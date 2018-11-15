Taylor Swift really was traveling around in a suitcase in NYC, Zayn Malik confirms

We didn’t cover the original story when it happened last year, but here we go. If you remember, Taylor Swift went dark for more than a year. Her year of darkness began after she and Tom Hiddleston broke up in the fall of 2016 and extended until pretty much the fall of 2017. There were only a handful of paparazzi photos of Taylor during that time, and even diehard Snake Stans couldn’t keep track of her movements. Was she in Nashville, was she in London, was she in New York? No one knew. Even if the stans were sure that she was in New York, they were expecting to see her coming in and out of her apartment building and those photos never came. Well, at one point, a photographer from Splash News posted photos of two of Taylor Swift’s bodyguards carefully carrying a heavy suitcase from her building and putting it in her car. The Splash News caption said Taylor Swift was in the suitcase, and everyone freaked out. Splash News had to take down that caption and apologize. But the story has remained out there, and people have always wondered if Tay really went that far to avoid being photographed. Here’s the photo:

So, as I said, there were always denials from Team Snake. But then Zayn Malik – who is friends with Taylor – seemingly confirmed the suitcase story?!?

[Malik] seems more like an undergrad than an internationally swooned-over famous person. Though his small talk is a giveaway. “She was travelling around in a suitcase,” he says, eyes agog, of his pal Taylor Swift’s ability to avoid the paparazzi.

Zayn might have simply been referencing the tabloid reports, or he could have insider information, considering he is legitimately friendly with Taylor. The thing that bugs me is not the idea that Taylor might go to such lengths to avoid being photographed. The thing that bugs me is not that she’s a control freak. The thing that bugs me is that as soon as she slithered out of her suitcase, she actually got her people to call Splash News and DENY it.

