. Then Michael, which has more immediate family connections, with Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews’ brother and Pippa’s father. But then she tacks on “William,” the name of her brother-in-law!! It’s just… weird, right? I hope they nickname the kid Art Willy.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Pippa seems desperate to be considerated a Royal LOL
Just imagine your sister is the future queen of England and you’re having to do sponsored pap strolls. I feel second hand embarrassment for her.
Classic
Canadian here, we named our first son Arthur and I love the name. It’s becoming very popular, there is even another boy in our neighborhood with the same name.
I like it, very classic.
I also like it!
It’s a very traditional name, and it’s also pretty common in Britain outside the royal lineage, yes? Maybe Pippa was doing it for a royal connection, but seems likely that it’s a family name in one or both of their families.
I love it!! My bff named her first son Arthur after her grandfather and it’s just such a great name. I bet your little guy is the cutest 😊❤️
LOL, little annoyed that the baby got the name (Arthur) I wanted for Louis. But congratulations to them!
Arthur is also one of Louis’ middle names lol.
I assume there was another reason for the william because if it was for her BIL then it just screams “this child is the nephew of the future king!!!!”
or maybe she really likes William? He’s been part of their family since she was a teenager and seems very solicitious and caring towards the family?
Is there any indicator that the wedding was her due date? She was obviously due around then, but due dates are just an estimate and she could have gone early. But there is also a difference between going to a wedding few days before you deliver and Meaghan, who’s outfit cast bump speculation which is what people were talking about as much as the wedding itself. But I don’t think Meaghan did anything wrong either, I think these pregnant women just went about their lives and attended a wedding.
I like the name. It does feel very royal, but also very traditional which is my own personal taste in names. I like it a lot.
me, too. I lean towards the traditional…my son is Daniel !!
Right, it’s not an exclusively royal name and is definitely coming back into fashion.
if one of my boys had been a girl, they would have been Charlotte Elizabeth, but by the time we had a girl the princess was born, so we went with a different name. I am just a random person but apparently have similar taste in names with Will and Kate. Classic names are classic for a reason.
I love the name Charlotte, specifically in homage to Charlotte Bronte, but it’s a beautiful name. Hardly owned by the royals.
Good for her. My 6 month old twins are named Eliot and Arthur. I call them Leo and Artie. Artie is named after the first person in my husband’s family to immigrate to the US. I wonder if Pippa will also call her boy Artie.
Pippa who? Why is this even a story? she’s a nobody who wants to be a somebody just because her sister married into royalty.
For why Pippa?
She didn’t broadcast the name. I believe the DM got it from the birth records. What’s up with this two middle names business? What happens when you have to fill out forms that ask for your middle name? Do you insert both? Silly trend.
I don’t see any problem with her walking outside with her baby. The alternative is to stay cooped up and hide in her house. Why is every walk considered a pap stroll? Some celebs do call the paps but I honestly don’t think Pippa does that.
My dad is the only one in his family with two middle names, out of six kids. He ended up with the second middle name because his godfather was put in charge of the birth certificate paperwork and he added his own name after the original middle name.
He mostly uses his first middle name for most documentation, like drivers licence and credit cards. For his passport he uses both so it matches his birth certificate.
My children and I all have two middle names. Usually they all fit. If not, you generally go with the first. They are family names, and it’s not a new trend.
is having multiple middle names a British thing or a wannabe royal thing?
My kids had a middle plus my last name, thereby giving them two middle names. I’m not British, so I guess I’m a wannabe Royal in your definition.
My child has two middle names. I am not British and only royal in my own mind. We did it to honour both grandmothers and I suspect many do it to honour multiple people; especially if they don’t intend to have many kids.
I have two middle names and most people I know do too. We’re French and not wannabe royals Iol. My mom and little sister both have three.
Multiple middle name became famous in France to avoid too many people carrying the same combination of name and last name.
I have three names..first daughter in the family so I am named after two uncles and a grand aunt..nothing close to royalty in my linage
Completely childish but I have an Uncle named Art and he is a mean sob so we secretly called him Art the Fart.
Hahaha amazing.
William is also James Middleton’s middle name.
I wonder if Carol insisted on adding William as one of the names?
Joke from Demetri Martin: I was having lunch with my friend. I said, ‘Hey, what’s your middle name.’ He said, ‘I have two middle names.’ I said, ‘Then you have no middle names. You have a space.’
Art Willy! Love it! Congrats to the couple.
And yes, me thinks Pippa lives in a workd where she believes she a Middle-Royal.
Showing up to a wedding near a due date is “thunder stealing?” That’s insane.
LOL totally- it’s the same attitude when people were accusing Kate (during some balcony appearance) of being so tall and wearing heels to somehow ‘put down’ Meghan, like she’d grown to her height especially with Meghan in mind.
The stans of Meghan can’t see they’re just as bad as the Kate stans. If pippa had not turned up to the wedding that would have been ‘thunder stealing’ too. At least pippa’s children won’t be spongeing off the tax payers for the rest of their pampered lives.
It’s not thunder stealing but she was comparing that to the people accusing Meghan of doing the same for daring to wear her coat open making her look more pregnant at Eugenie’s wedding.
I respectfully disagree, Pippa was definitely compared unfavourably. If you go back and read it again, the writer is clearly suggesting that if anyone could or should be accused of “thunder stealing” it should be Pippa.
She is SO tacky.
So.Many.Names! Arthur is lovely, though. Nobody in my immediate family except my mom , who has 2 middle names, has more than one. When it came to naming my daughter we chose one simple, unusual but not unheard of, lovely first name and my husband’s last name. I considered giving her mine as well, but it would have sounded a bit awkward ( a trio of very short names/surnames).
Bahahaahha. As always, I appreciate the name analysis and sass. This is so funny to me. Like where does the Arthur and William come from?!
P.s. are two middle names popular in Britain, or is it a royal reach? My brother has two middle names, but he’s “____ the eighth” (Italian family) and his first middle name is from a great grandfather. So the idea was that he’d have ONE name that’s just his. They picked Benton, bc they loved ER 😂
Not British or Royal and half my cousins have two middle names and several of my friends’ children, it is personal preference.
I’m still speachless that you actually think that pregnant woman should not go to the wedding. I don’t know how to comment, in facet.
Arthur is cute. But William? Soooo desperate… So grasping. 😆😆
I figured in using William they wanted PW for a godfather. And yes, Arthur is one of the middle names scattered throughout the lists of the BRF’s middle names amongst the men. The Middleton offspring didn’t get the double-barreled middle names, so I think it’s a deliberate uptick for Pippa, who is royal-adjacent. And it’s fine, it’s totally fine. They’re a tight family, those Middletons. The Mathews seem to be, as well.
So 2 of the names have meaningful family connections, the child’s maternal grandfather and a late uncle (Michael) and the other one the middle name of his maternal uncle(Wiiliam), and that is tacky?
I must immediately burn my children birth certificates and rename them.
Yes, how dare this woman go to a wedding she was invited to, then proceed to give her child super common, classic names and walk outside with him.
My nephew is named Arthur. He is the third Arthur in a very non-royal lineage 🤣
A baby with 3 traditional and pretty common names? Not sure I see the story here. I mean, if she’d thrown a Louis in there, sure, but to me, these are just basic names that a lot people, royals and non-royals alike, have.
(and I really like his name, but that is my taste).
Snore, such boring names. Four names is so lame.
Just sounds like a bunch of first names.
I think it’s all agreed then….. Pippa WHO?
I have two middle names; not British, but my Catholic grandmothers insisted on a saint’s name. A British friend of mine, who is in her 50′s, has two middle names. I think it’s just preference. Pippa and TMW James did choose a very posh name for their little one. Wills & Kate – give them a title STAT!
Of corse Pippa can name her children whatever she wants, but come on! The three names, two of them being Arthur and William! Maybe they are getting ready for when King William makes them all nobility.
Is it just me, or is Terribly Wealthy James Matthews an exceptionally unattractive man? And has become notably more unattractive since their wedding which wasn’t that long ago?
I agree with you. It’s a thing that happens to posh blokes. Sometimes extraordinarily attractive when young (Prince William, Charlie Spencer) and then middle age happens. (As an aside, Arthur is such a frequently used baby name for babies here in London these days – I’m almost surprised Pippa went there).
I think its just that Pippa could have chosen anything and instead chose some of the few names that Kate and William have with naming their children.
The thinking is that W&K are done having kids so maybe she was talking about names with Kate and decided to go with some of the ones Kate won’t be using now.
