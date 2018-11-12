Pippa Middleton named her son Arthur Michael William Matthews

The wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank

Pippa Middleton gave birth to her son just a few days after Princess Eugenie’s October wedding. It was definitely weird, to me, that the Duchess of Sussex was accused of “stealing Eugenie’s thunder” when Pippa was the one who showed up at the wedding on her due date. Anyway, in the weeks that followed, Pippa kept a tight lid on the baby’s name. We saw her pap-strolling for the Daily Mail almost immediately, and I still believe there was some kind of sponsorship involved, much like her ridiculously sponsored honeymoon last year. It ended up taking nearly a month to find out this kid’s name, but it was worth the wait, because Pippa out-royaled the royals.

Welcome to the family, Arthur Michael William! Pippa Middleton, 35, and husband James Matthews, 43, named their new baby boy the three-part moniker, The Mail on Sunday reports, citing the child’s birth certificate.

The name Michael may honor James’ brother Michael Matthews, who died at age 22 as he climbed Mount Everest in 1999. Michael is also the name of Pippa’s father.

[From People]

Pippa really did that. She named her kid Arthur, which is a super-popular middle name for tons of royal men. Arthur is Prince William’s first middle name. It’s Prince Charles’ second middle name. It was the second middle name of King George VI. Then Michael, which has more immediate family connections, with Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews’ brother and Pippa’s father. But then she tacks on “William,” the name of her brother-in-law!! It’s just… weird, right? I hope they nickname the kid Art Willy.

The wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

58 Responses to “Pippa Middleton named her son Arthur Michael William Matthews”

  1. Lunetta says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Pippa seems desperate to be considerated a Royal LOL

    Reply
  2. French girl says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Classic

    Reply
  3. Odessa says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Canadian here, we named our first son Arthur and I love the name. It’s becoming very popular, there is even another boy in our neighborhood with the same name.

    Reply
  4. klutzy_girl says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:56 am

    LOL, little annoyed that the baby got the name (Arthur) I wanted for Louis. But congratulations to them!

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Arthur is also one of Louis’ middle names lol.

    I assume there was another reason for the william because if it was for her BIL then it just screams “this child is the nephew of the future king!!!!”

    Reply
  6. CanadianGirl says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Is there any indicator that the wedding was her due date? She was obviously due around then, but due dates are just an estimate and she could have gone early. But there is also a difference between going to a wedding few days before you deliver and Meaghan, who’s outfit cast bump speculation which is what people were talking about as much as the wedding itself. But I don’t think Meaghan did anything wrong either, I think these pregnant women just went about their lives and attended a wedding.

    I like the name. It does feel very royal, but also very traditional which is my own personal taste in names. I like it a lot.

    Reply
  7. Reddy says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Good for her. My 6 month old twins are named Eliot and Arthur. I call them Leo and Artie. Artie is named after the first person in my husband’s family to immigrate to the US. I wonder if Pippa will also call her boy Artie.

    Reply
  8. Jeanie says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Pippa who? Why is this even a story? she’s a nobody who wants to be a somebody just because her sister married into royalty.

    Reply
  9. Claire Voyant says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:01 am

    For why Pippa?

    Reply
  10. Other Renee says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:11 am

    She didn’t broadcast the name. I believe the DM got it from the birth records. What’s up with this two middle names business? What happens when you have to fill out forms that ask for your middle name? Do you insert both? Silly trend.

    I don’t see any problem with her walking outside with her baby. The alternative is to stay cooped up and hide in her house. Why is every walk considered a pap stroll? Some celebs do call the paps but I honestly don’t think Pippa does that.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 12, 2018 at 11:13 am

      My dad is the only one in his family with two middle names, out of six kids. He ended up with the second middle name because his godfather was put in charge of the birth certificate paperwork and he added his own name after the original middle name.

      He mostly uses his first middle name for most documentation, like drivers licence and credit cards. For his passport he uses both so it matches his birth certificate.

      Reply
    • Sparkly says:
      November 12, 2018 at 3:07 pm

      My children and I all have two middle names. Usually they all fit. If not, you generally go with the first. They are family names, and it’s not a new trend.

      Reply
  11. LORENA says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:14 am

    is having multiple middle names a British thing or a wannabe royal thing?

    Reply
  12. Tania says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Completely childish but I have an Uncle named Art and he is a mean sob so we secretly called him Art the Fart.

    Reply
  13. Marnie says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:25 am

    William is also James Middleton’s middle name.

    Reply
  14. Harla says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:27 am

    I wonder if Carol insisted on adding William as one of the names?

    Reply
  15. Sue Denim says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Joke from Demetri Martin: I was having lunch with my friend. I said, ‘Hey, what’s your middle name.’ He said, ‘I have two middle names.’ I said, ‘Then you have no middle names. You have a space.’

    Reply
  16. Seraphina says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Art Willy! Love it! Congrats to the couple.

    And yes, me thinks Pippa lives in a workd where she believes she a Middle-Royal.

    Reply
  17. OsGirl says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Showing up to a wedding near a due date is “thunder stealing?” That’s insane.

    Reply
    • Oliphant says:
      November 12, 2018 at 11:05 am

      LOL totally- it’s the same attitude when people were accusing Kate (during some balcony appearance) of being so tall and wearing heels to somehow ‘put down’ Meghan, like she’d grown to her height especially with Meghan in mind.

      The stans of Meghan can’t see they’re just as bad as the Kate stans. If pippa had not turned up to the wedding that would have been ‘thunder stealing’ too. At least pippa’s children won’t be spongeing off the tax payers for the rest of their pampered lives.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 12, 2018 at 11:15 am

      It’s not thunder stealing but she was comparing that to the people accusing Meghan of doing the same for daring to wear her coat open making her look more pregnant at Eugenie’s wedding.

      Reply
  18. Kristi says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:38 am

    She is SO tacky.

    Reply
  19. Cat says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:41 am

    So.Many.Names! Arthur is lovely, though. Nobody in my immediate family except my mom , who has 2 middle names, has more than one. When it came to naming my daughter we chose one simple, unusual but not unheard of, lovely first name and my husband’s last name. I considered giving her mine as well, but it would have sounded a bit awkward ( a trio of very short names/surnames).

    Reply
  20. savu says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:52 am

    Bahahaahha. As always, I appreciate the name analysis and sass. This is so funny to me. Like where does the Arthur and William come from?!

    P.s. are two middle names popular in Britain, or is it a royal reach? My brother has two middle names, but he’s “____ the eighth” (Italian family) and his first middle name is from a great grandfather. So the idea was that he’d have ONE name that’s just his. They picked Benton, bc they loved ER 😂

    Reply
  21. anna says:
    November 12, 2018 at 11:11 am

    I’m still speachless that you actually think that pregnant woman should not go to the wedding. I don’t know how to comment, in facet.

    Reply
  22. FredsMother says:
    November 12, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Arthur is cute. But William? Soooo desperate… So grasping. 😆😆

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      November 12, 2018 at 2:00 pm

      I figured in using William they wanted PW for a godfather. And yes, Arthur is one of the middle names scattered throughout the lists of the BRF’s middle names amongst the men. The Middleton offspring didn’t get the double-barreled middle names, so I think it’s a deliberate uptick for Pippa, who is royal-adjacent. And it’s fine, it’s totally fine. They’re a tight family, those Middletons. The Mathews seem to be, as well.

      Reply
  23. manta says:
    November 12, 2018 at 11:38 am

    So 2 of the names have meaningful family connections, the child’s maternal grandfather and a late uncle (Michael) and the other one the middle name of his maternal uncle(Wiiliam), and that is tacky?
    I must immediately burn my children birth certificates and rename them.

    Reply
  24. Shan says:
    November 12, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Yes, how dare this woman go to a wedding she was invited to, then proceed to give her child super common, classic names and walk outside with him.

    Reply
  25. Skyblue says:
    November 12, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    My nephew is named Arthur. He is the third Arthur in a very non-royal lineage 🤣

    Reply
  26. Moneypenny says:
    November 12, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    A baby with 3 traditional and pretty common names? Not sure I see the story here. I mean, if she’d thrown a Louis in there, sure, but to me, these are just basic names that a lot people, royals and non-royals alike, have.

    (and I really like his name, but that is my taste).

    Reply
  27. SK says:
    November 12, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Snore, such boring names. Four names is so lame.

    Reply
  28. Gigi La Moore says:
    November 12, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Just sounds like a bunch of first names.

    Reply
  29. marjiscott says:
    November 12, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    I think it’s all agreed then….. Pippa WHO?

    Reply
  30. paddingtonjr says:
    November 12, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    I have two middle names; not British, but my Catholic grandmothers insisted on a saint’s name. A British friend of mine, who is in her 50′s, has two middle names. I think it’s just preference. Pippa and TMW James did choose a very posh name for their little one. Wills & Kate – give them a title STAT!

    Reply
  31. Snap Happy says:
    November 12, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Of corse Pippa can name her children whatever she wants, but come on! The three names, two of them being Arthur and William! Maybe they are getting ready for when King William makes them all nobility.

    Reply
  32. Shasha says:
    November 12, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Is it just me, or is Terribly Wealthy James Matthews an exceptionally unattractive man? And has become notably more unattractive since their wedding which wasn’t that long ago?

    Reply
    • Tina says:
      November 12, 2018 at 6:28 pm

      I agree with you. It’s a thing that happens to posh blokes. Sometimes extraordinarily attractive when young (Prince William, Charlie Spencer) and then middle age happens. (As an aside, Arthur is such a frequently used baby name for babies here in London these days – I’m almost surprised Pippa went there).

      Reply
  33. Marianne says:
    November 12, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    I think its just that Pippa could have chosen anything and instead chose some of the few names that Kate and William have with naming their children.

    Reply
  34. Shasha says:
    November 12, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    The thinking is that W&K are done having kids so maybe she was talking about names with Kate and decided to go with some of the ones Kate won’t be using now.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment