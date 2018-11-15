Prince Charles allows squirrels into his house, he gives them nuts & he names them

Prince Charles’ 70th birthday was yesterday, November 14th. He celebrated it for weeks beforehand, with a new, flattering documentary, a tour of African countries, interviews and more. On his actual birthday, he and Camilla had a day-party at Spencer House in London – these are photos of their arrival – and then an evening birthday party at Buckingham Palace, black-tie only. What I love about these “tea party” photos is that Charles looks like a kid – he’s so utterly delighted that people are making a fuss over him on his birthday. He just looked purely happy (and possibly a bit toasty from some birthday cocktails).

Here’s a special story for the birthday boy too: apparently, Charles keeps his pockets full of nuts, for the squirrels he adores. I actually knew, years ago, that Charles is nutty for squirrels, specifically the beloved British red squirrel. He so loves squirrels that he lets them come into his house, and he feeds them nuts out of his pockets.

He’s nuts for them! Prince William has revealed that his father, Prince Charles, is absolutely obsessed with a certain type of squirrel. “He is completely infatuated by the red squirrels that live around the [Birkhall] estate in Scotland,” Prince William told Country Life in a special edition of the British weekly guest-edited by Prince Charles himself. He added that the Prince of Wales likes them, “to the extent that he’s given them names and is allowing them into the house.” Prince Charles, who celebrated his 70th birthday Wednesday, noted that the rodents are “incredibly special creatures. They come into the house at Birkhall and we get them chasing each other round and round inside.If I sit there quietly, they will do so around me. Sometimes, when I leave my jackets on a chair with nuts in the pockets, I see them with their tails sticking out, as they hunt for nuts.”

[From Page Six]

Charles is such a gentle, eccentric soul, isn’t he? I think that’s one of the reasons why he’ll make a good king – an eccentric king, ruling over an eccentric people. What does one name squirrels? Do you give them human names, like Bob, Dennis, Shirley and Yvonne? Or do you give them animal names like Prancer and Stretch? Hm.