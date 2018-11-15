So why was Melania Trump so hellbent on getting Mira Ricardel fired?

US First Lady Melania Trump in Egypt

People are still fascinated – bizarrely fascinated – by this Melania Trump-Mira Ricardel story. From what I’m seeing, Ricardel really was fired, although it didn’t happen immediately after Melania’s office publicly torched her on Tuesday. According to the NYT, Ricardel did pack up her office on Wednesday, but she’s being transitioned over to some other position in the administration. Maybe. Ricardel was the deputy national security advisor, an important position within the National Security Council, and a driver of foreign policy and more. And Melania wanted her fired, allegedly because of Ricardel beefing with some members of Melania’s staff. The New York Times did a follow-up story on what really went down:

Aides pointed out that Ricardel was one of the highest-ranking female members of the administration, and that she had never met Mrs. Trump. It turns out she didn’t have to. A dust-up between Ms. Ricardel and several East Wing senior staff members before and during the first lady’s trip to Africa last month ended up eliciting Mrs. Trump’s attention, and the conflict led to an internal dispute that festered for weeks.

Among Ms. Ricardel’s offenses, three people familiar with the situation said, was a dispute over airplane seating — she wanted to have a say over who was given seats on the plane to Africa. She grew angry when a seat for a National Security Council staff member on the plane was pulled to accommodate journalists. Ms. Ricardel also withheld resources from the first lady before she traveled to Ghana, Kenya, Malawi and Egypt last month, according to those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Before and during the trip, Mrs. Trump’s senior staff members operated without logistical information, readily available policy documents or basic communication as they arrived in places where security could be tight and tense, and the movements hectic. They said Ms. Ricardel was the reason for the delay.

The episode so incensed Mrs. Trump that she brought up those infractions and others — including her belief that Ms. Ricardel was spreading negative stories about her and her staff — to John F. Kelly, Mr. Trump’s chief of staff. Complaints from Mrs. Trump and her aides made their way to the national security adviser, John R. Bolton, but the tension continued unaddressed until this week, when Mrs. Trump’s office all but called for Ms. Ricardel’s removal.

Mr. Trump was initially not happy to learn of the rogue statement issued by the first lady’s office, according to a senior administration official familiar with the president’s reaction. But he eventually came around. The president, that person said, is proud of his wife’s independent streak.

[From The NY Times]

Vanity Fair’s sources said that Donald Trump approved of Melania’s message too, and one source said: “The president called Johnny DeStefano today and said, ‘Get the bitch out of here or you’re gone.’” Which sounds like him. Donald Trump wasn’t upset at all that Melania so publicly burned a member of his national security staff. The Trumps LOVE palace intrigue and they love it when they’re acting out some kind of soap opera plotline. Now, all that being said, if Ricardel’s offenses against Melania and her staff were really this bad, then yes, I actually do think she should have been fired. It just shouldn’t have happened this way at all – Melania’s chief of staff should have gone to John Kelly and they should have worked it out between themselves instead of all this public drama.

Melania Trump makes an official visit to Ghana

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.

30 Responses to “So why was Melania Trump so hellbent on getting Mira Ricardel fired?”

  1. Thirsty Hirsty says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:44 am

    So what heinous decision is all this public drama distracting us from, this time?

    Reply
  2. Muffy says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Or, no one in this administration is competent in any way shape or form, and it’s less “palace intrigue” and more “no one has any idea what to do”.

    Occhams razor: when the choice is between Trump stupidity and drama, the default is stupidity.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      November 15, 2018 at 9:59 am

      I tend to think so. I think we forget, in the midst of so much evil, that the incompetence in this effed up administration is staggering.

      Reply
      • BlueSky says:
        November 15, 2018 at 11:30 am

        And let’s not forget, handling things privately and internally is what ADULTS do…

      • Kitten says:
        November 15, 2018 at 1:50 pm

        Completely agree. It’s pure incompetence.

        Also, I’m really tired of the “it’s just another distraction!” narrative because it implies:
        1) That we are a bunch of simple idiots who can only focus on one thing at a time and
        2) That Trump is somehow this master manipulator who can easily and effectively undermine our political focus.

        Neither of which is true. We can all focus on a variety of important issues at once and Trump is a master at manipulating his base and the media ONLY. He’s terrible at influencing members of the Resistance because we see through his bullshit.

  3. bros says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:54 am

    the NSC woman is a nightmare, to be sure. But she probably rightly inferred, when NSC staff wasn’t given the traditionally allotted seats on the plane, ‘ok, first lady Melania Antoinette clearly doesnt give a damn about NSC protocol or information or whatever and her main priority is how she looks (positive press coverage, thus more seats for journos), ok then, have it your way stupid lady!

    Melania’s team (according to the WAPO) told the state dept staff and NSC staff to take their own plane and meet them on the ground. This is not that normal. Melania’s a stupid peacock and wanted to strut in front of the cameras and was flouting normal security protocol and Ricardel was just as immature and catty about the response.

    Trump attracts unprofessional people period.

    Reply
  4. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:18 am

    This administration is petty as f**k. Our country is basically a dumpster fire and Melania wants this chick fired over some seating assignments on an airplane.

    Reply
  5. Veronica S. says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:21 am

    A hundred years from now, people will refuse to believe this administration was real.

    Reply
  6. Ilive says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:28 am

    She’s really stupid making enemies like this, she has a LOT of dirt in the past, keeping low-key is the only way to avoid attention, then again she probably has no shame or soul

    Reply
  7. adastraperaspera says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Never believe anything the Trump admin says. Includes Melania. They’re always up to something.

    Reply
  8. DenG says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:57 am

    I spy a clothes horse consumed by conspicuous fashion.

    Reply
  9. Svea says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:59 am

    The goodwill toward Melania is beyond me. And this situation just shows what a power monger she is. That whole trip was a boondoggle vacation for her and cost taxpayers a lot of money. I expect more of same since she obviously likes to get away from The Donald.

    Reply
  10. Marisha says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:00 am

    If Ricardel really did withhold or fumble security information then that is bad bad bad.

    Reply
  11. Jojo says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:05 am

    So I wonder if Mira Ricardel is the one who leaked about Melania’s $95,000 hotel bill in Cairo for six hours, and the public cat fight is the result of that ugly bit of exposure that Melania for sure wanted to bury.

    Reply
  12. Deana says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:08 am

    #BeBest

    Reply
  13. SpillDatT says:
    November 15, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    ” The president, that person said, is proud of his wife’s independent streak.”

    I never laughed so much in my entire life.

    Reply

