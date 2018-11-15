Taylor Swift really was traveling around in a suitcase in NYC, Zayn Malik confirms

Taylor Swift performs on stage at the BBC's The Biggest Weekend in Swansea

We didn’t cover the original story when it happened last year, but here we go. If you remember, Taylor Swift went dark for more than a year. Her year of darkness began after she and Tom Hiddleston broke up in the fall of 2016 and extended until pretty much the fall of 2017. There were only a handful of paparazzi photos of Taylor during that time, and even diehard Snake Stans couldn’t keep track of her movements. Was she in Nashville, was she in London, was she in New York? No one knew. Even if the stans were sure that she was in New York, they were expecting to see her coming in and out of her apartment building and those photos never came. Well, at one point, a photographer from Splash News posted photos of two of Taylor Swift’s bodyguards carefully carrying a heavy suitcase from her building and putting it in her car. The Splash News caption said Taylor Swift was in the suitcase, and everyone freaked out. Splash News had to take down that caption and apologize. But the story has remained out there, and people have always wondered if Tay really went that far to avoid being photographed. Here’s the photo:

So, as I said, there were always denials from Team Snake. But then Zayn Malik – who is friends with Taylor – seemingly confirmed the suitcase story?!?

[Malik] seems more like an undergrad than an internationally swooned-over famous person. Though his small talk is a giveaway. “She was travelling around in a suitcase,” he says, eyes agog, of his pal Taylor Swift’s ability to avoid the paparazzi.

[From British Vogue via Glamour]

Zayn might have simply been referencing the tabloid reports, or he could have insider information, considering he is legitimately friendly with Taylor. The thing that bugs me is not the idea that Taylor might go to such lengths to avoid being photographed. The thing that bugs me is not that she’s a control freak. The thing that bugs me is that as soon as she slithered out of her suitcase, she actually got her people to call Splash News and DENY it.

Taylor Swift teams a catsuit with platform boots as she heads to her concert in Cleveland

Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.

32 Responses to “Taylor Swift really was traveling around in a suitcase in NYC, Zayn Malik confirms”

  1. Div says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:05 am

    I don’t buy it. Isn’t Taylor really tall, like 5’11? There’s no way she could fit in a suitcase, even if she’s skinny as hell, without being in pain. My guess is it is a running joke or something among her and her friends, or Zayn believed the tabloid rumors.

    Reply
  2. OriginalLala says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Taylor is super tall, how could she fit into that suitcase? unless she is also a secret contortionist?

    Reply
  3. Veronica S. says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I want to imagine, for a moment, being so rich that the thought of being stuffed inside a suitcase and carried around by grown men to avoid photographs doesn’t immediately get people calling a 5150 on me.

    Reply
    • SM says:
      November 15, 2018 at 8:21 am

      Yes, thank you. Exactly what I was thinking. How come is that not considered crazy? I mean all for the same of what? Not being photographed going out? It’s nkt like you killed someone and need to hide your bloody clothes on the way out, or like you sleeping with your best friend’s boyfriend and then needing a secret exit from the appartment they share not even like you being cought in the part enjoying icecream, while you said to your friend you can nkt come to their birthday because you have a flue.. This is crazy.

      Reply
  4. Annie. says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I don’t buy it. I think Zayn is quoting tabloids reports, not what really happened.
    (And he has lied About Taylor in the past so I don’t trust his word when it comes to her haha)

    Reply
  5. dietcokehead says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:12 am

    I think he was probably referencing the tabloid reports, and her people made the denial in good faith. Taylor is very tall (nearly six feet iirc) and I can’t imagine she folded herself inside that suitcase. Heck, I’m 5’2” and I wouldn’t put myself inside a suitcase unless I was truly desperate.

    Reply
  6. Lolly says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I don’t think Taylor and Zayn are close, but Taylor and Gigi. I bet he was just going off previous rumors and being tongue and cheek. I wouldn’t put it past her though, because this is just the ~mystique~ Taylor wanted. Because she actually has back doors to this place that she could have gone through if she didn’t want to be seen.

    Reply
  7. Chef Grace says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I think it is a joke. She was not in the suitcase. Just living out of one. But it got her ink. LOL

    Reply
  8. boredblond says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:25 am

    That looks like it’s vented, like a pet carrier..and there’s no way she could fit in there..so silly

    Reply
  9. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:26 am

    I need a closer look at the suitcase from all sides. If there’s some kind of hole or ventilation, maybe, MAYBE, she balled herself and hid in there from a quick point a to point b. But entirely encased in a small black space with extremely limited oxygen? No way. And to escape photographers? Ridiculous. It’s not like they’re weilding AKs…

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:37 am

    I don’t believe that. How would such a tall person fit in there? She might have been going around living out of her suitcase, and the story got twisted as a joke

    Reply
  11. Jane says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I’ve never understood why she talks so much about the paps staking out her NY property. She chooses to leave via the main entrance and get into cars parked on the street. There’s private entrances/exits and a garage. If she just used those when there the paps would have zero reason to be there.

    Reply
  12. Daisy says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:52 am

    People still think she didn’t call the paps on herself? They weren’t camping outside her apartment waiting for her.
    Also I don’t think she’s close to Zayn, she’s friends with his gf and that’s it. It seems like they only pretended to be close when they released that annoying 50 Shades song.

    Reply
  13. Miles says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:28 am

    I don’t think she was being carried around in that suite case. There are no holes in it and she’s 5’10. I feel like Zayn was making a reference to that story or he’s fabricated a story. He’s lied about her before (he’s also lied about his band mates and what not.) My point is that, Zayn Malik lies in order to get a headline. Wouldn’t be shocked if this was another example of that.

    Reply
  14. Parigo says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:48 am

    I totally believe it. Why would a suitcase with wheels need two bodyguards to carefully carry it?

    Reply
    • Dara says:
      November 15, 2018 at 10:14 am

      Exactly! The guys in the daytime photo are her personal bodyguards, they go where she goes. It is not their job to load and unload luggage or anything else. Two other things have me convinced she was in there. Taylor’s team didn’t exactly deny she was in the case, they just bullied the photo agency into admitting they couldn’t know for sure that she was. Also, the case was never seen again, but Taylor was. She started getting photographed going in and out almost right after the caption was changed, and you could tell she wasn’t happy about it. I can’t believe that’s a coincidence.

      Reply
      • Missy says:
        November 15, 2018 at 10:31 am

        I totally believe it. That suitcase is huge and heavy, she could fit for sure. I’ve seen pictures of taller people in smaller suitcases trying to get into other countries. My hubby is as tall as Taylor, he’s gotten in suitcases as a joke before.

    • eto says:
      November 15, 2018 at 1:18 pm

      Lmao this is the post that convinced me this story is true and I haven’t stop laughing since!

      Reply
  15. Sharylmj says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:30 am

    There is no way she could fit in that suit case… celebrities, especially ones of her monetary status can come and go without being seen if they really want to. I think that suitcase was just a ploy to cause curiosity and distraction.

    Reply
  16. Louise177 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:37 am

    I believe that Taylor would travel in a large trunk but this one is too small. A child would barely fit. I just remember her walking backwards into her car. It would have been quicker and a lot less weird if she wore a hat and kept her head down.

    Reply
  17. Pandy says:
    November 15, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Geez, maybe leave via underground parking?? Just a thought.

    Reply
  18. Ellie says:
    November 15, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    I walk by her NYC apartment all the time when I go to eat @ Sarabeth’s and there are never paps out there waiting for her! I have friends who saw her boyfriend Joe going inside the apartment once when they were in town and there were also no paps. She calls the paps when she wants to be seen. She probably wanted to start this crazy Michael Jackson-esque rumor for attention because she really can come and go privately (when she WANTS to).

    Reply
  19. Case says:
    November 15, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    I think it’s prerty clear she has a backdoor for when she doesn’t want to be seen, lol.

    Reply

