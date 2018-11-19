Prince Harry & Meghan probably won’t move into Kensington Palace after all?

There were absolutely zero arrival photos, but it seems that the Cambridges and Sussexes were out together at the same event on Thursday night. They attended the Royal Foundation Dinner at Victoria House, and by that I believe it was the annual “holiday” dinner/party for the Cambridges and the Sussexes’ royal foundation, their umbrella foundation which supposedly filters money to other charities. Just know that if you’re donating to Will, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s foundation, they’re going to spend thousands of dollars throwing dinners and parties for their staffers. That’s why there weren’t any arrival photos – when they’re using donor money on their own foundation parties, it’s best not to advertise it. Meghan apparently wore a strapless Roland Mouret number in black (you can see it below). Kate wore a sleeveless Preen gown.

We have a very quick post up on last night's Royal Foundation dinner: "Meghan in Roland Mouret for Royal Foundation Dinner: https://t.co/aG74aLCqcs With thanks to @samsfashionfind for the dress ID & @BettyBader1 for the photos tip. pic.twitter.com/vP7Vo2K7rA — What Meghan Wore (@whatmegwore) November 16, 2018

Meanwhile, there’s some news about the Sussex Habitat in the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential gossip column. I’ve been wondering about this for some time, and I still don’t know why the Queen hasn’t “given” Harry and Meghan a larger apartment in one of the many palaces in London. Right now, their London home is the small, two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Their country home is a rental, and not part of any royal estate. So why hasn’t the Queen given them a property to renovate, so it can be done in time for the birth of the the Royal Polo Baby? Well…

With a baby on the way, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keen to move up the property ladder from the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. Royal insiders had widely expected the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Gloucester, 74, and his Danish-born wife, Birgitte, 72, to move out of their lavish 21-room Apartment 1 to make way for Prince Harry and Meghan. But I hear there is a spanner in the works: Birgitte wants to stay put in the apartment, which is right next door to Prince William and Kate’s huge home. ‘Birgitte doesn’t want to leave,’ one of her friends tells me. ‘And why should she? She and her husband are still full-time working members of The Firm and they were given their apartment by Her Majesty.’ A Kensington Palace spokesman insists it’s ‘not true’ that Harry and, in particular, Meghan covet the Gloucesters’ spacious home. Intriguingly, a royal source tells me that Harry and the American former actress may leave the confines of Kensington Palace altogether. ‘Harry and Meghan want to move, and need more space, but they don’t want to live next door to William and Catherine,’ says the source. ‘They will soon have separate offices and separate lives, so it would make sense for them to live further afield. There is no reason why their London home has to be at Kensington Palace. There are plenty of other options, including using their own money to buy their own place.’ ‘Catherine and Meghan live very different lives,’ adds the source. ‘And that is likely to become more marked over time.’

Ah, yes, the Gloucesters, known for all of their full-time royal duties and always raising awareness for… things. I honestly couldn’t pick the Gloucesters out of a line-up and I have no idea what they do, but I’ll take them at their word that they work very hard on behalf of the Queen. Here’s something I wonder: Prince Charles basically has control of Clarence House AND St. James’ Palace now, and does he need ALL that space? He uses Clarence House as his home and SJP as his office space. I remember, years and years ago, hearing that Harry used to have a smallish apartment in SJP. I wonder if there’s room to carve out a larger apartment in SJP, that way the Sussexes and the Cambridges won’t be in each other’s hair constantly? And truly, why hasn’t the Queen already figured out where to put the Sussexes?