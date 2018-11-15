Taylor Swift really was traveling around in a suitcase in NYC, Zayn Malik confirms

We didn’t cover the original story when it happened last year, but here we go. If you remember, Taylor Swift went dark for more than a year. Her year of darkness began after she and Tom Hiddleston broke up in the fall of 2016 and extended until pretty much the fall of 2017. There were only a handful of paparazzi photos of Taylor during that time, and even diehard Snake Stans couldn’t keep track of her movements. Was she in Nashville, was she in London, was she in New York? No one knew. Even if the stans were sure that she was in New York, they were expecting to see her coming in and out of her apartment building and those photos never came. Well, at one point, a photographer from Splash News posted photos of two of Taylor Swift’s bodyguards carefully carrying a heavy suitcase from her building and putting it in her car. The Splash News caption said Taylor Swift was in the suitcase, and everyone freaked out. Splash News had to take down that caption and apologize. But the story has remained out there, and people have always wondered if Tay really went that far to avoid being photographed. Here’s the photo:
Wait. Did Zayn Malik just let slip that Taylor Swift really was hiding from paparazzi in this suitcase after all? 😱>>> https://t.co/2TgT8fusYz pic.twitter.com/gvm9IeH54Q
— MTV UK (@MTVUK) November 15, 2018
So, as I said, there were always denials from Team Snake. But then Zayn Malik – who is friends with Taylor – seemingly confirmed the suitcase story?!?
[Malik] seems more like an undergrad than an internationally swooned-over famous person. Though his small talk is a giveaway. “She was travelling around in a suitcase,” he says, eyes agog, of his pal Taylor Swift’s ability to avoid the paparazzi.
[From British Vogue via Glamour]
Zayn might have simply been referencing the tabloid reports, or he could have insider information, considering he is legitimately friendly with Taylor. The thing that bugs me is not the idea that Taylor might go to such lengths to avoid being photographed. The thing that bugs me is not that she’s a control freak. The thing that bugs me is that as soon as she slithered out of her suitcase, she actually got her people to call Splash News and DENY it.
remember when Taylor Swift stuffed herself inside of a suitcase to avoid paparazzi? now that’s a mood pic.twitter.com/s35aadlzn0
— nat (@rllynatalia) November 14, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
I don’t buy it. Isn’t Taylor really tall, like 5’11? There’s no way she could fit in a suitcase, even if she’s skinny as hell, without being in pain. My guess is it is a running joke or something among her and her friends, or Zayn believed the tabloid rumors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s closer to 5’9. She’s an inch or two shorter than Karlie Kloss when she’s in heels and Karlie is in flats and Karlie is 6’1.5.
I think she could easily fit in the suitcase, the thing is huge, but how would she breathe in it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not that I buy this, but she could fit in that thing easy peasy. I’m a slender 6’1″ and once climbed into my college roommate’s large suitcase as a joke and that box looks much bigger. I can make my body very compact for how long it is, it always seems to surprise people
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taylor is super tall, how could she fit into that suitcase? unless she is also a secret contortionist?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a snake after all
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FTW. I’d love it if she were carried around in a cloth sack.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to imagine, for a moment, being so rich that the thought of being stuffed inside a suitcase and carried around by grown men to avoid photographs doesn’t immediately get people calling a 5150 on me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, thank you. Exactly what I was thinking. How come is that not considered crazy? I mean all for the same of what? Not being photographed going out? It’s nkt like you killed someone and need to hide your bloody clothes on the way out, or like you sleeping with your best friend’s boyfriend and then needing a secret exit from the appartment they share not even like you being cought in the part enjoying icecream, while you said to your friend you can nkt come to their birthday because you have a flue.. This is crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SM
You were hella specific…just sayin’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t buy it. I think Zayn is quoting tabloids reports, not what really happened.
(And he has lied About Taylor in the past so I don’t trust his word when it comes to her haha)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he was probably referencing the tabloid reports, and her people made the denial in good faith. Taylor is very tall (nearly six feet iirc) and I can’t imagine she folded herself inside that suitcase. Heck, I’m 5’2” and I wouldn’t put myself inside a suitcase unless I was truly desperate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Taylor and Zayn are close, but Taylor and Gigi. I bet he was just going off previous rumors and being tongue and cheek. I wouldn’t put it past her though, because this is just the ~mystique~ Taylor wanted. Because she actually has back doors to this place that she could have gone through if she didn’t want to be seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it is a joke. She was not in the suitcase. Just living out of one. But it got her ink. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That looks like it’s vented, like a pet carrier..and there’s no way she could fit in there..so silly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I need a closer look at the suitcase from all sides. If there’s some kind of hole or ventilation, maybe, MAYBE, she balled herself and hid in there from a quick point a to point b. But entirely encased in a small black space with extremely limited oxygen? No way. And to escape photographers? Ridiculous. It’s not like they’re weilding AKs…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe that. How would such a tall person fit in there? She might have been going around living out of her suitcase, and the story got twisted as a joke
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never understood why she talks so much about the paps staking out her NY property. She chooses to leave via the main entrance and get into cars parked on the street. There’s private entrances/exits and a garage. If she just used those when there the paps would have zero reason to be there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There isn’t a garage in the building. Thats why her car always waits on the street to pick her up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People still think she didn’t call the paps on herself? They weren’t camping outside her apartment waiting for her.
Also I don’t think she’s close to Zayn, she’s friends with his gf and that’s it. It seems like they only pretended to be close when they released that annoying 50 Shades song.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she was being carried around in that suite case. There are no holes in it and she’s 5’10. I feel like Zayn was making a reference to that story or he’s fabricated a story. He’s lied about her before (he’s also lied about his band mates and what not.) My point is that, Zayn Malik lies in order to get a headline. Wouldn’t be shocked if this was another example of that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally believe it. Why would a suitcase with wheels need two bodyguards to carefully carry it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! The guys in the daytime photo are her personal bodyguards, they go where she goes. It is not their job to load and unload luggage or anything else. Two other things have me convinced she was in there. Taylor’s team didn’t exactly deny she was in the case, they just bullied the photo agency into admitting they couldn’t know for sure that she was. Also, the case was never seen again, but Taylor was. She started getting photographed going in and out almost right after the caption was changed, and you could tell she wasn’t happy about it. I can’t believe that’s a coincidence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally believe it. That suitcase is huge and heavy, she could fit for sure. I’ve seen pictures of taller people in smaller suitcases trying to get into other countries. My hubby is as tall as Taylor, he’s gotten in suitcases as a joke before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao this is the post that convinced me this story is true and I haven’t stop laughing since!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no way she could fit in that suit case… celebrities, especially ones of her monetary status can come and go without being seen if they really want to. I think that suitcase was just a ploy to cause curiosity and distraction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe that Taylor would travel in a large trunk but this one is too small. A child would barely fit. I just remember her walking backwards into her car. It would have been quicker and a lot less weird if she wore a hat and kept her head down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Geez, maybe leave via underground parking?? Just a thought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I walk by her NYC apartment all the time when I go to eat @ Sarabeth’s and there are never paps out there waiting for her! I have friends who saw her boyfriend Joe going inside the apartment once when they were in town and there were also no paps. She calls the paps when she wants to be seen. She probably wanted to start this crazy Michael Jackson-esque rumor for attention because she really can come and go privately (when she WANTS to).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol so much drama! She can live a more normal life than she likes to think or believe. Paps aren’t going to follow everywhere her like flies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s hilarious! Die hard Swifites make it sound like the poor dear can’t possibly live her life because she is so targeted, which, obviously isn’t the case. I saw some video of her doing full blown parkour to avoid paparazzi and it was so obviously intentional for her to show off (she did pretty good!) but her fans kept commenting how sad it is that she has to literally jump over walls to avoid attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I googled out of curiosity but only this Taylor Momsen video showed up. Pretty funny https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LkdphqSmDYM
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s prerty clear she has a backdoor for when she doesn’t want to be seen, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse